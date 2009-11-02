Image 1 of 13 Jack Bauer (Share the Road) wins stage two. (Image credit: www.roadcycling.co.nz) Image 2 of 13 The Tour departs Invercargill (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 3 of 13 Strong winds make the going tough for the riders (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 4 of 13 Samuel Whitmitz of Titans race Team leads an early break (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 5 of 13 A crash sees race favourites Hayden Roulston and Gordon McCauley on the deck (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 6 of 13 Hayden Roulston has injuries to both knees (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 7 of 13 Another break has formed at the front (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 8 of 13 The peloton chase into a strong head wind (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 9 of 13 A rider is blown off the road and onto the grass verge (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 10 of 13 Cyclingnzshop.com-Bio Sport keep Floyd Landis near the front and out of the wind (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 11 of 13 A last ditch attempt to escape the peloton (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 12 of 13 Jack Bauer of Share the Road wins stage two to Bluff (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 13 of 13 Floyd Landis nears the summit of the dreaded Bluff Hill (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

US-based Kiwi pro racer Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) wears the leader's yellow jersey after a tumultuous second stage from Invercargill to Bluff Hill. Jack Bauer (Share The Road) won the stage ahead of Blackgrove and Michael Vink (The Southland Times).

Stage two was dominated by a major pile-up at the midway point and involving more than 40 riders. The crash brought down a number of key riders, none more so than defending champion Hayden Roulston, who was forced to withdraw with a knee injury.

The despondent Roulston was bidding for a fourth straight win in the country's premier road tour before he moves to the Columbia-HTC team, which will make him ineligible for the Southland event for at least the next two years.

"I have trained really well for this event," said Roulston. "It was my last chance possibly ever to win it again and to crash out when it is none of your own fault is absolutely gutting."

"It happened because you have riders not knowing what to do and how to handle the conditions. I got going again but knew straight away that something was wrong. My knee is really sore and it left me with no alternative."

The riders had to cope with fierce crosswinds in the second stage to Bluff Hill with the crash occurring on a narrow bridge near Wallacetown around 30km from Invercargill.

Organisers stopped the race for 25 minutes to tend to the injured riders and to allow teams the chance to sort out the carnage of machinery, with some teams to ship in replacement bikes overnight.

Once the race restarted, a break left Cantabrians Vink and Alan Williams (Winton's Middle Pub) with a break. The race broke up with 10km remaining as Karl Moore (KIA Motors) and Dylan Newell (Praties Cycling) joining them to open a 50-second advantage.

Bauer, second in last week's national club championship, pushed up from the third pack to join Blackgrove in the attack up the gruelling climb over the final 3km up Bluff Hill.

Bauer managed to edge ahead in the last attack to claim the biggest win in his career, with Blackgrove in second and Vink holding on for third 21 seconds behind.

Blackgrove holds a 14-second buffer over Bauer in general classification after two stages with Olympian Marc Ryan (Timaru, ColourPlus) third at 24 seconds after leading home the team time trial in the morning.

Hawkes Bay's Jeremy Vennell (Team Bissell) is poised in fourth place at 29 seconds ahead of American teammate Ben Jacques-Maynes after the pair rode strongly up Bluff Hill, with American Floyd Landis (cyclingnzshop.com-Biosport) out of the top 25 after the first day.

