Crashing with an official’s motorbike would have cost Jeremy Yates the PowerNet Tour of Southland yellow jersey today had it not been for the etiquette of his greatest rival. In an ironic incident given Yates rides for Share the Road, he hit the tarmac less than one kilometre from the stage finish on the side of the steep Crown Range, near Queenstown, and could have lost more than some skin of his legs.

“I was midway through the attack, I moved out to the right-hand side and the commissaries motorbike came past and tipped me off,” said Yates. “Fortunately Hayden Roulston, who was on the front at the time, waited for me which was one of the unwritten rules of bike racing – it was a classy decision by him.

“There’s no written rule to say you have to but I was really disappointed to see George Bennett (Team SVS) making the most of it and attacking before the finish,” he added.

But Yates had the last word, crossing the line two seconds ahead of Bennett. “Luckily I had a shitload of adrenalin and I was able to peg him back and take the win,” said Yates.

Bennett, who lies third in the King of the Mountain stakes, was unremorseful. “No regrets … bike racing’s bike racing,” he said. “I’m not in the hunt for the yellow jersey … I’m here to win stages – sure you wait for the yellow jersey if you’re a GC contender but if you’re 15 minutes down, it’s your own race.”





“George Bennett, he’s a super talent this guy and he just took off – but each to their own and what goes around comes around,” added Roulston.

Share the Road once again influenced proceedings from the front of the peloton during the 133km stage, with Orca Velo Merino also putting in some hard yards. An early break of seven riders was allowed to roam free for the majority of the trek into Central Otago and featured Subway Avanti’s Joe Cooper and Alex Meenhorst, of Team SVS, battling for King of the Mountain honours.

With the gap stretched to nearly three minutes before Kingston, Meenhorst, of Auckland, earned the honour of being the leader on the road – albeit briefly – while Wellington’s Cooper retained the KOM jersey he has held since Tuesday.

As the chasing pack swallowed the breakaway bunch near Arrowtown, Share the Road’s Jack Bauer, the current New Zealand road race champion, struck out on his own and notched up speeds close to 70kmh, prompting team-mate Gordon McCauley to quip “Jack’s pretending to be a motorbike”.

With Calder Stewart increasing the tempo, the ascent soon became a rematch of Monday’s slog up Bluff Hill as Yates, Bauer and Roulston engaged in combat for stage glory.

With three stages remaining, Yates predicted “much of the same” tactically over the next two days.

“Share the Road will be on the front and I’ll be sitting pretty,” he said. “To win the Tour of Southland has been a dream of mine for 10 years now … we can only take things one day at a time but every stage that we tick off is another day closer to Share the Road taking the tour.”

Yet to unleash their full power, Roulston and his Calder Stewart team were undoubtedly preparing to strike. “I’ve won this race twice on the second last stage of the tour so I don’t believe this race is won until you cross the finish line in Invercargill to be honest,” Roulston said.

He conceded Share the Road, and particularly Bauer, had proved solid, but the race was taking its toll. “The rest of his team are shot through – they’re basically on their deathbed and so they should be, they’re not robots,” he said.

“Some of their tactics haven’t exactly been professional – if it was me in their situation a couple of times I would have let a break go … maybe it’s too many chiefs in one team trying to call the shots.

“But they’ve ridden perfectly all week in terms of how strong they are and they’ll be a hard team to beat.”

Benchmark Homes young gun Josh Aitkins, of Christchurch, put in a gutsy display to finish the stage in fourth place, just 5sec adrift of Yates, and snatch the PSIS Under-23 jersey from team-mate Daniel Barry.

