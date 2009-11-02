Trending

Bauer moves close to lead with stage victory

Blackgrove a close second, still in control overall

Jack Bauer (Share the Road) wins stage two.

(Image credit: www.roadcycling.co.nz)
The Tour departs Invercargill

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Strong winds make the going tough for the riders

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Samuel Whitmitz of Titans race Team leads an early break

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
A crash sees race favourites Hayden Roulston and Gordon McCauley on the deck

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Hayden Roulston has injuries to both knees

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Another break has formed at the front

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
The peloton chase into a strong head wind

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
A rider is blown off the road and onto the grass verge

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Cyclingnzshop.com-Bio Sport keep Floyd Landis near the front and out of the wind

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
A last ditch attempt to escape the peloton

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Jack Bauer of Share the Road wins stage two to Bluff

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Floyd Landis nears the summit of the dreaded Bluff Hill

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

US-based Kiwi pro racer Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery) wears the leader's yellow jersey after a tumultuous second stage from Invercargill to Bluff Hill. Jack Bauer (Share The Road) won the stage ahead of Blackgrove and Michael Vink (The Southland Times).

Stage two was dominated by a major pile-up at the midway point and involving more than 40 riders. The crash brought down a number of key riders, none more so than defending champion Hayden Roulston, who was forced to withdraw with a knee injury.

The despondent Roulston was bidding for a fourth straight win in the country's premier road tour before he moves to the Columbia-HTC team, which will make him ineligible for the Southland event for at least the next two years.

"I have trained really well for this event," said Roulston. "It was my last chance possibly ever to win it again and to crash out when it is none of your own fault is absolutely gutting."

"It happened because you have riders not knowing what to do and how to handle the conditions. I got going again but knew straight away that something was wrong. My knee is really sore and it left me with no alternative."

The riders had to cope with fierce crosswinds in the second stage to Bluff Hill with the crash occurring on a narrow bridge near Wallacetown around 30km from Invercargill.

Organisers stopped the race for 25 minutes to tend to the injured riders and to allow teams the chance to sort out the carnage of machinery, with some teams to ship in replacement bikes overnight.

Once the race restarted, a break left Cantabrians Vink and Alan Williams (Winton's Middle Pub) with a break. The race broke up with 10km remaining as Karl Moore (KIA Motors) and Dylan Newell (Praties Cycling) joining them to open a 50-second advantage.

Bauer, second in last week's national club championship, pushed up from the third pack to join Blackgrove in the attack up the gruelling climb over the final 3km up Bluff Hill.

Bauer managed to edge ahead in the last attack to claim the biggest win in his career, with Blackgrove in second and Vink holding on for third 21 seconds behind.

Blackgrove holds a 14-second buffer over Bauer in general classification after two stages with Olympian Marc Ryan (Timaru, ColourPlus) third at 24 seconds after leading home the team time trial in the morning.

Hawkes Bay's Jeremy Vennell (Team Bissell) is poised in fourth place at 29 seconds ahead of American teammate Ben Jacques-Maynes after the pair rode strongly up Bluff Hill, with American Floyd Landis (cyclingnzshop.com-Biosport) out of the top 25 after the first day.