It will be a busy night for team mechanics repairing damaged bikes and preparing replacement machinery for stage three, 165km from Invercargill to Gore via Riversdale.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Bauer (Share The Road) 2:17:48 2 Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 0:00:04 3 Michael Vink (The Southland Times) 0:00:21 4 Romain Fondard (Share The Road) 0:00:30 5 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:31 6 Marc Ryan (Colourplus) 0:00:41 7 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:42 8 Mathew Gorter (PowerNet) 0:00:43 9 George Bennett (KIA Motors) 10 Glen Chadwick (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 0:00:51 11 Blair Martin (Creation Signs) 0:00:57 12 Tom Findlay (Bici Vida) 0:00:58 13 Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:01:02 14 Gordon Mccauley (Subway-Avanti) 0:01:03 15 Peter Latham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:04 16 Nathan Earl (Praties Cycling) 0:01:10 17 Sam Bewley (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 0:01:17 18 Jesse Sergent (Colourplus) 0:01:21 19 Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes) 20 Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing) 0:01:23 21 Matt Marshall (The Southland Times) 0:01:28 22 Jeremy Yates (Team Enterprise) 0:01:37 23 Shem Roger (KIA Motors) 0:01:40 24 Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:01:42 25 Karl Moore (KIA Motors) 0:01:44 26 Brad Hall (Calder Stewart) 0:01:59 27 Hayden Godfrey (Subway-Avanti) 0:02:06 28 Ben King (Calder Stewart) 0:02:10 29 Justin Kerr (KIA Motors) 0:02:16 30 Alex Ray (Bici Vida) 0:02:24 31 Eric Drower (Subway-Avanti) 0:02:27 32 Douglas Repacholi (Calder Stewart) 0:02:28 33 Floyd Landis (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 0:02:32 34 Michael Stallard (PowerNet) 0:02:33 35 Brent Allnutt (Placemakers) 0:02:38 36 Eric Bennett (NOW - MS Society) 0:02:40 37 James Ibrahim (Titans Race Team) 0:02:43 38 Joshua Chugg (Praties Cycling) 0:02:48 39 Reon Park (Colourplus) 0:02:53 40 Joseph Cooper (Subway-Avanti) 0:03:07 41 Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart) 42 Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart) 0:03:10 43 Taylor Gunman (Bici Vida) 0:03:14 44 Westley Gough (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 0:03:15 45 Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:03:22 46 Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:03:34 47 Nico De Jong (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 0:03:37 48 Matt Sillars (Benchmark Homes) 0:03:38 49 Cody O'reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:03:40 50 Robin Reid (KIA Motors) 0:03:45 51 Leon Hextall (Benchmark Homes) 0:03:49 52 Dylan Newell (Praties Cycling) 0:03:56 53 Carl Williams (Bici Vida) 0:03:58 54 Sam Steele (The Southland Times) 0:04:04 55 Omer Kem (Bissell Pro Cycling) 56 Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart) 0:04:14 57 Kieran Hambrook (Sycamore Print) 0:04:18 58 Samuel Whitmitz (Titans Race Team) 0:04:24 59 Latham Croft (Titans Race Team) 0:04:25 60 David Ayre (Winton's Middle Pub) 0:04:28 61 Jamie Whyte (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 0:04:35 62 Scott Wilder (Bici Vida) 0:04:41 63 Matt Gilbert (Share The Road) 0:04:53 64 Kevin O'donnell (Sycamore Print) 0:04:55 65 Michael Torckler (Team Enterprise) 66 Stefan Rothe (Jackson Plumbing) 0:05:12 67 Chris Macic (PowerNet) 0:05:21 68 Greg Krause (Jackson Plumbing) 0:05:38 69 Josh England (Subway-Avanti) 0:05:50 70 Jason Rigg (Praties Cycling) 0:05:56 71 Mike Henton (Southern Institute of Technology) 0:06:27 72 Karl Murray (Share The Road) 0:06:45 73 Alex Mcgregor (Sycamore Print) 0:06:54 74 Kyle Marwood (Praties Cycling) 0:07:44 75 Brad Carter (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:07:51 76 Andy Hagan (Energy Smart) 0:07:52 77 Hayden Kegg (Creation Signs) 0:08:02 78 David Treacey (Creation Signs) 0:08:05 79 Logan Edgar (South West Helicopters) 0:08:19 80 Simon Brown (Southern Institute of Technology) 0:08:20 81 Alex Malone (Creation Signs) 0:08:21 82 David Evans (Creation Signs) 0:08:22 83 William Alexander (Team Enterprise) 0:08:29 84 Simon Croom (South West Helicopters) 0:08:39 85 Josh Brown (Team Enterprise) 0:08:41 86 Alasdair Dempsey (Team Enterprise) 0:08:45 87 Hamish Bond (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 0:08:46 88 Johno Gee (Energy Smart) 0:08:55 89 Hamish Presbury (The Southland Times) 0:08:56 90 Nick Lovegrove (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 0:09:07 91 Rod Weinberg (Sycamore Print) 0:09:11 92 Lee Evans (Energy Smart) 0:09:14 93 Jason Barlow (Placemakers) 0:09:28 94 Matt Hinton (Southern Institute of Technology) 0:09:36 95 James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes) 0:09:37 96 Nicholas Martinez (NOW - MS Society) 97 Logan Calder (Placemakers) 0:09:49 98 Corey Farrell (NOW - MS Society) 0:10:13 99 Logan Hutchings (Colourplus) 0:10:42 100 Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing) 0:10:48 101 Russell Gill (PowerNet) 0:11:26 102 Thomas Hubbard (Winton's Middle Pub) 0:13:04 103 Logan Mort (Placemakers) 0:13:29 104 Richard Rollinson (PowerNet) 0:13:33 105 Sheldon Gorter (Sycamore Print) 0:14:09 106 Travis Kane (South West Helicopters) 0:15:22 107 Cory Hodgson (Winton's Middle Pub) 0:21:10 108 Jeremy Meech (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 0:21:16 109 Alan Williams (Winton's Middle Pub) 0:21:31 110 Andrew Ballantyne (South West Helicopters) 0:21:53 111 Chris Kendall (Energy Smart) 0:24:49 112 Dion Neems (Southern Institute of Technology) 0:27:10 113 Tyler Locke (NOW - MS Society) 0:28:26 114 James Gibson (Winton's Middle Pub) 0:29:31 DNF Hayden Roulston (Colourplus) DNF Sergio Hernandez (NOW - MS Society) DNF Oliver Harding-Sheath (Titans Race Team) DNF Brent Dawber (Titans Race Team) DNF James Early (Benchmark Homes) DNF Ryan Wills (Share The Road) DNF Daniel Warren (Placemakers) DNF Seth Rubin (Jackson Plumbing) DNF Cameron Karwowski (The Southland Times) DNF Dylan Stewart (Southern Institute of Technology) DNF Lachlan Shannon (South West Helicopters)