Pure Black Racing’s Roman van Uden, of Auckland, has established a commanding lead over Ascot Park Hotel’s Clinton Avery, of Rotorua, to keep a firm grip on the Sprint Ace jersey.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremy Yates (Share The Road) 3:43:15 2 George Bennett (Team Svs) 0:00:02 3 Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 0:00:05 4 Josh Atkins (Benchmark Homes) 5 Jack Bauer (Share The Road) 0:00:10 6 Floyd Landis (Orca Velo Merino) 0:00:27 7 Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 0:00:28 8 Sergio Hernandez (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 0:00:38 9 Anthony Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 0:00:39 10 Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing) 11 Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel) 12 Matthew Marshall (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:00:43 13 Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) 0:00:50 14 Brad Carter (Powernet) 0:00:52 15 Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes) 16 Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:01:03 17 James Early (Benchmark Homes) 0:01:06 18 Mike Northey (Pure Black Racing) 19 Pedro Palma (Placemakers) 0:01:09 20 Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 0:01:11 21 Aaron Gate (Team Motatapu) 0:01:14 22 Benjamin Blaugrund (Moxxchopper.Com) 0:01:22 23 Thomas Delany (Barry Stewart Builders) 0:01:25 24 Sheldon Gorter (Team Motatapu) 0:01:28 25 Andrew Mackay (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 0:01:30 26 Christopher Johnson (Sycamore Print) 0:01:32 27 Ryan Obst (Radio Sport) 0:01:40 28 Johnathon Gee (Sycamore Print) 0:01:49 29 Alexander Ray (Orca Velo Merino) 30 Matt Sillars (Placemakers) 31 Tom Scully (Powernet) 0:01:56 32 William Tehan (Orca Velo Merino) 33 Karl Moore (Team Svs) 34 Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing) 0:02:03 35 James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes) 0:02:09 36 Fraser Bermingham (Placemakers) 0:02:12 37 Joseph Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 0:02:15 38 Matt Wheatcroft (Moxxchopper.Com) 0:02:24 39 Matt Benson (Radio Sport) 0:02:29 40 Richard Ussher (Team Svs) 0:02:56 41 Michael Cupitt (Team Svs) 0:03:04 42 James Gibson (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 0:03:19 43 Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:03:22 44 Gordon Mccauley (Share The Road) 45 Tom David (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:03:36 46 Cody Stevenson (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 0:03:43 47 Ian Smallman (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 48 Chris Nicholson (Powernet) 49 Nick Lovegrove (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 50 Jason Christie (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 0:04:09 51 Brett Tivers (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 0:04:21 52 Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing) 0:04:25 53 Raimana Mataoa (Southern Institute Of Technology) 54 Sean Joyce (Placemakers) 55 Sam Horgan (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 56 Kevin O'donnell (Moxxchopper.Com) 0:04:30 57 Sam Steele (Team Motatapu) 0:04:36 58 Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:04:39 59 David Hanson (Southern Institute Of Technology) 0:04:42 60 Brett Dawber (Benchmark Homes) 0:04:44 61 James Williamson (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 0:04:46 62 Greg Henderson (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 0:04:58 63 Christian Parrett (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 0:04:59 64 Lachlan Shannon (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:05:10 65 Shane Archbold (Powernet) 0:05:38 66 Myron Simpson (Powernet) 0:05:41 67 Kevin Strongman (Barry Stewart Builders) 68 Mike Henton (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:05:52 69 Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 0:06:35 70 Aidan Mckenzie (Southern Institute Of Technology) 0:06:43 71 Alex Meenhorst (Team Svs) 0:07:18 72 Will Dickeson (Team Svs) 73 Cameron Karwowski (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:07:39 74 Kent Croote (Radio Sport) 0:07:52 75 Andre De Jong (Orca Velo Merino) 0:08:21 76 Marc Prutton (Sycamore Print) 0:08:52 77 Douglas Rapacholi (Team Motatapu) 78 Logan Edgar (Radio Sport) 0:08:59 79 Chris Heywood (Barry Stewart Builders) 0:11:45 80 Andy Hughson (Team Motatapu) 0:13:29 81 Hamish Presbury (Team Motatapu) 0:14:45 82 Steven Rolfe (Moxxchopper.Com) 83 Ruaraidh Mcleod (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 84 Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) 0:15:07 85 Elliot Crowther (Powernet) 0:15:14 86 Chad Adair (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:15:16 87 Joe Cooper (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 0:15:19 88 Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 89 David Weston (Southern Institute Of Technology) 0:16:24 90 Travis Kane (Barry Stewart Builders) 0:18:34 91 Scott Cunningham (Barry Stewart Builders) 0:19:30 92 Karl Murray (Share The Road) 93 Garth Cooper (Barry Stewart Builders) 94 Mark Spessott (Placemakers) 95 Justin Kerr (Share The Road) 96 Jason Allen (Share The Road) 97 Nick Hextall (Sycamore Print) 98 Simon Finucane (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 0:22:35 99 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Radio Sport) 0:30:18 100 James Northey (Moxxchopper.Com) 0:30:56 101 Andrew Mcnab (Orca Velo Merino) 102 Michael Vink (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 0:34:15 DNF Samuel Witmitz (Orca Velo Merino) DNF Matt Shallcrass (Sycamore Print)

