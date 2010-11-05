Trending

Roulston claims stage win as lead changes hands

Bauer moves into race lead

Image 1 of 20

Tour leader Jeremy Yates of Share the Road looks unimpressed with this mornings weather

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 2 of 20

Stage winner Hayden Roulston

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 3 of 20

Jack Bauer of Share the Road is the new leader of the Tour of Southland

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 4 of 20

A break of six has formed immediately after the start

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 5 of 20

Two riders from Radio Sport assist Share the Road with keeping the break in check

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 6 of 20

Jack Bauer of Share the Road and Hayden Roulston of Calder Stewart share a joke on the way to Te Anau

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 7 of 20

Landis of Orca Velo Marino is not impressed with the cold wet weather

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 8 of 20

The Tour rolls along the wet roads of Southland

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 9 of 20

Greg Henderson of Calder Stewart has been back to the team car for warmer gloves

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 10 of 20

Hayden Roulston wins Stage 7 to Te Anau

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 11 of 20

Hayden Roulston of Calder Stewart has words with Jack Bauer of Share the Road

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 12 of 20

Karl Murray of Share the Road is hoping for warmer conditions tomorrow

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 13 of 20

Spectators brave the rain on Stage 7 of the Tour of Southland

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 14 of 20

On the other hand Gordon McCauley of Share the Road love these conditions

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 15 of 20

Caulder Stewart team mates Jeremy Vennell, Hayden Roulston and Greg Henderson

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 16 of 20

The break maintains a slender lead as the race approaches the Blackmount Hill

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 17 of 20

The peloton has splintered into many small groups after the Blackmount Hill, this group led by Clinton Avery

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 18 of 20

Jeremy Yates finds himself isolated after the climb up Blackmount Hill

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 19 of 20

Hayden Roulston of Caulder Stewart leads the race with Jack Bauer of Share the Road on his wheel

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 20 of 20

The break led by Mike Northey of Pure Black Racing are working well together

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

A ‘wardrobe malfunction’ cost Share the Road’s Jeremy Yates the PowerNet Tour of Southland yellow jersey in a race-defining stage from Winton to Te Anau today. Calder Stewart-Bike NZ gun Hayden Roulston narrowly fought off Share the Road’s Jack Bauer in a sprint to the finish line of the 163km stage.

Bauer earned the yellow jersey for his gallant effort but a meagre three seconds separates the pair – setting up a battle of epic proportions for tomorrow’s final two stages.

“It’s going to be tough but I’m going to do it,” Bauer said. “I’ve only got to hold on to three seconds this year – anything can happen of course but I’m up for it, the legs are good and the team is strong.”

Roulston was equally confident. “If you were a betting man, I wouldn’t bet against me tomorrow – I’ve won the race twice on this stage so we’ll just wait and see,” he said. “I might have to turn myself into a sprinter overnight.

“It’s going to come down to the wire … it’s never over until that last millimetre,” added Roulston. “I’m going to fight to win this race, I believe I’m good enough to win it and I’ve got a strong enough team to win it. We’re all in very high spirits now.”

A Commonwealth Games silver medallist highly-rated for his own tactical nous, Roulston was not shy in critiquing the performance of his nearest race rivals.

“Share the Road did another tactical error if you ask me by riding so hard before the hill that when they got to the hill there was no one left apart from the two on GC … it blew to bits on the hill and after that it was just dog eat dog,” he said.

Blackmount Hill proved a monumental point in the race, with Roulston striking soon after the arduous ascent, forcing Bauer to tack on. “I knew all the energy I’d saved up until today would play into my advantage and, as you can see, it did,” he said.

Roulston said Bauer’s decision to work with him was yet another mistake. “You could probably add it to the list. I was surprised but I wasn’t going to say no to it … it worked in my favour, that’s for sure,” he said.

Bauer defended the decision. “I hoped I could take the stage and get the time bonuses – that’s why I was working with Roly towards the end there but I just didn’t read the run in well enough. He led out and there was no getting through the gap.”

