Greg Henderson (Calder Stewart-Bikenz) won stage 4 of the Southland Tour in Tuatapere in a thrilling bunch finish. The New Zealander had too much for Mike Northey (Pure Black Racing) in the rapid sprint finale, while James Williamson (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) took 3rd place ahead of Tom Scully (Powernet).

The short 88.4km morning stage had little impact on the overall standings, with the classification continuing to be headed by the Share The Road duo of Jeremy Yates and Jack Bauer. Yates currently holds a 4 second lead over Bauer. Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) lies in 3rd, at 0:22, while Floyd Landis (Orca Velo Merino) continues to look stronger as the race progresses. The American is in 4th place overall, 1:02 off the lead.



Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Henderson (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 2:06:19 2 Mike Northey (Pure Black Racing) 3 James Williamson (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 4 Tom Scully (Powernet) 5 Joseph Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 6 Sean Joyce (Placemakers) 7 Alexander Ray (Orca Velo Merino) 8 Cody Stevenson (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 9 Jack Bauer (Share The Road) 10 Aaron Gate (Team Motatapu) 11 Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 12 Cameron Karwowski (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 13 Jeremy Yates (Share The Road) 14 James Northey (Moxxchopper.Com) 15 Josh Atkins (Benchmark Homes) 16 Marc Prutton (Sycamore Print) 17 Shane Archbold (Powernet) 18 Matt Sillars (Placemakers) 19 Sam Steele (Team Motatapu) 20 Gordon Mccauley (Share The Road) 21 Mark Spessott (Placemakers) 22 Alex Meenhorst (Team Svs) 23 Kevin Strongman (Barry Stewart Builders) 24 Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 25 Chris Nicholson (Powernet) 26 Matt Benson (Radio Sport) 27 Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes) 28 James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes) 29 Jason Allen (Share The Road) 30 Anthony Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 31 Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 32 Floyd Landis (Orca Velo Merino) 33 Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel) 34 Christopher Johnson (Sycamore Print) 35 Myron Simpson (Powernet) 36 Jason Christie (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 37 Sheldon Gorter (Team Motatapu) 38 Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) 39 Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) 40 Sergio Hernandez (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 41 Samuel Witmitz (Orca Velo Merino) 42 Matt Wheatcroft (Moxxchopper.Com) 43 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Radio Sport) 44 Douglas Rapacholi (Team Motatapu) 45 Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel) 46 Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 47 Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing) 48 Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing) 49 Justin Kerr (Share The Road) 50 David Hanson (Southern Institute Of Technology) 51 Matthew Marshall (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 52 Karl Moore (Team Svs) 53 George Bennett (Team Svs) 54 James Gibson (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 55 Lachlan Shannon (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 56 Christian Parrett (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 57 Elliot Crowther (Powernet) 58 William Tehan (Orca Velo Merino) 59 Tom David (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 60 Benjamin Blaugrund (Moxxchopper.Com) 61 Karl Murray (Share The Road) 62 Andrew Mcnab (Orca Velo Merino) 63 Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing) 64 Regan Sheath (Radio Sport) 65 Mike Henton (Ascot Park Hotel) 66 Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel) 67 Chris Heywood (Barry Stewart Builders) 68 Ryan Obst (Radio Sport) 69 Pedro Palma (Placemakers) 70 Raimana Mataoa (Southern Institute Of Technology) 71 Steven Rolfe (Moxxchopper.Com) 72 Ruaraidh Mcleod (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 73 Lee Evans (Moxxchopper.Com) 74 Garth Cooper (Barry Stewart Builders) 75 Fraser Bermingham (Placemakers) 76 Ian Smallman (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 77 Brett Dawber (Benchmark Homes) 78 Scott Cunningham (Barry Stewart Builders) 79 Johnathon Gee (Sycamore Print) 80 Michael Cupitt (Team Svs) 81 Thomas Delany (Barry Stewart Builders) 82 Kent Croote (Radio Sport) 83 Brett Tivers (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 84 Nick Lovegrove (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 85 James Early (Benchmark Homes) 86 Andre De Jong (Orca Velo Merino) 87 Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel) 88 Nick Hextall (Sycamore Print) 89 Kevin O'donnell (Moxxchopper.Com) 90 Richard Ussher (Team Svs) 91 Simon Finucane (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 92 Michael Vink (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 93 Sam Horgan (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 94 Matt Shallcrass (Sycamore Print) 95 David Weston (Southern Institute Of Technology) 96 Aidan Mckenzie (Southern Institute Of Technology) 97 Andrew Mackay (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 98 Will Dickeson (Team Svs) 99 Logan Edgar (Radio Sport) 100 Brad Carter (Powernet) 101 Tom Libby (Southern Institute Of Technology) 102 Chad Adair (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 103 Andy Hughson (Team Motatapu) 104 Ben Hopewell (Sycamore Print) 105 Hamish Presbury (Team Motatapu) 0:00:33 106 Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 0:00:45 107 Joe Cooper (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 0:00:54 108 Travis Kane (Barry Stewart Builders) 0:06:31 DNS Lang Reynolds (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)

