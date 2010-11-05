Image 1 of 20 Tour leader Jeremy Yates of Share the Road looks unimpressed with this mornings weather (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 2 of 20 Stage winner Hayden Roulston (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 3 of 20 Jack Bauer of Share the Road is the new leader of the Tour of Southland (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 4 of 20 A break of six has formed immediately after the start (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 5 of 20 Two riders from Radio Sport assist Share the Road with keeping the break in check (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 6 of 20 Jack Bauer of Share the Road and Hayden Roulston of Calder Stewart share a joke on the way to Te Anau (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 7 of 20 Landis of Orca Velo Marino is not impressed with the cold wet weather (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 8 of 20 The Tour rolls along the wet roads of Southland (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 9 of 20 Greg Henderson of Calder Stewart has been back to the team car for warmer gloves (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 10 of 20 Hayden Roulston wins Stage 7 to Te Anau (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 11 of 20 Hayden Roulston of Calder Stewart has words with Jack Bauer of Share the Road (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 12 of 20 Karl Murray of Share the Road is hoping for warmer conditions tomorrow (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 13 of 20 Spectators brave the rain on Stage 7 of the Tour of Southland (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 14 of 20 On the other hand Gordon McCauley of Share the Road love these conditions (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 15 of 20 Caulder Stewart team mates Jeremy Vennell, Hayden Roulston and Greg Henderson (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 16 of 20 The break maintains a slender lead as the race approaches the Blackmount Hill (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 17 of 20 The peloton has splintered into many small groups after the Blackmount Hill, this group led by Clinton Avery (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 18 of 20 Jeremy Yates finds himself isolated after the climb up Blackmount Hill (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 19 of 20 Hayden Roulston of Caulder Stewart leads the race with Jack Bauer of Share the Road on his wheel (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 20 of 20 The break led by Mike Northey of Pure Black Racing are working well together (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

A ‘wardrobe malfunction’ cost Share the Road’s Jeremy Yates the PowerNet Tour of Southland yellow jersey in a race-defining stage from Winton to Te Anau today. Calder Stewart-Bike NZ gun Hayden Roulston narrowly fought off Share the Road’s Jack Bauer in a sprint to the finish line of the 163km stage.

Bauer earned the yellow jersey for his gallant effort but a meagre three seconds separates the pair – setting up a battle of epic proportions for tomorrow’s final two stages.

“It’s going to be tough but I’m going to do it,” Bauer said. “I’ve only got to hold on to three seconds this year – anything can happen of course but I’m up for it, the legs are good and the team is strong.”

Roulston was equally confident. “If you were a betting man, I wouldn’t bet against me tomorrow – I’ve won the race twice on this stage so we’ll just wait and see,” he said. “I might have to turn myself into a sprinter overnight.

“It’s going to come down to the wire … it’s never over until that last millimetre,” added Roulston. “I’m going to fight to win this race, I believe I’m good enough to win it and I’ve got a strong enough team to win it. We’re all in very high spirits now.”

A Commonwealth Games silver medallist highly-rated for his own tactical nous, Roulston was not shy in critiquing the performance of his nearest race rivals.

“Share the Road did another tactical error if you ask me by riding so hard before the hill that when they got to the hill there was no one left apart from the two on GC … it blew to bits on the hill and after that it was just dog eat dog,” he said.

Blackmount Hill proved a monumental point in the race, with Roulston striking soon after the arduous ascent, forcing Bauer to tack on. “I knew all the energy I’d saved up until today would play into my advantage and, as you can see, it did,” he said.

Roulston said Bauer’s decision to work with him was yet another mistake. “You could probably add it to the list. I was surprised but I wasn’t going to say no to it … it worked in my favour, that’s for sure,” he said.

Bauer defended the decision. “I hoped I could take the stage and get the time bonuses – that’s why I was working with Roly towards the end there but I just didn’t read the run in well enough. He led out and there was no getting through the gap.”

