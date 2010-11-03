Trending

Northey wins sprint as field splits

Favourites still up the front

Image 1 of 20

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 2 of 20

Tour leader Jeremy Yates of Share the Road signs in before the start of stage five. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

Tour leader Jeremy Yates of Share the Road signs in before the start of stage five.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 3 of 20

The Subway Avanti team have put the hammer down right from the start. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

The Subway Avanti team have put the hammer down right from the start.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 4 of 20

The riders hit the coast briefly before heading inland.

The riders hit the coast briefly before heading inland.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 5 of 20

The peloton is still together despite all the attacks.

The peloton is still together despite all the attacks.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 6 of 20

Roman van Uden (Pure Black Racing) and Will Dickeson (Team SVS) have a small gap. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

Roman van Uden (Pure Black Racing) and Will Dickeson (Team SVS) have a small gap.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 7 of 20

A surfer drop in as the peloton pass through Colac bay.

A surfer drop in as the peloton pass through Colac bay.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 8 of 20

Joe Cooper of Subway has joined the break and is giving his all. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

Joe Cooper of Subway has joined the break and is giving his all.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 9 of 20

– Jack Bauer (Share the Road) hangs onto Hayden Roulston of Calder Stewart up Longwood hill. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

– Jack Bauer (Share the Road) hangs onto Hayden Roulston of Calder Stewart up Longwood hill.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 10 of 20

Southland Times riders cross Aparima Bridge .

Southland Times riders cross Aparima Bridge .
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 11 of 20

The pace is on as riders speed through Riverton.

The pace is on as riders speed through Riverton.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 12 of 20

The yellow jersey has a mechanical so the peloton sits up.

The yellow jersey has a mechanical so the peloton sits up.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 13 of 20

Problem sorted so it's back to work for Gordy and the boys from Share the Road. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

Problem sorted so it’s back to work for Gordy and the boys from Share the Road.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 14 of 20

Race director Bruce Ross warns riders of a dangerous railway crossing. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

Race director Bruce Ross warns riders of a dangerous railway crossing.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 15 of 20

Greg Henderson (Calder Stewart) gives his all for his team leader. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

Greg Henderson (Calder Stewart) gives his all for his team leader.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 16 of 20

Tour leader Jeremy Yates of Share the Road.

Tour leader Jeremy Yates of Share the Road.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 17 of 20

Glen Chadwick of Pure Black racing leads the break.

Glen Chadwick of Pure Black racing leads the break.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 18 of 20

Mike Northey of Pure Black Racing wins stage 5 of the Tour of Southland. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

Mike Northey of Pure Black Racing wins stage 5 of the Tour of Southland.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 19 of 20

The Pure Black Racing team celebrate their first win.

The Pure Black Racing team celebrate their first win.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 20 of 20

Stage five winner Mike Northey of Pure Black Racing.

Stage five winner Mike Northey of Pure Black Racing.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

Mike Northey (Pure Black Racing) took a fine sprint victory in Winton to claim stage five of the Tour of Southland. The New Zealander outlasted Clinto Avery (Ascot Park Hotel) and Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) in the finishing straight at the end of a testing 101km afternoon stage.

With a morning stage already in the legs, it was no surprise to see the peloton fracture on the coastal roads of Western Southland, with a group of 45 making the split and contesting the result.