General Classification after Stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremy Yates (Share The Road) 14:03:06 2 Jack Bauer (Share The Road) 0:00:24 3 Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 0:00:31 4 Floyd Landis (Orca Velo Merino) 0:01:39 5 Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 0:01:48 6 Josh Atkins (Benchmark Homes) 0:02:08 7 Matthew Marshall (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:02:14 8 Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes) 0:02:18 9 Sergio Hernandez (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 0:02:39 10 Mike Northey (Pure Black Racing) 0:02:54 11 Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:02:58 12 Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) 0:02:59 13 Anthony Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 0:03:28 14 Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing) 0:03:41 15 James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes) 0:03:57 16 Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 0:04:12 17 Alexander Ray (Orca Velo Merino) 0:04:20 18 Brad Carter (Powernet) 0:04:30 19 Pedro Palma (Placemakers) 0:04:39 20 Gordon Mccauley (Share The Road) 0:04:57 21 William Tehan (Orca Velo Merino) 0:05:02 22 Joseph Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 0:05:44 23 Karl Moore (Team Svs) 0:05:51 24 Ryan Obst (Radio Sport) 0:05:59 25 Aaron Gate (Team Motatapu) 0:06:04 26 Benjamin Blaugrund (Moxxchopper.Com) 0:06:13 27 Tom Scully (Powernet) 0:06:31 28 Matt Wheatcroft (Moxxchopper.Com) 0:06:41 29 Tom David (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:07:27 30 Jason Christie (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 0:07:43 31 Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:07:54 32 Greg Henderson (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 0:08:22 33 Ian Smallman (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 0:08:30 34 Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing) 0:08:37 35 James Williamson (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 0:08:50 36 George Bennett (Team Svs) 0:09:10 37 Brett Tivers (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 0:09:25 38 Cody Stevenson (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 0:09:46 39 Shane Archbold (Powernet) 0:09:57 40 Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing) 0:10:00 41 Alex Meenhorst (Team Svs) 0:10:06 42 Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 0:10:13 43 Thomas Delany (Barry Stewart Builders) 0:11:09 44 Andrew Mackay (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 0:11:27 45 Michael Cupitt (Team Svs) 0:11:30 46 Myron Simpson (Powernet) 0:11:47 47 Sean Joyce (Placemakers) 0:11:49 48 Johnathon Gee (Sycamore Print) 0:12:12 49 Richard Ussher (Team Svs) 0:12:19 50 Lachlan Shannon (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:13:20 51 Nick Lovegrove (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 0:13:41 52 Chris Nicholson (Powernet) 0:13:42 53 Fraser Bermingham (Placemakers) 0:13:43 54 Christopher Johnson (Sycamore Print) 0:13:54 55 Kevin O'donnell (Moxxchopper.Com) 0:14:33 56 Sam Horgan (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 0:14:42 57 Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:14:51 58 Kent Croote (Radio Sport) 0:15:11 59 Sheldon Gorter (Team Motatapu) 0:15:27 60 Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:16:14 61 Sam Steele (Team Motatapu) 0:16:53 62 Will Dickeson (Team Svs) 0:17:13 63 Aidan Mckenzie (Southern Institute Of Technology) 0:17:31 64 Elliot Crowther (Powernet) 0:18:04 65 Cameron Karwowski (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:18:28 66 Andre De Jong (Orca Velo Merino) 0:19:01 67 Marc Prutton (Sycamore Print) 0:19:06 68 James Gibson (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 0:20:40 69 Matt Sillars (Placemakers) 0:23:12 70 Jason Allen (Share The Road) 0:23:16 71 Ruaraidh Mcleod (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:23:28 72 James Early (Benchmark Homes) 0:23:33 73 Justin Kerr (Share The Road) 0:23:47 74 Mike Henton (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:24:16 75 Brett Dawber (Benchmark Homes) 0:24:57 76 Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) 0:25:02 77 Hamish Presbury (Team Motatapu) 0:25:14 78 Matt Benson (Radio Sport) 0:25:50 79 Raimana Mataoa (Southern Institute Of Technology) 0:26:54 80 David Hanson (Southern Institute Of Technology) 0:27:25 81 Kevin Strongman (Barry Stewart Builders) 0:27:44 82 Douglas Rapacholi (Team Motatapu) 0:29:18 83 Logan Edgar (Radio Sport) 0:31:01 84 Simon Finucane (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 0:31:52 85 Joe Cooper (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 0:34:50 86 Christian Parrett (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 0:37:23 87 Andy Hughson (Team Motatapu) 0:39:50 88 Steven Rolfe (Moxxchopper.Com) 0:40:12 89 Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 0:41:54 90 James Northey (Moxxchopper.Com) 0:41:58 91 Andrew Mcnab (Orca Velo Merino) 0:42:14 92 Mark Spessott (Placemakers) 0:43:34 93 Garth Cooper (Barry Stewart Builders) 0:45:21 94 Chad Adair (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:46:40 95 Scott Cunningham (Barry Stewart Builders) 0:48:17 96 Karl Murray (Share The Road) 0:51:30 97 David Weston (Southern Institute Of Technology) 1:04:20 98 Nick Hextall (Sycamore Print) 1:05:26 99 Chris Heywood (Barry Stewart Builders) 1:10:11 100 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Radio Sport) 1:12:21 101 Michael Vink (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 1:15:56 102 Travis Kane (Barry Stewart Builders) 1:17:29