Bauer was not prepared to simply hang off Roulston’s wheel. “I know Hayden well and respect him as a rider – I wouldn’t have sat on him all the way and then pumped him at the line, it’s not the thing to do …you beat people fair and square, you don’t try to roll them like that.”

Crosswinds, rain and even the odd bit of sleet made for challenging conditions, much to Roulston’s delight after four days of uncharacteristic sunshine.

“Let’s be honest and say the first day of the Tour of Southland starts today,” he said. “I was doing the rain dance, wind dance, everything dance last night I can assure you – when I woke up in the middle of the night and heard the wind and the rain, I started smiling.”

Yates, who has been plagued by bad luck during his 10-year quest to win the Tour, was left devastated after crashing for the second time in two days – this time out of contention.

He was thrown to the road when the sleeve of the rain jacket he was attempting to remove caught in his front wheel. Yesterday, an official’s motorbike collided with him less than 1000m from the finish on the Crown Range terrace, and the injuries Yates suffered had an impact today.

“In my mind the GC had already kind of slipped away. Roulston put in a huge dig and I wasn’t able to follow. I had pretty much no sleep last night and was struggling on the bike today with all the bumps and scraps. I was pretty stiff and then had a wee wardrobe malfunction,” he said.

“I struggled to breathe that last 20km with my ribs, I don’t know if I’ve done anything serious but I’ll get checked over tonight, patched up again and see how it is tomorrow.

“The Tour is starting to take its toll and it all adds up. There are no excuses really – when the hammer goes down and you’re not able to follow, it’s pretty cut and dry. The better men won today.”

Yates was “stoked” Share the Road had managed to retain the yellow jersey – albeit by the skin of its teeth.

“I might have to pull a few laps with the boys up front for a change – the armchair ride is over.”

Another powerful display from Subway Avanti rider Joe Cooper, of Wellington, earned him an unassailable lead in the King of the Mountain stakes, while Pure Black Racing’s Roman van Uden, of Auckland, kept his grip on the Sprint Ace classification.