Bauer was not prepared to simply hang off Roulston’s wheel. “I know Hayden well and respect him as a rider – I wouldn’t have sat on him all the way and then pumped him at the line, it’s not the thing to do …you beat people fair and square, you don’t try to roll them like that.”

Crosswinds, rain and even the odd bit of sleet made for challenging conditions, much to Roulston’s delight after four days of uncharacteristic sunshine.

“Let’s be honest and say the first day of the Tour of Southland starts today,” he said. “I was doing the rain dance, wind dance, everything dance last night I can assure you – when I woke up in the middle of the night and heard the wind and the rain, I started smiling.”

Yates, who has been plagued by bad luck during his 10-year quest to win the Tour, was left devastated after crashing for the second time in two days – this time out of contention.

He was thrown to the road when the sleeve of the rain jacket he was attempting to remove caught in his front wheel. Yesterday, an official’s motorbike collided with him less than 1000m from the finish on the Crown Range terrace, and the injuries Yates suffered had an impact today.

“In my mind the GC had already kind of slipped away. Roulston put in a huge dig and I wasn’t able to follow. I had pretty much no sleep last night and was struggling on the bike today with all the bumps and scraps. I was pretty stiff and then had a wee wardrobe malfunction,” he said.





“I struggled to breathe that last 20km with my ribs, I don’t know if I’ve done anything serious but I’ll get checked over tonight, patched up again and see how it is tomorrow.

“The Tour is starting to take its toll and it all adds up. There are no excuses really – when the hammer goes down and you’re not able to follow, it’s pretty cut and dry. The better men won today.”

Yates was “stoked” Share the Road had managed to retain the yellow jersey – albeit by the skin of its teeth.

“I might have to pull a few laps with the boys up front for a change – the armchair ride is over.”

Another powerful display from Subway Avanti rider Joe Cooper, of Wellington, earned him an unassailable lead in the King of the Mountain stakes, while Pure Black Racing’s Roman van Uden, of Auckland, kept his grip on the Sprint Ace classification.