General Classification after Stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremy Yates (Share The Road) 8:04:24 2 Jack Bauer (Share The Road) 0:00:04 3 Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 0:00:22 4 Floyd Landis (Orca Velo Merino) 0:01:02 5 Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 0:01:10 6 Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes) 0:01:16 7 Matthew Marshall (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:01:21 8 Gordon Mccauley (Share The Road) 0:01:25 9 Justin Kerr (Share The Road) 0:01:28 10 James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes) 0:01:38 11 Mike Northey (Pure Black Racing) 0:01:44 12 Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:01:49 13 Sergio Hernandez (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 0:01:51 14 Josh Atkins (Benchmark Homes) 0:01:53 15 Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) 0:01:59 16 Benjamin Blaugrund (Moxxchopper.Com) 0:02:02 17 Michael Cupitt (Team Svs) 0:02:13 18 Alexander Ray (Orca Velo Merino) 0:02:21 19 Brett Dawber (Benchmark Homes) 0:02:32 20 Alex Meenhorst (Team Svs) 0:02:38 21 Anthony Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 0:02:39 22 Elliot Crowther (Powernet) 0:02:44 23 Douglas Rapacholi (Team Motatapu) 0:02:45 24 Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 0:02:51 25 Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing) 0:02:52 26 William Tehan (Orca Velo Merino) 0:02:56 27 Simon Finucane (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 0:03:04 28 Richard Ussher (Team Svs) 0:03:10 29 Greg Henderson (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 0:03:14 30 Sheldon Gorter (Team Motatapu) 31 Joseph Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 0:03:19 32 Pedro Palma (Placemakers) 0:03:20 33 Jason Christie (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 0:03:24 34 Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 0:03:28 35 Brad Carter (Powernet) 36 Thomas Delany (Barry Stewart Builders) 0:03:31 37 Jason Allen (Share The Road) 0:03:36 38 Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) 39 Tom David (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:03:41 40 Matt Sillars (Placemakers) 0:03:42 41 Will Dickeson (Team Svs) 0:03:43 42 Andrew Mackay (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 0:03:44 43 Nick Lovegrove (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 0:03:45 44 Karl Moore (Team Svs) 45 Chris Nicholson (Powernet) 0:03:46 46 Kevin O'donnell (Moxxchopper.Com) 0:03:50 47 James Williamson (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 0:03:54 48 Marc Prutton (Sycamore Print) 0:04:01 49 Sam Horgan (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 0:04:04 50 Matt Wheatcroft (Moxxchopper.Com) 0:04:07 51 Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing) 52 Shane Archbold (Powernet) 0:04:09 53 Ryan Obst (Radio Sport) 54 Johnathon Gee (Sycamore Print) 0:04:10 55 Hamish Presbury (Team Motatapu) 0:04:16 56 Samuel Witmitz (Orca Velo Merino) 0:04:19 57 Logan Edgar (Radio Sport) 0:04:21 58 Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:04:22 59 Kevin Strongman (Barry Stewart Builders) 60 Tom Scully (Powernet) 0:04:25 61 Aidan Mckenzie (Southern Institute Of Technology) 0:04:26 62 Andre De Jong (Orca Velo Merino) 0:04:27 63 Kent Croote (Radio Sport) 0:04:30 64 Sean Joyce (Placemakers) 0:04:35 65 Cameron Karwowski (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:04:36 66 Ian Smallman (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 0:04:37 67 Aaron Gate (Team Motatapu) 0:04:40 68 Brett Tivers (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 0:04:42 69 James Early (Benchmark Homes) 0:04:46 70 Raimana Mataoa (Southern Institute Of Technology) 0:04:48 71 James Northey (Moxxchopper.Com) 0:04:49 72 Ruaraidh Mcleod (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:05:00 73 David Hanson (Southern Institute Of Technology) 0:05:02 74 Andrew Mcnab (Orca Velo Merino) 0:05:05 75 Fraser Bermingham (Placemakers) 0:05:18 76 Lachlan Shannon (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:05:21 77 Myron Simpson (Powernet) 0:05:30 78 Matt Benson (Radio Sport) 0:05:40 79 Cody Stevenson (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 0:05:53 80 Sam Steele (Team Motatapu) 0:06:04 81 Christopher Johnson (Sycamore Print) 0:06:09 82 Mark Spessott (Placemakers) 0:06:23 83 Tom Libby (Southern Institute Of Technology) 0:06:36 84 Steven Rolfe (Moxxchopper.Com) 0:07:46 85 Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing) 