It will be a busy night for team mechanics repairing damaged bikes and preparing replacement machinery for stage three, 165km from Invercargill to Gore via Riversdale.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Bauer (Share The Road)2:17:48
2Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)0:00:04
3Michael Vink (The Southland Times)0:00:21
4Romain Fondard (Share The Road)0:00:30
5Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:31
6Marc Ryan (Colourplus)0:00:41
7Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:42
8Mathew Gorter (PowerNet)0:00:43
9George Bennett (KIA Motors)
10Glen Chadwick (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)0:00:51
11Blair Martin (Creation Signs)0:00:57
12Tom Findlay (Bici Vida)0:00:58
13Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)0:01:02
14Gordon Mccauley (Subway-Avanti)0:01:03
15Peter Latham (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:04
16Nathan Earl (Praties Cycling)0:01:10
17Sam Bewley (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)0:01:17
18Jesse Sergent (Colourplus)0:01:21
19Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)
20Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing)0:01:23
21Matt Marshall (The Southland Times)0:01:28
22Jeremy Yates (Team Enterprise)0:01:37
23Shem Roger (KIA Motors)0:01:40
24Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)0:01:42
25Karl Moore (KIA Motors)0:01:44
26Brad Hall (Calder Stewart)0:01:59
27Hayden Godfrey (Subway-Avanti)0:02:06
28Ben King (Calder Stewart)0:02:10
29Justin Kerr (KIA Motors)0:02:16
30Alex Ray (Bici Vida)0:02:24
31Eric Drower (Subway-Avanti)0:02:27
32Douglas Repacholi (Calder Stewart)0:02:28
33Floyd Landis (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)0:02:32
34Michael Stallard (PowerNet)0:02:33
35Brent Allnutt (Placemakers)0:02:38
36Eric Bennett (NOW - MS Society)0:02:40
37James Ibrahim (Titans Race Team)0:02:43
38Joshua Chugg (Praties Cycling)0:02:48
39Reon Park (Colourplus)0:02:53
40Joseph Cooper (Subway-Avanti)0:03:07
41Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart)
42Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart)0:03:10
43Taylor Gunman (Bici Vida)0:03:14
44Westley Gough (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)0:03:15
45Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)0:03:22
46Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel)0:03:34
47Nico De Jong (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)0:03:37
48Matt Sillars (Benchmark Homes)0:03:38
49Cody O'reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:03:40
50Robin Reid (KIA Motors)0:03:45
51Leon Hextall (Benchmark Homes)0:03:49
52Dylan Newell (Praties Cycling)0:03:56
53Carl Williams (Bici Vida)0:03:58
54Sam Steele (The Southland Times)0:04:04
55Omer Kem (Bissell Pro Cycling)
56Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart)0:04:14
57Kieran Hambrook (Sycamore Print)0:04:18
58Samuel Whitmitz (Titans Race Team)0:04:24
59Latham Croft (Titans Race Team)0:04:25
60David Ayre (Winton's Middle Pub)0:04:28
61Jamie Whyte (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)0:04:35
62Scott Wilder (Bici Vida)0:04:41
63Matt Gilbert (Share The Road)0:04:53
64Kevin O'donnell (Sycamore Print)0:04:55
65Michael Torckler (Team Enterprise)
66Stefan Rothe (Jackson Plumbing)0:05:12
67Chris Macic (PowerNet)0:05:21
68Greg Krause (Jackson Plumbing)0:05:38
69Josh England (Subway-Avanti)0:05:50
70Jason Rigg (Praties Cycling)0:05:56
71Mike Henton (Southern Institute of Technology)0:06:27
72Karl Murray (Share The Road)0:06:45
73Alex Mcgregor (Sycamore Print)0:06:54
74Kyle Marwood (Praties Cycling)0:07:44
75Brad Carter (Ascot Park Hotel)0:07:51
76Andy Hagan (Energy Smart)0:07:52
77Hayden Kegg (Creation Signs)0:08:02
78David Treacey (Creation Signs)0:08:05
79Logan Edgar (South West Helicopters)0:08:19
80Simon Brown (Southern Institute of Technology)0:08:20
81Alex Malone (Creation Signs)0:08:21
82David Evans (Creation Signs)0:08:22
83William Alexander (Team Enterprise)0:08:29
84Simon Croom (South West Helicopters)0:08:39
85Josh Brown (Team Enterprise)0:08:41
86Alasdair Dempsey (Team Enterprise)0:08:45
87Hamish Bond (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)0:08:46
88Johno Gee (Energy Smart)0:08:55
89Hamish Presbury (The Southland Times)0:08:56
90Nick Lovegrove (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)0:09:07
91Rod Weinberg (Sycamore Print)0:09:11
92Lee Evans (Energy Smart)0:09:14
93Jason Barlow (Placemakers)0:09:28
94Matt Hinton (Southern Institute of Technology)0:09:36
95James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)0:09:37
96Nicholas Martinez (NOW - MS Society)
97Logan Calder (Placemakers)0:09:49
98Corey Farrell (NOW - MS Society)0:10:13
99Logan Hutchings (Colourplus)0:10:42
100Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing)0:10:48
101Russell Gill (PowerNet)0:11:26
102Thomas Hubbard (Winton's Middle Pub)0:13:04
103Logan Mort (Placemakers)0:13:29
104Richard Rollinson (PowerNet)0:13:33
105Sheldon Gorter (Sycamore Print)0:14:09
106Travis Kane (South West Helicopters)0:15:22
107Cory Hodgson (Winton's Middle Pub)0:21:10
108Jeremy Meech (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)0:21:16
109Alan Williams (Winton's Middle Pub)0:21:31
110Andrew Ballantyne (South West Helicopters)0:21:53
111Chris Kendall (Energy Smart)0:24:49
112Dion Neems (Southern Institute of Technology)0:27:10
113Tyler Locke (NOW - MS Society)0:28:26
114James Gibson (Winton's Middle Pub)0:29:31
DNFHayden Roulston (Colourplus)
DNFSergio Hernandez (NOW - MS Society)
DNFOliver Harding-Sheath (Titans Race Team)
DNFBrent Dawber (Titans Race Team)
DNFJames Early (Benchmark Homes)
DNFRyan Wills (Share The Road)
DNFDaniel Warren (Placemakers)
DNFSeth Rubin (Jackson Plumbing)
DNFCameron Karwowski (The Southland Times)
DNFDylan Stewart (Southern Institute of Technology)
DNFLachlan Shannon (South West Helicopters)