In the battle for Under-23 supremacy, Christchurch’s Josh Aitkin, of Benchmark Homes, retained the jersey.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 3:42:59 2 Jack Bauer (Share The Road) 3 Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:01:42 4 Sergio Hernandez (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 5 Josh Atkins (Benchmark Homes) 6 Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 7 George Bennett (Team Svs) 8 Floyd Landis (Orca Velo Merino) 9 Alexander Ray (Orca Velo Merino) 10 Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing) 11 Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) 12 Jeremy Yates (Share The Road) 13 Pedro Palma (Placemakers) 14 Mike Northey (Pure Black Racing) 15 Ian Smallman (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 0:04:18 16 Matt Sillars (Placemakers) 17 Karl Moore (Team Svs) 18 Karl Murray (Share The Road) 19 William Tehan (Orca Velo Merino) 20 Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 21 Cody Stevenson (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 22 Ryan Obst (Radio Sport) 23 Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes) 24 Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel) 25 Benjamin Blaugrund (Moxxchopper.Com) 26 Gordon Mccauley (Share The Road) 27 Matthew Marshall (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 28 Jason Christie (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 29 James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes) 30 Michael Cupitt (Team Svs) 31 Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 32 Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing) 33 Aaron Gate (Team Motatapu) 34 Brad Carter (Powernet) 35 Alex Meenhorst (Team Svs) 36 Tom David (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 37 Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel) 38 Tom Scully (Powernet) 39 Joseph Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 40 Sam Horgan (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 41 Andrew Mackay (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 42 Shane Archbold (Powernet) 0:04:44 43 Chris Nicholson (Powernet) 0:07:51 44 Christopher Johnson (Sycamore Print) 45 Matt Benson (Radio Sport) 46 Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing) 0:09:00 47 Logan Edgar (Radio Sport) 48 James Gibson (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 0:09:03 49 Brett Tivers (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 50 Richard Ussher (Team Svs) 51 Fraser Bermingham (Placemakers) 52 Kevin O'donnell (Moxxchopper.Com) 53 Anthony Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 54 Johnathon Gee (Sycamore Print) 55 Simon Finucane (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 56 Greg Henderson (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 57 Thomas Delany (Barry Stewart Builders) 0:11:14 58 Travis Kane (Barry Stewart Builders) 0:15:09 59 Lachlan Shannon (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 60 Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel) 61 Marc Prutton (Sycamore Print) 62 Hamish Presbury (Team Motatapu) 63 David Hanson (Southern Institute Of Technology) 64 Brett Dawber (Benchmark Homes) 65 Kevin Strongman (Barry Stewart Builders) 66 Andre De Jong (Orca Velo Merino) 67 Samuel Witmitz (Orca Velo Merino) 68 Aidan Mckenzie (Southern Institute Of Technology) 69 Cameron Karwowski (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 70 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Radio Sport) 71 Mike Henton (Ascot Park Hotel) 72 Kent Croote (Radio Sport) 73 Jason Allen (Share The Road) 74 Myron Simpson (Powernet) 75 David Weston (Southern Institute Of Technology) 76 Sheldon Gorter (Team Motatapu) 77 Sam Steele (Team Motatapu) 78 Sean Joyce (Placemakers) 79 Christian Parrett (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 80 Andrew Mcnab (Orca Velo Merino) 81 Nick Lovegrove (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 82 Mark Spessott (Placemakers) 83 Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 84 Joe Cooper (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 85 Garth Cooper (Barry Stewart Builders) 0:16:16 86 Chris Heywood (Barry Stewart Builders) 87 Matt Wheatcroft (Moxxchopper.Com) 0:16:17 88 James Northey (Moxxchopper.Com) 89 Steven Rolfe (Moxxchopper.Com) 90 Will Dickeson (Team Svs) 0:16:22 91 Raimana Mataoa (Southern Institute Of Technology) 92 Andy Hughson (Team Motatapu) 93 Chad Adair (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:16:29 94 Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) 0:16:46 95 Ruaraidh Mcleod (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:31:19 96 Justin Kerr (Share The Road) 97 Elliot Crowther (Powernet) 98 Scott Cunningham (Barry Stewart Builders) 0:31:51 99 Douglas Rapacholi (Team Motatapu) DNF Michael Vink (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) DNF James Early (Benchmark Homes) DNF Nick Hextall (Sycamore Print) DNS James Williamson (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Bauer (Share The Road) 17:46:23 2 Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 0:00:03 3 Jeremy Yates (Share The Road) 0:01:24 4 Floyd Landis (Orca Velo Merino) 0:03:02 5 Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 0:03:12 6 Josh Atkins (Benchmark Homes) 0:03:30 7 Sergio Hernandez (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 0:04:03 8 Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:04:18 9 Mike Northey (Pure Black Racing) 10 Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) 0:04:23 11 Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing) 0:05:05 12 Alexander Ray (Orca Velo Merino) 0:05:42 13 Pedro Palma (Placemakers) 0:06:03 14 Matthew Marshall (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:06:14 15 Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes) 0:06:18 16 James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes) 0:07:57 17 Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 0:08:12 18 Brad Carter (Powernet) 0:08:30 19 Gordon Mccauley (Share The Road) 0:08:57 20 William Tehan (Orca Velo Merino) 0:09:02 21 Joseph Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 0:09:44 22 Karl Moore (Team Svs) 0:09:51 23 Ryan Obst (Radio Sport) 0:09:59 24 Aaron Gate (Team Motatapu) 0:10:04 25 Benjamin Blaugrund (Moxxchopper.Com) 0:10:13 26 Tom Scully (Powernet) 0:10:31 27 George Bennett (Team Svs) 28 Tom David (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:11:27 29 Jason Christie (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 0:11:43 30 Anthony Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 0:12:13 31 Ian Smallman (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 0:12:30 32 Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing) 0:12:37 33 Cody Stevenson (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 0:13:46 34 Alex Meenhorst (Team Svs) 0:14:06 35 Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 0:14:13 36 Shane Archbold (Powernet) 0:14:23 37 Andrew Mackay (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 0:15:27 38 Michael Cupitt (Team Svs) 0:15:30 39 Greg Henderson (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 0:17:07 40 Brett Tivers (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 0:18:10 41 Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing) 0:18:42 42 Sam Horgan (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 43 Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:18:51 44 Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:20:14 45 Johnathon Gee (Sycamore Print) 0:20:57 46 Richard Ussher (Team Svs) 0:21:04 47 Chris Nicholson (Powernet) 0:21:15 48 Christopher Johnson (Sycamore Print) 0:21:27 49 Thomas Delany (Barry Stewart Builders) 0:22:05 50 Fraser Bermingham (Placemakers) 0:22:28 51 Matt Wheatcroft (Moxxchopper.Com) 0:22:39 52 Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:22:45 53 Kevin O'donnell (Moxxchopper.Com) 0:23:18 54 Myron Simpson (Powernet) 0:26:38 55 Sean Joyce (Placemakers) 0:26:40 56 Matt Sillars (Placemakers) 0:27:12 57 Lachlan Shannon (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:28:11 58 Nick Lovegrove (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 0:28:32 59 James Gibson (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 0:29:25 60 Kent Croote (Radio Sport) 0:30:02 61 Sheldon Gorter (Team Motatapu) 0:30:18 62 Sam Steele (Team Motatapu) 0:31:44 63 Aidan Mckenzie (Southern Institute Of Technology) 0:32:22 64 Will Dickeson (Team Svs) 0:33:17 65 Cameron Karwowski (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:33:19 66 Matt Benson (Radio Sport) 0:33:23 67 Andre De Jong (Orca Velo Merino) 0:33:52 68 Marc Prutton (Sycamore Print) 0:33:57 69 Jason Allen (Share The Road) 0:38:07 70 Mike Henton (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:39:07 71 Logan Edgar (Radio Sport) 0:39:43 72 Brett Dawber (Benchmark Homes) 0:39:48 73 Hamish Presbury (Team Motatapu) 0:40:05 74 Simon Finucane (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 0:40:37 75 Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) 0:41:27 76 David Hanson (Southern Institute Of Technology) 0:42:16 77 Kevin Strongman (Barry Stewart Builders) 0:42:35 78 Raimana Mataoa (Southern Institute Of Technology) 0:42:58 79 Elliot Crowther (Powernet) 0:49:05 80 Joe Cooper (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 0:49:41 81 Christian Parrett (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 0:52:14 82 Ruaraidh Mcleod (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:54:29 83 Justin Kerr (Share The Road) 0:54:48 84 Karl Murray (Share The Road) 0:55:30 85 Andy Hughson (Team Motatapu) 0:55:54 86 Steven Rolfe (Moxxchopper.Com) 0:56:11 87 Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 0:56:45 88 Andrew Mcnab (Orca Velo Merino) 0:57:05 89 James Northey (Moxxchopper.Com) 0:57:57 90 Mark Spessott (Placemakers) 0:58:25 91 Samuel Witmitz (Orca Velo Merino) 0:59:39 92 Douglas Rapacholi (Team Motatapu) 1:00:51 93 Garth Cooper (Barry Stewart Builders) 1:01:19 94 Chad Adair (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 1:02:51 95 David Weston (Southern Institute Of Technology) 1:19:11 96 Scott Cunningham (Barry Stewart Builders) 1:19:50 97 Chris Heywood (Barry Stewart Builders) 1:26:09 98 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Radio Sport) 1:27:12 99 Travis Kane (Barry Stewart Builders) 1:32:20