0:07:47 86 Garth Cooper (Barry Stewart Builders) 0:08:10 87 Andy Hughson (Team Motatapu) 0:08:40 88 Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 0:08:55 89 George Bennett (Team Svs) 0:09:04 90 Scott Cunningham (Barry Stewart Builders) 0:11:06 91 James Gibson (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 0:11:08 92 Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:11:23 93 Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:11:25 94 Mike Henton (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:12:11 95 Joe Cooper (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 0:12:34 96 Chad Adair (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:13:37 97 Regan Sheath (Radio Sport) 0:20:11 98 Michael Vink (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 0:24:00 99 Christian Parrett (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 0:26:11 100 Nick Hextall (Sycamore Print) 0:28:08 101 Lee Evans (Moxxchopper.Com) 0:28:13 102 Karl Murray (Share The Road) 0:29:11 103 Ben Hopewell (Sycamore Print) 0:29:13 104 David Weston (Southern Institute Of Technology) 0:30:15 105 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Radio Sport) 0:35:52 106 Chris Heywood (Barry Stewart Builders) 0:40:45 107 Travis Kane (Barry Stewart Builders) 0:41:14 108 Matt Shallcrass (Sycamore Print) 0:42:20

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) 45 pts 2 Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel) 38 3 Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel) 24 4 Karl Murray (Share the Road) 22 5 Mike Northey (Pure Black Racing) 20 6 Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) 12 7 Alex Meenhorst (Team SVS) 10 8 Alexander Ray (Orca Velo Merino) 8 9 James Williamson (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 8 10 Sam Horgan (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 8 11 George Bennett (Team SVS) 6 12 Cameron Karwowski (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 6 13 Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 5 14 Shane Archbold (PowerNet) 4 15 Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing) 3 16 Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel) 3 17 Sean Joyce (Placemakers) 3 18 Ian Smallman (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 3 19 Josh Atkins (Benchmark Homes) 3 20 Aaron Gate (Team Motatapu) 3 21 Joe Cooper (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 2 22 Lee Evans (moxxchopper.com) 2 23 Kent Croote (Radio Sport) 2 24 Greg Henderson (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National) 1 25 Pedro Palma (Placemakers) 1 26 Myron Simpson (PowerNet) 1 27 Karl Moore (Team SVS) 1 28 Ruaraidh McLeod (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 1 29 Travis Kane (Barry Stewart Builders) 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes) 8:05:40 2 Matthew Marshall (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:01:21 3 James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes) 0:01:38 4 Josh Atkins (Benchmark Homes) 0:01:53 5 Alexander Ray (Orca Velo Merino) 0:02:21 6 Douglas Rapacholi (Team Motatapu) 0:02:45 7 Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing) 0:02:52 8 Simon Finucane (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 0:03:04 9 Sheldon Gorter (Team Motatapu) 0:03:14 10 Pedro Palma (Placemakers) 0:03:20 11 Jason Christie (Calder Stewart-Bikenz National) 0:03:24 12 Brad Carter (Powernet) 0:03:28 13 Thomas Delany (Barry Stewart Builders) 0:03:31 14 Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) 0:03:36 15 Tom David (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:03:41 16 Andrew Mackay (Creation Signs-Ultimo) 0:03:44 17 James Williamson (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 0:03:54 18 Matt Wheatcroft (Moxxchopper.Com) 0:04:07 19 Shane Archbold (Powernet) 0:04:09 20 Ryan Obst (Radio Sport) 21 Hamish Presbury (Team Motatapu) 0:04:16 22 Logan Edgar (Radio Sport) 0:04:21 23 Tom Scully (Powernet) 0:04:25 24 Kent Croote (Radio Sport) 0:04:30 25 Sean Joyce (Placemakers) 0:04:35 26 Cameron Karwowski (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:04:36 27 Aaron Gate (Team Motatapu) 0:04:40 28 James Northey (Moxxchopper.Com) 0:04:49 29 Ruaraidh Mcleod (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:05:00 30 Andrew Mcnab (Orca Velo Merino) 0:05:05 31 Fraser Bermingham (Placemakers) 0:05:18 32 Myron Simpson (Powernet) 0:05:30 33 Matt Benson (Radio Sport) 0:05:40 34 Sam Steele (Team Motatapu) 0:06:04 35 Tom Libby (Southern Institute Of Technology) 0:06:36 36 Steven Rolfe (Moxxchopper.Com) 0:07:46 37 Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing) 0:07:47 38 Andy Hughson (Team Motatapu) 0:08:40 39 George Bennett (Team Svs) 0:09:04 40 Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:11:25 41 Chad Adair (The Southland Times-H&J's Outdoor World) 0:13:37 42 Regan Sheath (Radio Sport) 0:20:11 43 Michael Vink (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling) 0:24:00 44 Christian Parrett (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 0:26:11 45 Nick Hextall (Sycamore Print) 0:28:08 46 Lee Evans (Moxxchopper.Com) 0:28:13 47 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Radio Sport) 0:35:52