General Classification after Stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 2:28:15 2 Jack Bauer (Share The Road) 0:00:14 3 Marc Ryan (Colourplus) 0:00:24 4 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:29 5 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:40 6 Romain Fondard (Share The Road) 0:00:50 7 Glen Chadwick (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 0:00:51 8 Michael Vink (The Southland Times) 0:00:52 9 Gordon Mccauley (Subway-Avanti) 0:00:58 10 Peter Latham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:02 11 George Bennett (KIA Motors) 12 Jesse Sergent (Colourplus) 0:01:04 13 Sam Bewley (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 0:01:17 14 Mathew Gorter (PowerNet) 0:01:18 15 Tom Findlay (Bici Vida) 0:01:26 16 Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:01:27 17 Blair Martin (Creation Signs) 0:01:31 18 Nathan Earl (Praties Cycling) 0:01:33 19 Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes) 0:01:45 20 Shem Roger (KIA Motors) 0:01:57 21 Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing) 22 Hayden Godfrey (Subway-Avanti) 0:02:01 23 Matt Marshall (The Southland Times) 24 Karl Moore (KIA Motors) 0:02:02 25 Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:02:07 26 Jeremy Yates (Team Enterprise) 0:02:20 27 Eric Drower (Subway-Avanti) 0:02:22 28 Brad Hall (Calder Stewart) 29 Justin Kerr (KIA Motors) 0:02:33 30 Ben King (Calder Stewart) 0:02:34 31 Douglas Repacholi (Calder Stewart) 0:02:51 32 Alex Ray (Bici Vida) 33 Floyd Landis (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 0:03:00 34 Joseph Cooper (Subway-Avanti) 0:03:02 35 Michael Stallard (PowerNet) 0:03:08 36 Brent Allnutt (Placemakers) 0:03:13 37 Westley Gough (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 0:03:15 38 Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart) 0:03:30 39 Eric Bennett (NOW - MS Society) 0:03:31 40 James Ibrahim (Titans Race Team) 0:03:35 41 Cody O'reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:03:38 42 Taylor Gunman (Bici Vida) 0:03:41 43 Reon Park (Colourplus) 0:03:43 44 Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:03:48 45 Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart) 0:03:49 46 Joshua Chugg (Praties Cycling) 0:03:52 47 Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:04:00 48 Robin Reid (KIA Motors) 0:04:02 49 Matt Sillars (Benchmark Homes) 50 Omer Kem (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:04:04 51 Nico De Jong (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 0:04:05 52 Leon Hextall (Benchmark Homes) 0:04:17 53 Dylan Newell (Praties Cycling) 0:04:19 54 Carl Williams (Bici Vida) 0:04:26 55 Sam Steele (The Southland Times) 0:04:37 56 Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart) 0:05:01 57 Samuel Whitmitz (Titans Race Team) 0:05:14 58 Kieran Hambrook (Sycamore Print) 0:05:18 59 David Ayre (Winton's Middle Pub) 0:05:23 60 Matt Gilbert (Share The Road) 0:05:37 61 Michael Torckler (Team Enterprise) 0:05:38 62 Latham Croft (Titans Race Team) 0:05:40 63 Stefan Rothe (Jackson Plumbing) 0:05:46 64 Jamie Whyte (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 0:05:52 65 Chris Macic (PowerNet) 0:05:56 66 Greg Krause (Jackson Plumbing) 0:06:11 67 Jason Rigg (Praties Cycling) 0:06:34 68 Josh England (Subway-Avanti) 0:06:42 69 Scott Wilder (Bici Vida) 0:06:45 70 Karl Murray (Share The Road) 0:07:05 71 Mike Henton (Southern Institute of Technology) 0:07:15 72 Alex Mcgregor (Sycamore Print) 0:07:54 73 Kyle Marwood (Praties Cycling) 0:08:07 74 Hayden Kegg (Creation Signs) 0:08:36 75 Andy Hagan (Energy Smart) 0:08:39 76 David Treacey (Creation Signs) 0:08:40 77 David Evans (Creation Signs) 0:08:56 78 Alex Malone (Creation Signs) 79 Simon Brown (Southern Institute of Technology) 0:09:08 80 Josh Brown (Team Enterprise) 0:09:24 81 Logan Edgar (South West Helicopters) 0:09:26 82 Nick Lovegrove (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 0:09:35 83 Simon Croom (South West Helicopters) 0:09:46 84 Johno Gee (Energy Smart) 0:09:52 85 James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes) 0:10:00 86 Lee Evans (Energy Smart) 0:10:01 87 Jason Barlow (Placemakers) 0:10:03 88 Brad Carter (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:10:20 89 Matt Hinton (Southern Institute of Technology) 0:10:25 90 Nicholas Martinez (NOW - MS Society) 0:10:28 91 Hamish Presbury (The Southland Times) 0:10:41 92 Logan Calder (Placemakers) 0:10:46 93 William Alexander (Team Enterprise) 0:10:50 94 Hamish Bond (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 0:11:01 95 Rod Weinberg (Sycamore Print) 0:11:04 96 Alasdair Dempsey (Team Enterprise) 0:11:06 97 Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing) 0:11:23 98 Kevin O'donnell (Sycamore Print) 0:11:28 99 Logan Hutchings (Colourplus) 0:11:32 100 Corey Farrell (NOW - MS Society) 0:12:40 101 Russell Gill (PowerNet) 0:13:23 102 Logan Mort (Placemakers) 0:14:04 103 Sheldon Gorter (Sycamore Print) 0:15:09 104 Thomas Hubbard (Winton's Middle Pub) 0:15:20 105 Richard Rollinson (PowerNet) 0:15:32 106 Travis Kane (South West Helicopters) 0:16:29 107 Alan Williams (Winton's Middle Pub) 0:22:23 108 Jeremy Meech (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport) 0:22:33 109 Cory Hodgson (Winton's Middle Pub) 0:23:27 110 Andrew Ballantyne (South West Helicopters) 0:24:43 111 Chris Kendall (Energy Smart) 0:26:28 112 Dion Neems (Southern Institute of Technology) 0:29:07 113 Tyler Locke (NOW - MS Society) 0:29:17 114 James Gibson (Winton's Middle Pub) 0:30:26