In the battle for Under-23 supremacy, Christchurch’s Josh Aitkin, of Benchmark Homes, retained the jersey.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National)3:42:59
2Jack Bauer (Share The Road)
3Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel)0:01:42
4Sergio Hernandez (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
5Josh Atkins (Benchmark Homes)
6Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
7George Bennett (Team Svs)
8Floyd Landis (Orca Velo Merino)
9Alexander Ray (Orca Velo Merino)
10Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)
11Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)
12Jeremy Yates (Share The Road)
13Pedro Palma (Placemakers)
14Mike Northey (Pure Black Racing)
15Ian Smallman (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)0:04:18
16Matt Sillars (Placemakers)
17Karl Moore (Team Svs)
18Karl Murray (Share The Road)
19William Tehan (Orca Velo Merino)
20Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
21Cody Stevenson (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
22Ryan Obst (Radio Sport)
23Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)
24Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)
25Benjamin Blaugrund (Moxxchopper.Com)
26Gordon Mccauley (Share The Road)
27Matthew Marshall (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
28Jason Christie (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National)
29James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)
30Michael Cupitt (Team Svs)
31Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National)
32Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing)
33Aaron Gate (Team Motatapu)
34Brad Carter (Powernet)
35Alex Meenhorst (Team Svs)
36Tom David (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
37Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)
38Tom Scully (Powernet)
39Joseph Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
40Sam Horgan (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
41Andrew Mackay (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
42Shane Archbold (Powernet)0:04:44
43Chris Nicholson (Powernet)0:07:51
44Christopher Johnson (Sycamore Print)
45Matt Benson (Radio Sport)
46Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)0:09:00
47Logan Edgar (Radio Sport)
48James Gibson (Creation Signs-Ultimo)0:09:03
49Brett Tivers (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National)
50Richard Ussher (Team Svs)
51Fraser Bermingham (Placemakers)
52Kevin O'donnell (Moxxchopper.Com)
53Anthony Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
54Johnathon Gee (Sycamore Print)
55Simon Finucane (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
56Greg Henderson (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National)
57Thomas Delany (Barry Stewart Builders)0:11:14
58Travis Kane (Barry Stewart Builders)0:15:09
59Lachlan Shannon (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
60Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel)
61Marc Prutton (Sycamore Print)
62Hamish Presbury (Team Motatapu)
63David Hanson (Southern Institute Of Technology)
64Brett Dawber (Benchmark Homes)
65Kevin Strongman (Barry Stewart Builders)
66Andre De Jong (Orca Velo Merino)
67Samuel Witmitz (Orca Velo Merino)
68Aidan Mckenzie (Southern Institute Of Technology)
69Cameron Karwowski (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
70Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Radio Sport)
71Mike Henton (Ascot Park Hotel)
72Kent Croote (Radio Sport)
73Jason Allen (Share The Road)
74Myron Simpson (Powernet)
75David Weston (Southern Institute Of Technology)
76Sheldon Gorter (Team Motatapu)
77Sam Steele (Team Motatapu)
78Sean Joyce (Placemakers)
79Christian Parrett (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
80Andrew Mcnab (Orca Velo Merino)
81Nick Lovegrove (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
82Mark Spessott (Placemakers)
83Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National)
84Joe Cooper (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
85Garth Cooper (Barry Stewart Builders)0:16:16
86Chris Heywood (Barry Stewart Builders)
87Matt Wheatcroft (Moxxchopper.Com)0:16:17
88James Northey (Moxxchopper.Com)
89Steven Rolfe (Moxxchopper.Com)
90Will Dickeson (Team Svs)0:16:22
91Raimana Mataoa (Southern Institute Of Technology)
92Andy Hughson (Team Motatapu)
93Chad Adair (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)0:16:29
94Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)0:16:46
95Ruaraidh Mcleod (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)0:31:19
96Justin Kerr (Share The Road)
97Elliot Crowther (Powernet)
98Scott Cunningham (Barry Stewart Builders)0:31:51
99Douglas Rapacholi (Team Motatapu)
DNFMichael Vink (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
DNFJames Early (Benchmark Homes)
DNFNick Hextall (Sycamore Print)
DNSJames Williamson (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Bauer (Share The Road)17:46:23
2Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National)0:00:03
3Jeremy Yates (Share The Road)0:01:24
4Floyd Landis (Orca Velo Merino)0:03:02
5Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:03:12
6Josh Atkins (Benchmark Homes)0:03:30
7Sergio Hernandez (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:04:03
8Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel)0:04:18
9Mike Northey (Pure Black Racing)
10Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)0:04:23
11Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)0:05:05
12Alexander Ray (Orca Velo Merino)0:05:42
13Pedro Palma (Placemakers)0:06:03
14Matthew Marshall (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)0:06:14
15Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)0:06:18
16James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)0:07:57
17Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:08:12
18Brad Carter (Powernet)0:08:30
19Gordon Mccauley (Share The Road)0:08:57
20William Tehan (Orca Velo Merino)0:09:02
21Joseph Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo)0:09:44
22Karl Moore (Team Svs)0:09:51
23Ryan Obst (Radio Sport)0:09:59
24Aaron Gate (Team Motatapu)0:10:04
25Benjamin Blaugrund (Moxxchopper.Com)0:10:13
26Tom Scully (Powernet)0:10:31
27George Bennett (Team Svs)
28Tom David (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)0:11:27
29Jason Christie (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National)0:11:43
30Anthony Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo)0:12:13
31Ian Smallman (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)0:12:30
32Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing)0:12:37
33Cody Stevenson (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:13:46
34Alex Meenhorst (Team Svs)0:14:06
35Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National)0:14:13
36Shane Archbold (Powernet)0:14:23
37Andrew Mackay (Creation Signs-Ultimo)0:15:27
38Michael Cupitt (Team Svs)0:15:30
39Greg Henderson (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National)0:17:07
40Brett Tivers (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National)0:18:10
41Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)0:18:42
42Sam Horgan (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
43Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)0:18:51
44Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)0:20:14
45Johnathon Gee (Sycamore Print)0:20:57
46Richard Ussher (Team Svs)0:21:04
47Chris Nicholson (Powernet)0:21:15
48Christopher Johnson (Sycamore Print)0:21:27
49Thomas Delany (Barry Stewart Builders)0:22:05
50Fraser Bermingham (Placemakers)0:22:28
51Matt Wheatcroft (Moxxchopper.Com)0:22:39
52Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel)0:22:45
53Kevin O'donnell (Moxxchopper.Com)0:23:18
54Myron Simpson (Powernet)0:26:38
55Sean Joyce (Placemakers)0:26:40
56Matt Sillars (Placemakers)0:27:12
57Lachlan Shannon (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)0:28:11
58Nick Lovegrove (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)0:28:32
59James Gibson (Creation Signs-Ultimo)0:29:25
60Kent Croote (Radio Sport)0:30:02
61Sheldon Gorter (Team Motatapu)0:30:18
62Sam Steele (Team Motatapu)0:31:44
63Aidan Mckenzie (Southern Institute Of Technology)0:32:22
64Will Dickeson (Team Svs)0:33:17
65Cameron Karwowski (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)0:33:19
66Matt Benson (Radio Sport)0:33:23
67Andre De Jong (Orca Velo Merino)0:33:52
68Marc Prutton (Sycamore Print)0:33:57
69Jason Allen (Share The Road)0:38:07
70Mike Henton (Ascot Park Hotel)0:39:07
71Logan Edgar (Radio Sport)0:39:43
72Brett Dawber (Benchmark Homes)0:39:48
73Hamish Presbury (Team Motatapu)0:40:05
74Simon Finucane (Creation Signs-Ultimo)0:40:37
75Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)0:41:27
76David Hanson (Southern Institute Of Technology)0:42:16
77Kevin Strongman (Barry Stewart Builders)0:42:35
78Raimana Mataoa (Southern Institute Of Technology)0:42:58
79Elliot Crowther (Powernet)0:49:05
80Joe Cooper (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)0:49:41
81Christian Parrett (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:52:14
82Ruaraidh Mcleod (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)0:54:29
83Justin Kerr (Share The Road)0:54:48
84Karl Murray (Share The Road)0:55:30
85Andy Hughson (Team Motatapu)0:55:54
86Steven Rolfe (Moxxchopper.Com)0:56:11
87Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National)0:56:45
88Andrew Mcnab (Orca Velo Merino)0:57:05
89James Northey (Moxxchopper.Com)0:57:57
90Mark Spessott (Placemakers)0:58:25
91Samuel Witmitz (Orca Velo Merino)0:59:39
92Douglas Rapacholi (Team Motatapu)1:00:51
93Garth Cooper (Barry Stewart Builders)1:01:19
94Chad Adair (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)1:02:51
95David Weston (Southern Institute Of Technology)1:19:11
96Scott Cunningham (Barry Stewart Builders)1:19:50
97Chris Heywood (Barry Stewart Builders)1:26:09
98Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Radio Sport)1:27:12
99Travis Kane (Barry Stewart Builders)1:32:20