Overall, Jeremy Yates leads by 4 seconds from his Share The Road teammate Jack Bauer, while Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) lies a further 16 seconds back in 3rd. Floyd Landis (Orca Velo Merino) remains in 4th place in the general classification, 1:02 off the lead.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mike Northey (Pure Black Racing)2:15:37
2Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel)
3Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National)
4Jack Bauer (Share The Road)
5Cody Stevenson (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
6Alexander Ray (Orca Velo Merino)
7James Williamson (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
8Alex Meenhorst (Team Svs)
9Aaron Gate (Team Motatapu)
10George Bennett (Team Svs)
11Sergio Hernandez (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
12Ryan Obst (Radio Sport)
13Jeremy Yates (Share The Road)
14Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)
15Shane Archbold (Powernet)
16Jason Christie (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National)
17James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)
18Joseph Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
19William Tehan (Orca Velo Merino)
20Josh Atkins (Benchmark Homes)
21Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
22Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing)
23Anthony Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
24Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)
25Greg Henderson (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National)
26Matthew Marshall (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
27Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel)
28Pedro Palma (Placemakers)
29Floyd Landis (Orca Velo Merino)
30Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)
31Matt Wheatcroft (Moxxchopper.Com)
32Ian Smallman (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
33Elliot Crowther (Powernet)
34Tom Scully (Powernet)
35Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National)
36Gordon Mccauley (Share The Road)
37Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)
38Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)
39Tom David (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
40Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
41Brad Carter (Powernet)
42Karl Moore (Team Svs)
43Jason Allen (Share The Road)
44Brett Tivers (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National)0:00:12
45Myron Simpson (Powernet)0:00:26
46Lachlan Shannon (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)0:02:39
47Benjamin Blaugrund (Moxxchopper.Com)
48Kent Croote (Radio Sport)
49Justin Kerr (Share The Road)
50Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)
51Sean Joyce (Placemakers)
52Karl Murray (Share The Road)
53Ruaraidh Mcleod (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)0:03:33
54Samuel Witmitz (Orca Velo Merino)0:06:03
55James Gibson (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
56Richard Ussher (Team Svs)
57Mike Henton (Ascot Park Hotel)
58Nick Lovegrove (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
59Christopher Johnson (Sycamore Print)
60Fraser Bermingham (Placemakers)
61Simon Finucane (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
62Thomas Delany (Barry Stewart Builders)
63Hamish Presbury (Team Motatapu)
64Marc Prutton (Sycamore Print)
65Cameron Karwowski (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)
66James Northey (Moxxchopper.Com)
67Kevin O'donnell (Moxxchopper.Com)
68Sam Steele (Team Motatapu)
69Johnathon Gee (Sycamore Print)
70Andrew Mackay (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
71Will Dickeson (Team Svs)
72Michael Cupitt (Team Svs)
73Andrew Mcnab (Orca Velo Merino)
74Andre De Jong (Orca Velo Merino)
75Sam Horgan (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
76Chris Nicholson (Powernet)
77Christian Parrett (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
78Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Radio Sport)
79Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)0:06:12
80Joe Cooper (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)0:06:49
81Sheldon Gorter (Team Motatapu)0:10:35
82Kevin Strongman (Barry Stewart Builders)0:17:31
83Chris Heywood (Barry Stewart Builders)
84David Hanson (Southern Institute Of Technology)
85Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National)
86Travis Kane (Barry Stewart Builders)
87Scott Cunningham (Barry Stewart Builders)
88Garth Cooper (Barry Stewart Builders)
89Steven Rolfe (Moxxchopper.Com)
90James Early (Benchmark Homes)
91Michael Vink (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
92Matt Sillars (Placemakers)
93Aidan Mckenzie (Southern Institute Of Technology)
94Mark Spessott (Placemakers)
95David Weston (Southern Institute Of Technology)
96Brett Dawber (Benchmark Homes)
97Andy Hughson (Team Motatapu)
98Matt Benson (Radio Sport)
99Raimana Mataoa (Southern Institute Of Technology)
100Logan Edgar (Radio Sport)
101Matt Shallcrass (Sycamore Print)
102Chad Adair (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)0:17:37
DNFDouglas Rapacholi (Team Motatapu)
DNFTom Libby (Southern Institute Of Technology)
DNFBen Hopewell (Sycamore Print)
DNFNick Hextall (Sycamore Print)
DNFLee Evans (Moxxchopper.Com)
DNFRegan Sheath (Radio Sport)