General Classification after Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)2:28:15
2Jack Bauer (Share The Road)0:00:14
3Marc Ryan (Colourplus)0:00:24
4Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:29
5Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:40
6Romain Fondard (Share The Road)0:00:50
7Glen Chadwick (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)0:00:51
8Michael Vink (The Southland Times)0:00:52
9Gordon Mccauley (Subway-Avanti)0:00:58
10Peter Latham (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:02
11George Bennett (KIA Motors)
12Jesse Sergent (Colourplus)0:01:04
13Sam Bewley (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)0:01:17
14Mathew Gorter (PowerNet)0:01:18
15Tom Findlay (Bici Vida)0:01:26
16Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)0:01:27
17Blair Martin (Creation Signs)0:01:31
18Nathan Earl (Praties Cycling)0:01:33
19Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)0:01:45
20Shem Roger (KIA Motors)0:01:57
21Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing)
22Hayden Godfrey (Subway-Avanti)0:02:01
23Matt Marshall (The Southland Times)
24Karl Moore (KIA Motors)0:02:02
25Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)0:02:07
26Jeremy Yates (Team Enterprise)0:02:20
27Eric Drower (Subway-Avanti)0:02:22
28Brad Hall (Calder Stewart)
29Justin Kerr (KIA Motors)0:02:33
30Ben King (Calder Stewart)0:02:34
31Douglas Repacholi (Calder Stewart)0:02:51
32Alex Ray (Bici Vida)
33Floyd Landis (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)0:03:00
34Joseph Cooper (Subway-Avanti)0:03:02
35Michael Stallard (PowerNet)0:03:08
36Brent Allnutt (Placemakers)0:03:13
37Westley Gough (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)0:03:15
38Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart)0:03:30
39Eric Bennett (NOW - MS Society)0:03:31
40James Ibrahim (Titans Race Team)0:03:35
41Cody O'reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:03:38
42Taylor Gunman (Bici Vida)0:03:41
43Reon Park (Colourplus)0:03:43
44Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)0:03:48
45Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart)0:03:49
46Joshua Chugg (Praties Cycling)0:03:52
47Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel)0:04:00
48Robin Reid (KIA Motors)0:04:02
49Matt Sillars (Benchmark Homes)
50Omer Kem (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:04:04
51Nico De Jong (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)0:04:05
52Leon Hextall (Benchmark Homes)0:04:17
53Dylan Newell (Praties Cycling)0:04:19
54Carl Williams (Bici Vida)0:04:26
55Sam Steele (The Southland Times)0:04:37
56Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart)0:05:01
57Samuel Whitmitz (Titans Race Team)0:05:14
58Kieran Hambrook (Sycamore Print)0:05:18
59David Ayre (Winton's Middle Pub)0:05:23
60Matt Gilbert (Share The Road)0:05:37
61Michael Torckler (Team Enterprise)0:05:38
62Latham Croft (Titans Race Team)0:05:40
63Stefan Rothe (Jackson Plumbing)0:05:46
64Jamie Whyte (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)0:05:52
65Chris Macic (PowerNet)0:05:56
66Greg Krause (Jackson Plumbing)0:06:11
67Jason Rigg (Praties Cycling)0:06:34
68Josh England (Subway-Avanti)0:06:42
69Scott Wilder (Bici Vida)0:06:45
70Karl Murray (Share The Road)0:07:05
71Mike Henton (Southern Institute of Technology)0:07:15
72Alex Mcgregor (Sycamore Print)0:07:54
73Kyle Marwood (Praties Cycling)0:08:07
74Hayden Kegg (Creation Signs)0:08:36
75Andy Hagan (Energy Smart)0:08:39
76David Treacey (Creation Signs)0:08:40
77David Evans (Creation Signs)0:08:56
78Alex Malone (Creation Signs)
79Simon Brown (Southern Institute of Technology)0:09:08
80Josh Brown (Team Enterprise)0:09:24
81Logan Edgar (South West Helicopters)0:09:26
82Nick Lovegrove (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)0:09:35
83Simon Croom (South West Helicopters)0:09:46
84Johno Gee (Energy Smart)0:09:52
85James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)0:10:00
86Lee Evans (Energy Smart)0:10:01
87Jason Barlow (Placemakers)0:10:03
88Brad Carter (Ascot Park Hotel)0:10:20
89Matt Hinton (Southern Institute of Technology)0:10:25
90Nicholas Martinez (NOW - MS Society)0:10:28
91Hamish Presbury (The Southland Times)0:10:41
92Logan Calder (Placemakers)0:10:46
93William Alexander (Team Enterprise)0:10:50
94Hamish Bond (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)0:11:01
95Rod Weinberg (Sycamore Print)0:11:04
96Alasdair Dempsey (Team Enterprise)0:11:06
97Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing)0:11:23
98Kevin O'donnell (Sycamore Print)0:11:28
99Logan Hutchings (Colourplus)0:11:32
100Corey Farrell (NOW - MS Society)0:12:40
101Russell Gill (PowerNet)0:13:23
102Logan Mort (Placemakers)0:14:04
103Sheldon Gorter (Sycamore Print)0:15:09
104Thomas Hubbard (Winton's Middle Pub)0:15:20
105Richard Rollinson (PowerNet)0:15:32
106Travis Kane (South West Helicopters)0:16:29
107Alan Williams (Winton's Middle Pub)0:22:23
108Jeremy Meech (Cyclingnzshop.com - Bio Sport)0:22:33
109Cory Hodgson (Winton's Middle Pub)0:23:27
110Andrew Ballantyne (South West Helicopters)0:24:43
111Chris Kendall (Energy Smart)0:26:28
112Dion Neems (Southern Institute of Technology)0:29:07
113Tyler Locke (NOW - MS Society)0:29:17
114James Gibson (Winton's Middle Pub)0:30:26

