Mike Northey (Pure Black Racing) took a fine sprint victory in Winton to claim stage five of the Tour of Southland. The New Zealander outlasted Clinto Avery (Ascot Park Hotel) and Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) in the finishing straight at the end of a testing 101km afternoon stage.

With a morning stage already in the legs, it was no surprise to see the peloton fracture on the coastal roads of Western Southland, with a group of 45 making the split and contesting the result.

Overall, Jeremy Yates leads by 4 seconds from his Share The Road teammate Jack Bauer, while Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) lies a further 16 seconds back in 3rd. Floyd Landis (Orca Velo Merino) remains in 4th place in the general classification, 1:02 off the lead.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mike Northey (Pure Black Racing) 2:15:37 2 Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel) 3 Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 4 Jack Bauer (Share The Road) 5 Cody Stevenson (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 6 Alexander Ray (Orca Velo Merino) 7 James Williamson (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 8 Alex Meenhorst (Team Svs) 9 Aaron Gate (Team Motatapu) 10 George Bennett (Team Svs) 11 Sergio Hernandez (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 12 Ryan Obst (Radio Sport) 13 Jeremy Yates (Share The Road) 14 Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes) 15 Shane Archbold (Powernet) 16 Jason Christie (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 17 James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes) 18 Joseph Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 19 William Tehan (Orca Velo Merino) 20 Josh Atkins (Benchmark Homes) 21 Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 22 Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing) 23 Anthony Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 24 Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel) 25 Greg Henderson (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 26 Matthew Marshall (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 27 Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel) 28 Pedro Palma (Placemakers) 29 Floyd Landis (Orca Velo Merino) 30 Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing) 31 Matt Wheatcroft (Moxxchopper.Com) 32 Ian Smallman (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 33 Elliot Crowther (Powernet) 34 Tom Scully (Powernet) 35 Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 36 Gordon Mccauley (Share The Road) 37 Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) 38 Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing) 39 Tom David (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 40 Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 41 Brad Carter (Powernet) 42 Karl Moore (Team Svs) 43 Jason Allen (Share The Road) 44 Brett Tivers (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 0:00:12 45 Myron Simpson (Powernet) 0:00:26 46 Lachlan Shannon (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:02:39 47 Benjamin Blaugrund (Moxxchopper.Com) 48 Kent Croote (Radio Sport) 49 Justin Kerr (Share The Road) 50 Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel) 51 Sean Joyce (Placemakers) 52 Karl Murray (Share The Road) 53 Ruaraidh Mcleod (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:03:33 54 Samuel Witmitz (Orca Velo Merino) 0:06:03 55 James Gibson (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 56 Richard Ussher (Team Svs) 57 Mike Henton (Ascot Park Hotel) 58 Nick Lovegrove (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 59 Christopher Johnson (Sycamore Print) 60 Fraser Bermingham (Placemakers) 61 Simon Finucane (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 62 Thomas Delany (Barry Stewart Builders) 63 Hamish Presbury (Team Motatapu) 64 Marc Prutton (Sycamore Print) 65 Cameron Karwowski (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 66 James Northey (Moxxchopper.Com) 67 Kevin O'donnell (Moxxchopper.Com) 68 Sam Steele (Team Motatapu) 69 Johnathon Gee (Sycamore Print) 70 Andrew Mackay (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 71 Will Dickeson (Team Svs) 72 Michael Cupitt (Team Svs) 73 Andrew Mcnab (Orca Velo Merino) 74 Andre De Jong (Orca Velo Merino) 75 Sam Horgan (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 76 Chris Nicholson (Powernet) 77 Christian Parrett (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 78 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Radio Sport) 79 Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) 0:06:12 80 Joe Cooper (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 0:06:49 81 Sheldon Gorter (Team Motatapu) 0:10:35 82 Kevin Strongman (Barry Stewart Builders) 0:17:31 83 Chris Heywood (Barry Stewart Builders) 84 David Hanson (Southern Institute Of Technology) 85 Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 86 Travis Kane (Barry Stewart Builders) 87 Scott Cunningham (Barry Stewart Builders) 88 Garth Cooper (Barry Stewart Builders) 89 Steven Rolfe (Moxxchopper.Com) 