U23 classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Vink (The Southland Times) 2:29:07 2 George Bennett (KIA Motors) 0:01:02 3 Jesse Sergent (Colourplus) 0:01:04 4 Sam Bewley (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 0:01:17 5 Tom Findlay (Bici Vida) 0:01:26 6 Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes) 0:01:45 7 Shem Roger (KIA Motors) 0:01:57 8 Matt Marshall (The Southland Times) 0:02:01 9 Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:02:07 10 Alex Ray (Bici Vida) 0:02:51 11 Westley Gough (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 0:03:15 12 Eric Bennett (NOW - MS Society) 0:03:31 13 Taylor Gunman (Bici Vida) 0:03:41 14 Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:03:48 15 Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart) 0:03:49 16 Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:04:00 17 Matt Sillars (Benchmark Homes) 0:04:02 18 Leon Hextall (Benchmark Homes) 0:04:17 19 Sam Steele (The Southland Times) 0:04:37 20 Kieran Hambrook (Sycamore Print) 0:05:18 21 Michael Torckler (Team Enterprise) 0:05:38 22 Chris Macic (PowerNet) 0:05:56 23 Alex Mcgregor (Sycamore Print) 0:07:54 24 Josh Brown (Team Enterprise) 0:09:24 25 Logan Edgar (South West Helicopters) 0:09:26 26 James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes) 0:10:00 27 Lee Evans (Energy Smart) 0:10:01 28 Brad Carter (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:10:20 29 Nicholas Martinez (NOW - MS Society) 0:10:28 30 Hamish Presbury (The Southland Times) 0:10:41 31 Corey Farrell (NOW - MS Society) 0:12:40 32 Russell Gill (PowerNet) 0:13:23 33 Logan Mort (Placemakers) 0:14:04 34 Sheldon Gorter (Sycamore Print) 0:15:09 35 Thomas Hubbard (Winton's Middle Pub) 0:15:20

Sprints Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alan Williams (Winton's Middle Pub) 29 pts 2 Samuel Whitmitz (Titans Race Team) 20 3 James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes) 7 4 Matt Sillars (Benchmark Homes) 4 5 Jack Bauer (Share The Road) 4 6 Karl Moore (KIA Motors) 3 7 Michael Stallard (PowerNet) 2 8 Karl Murray (Share The Road) 2 9 Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart) 2 10 Josh England (Subway-Avanti) 1 11 Brad Hall (Calder Stewart) 1 12 Robin Reid (KIA Motors) 1 13 James Ibrahim (Titans Race Team) 1 14 Michael Torckler (Team Enterprise) 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Vink (The Southland Times) 8 pts 2 Jack Bauer (Share The Road) 6 3 Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) 4 4 Karl Moore (KIA Motors) 4 5 Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart) 2