Sprints Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) 86 pts 2 Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel) 38 3 Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel) 24 4 Karl Murray (Share The Road) 22 5 Mike Northey (Pure Black Racing) 21 6 Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) 18 7 Joe Cooper (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 17 8 Alexander Ray (Orca Velo Merino) 16 9 Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing) 14 10 Alex Meenhorst (Team Svs) 13 11 Will Dickeson (Team Svs) 12 12 Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 9 13 Jack Bauer (Share The Road) 9 14 George Bennett (Team Svs) 9 15 Elliot Crowther (Powernet) 8 16 Sam Horgan (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 8 17 William Tehan (Orca Velo Merino) 7 18 Cameron Karwowski (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 7 19 Josh Atkins (Benchmark Homes) 7 20 Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing) 6 21 Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 5 22 Shane Archbold (Powernet) 4 23 Karl Moore (Team Svs) 4 24 Anthony Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 4 25 Ian Smallman (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 3 26 Aaron Gate (Team Motatapu) 3 27 Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 3 28 Brett Tivers (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 3 29 Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel) 3 30 Sean Joyce (Placemakers) 3 31 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Radio Sport) 3 32 Greg Henderson (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 2 33 Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 2 34 Matt Wheatcroft (Moxxchopper.Com) 2 35 Kent Croote (Radio Sport) 2 36 Floyd Landis (Orca Velo Merino) 1 37 Pedro Palma (Placemakers) 1 38 Myron Simpson (Powernet) 1 39 Sergio Hernandez (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 1 40 Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes) 1 41 Ruaraidh Mcleod (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 1 42 Travis Kane (Barry Stewart Builders) 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joe Cooper (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 46 pts 2 Alex Meenhorst (Team Svs) 22 3 George Bennett (Team Svs) 20 4 Josh Atkins (Benchmark Homes) 16 5 Jeremy Yates (Share The Road) 12 6 Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel) 10 7 Anthony Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 8 8 Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel) 6 9 Jack Bauer (Share The Road) 6 10 Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 4 11 Gordon Mccauley (Share The Road) 4 12 Mike Northey (Pure Black Racing) 4 13 Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing) 4 14 Andrew Mcnab (Orca Velo Merino) 4 15 Will Dickeson (Team Svs) 4 16 Sam Horgan (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 4 17 Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) 2 18 Alexander Ray (Orca Velo Merino) 2 19 William Tehan (Orca Velo Merino) 2 20 Sean Joyce (Placemakers) 2 21 Simon Finucane (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 2