90 James Early (Benchmark Homes) 91 Michael Vink (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 92 Matt Sillars (Placemakers) 93 Aidan Mckenzie (Southern Institute Of Technology) 94 Mark Spessott (Placemakers) 95 David Weston (Southern Institute Of Technology) 96 Brett Dawber (Benchmark Homes) 97 Andy Hughson (Team Motatapu) 98 Matt Benson (Radio Sport) 99 Raimana Mataoa (Southern Institute Of Technology) 100 Logan Edgar (Radio Sport) 101 Matt Shallcrass (Sycamore Print) 102 Chad Adair (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:17:37 DNF Douglas Rapacholi (Team Motatapu) DNF Tom Libby (Southern Institute Of Technology) DNF Ben Hopewell (Sycamore Print) DNF Nick Hextall (Sycamore Print) DNF Lee Evans (Moxxchopper.Com) DNF Regan Sheath (Radio Sport)

General Classification after Stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremy Yates (Share The Road) 10:20:01 2 Jack Bauer (Share The Road) 0:00:04 3 Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 0:00:20 4 Floyd Landis (Orca Velo Merino) 0:01:02 5 Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 0:01:10 6 Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes) 0:01:16 7 Matthew Marshall (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:01:21 8 Gordon Mccauley (Share The Road) 0:01:25 9 Mike Northey (Pure Black Racing) 0:01:38 10 James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes) 11 Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:01:45 12 Sergio Hernandez (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 0:01:51 13 Josh Atkins (Benchmark Homes) 0:01:53 14 Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) 0:01:59 15 Alexander Ray (Orca Velo Merino) 0:02:21 16 Alex Meenhorst (Team Svs) 0:02:38 17 Anthony Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 0:02:39 18 Elliot Crowther (Powernet) 0:02:44 19 Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 0:02:51 20 Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing) 0:02:52 21 William Tehan (Orca Velo Merino) 0:02:56 22 Greg Henderson (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 0:03:14 23 Joseph Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 0:03:19 24 Pedro Palma (Placemakers) 0:03:20 25 Jason Christie (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 0:03:24 26 Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 0:03:28 27 Brad Carter (Powernet) 28 Jason Allen (Share The Road) 0:03:36 29 Tom David (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:03:41 30 Karl Moore (Team Svs) 0:03:45 31 James Williamson (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 0:03:54 32 Justin Kerr (Share The Road) 0:04:07 33 Matt Wheatcroft (Moxxchopper.Com) 34 Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing) 35 Shane Archbold (Powernet) 0:04:09 36 Ryan Obst (Radio Sport) 37 Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:04:22 38 Tom Scully (Powernet) 0:04:25 39 Ian Smallman (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 0:04:37 40 Aaron Gate (Team Motatapu) 0:04:40 41 Benjamin Blaugrund (Moxxchopper.Com) 0:04:41 42 Brett Tivers (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 0:04:54 43 Cody Stevenson (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 0:05:53 44 Myron Simpson (Powernet) 0:05:56 45 Kent Croote (Radio Sport) 0:07:09 46 Sean Joyce (Placemakers) 0:07:14 47 Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing) 0:07:47 48 Lachlan Shannon (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:08:00 49 Michael Cupitt (Team Svs) 0:08:16 50 Ruaraidh Mcleod (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:08:33 51 George Bennett (Team Svs) 0:09:04 52 Simon Finucane (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 0:09:07 53 Richard Ussher (Team Svs) 0:09:13 54 Thomas Delany (Barry Stewart Builders) 0:09:34 55 Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) 0:09:45 56 Will Dickeson (Team Svs) 57 Andrew Mackay (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 0:09:47 58 Nick Lovegrove (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 0:09:48 59 Chris Nicholson (Powernet) 0:09:49 60 Kevin O'donnell (Moxxchopper.Com) 0:09:53 61 Marc Prutton (Sycamore Print) 0:10:04 62 Sam Horgan (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 0:10:07 63 Johnathon Gee (Sycamore Print) 0:10:13 64 Hamish Presbury (Team Motatapu) 0:10:19 65 Samuel Witmitz (Orca Velo Merino) 0:10:22 66 Andre De Jong (Orca Velo Merino) 0:10:30 67 Cameron Karwowski (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:10:39 68 James Northey (Moxxchopper.Com) 0:10:52 69 Andrew Mcnab (Orca Velo Merino) 0:11:08 70 Fraser Bermingham (Placemakers) 0:11:21 71 Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:11:25 72 Sam Steele (Team Motatapu) 0:12:07 73 Christopher Johnson (Sycamore Print) 0:12:12 74 Sheldon Gorter (Team Motatapu) 0:13:49 75 Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:14:02 76 James Gibson (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 0:17:11 77 Mike Henton (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:18:14 78 Joe Cooper (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 0:19:21 