Sprints Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) 68 pts 2 Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel) 38 3 Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel) 24 4 Karl Murray (Share The Road) 22 5 Mike Northey (Pure Black Racing) 20 6 Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) 18 7 Joe Cooper (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 15 8 Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing) 14 9 Alex Meenhorst (Team Svs) 13 10 Will Dickeson (Team Svs) 12 11 Elliot Crowther (Powernet) 8 12 Alexander Ray (Orca Velo Merino) 8 13 James Williamson (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 8 14 Sam Horgan (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 8 15 Cameron Karwowski (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 7 16 Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing) 6 17 George Bennett (Team Svs) 6 18 Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 5 19 Shane Archbold (Powernet) 4 20 Karl Moore (Team Svs) 4 21 Jack Bauer (Share The Road) 3 22 Ian Smallman (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 3 23 Aaron Gate (Team Motatapu) 3 24 Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 3 25 Brett Tivers (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 3 26 Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel) 3 27 Sean Joyce (Placemakers) 3 28 Josh Atkins (Benchmark Homes) 3 29 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Radio Sport) 3 30 Greg Henderson (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 2 31 Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 2 32 Kent Croote (Radio Sport) 2 33 Pedro Palma (Placemakers) 1 34 Myron Simpson (Powernet) 1 35 Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes) 1 36 Ruaraidh Mcleod (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 1 37 Travis Kane (Barry Stewart Builders) 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joe Cooper (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 34 pts 2 Alex Meenhorst (Team Svs) 22 3 George Bennett (Team Svs) 16 4 Jeremy Yates (Share The Road) 12 5 Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel) 10 6 Josh Atkins (Benchmark Homes) 10 7 Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel) 6 8 James Williamson (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 6 9 Jack Bauer (Share The Road) 6 10 Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 4 11 Gordon Mccauley (Share The Road) 4 12 Mike Northey (Pure Black Racing) 4 13 Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing) 4 14 Andrew Mcnab (Orca Velo Merino) 4 15 Will Dickeson (Team Svs) 4 16 Sam Horgan (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 4 17 Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) 2 18 Sean Joyce (Placemakers) 2 19 Simon Finucane (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 2

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Josh Atkins (Benchmark Homes) 14:05:14 2 Matthew Marshall (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:02:14 3 Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes) 0:02:18 4 Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing) 0:03:41 5 James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes) 0:03:57 6 Alexander Ray (Orca Velo Merino) 0:04:20 7 Brad Carter (Powernet) 0:04:30 8 Pedro Palma (Placemakers) 0:04:39 9 Ryan Obst (Radio Sport) 0:05:59 10 Aaron Gate (Team Motatapu) 0:06:04 11 Tom Scully (Powernet) 0:06:31 12 Matt Wheatcroft (Moxxchopper.Com) 0:06:41 13 Tom David (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:07:27 14 Jason Christie (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 0:07:43 15 James Williamson (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 0:08:50 16 George Bennett (Team Svs) 0:09:10 17 Shane Archbold (Powernet) 0:09:57 18 Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing) 0:10:00 19 Thomas Delany (Barry Stewart Builders) 0:11:09 20 Andrew Mackay (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 0:11:27 21 Myron Simpson (Powernet) 0:11:47 22 Sean Joyce (Placemakers) 0:11:49 23 Fraser Bermingham (Placemakers) 0:13:43 24 Kent Croote (Radio Sport) 0:15:11 25 Sheldon Gorter (Team Motatapu) 0:15:27 26 Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:16:14 27 Sam Steele (Team Motatapu) 0:16:53 28 Cameron Karwowski (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:18:28 29 Ruaraidh Mcleod (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:23:28 30 Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) 0:25:02 31 Hamish Presbury (Team Motatapu) 0:25:14 32 Matt Benson (Radio Sport) 0:25:50 33 Douglas Rapacholi (Team Motatapu) 0:29:18 34 Logan Edgar (Radio Sport) 0:31:01 35 Simon Finucane (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 0:31:52 36 Christian Parrett (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 0:37:23 37 Andy Hughson (Team Motatapu) 0:39:50 38 Steven Rolfe (Moxxchopper.Com) 0:40:12 39 James Northey (Moxxchopper.Com) 0:41:58 40 Andrew Mcnab (Orca Velo Merino) 0:42:14 41 Chad Adair (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:46:40 42 Nick Hextall (Sycamore Print) 1:05:26 43 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Radio Sport) 1:12:21 44 Michael Vink (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 1:15:56