General Classification after Stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremy Yates (Share The Road)10:20:01
2Jack Bauer (Share The Road)0:00:04
3Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National)0:00:20
4Floyd Landis (Orca Velo Merino)0:01:02
5Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:01:10
6Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)0:01:16
7Matthew Marshall (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)0:01:21
8Gordon Mccauley (Share The Road)0:01:25
9Mike Northey (Pure Black Racing)0:01:38
10James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)
11Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel)0:01:45
12Sergio Hernandez (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:01:51
13Josh Atkins (Benchmark Homes)0:01:53
14Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)0:01:59
15Alexander Ray (Orca Velo Merino)0:02:21
16Alex Meenhorst (Team Svs)0:02:38
17Anthony Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo)0:02:39
18Elliot Crowther (Powernet)0:02:44
19Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:02:51
20Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)0:02:52
21William Tehan (Orca Velo Merino)0:02:56
22Greg Henderson (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National)0:03:14
23Joseph Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo)0:03:19
24Pedro Palma (Placemakers)0:03:20
25Jason Christie (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National)0:03:24
26Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National)0:03:28
27Brad Carter (Powernet)
28Jason Allen (Share The Road)0:03:36
29Tom David (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)0:03:41
30Karl Moore (Team Svs)0:03:45
31James Williamson (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)0:03:54
32Justin Kerr (Share The Road)0:04:07
33Matt Wheatcroft (Moxxchopper.Com)
34Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing)
35Shane Archbold (Powernet)0:04:09
36Ryan Obst (Radio Sport)
37Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel)0:04:22
38Tom Scully (Powernet)0:04:25
39Ian Smallman (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)0:04:37
40Aaron Gate (Team Motatapu)0:04:40
41Benjamin Blaugrund (Moxxchopper.Com)0:04:41
42Brett Tivers (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National)0:04:54
43Cody Stevenson (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:05:53
44Myron Simpson (Powernet)0:05:56
45Kent Croote (Radio Sport)0:07:09
46Sean Joyce (Placemakers)0:07:14
47Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)0:07:47
48Lachlan Shannon (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)0:08:00
49Michael Cupitt (Team Svs)0:08:16
50Ruaraidh Mcleod (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)0:08:33
51George Bennett (Team Svs)0:09:04
52Simon Finucane (Creation Signs-Ultimo)0:09:07
53Richard Ussher (Team Svs)0:09:13
54Thomas Delany (Barry Stewart Builders)0:09:34
55Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)0:09:45
56Will Dickeson (Team Svs)
57Andrew Mackay (Creation Signs-Ultimo)0:09:47
58Nick Lovegrove (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)0:09:48
59Chris Nicholson (Powernet)0:09:49
60Kevin O'donnell (Moxxchopper.Com)0:09:53
61Marc Prutton (Sycamore Print)0:10:04
62Sam Horgan (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)0:10:07
63Johnathon Gee (Sycamore Print)0:10:13
64Hamish Presbury (Team Motatapu)0:10:19
65Samuel Witmitz (Orca Velo Merino)0:10:22
66Andre De Jong (Orca Velo Merino)0:10:30
67Cameron Karwowski (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)0:10:39
68James Northey (Moxxchopper.Com)0:10:52
69Andrew Mcnab (Orca Velo Merino)0:11:08
70Fraser Bermingham (Placemakers)0:11:21
71Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)0:11:25
72Sam Steele (Team Motatapu)0:12:07
73Christopher Johnson (Sycamore Print)0:12:12
74Sheldon Gorter (Team Motatapu)0:13:49
75Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)0:14:02
76James Gibson (Creation Signs-Ultimo)0:17:11
77Mike Henton (Ascot Park Hotel)0:18:14
78Joe Cooper (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)0:19:21
79Brett Dawber (Benchmark Homes)0:20:03
80Matt Sillars (Placemakers)0:21:13
81Logan Edgar (Radio Sport)0:21:52
82Kevin Strongman (Barry Stewart Builders)0:21:53
83Aidan Mckenzie (Southern Institute Of Technology)0:21:57
84James Early (Benchmark Homes)0:22:17
85Raimana Mataoa (Southern Institute Of Technology)0:22:19
86David Hanson (Southern Institute Of Technology)0:22:33
87Matt Benson (Radio Sport)0:23:11
88Mark Spessott (Placemakers)0:23:54
89Steven Rolfe (Moxxchopper.Com)0:25:17
90Garth Cooper (Barry Stewart Builders)0:25:41
91Andy Hughson (Team Motatapu)0:26:11
92Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National)0:26:26
93Scott Cunningham (Barry Stewart Builders)0:28:37
94Chad Adair (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)0:31:14
95Karl Murray (Share The Road)0:31:50
96Christian Parrett (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:32:14
97Michael Vink (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)0:41:31
98Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Radio Sport)0:41:55
99David Weston (Southern Institute Of Technology)0:47:46
100Chris Heywood (Barry Stewart Builders)0:58:16
101Travis Kane (Barry Stewart Builders)0:58:45
102Matt Shallcrass (Sycamore Print)0:59:51