Sprints Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)86pts
2Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel)38
3Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel)24
4Karl Murray (Share The Road)22
5Mike Northey (Pure Black Racing)21
6Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)18
7Joe Cooper (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)17
8Alexander Ray (Orca Velo Merino)16
9Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing)14
10Alex Meenhorst (Team Svs)13
11Will Dickeson (Team Svs)12
12Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National)9
13Jack Bauer (Share The Road)9
14George Bennett (Team Svs)9
15Elliot Crowther (Powernet)8
16Sam Horgan (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)8
17William Tehan (Orca Velo Merino)7
18Cameron Karwowski (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)7
19Josh Atkins (Benchmark Homes)7
20Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)6
21Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)5
22Shane Archbold (Powernet)4
23Karl Moore (Team Svs)4
24Anthony Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo)4
25Ian Smallman (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)3
26Aaron Gate (Team Motatapu)3
27Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National)3
28Brett Tivers (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National)3
29Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)3
30Sean Joyce (Placemakers)3
31Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Radio Sport)3
32Greg Henderson (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National)2
33Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National)2
34Matt Wheatcroft (Moxxchopper.Com)2
35Kent Croote (Radio Sport)2
36Floyd Landis (Orca Velo Merino)1
37Pedro Palma (Placemakers)1
38Myron Simpson (Powernet)1
39Sergio Hernandez (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)1
40Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)1
41Ruaraidh Mcleod (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)1
42Travis Kane (Barry Stewart Builders)1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joe Cooper (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)46pts
2Alex Meenhorst (Team Svs)22
3George Bennett (Team Svs)20
4Josh Atkins (Benchmark Homes)16
5Jeremy Yates (Share The Road)12
6Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel)10
7Anthony Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo)8
8Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)6
9Jack Bauer (Share The Road)6
10Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National)4
11Gordon Mccauley (Share The Road)4
12Mike Northey (Pure Black Racing)4
13Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing)4
14Andrew Mcnab (Orca Velo Merino)4
15Will Dickeson (Team Svs)4
16Sam Horgan (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)4
17Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)2
18Alexander Ray (Orca Velo Merino)2
19William Tehan (Orca Velo Merino)2
20Sean Joyce (Placemakers)2
21Simon Finucane (Creation Signs-Ultimo)2