79 Brett Dawber (Benchmark Homes) 0:20:03 80 Matt Sillars (Placemakers) 0:21:13 81 Logan Edgar (Radio Sport) 0:21:52 82 Kevin Strongman (Barry Stewart Builders) 0:21:53 83 Aidan Mckenzie (Southern Institute Of Technology) 0:21:57 84 James Early (Benchmark Homes) 0:22:17 85 Raimana Mataoa (Southern Institute Of Technology) 0:22:19 86 David Hanson (Southern Institute Of Technology) 0:22:33 87 Matt Benson (Radio Sport) 0:23:11 88 Mark Spessott (Placemakers) 0:23:54 89 Steven Rolfe (Moxxchopper.Com) 0:25:17 90 Garth Cooper (Barry Stewart Builders) 0:25:41 91 Andy Hughson (Team Motatapu) 0:26:11 92 Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 0:26:26 93 Scott Cunningham (Barry Stewart Builders) 0:28:37 94 Chad Adair (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:31:14 95 Karl Murray (Share The Road) 0:31:50 96 Christian Parrett (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 0:32:14 97 Michael Vink (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 0:41:31 98 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Radio Sport) 0:41:55 99 David Weston (Southern Institute Of Technology) 0:47:46 100 Chris Heywood (Barry Stewart Builders) 0:58:16 101 Travis Kane (Barry Stewart Builders) 0:58:45 102 Matt Shallcrass (Sycamore Print) 0:59:51

Sprints Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) 68 pts 2 Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel) 38 3 Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel) 24 4 Karl Murray (Share The Road) 22 5 Mike Northey (Pure Black Racing) 20 6 Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) 18 7 Will Dickeson (Team Svs) 12 8 Alex Meenhorst (Team Svs) 10 9 Joe Cooper (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 10 10 Alexander Ray (Orca Velo Merino) 8 11 James Williamson (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 8 12 Sam Horgan (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 8 13 Cameron Karwowski (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 7 14 Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing) 6 15 George Bennett (Team Svs) 6 16 Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 5 17 Shane Archbold (Powernet) 4 18 Karl Moore (Team Svs) 4 19 Brett Tivers (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 3 20 Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel) 3 21 Sean Joyce (Placemakers) 3 22 Ian Smallman (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 3 23 Josh Atkins (Benchmark Homes) 3 24 Aaron Gate (Team Motatapu) 3 25 Kent Croote (Radio Sport) 2 26 Greg Henderson (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 1 27 Pedro Palma (Placemakers) 1 28 Myron Simpson (Powernet) 1 29 Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes) 1 30 Ruaraidh Mcleod (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 1 31 Travis Kane (Barry Stewart Builders) 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes) 10:21:17 2 Matthew Marshall (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:01:21 3 James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes) 0:01:38 4 Josh Atkins (Benchmark Homes) 0:01:53 5 Alexander Ray (Orca Velo Merino) 0:02:21 6 Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing) 0:02:52 7 Pedro Palma (Placemakers) 0:03:20 8 Jason Christie (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 0:03:24 9 Brad Carter (Powernet) 0:03:28 10 Tom David (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:03:41 11 James Williamson (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 0:03:54 12 Matt Wheatcroft (Moxxchopper.Com) 0:04:07 13 Shane Archbold (Powernet) 0:04:09 14 Ryan Obst (Radio Sport) 15 Tom Scully (Powernet) 0:04:25 16 Aaron Gate (Team Motatapu) 0:04:40 17 Myron Simpson (Powernet) 0:05:56 18 Kent Croote (Radio Sport) 0:07:09 19 Sean Joyce (Placemakers) 0:07:14 20 Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing) 0:07:47 21 Ruaraidh Mcleod (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:08:33 22 George Bennett (Team Svs) 0:09:04 23 Simon Finucane (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 0:09:07 24 Thomas Delany (Barry Stewart Builders) 0:09:34 25 Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) 0:09:45 26 Andrew Mackay (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 0:09:47 27 Hamish Presbury (Team Motatapu) 0:10:19 28 Cameron Karwowski (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:10:39 29 James Northey (Moxxchopper.Com) 0:10:52 30 Andrew Mcnab (Orca Velo Merino) 0:11:08 31 Fraser Bermingham (Placemakers) 0:11:21 32 Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:11:25 33 Sam Steele (Team Motatapu) 0:12:07 34 Sheldon Gorter (Team Motatapu) 0:13:49 35 Logan Edgar (Radio Sport) 0:21:52 36 Matt Benson (Radio Sport) 0:23:11 37 Steven Rolfe (Moxxchopper.Com) 0:25:17 38 Andy Hughson (Team Motatapu) 0:26:11 39 Chad Adair (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:31:14 40 Christian Parrett (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 0:32:14 41 Michael Vink (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 0:41:31 42 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Radio Sport) 0:41:55