Sprints Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)68pts
2Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel)38
3Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel)24
4Karl Murray (Share The Road)22
5Mike Northey (Pure Black Racing)20
6Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)18
7Will Dickeson (Team Svs)12
8Alex Meenhorst (Team Svs)10
9Joe Cooper (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)10
10Alexander Ray (Orca Velo Merino)8
11James Williamson (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)8
12Sam Horgan (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)8
13Cameron Karwowski (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)7
14Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)6
15George Bennett (Team Svs)6
16Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)5
17Shane Archbold (Powernet)4
18Karl Moore (Team Svs)4
19Brett Tivers (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National)3
20Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)3
21Sean Joyce (Placemakers)3
22Ian Smallman (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)3
23Josh Atkins (Benchmark Homes)3
24Aaron Gate (Team Motatapu)3
25Kent Croote (Radio Sport)2
26Greg Henderson (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National)1
27Pedro Palma (Placemakers)1
28Myron Simpson (Powernet)1
29Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)1
30Ruaraidh Mcleod (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)1
31Travis Kane (Barry Stewart Builders)1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)10:21:17
2Matthew Marshall (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)0:01:21
3James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)0:01:38
4Josh Atkins (Benchmark Homes)0:01:53
5Alexander Ray (Orca Velo Merino)0:02:21
6Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)0:02:52
7Pedro Palma (Placemakers)0:03:20
8Jason Christie (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National)0:03:24
9Brad Carter (Powernet)0:03:28
10Tom David (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)0:03:41
11James Williamson (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)0:03:54
12Matt Wheatcroft (Moxxchopper.Com)0:04:07
13Shane Archbold (Powernet)0:04:09
14Ryan Obst (Radio Sport)
15Tom Scully (Powernet)0:04:25
16Aaron Gate (Team Motatapu)0:04:40
17Myron Simpson (Powernet)0:05:56
18Kent Croote (Radio Sport)0:07:09
19Sean Joyce (Placemakers)0:07:14
20Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)0:07:47
21Ruaraidh Mcleod (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)0:08:33
22George Bennett (Team Svs)0:09:04
23Simon Finucane (Creation Signs-Ultimo)0:09:07
24Thomas Delany (Barry Stewart Builders)0:09:34
25Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)0:09:45
26Andrew Mackay (Creation Signs-Ultimo)0:09:47
27Hamish Presbury (Team Motatapu)0:10:19
28Cameron Karwowski (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)0:10:39
29James Northey (Moxxchopper.Com)0:10:52
30Andrew Mcnab (Orca Velo Merino)0:11:08
31Fraser Bermingham (Placemakers)0:11:21
32Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)0:11:25
33Sam Steele (Team Motatapu)0:12:07
34Sheldon Gorter (Team Motatapu)0:13:49
35Logan Edgar (Radio Sport)0:21:52
36Matt Benson (Radio Sport)0:23:11
37Steven Rolfe (Moxxchopper.Com)0:25:17
38Andy Hughson (Team Motatapu)0:26:11
39Chad Adair (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World)0:31:14
40Christian Parrett (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:32:14
41Michael Vink (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)0:41:31
42Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Radio Sport)0:41:55

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Share The Road31:01:42
2Benchmark Homes0:03:08
3Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World0:04:13
4Pure Black Racing0:04:37
5Orca Velo Merino0:04:40
6Calder Stewart-Bikenz National0:05:29
7Team Svs0:06:24
8Powernet0:08:19
9The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World0:10:11
10Creation Signs-Ultimo0:13:13
11Subway Avanti Pro Cycling0:13:43
12Ascot Park Hotel0:15:37
13Moxxchopper.Com0:17:02
14Placemakers0:18:40
15Radio Sport0:20:03
16Team Motatapu0:20:07
17Sycamore Print0:29:20
18Barry Stewart Builders0:52:29
19Southern Institute Of Technology1:05:10

 