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josh Atkins (Benchmark Homes)17:49:53
2Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)0:05:05
3Alexander Ray (Orca Velo Merino)0:05:42
4Pedro Palma (Placemakers)0:06:03
5Matthew Marshall (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)0:06:14
6Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)0:06:18
7James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)0:07:57
8Brad Carter (Powernet)0:08:30
9Ryan Obst (Radio Sport)0:09:59
10Aaron Gate (Team Motatapu)0:10:04
11Tom Scully (Powernet)0:10:31
12George Bennett (Team Svs)
13Tom David (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)0:11:27
14Jason Christie (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National)0:11:43
15Shane Archbold (Powernet)0:14:23
16Andrew Mackay (Creation Signs-Ultimo)0:15:27
17Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)0:18:42
18Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)0:20:14
19Thomas Delany (Barry Stewart Builders)0:22:05
20Fraser Bermingham (Placemakers)0:22:28
21Matt Wheatcroft (Moxxchopper.Com)0:22:39
22Myron Simpson (Powernet)0:26:38
23Sean Joyce (Placemakers)0:26:40
24Kent Croote (Radio Sport)0:30:02
25Sheldon Gorter (Team Motatapu)0:30:18
26Sam Steele (Team Motatapu)0:31:44
27Cameron Karwowski (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)0:33:19
28Matt Benson (Radio Sport)0:33:23
29Logan Edgar (Radio Sport)0:39:43
30Hamish Presbury (Team Motatapu)0:40:05
31Simon Finucane (Creation Signs-Ultimo)0:40:37
32Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)0:41:27
33Christian Parrett (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:52:14
34Ruaraidh Mcleod (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)0:54:29
35Andy Hughson (Team Motatapu)0:55:54
36Steven Rolfe (Moxxchopper.Com)0:56:11
37Andrew Mcnab (Orca Velo Merino)0:57:05
38James Northey (Moxxchopper.Com)0:57:57
39Douglas Rapacholi (Team Motatapu)1:00:51
40Chad Adair (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)1:02:51
41Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Radio Sport)1:27:12

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Share The Road)53:29:56
2Pure Black Racing)0:02:46
3Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:04:40
4Benchmark Homes)0:05:57
5Orca Velo Merino)0:07:02
6Team Svs)0:12:04
7Calder Stewart-Bikenz National)0:13:08
8Powernet)0:18:38
9Ascot Park Hotel)0:21:27
10Creation Signs-Ultimo)0:25:44
11Placemakers)0:29:21
12The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)0:33:53
13Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)0:39:47
14Radio Sport)0:43:41
15Moxxchopper.Com)0:45:24
16Team Motatapu)0:52:29
17Sycamore Print)1:04:04
18Barry Stewart Builders)1:43:20
19Southern Institute Of Technology)1:45:36

 