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Josh Atkins (Benchmark Homes) 17:49:53 2 Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing) 0:05:05 3 Alexander Ray (Orca Velo Merino) 0:05:42 4 Pedro Palma (Placemakers) 0:06:03 5 Matthew Marshall (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:06:14 6 Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes) 0:06:18 7 James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes) 0:07:57 8 Brad Carter (Powernet) 0:08:30 9 Ryan Obst (Radio Sport) 0:09:59 10 Aaron Gate (Team Motatapu) 0:10:04 11 Tom Scully (Powernet) 0:10:31 12 George Bennett (Team Svs) 13 Tom David (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:11:27 14 Jason Christie (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 0:11:43 15 Shane Archbold (Powernet) 0:14:23 16 Andrew Mackay (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 0:15:27 17 Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing) 0:18:42 18 Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:20:14 19 Thomas Delany (Barry Stewart Builders) 0:22:05 20 Fraser Bermingham (Placemakers) 0:22:28 21 Matt Wheatcroft (Moxxchopper.Com) 0:22:39 22 Myron Simpson (Powernet) 0:26:38 23 Sean Joyce (Placemakers) 0:26:40 24 Kent Croote (Radio Sport) 0:30:02 25 Sheldon Gorter (Team Motatapu) 0:30:18 26 Sam Steele (Team Motatapu) 0:31:44 27 Cameron Karwowski (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:33:19 28 Matt Benson (Radio Sport) 0:33:23 29 Logan Edgar (Radio Sport) 0:39:43 30 Hamish Presbury (Team Motatapu) 0:40:05 31 Simon Finucane (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 0:40:37 32 Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) 0:41:27 33 Christian Parrett (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 0:52:14 34 Ruaraidh Mcleod (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:54:29 35 Andy Hughson (Team Motatapu) 0:55:54 36 Steven Rolfe (Moxxchopper.Com) 0:56:11 37 Andrew Mcnab (Orca Velo Merino) 0:57:05 38 James Northey (Moxxchopper.Com) 0:57:57 39 Douglas Rapacholi (Team Motatapu) 1:00:51 40 Chad Adair (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 1:02:51 41 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Radio Sport) 1:27:12