U23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Vink (The Southland Times)2:29:07
2George Bennett (KIA Motors)0:01:02
3Jesse Sergent (Colourplus)0:01:04
4Sam Bewley (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)0:01:17
5Tom Findlay (Bici Vida)0:01:26
6Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)0:01:45
7Shem Roger (KIA Motors)0:01:57
8Matt Marshall (The Southland Times)0:02:01
9Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)0:02:07
10Alex Ray (Bici Vida)0:02:51
11Westley Gough (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)0:03:15
12Eric Bennett (NOW - MS Society)0:03:31
13Taylor Gunman (Bici Vida)0:03:41
14Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)0:03:48
15Mark Langlands (Calder Stewart)0:03:49
16Mike Northey (Ascot Park Hotel)0:04:00
17Matt Sillars (Benchmark Homes)0:04:02
18Leon Hextall (Benchmark Homes)0:04:17
19Sam Steele (The Southland Times)0:04:37
20Kieran Hambrook (Sycamore Print)0:05:18
21Michael Torckler (Team Enterprise)0:05:38
22Chris Macic (PowerNet)0:05:56
23Alex Mcgregor (Sycamore Print)0:07:54
24Josh Brown (Team Enterprise)0:09:24
25Logan Edgar (South West Helicopters)0:09:26
26James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)0:10:00
27Lee Evans (Energy Smart)0:10:01
28Brad Carter (Ascot Park Hotel)0:10:20
29Nicholas Martinez (NOW - MS Society)0:10:28
30Hamish Presbury (The Southland Times)0:10:41
31Corey Farrell (NOW - MS Society)0:12:40
32Russell Gill (PowerNet)0:13:23
33Logan Mort (Placemakers)0:14:04
34Sheldon Gorter (Sycamore Print)0:15:09
35Thomas Hubbard (Winton's Middle Pub)0:15:20

Sprints Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alan Williams (Winton's Middle Pub)29pts
2Samuel Whitmitz (Titans Race Team)20
3James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)7
4Matt Sillars (Benchmark Homes)4
5Jack Bauer (Share The Road)4
6Karl Moore (KIA Motors)3
7Michael Stallard (PowerNet)2
8Karl Murray (Share The Road)2
9Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart)2
10Josh England (Subway-Avanti)1
11Brad Hall (Calder Stewart)1
12Robin Reid (KIA Motors)1
13James Ibrahim (Titans Race Team)1
14Michael Torckler (Team Enterprise)1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Vink (The Southland Times)8pts
2Jack Bauer (Share The Road)6
3Heath Blackgrove (Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery)4
4Karl Moore (KIA Motors)4
5Jonathon Atkinson (Energy Smart)2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bissell Pro Cycling7:26:56
2Zookeepers - Cycle Surgery0:00:01
3Colourplus0:01:53
4Kia Motors0:02:47
5Subway-Avanti0:03:10
6Share The Road0:04:11
7Ascot Park Hotel0:05:11
8The Southland Times0:05:21
9Calder Stewart0:05:35
10Bici Vida0:05:47
11Praties Cycling0:06:52
12Benchmark Homes0:07:49
13Powernet0:08:11
14Cyclingnzshop.Com - Bio Sport0:09:57
15Jackson Plumbing0:11:43
16Titans Race Team0:11:57
17Team Enterprise0:14:59
18Creation Signs0:16:35
19Sycamore Print0:16:56
20Energy Smart0:21:11
21Placemakers0:21:29
22Now - Ms Society0:22:52
23Southern Institute Of Technology0:24:36
24South West Helicopters0:33:30
25Winton's Middle Pub0:39:16

 

