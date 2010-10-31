Roulston leads Calder Stewart to TTT win
McCauley's Subway Avanit team chasing 11 seconds
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
|0:09:47
|2
|Jason Christie (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
|3
|Greg Henderson (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
|4
|Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
|5
|Joe Cooper (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
|0:00:11
|6
|Michael Vink (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
|7
|James Williamson (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
|8
|Nick Lovegrove (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
|9
|Gordon McCauley (Share the Road)
|0:00:12
|10
|Jeremy Yates (Share the Road)
|11
|Jack Bauer (Share the Road)
|12
|Justin Kerr (Share the Road)
|13
|Jason Allen (Share the Road)
|14
|Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)
|0:00:15
|15
|Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)
|16
|Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)
|17
|Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)
|18
|Mike Northey (Pure Black Racing)
|0:00:17
|19
|Josh Atkins (Benchmark Homes)
|0:00:19
|20
|Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)
|21
|Brett Dawber (Benchmark Homes)
|22
|James Early (Benchmark Homes)
|23
|James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)
|24
|Tom Scully (PowerNet)
|0:00:22
|25
|Myron Simpson (PowerNet)
|26
|Shane Archbold (PowerNet)
|27
|Brad Carter (PowerNet)
|28
|Chris Nicholson (PowerNet)
|29
|Elliot Crowther (PowerNet)
|30
|Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)
|0:00:25
|31
|Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel)
|32
|Mike Torckler (Ascot Park Hotel)
|33
|Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)
|34
|Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel)
|35
|Aaron Gate (Team Motatapu)
|36
|Hamish Presbury (Team Motatapu)
|37
|Sam Steele (Team Motatapu)
|38
|Douglas Rapacholi (Team Motatapu)
|39
|Sheldon Gorter (Team Motatapu)
|0:00:27
|40
|Tom David (The Southland Times-H&J'S Outdoor World)
|0:00:30
|41
|Cameron Karwowski (The Southland Times-H&J'S Outdoor World)
|42
|Chad Adair (The Southland Times-H&J'S Outdoor World)
|43
|Ruaraidh Mcleod (The Southland Times-H&J'S Outdoor World)
|44
|Matthew Marshall (The Southland Times-H&J'S Outdoor World)
|45
|Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
|0:00:32
|46
|Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
|47
|Cody Stevenson (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
|48
|Christian Parrett (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
|49
|George Bennett (Team SVS)
|50
|Will Dickeson (Team SVS)
|51
|Karl Moore (Team SVS)
|52
|Richard Ussher (Team SVS)
|53
|Michael Cupitt (Team SVS)
|54
|Sergio Hernandez (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
|55
|Alex Meenhorst (Team SVS)
|56
|Floyd Landis (Orca Velo Merino)
|57
|Alexander Ray (Orca Velo Merino)
|58
|Samuel Witmitz (Orca Velo Merino)
|59
|William Tehan (Orca Velo Merino)
|60
|Lee Evans (moxxchopper.com)
|0:00:33
|61
|Steven Rolfe (moxxchopper.com)
|62
|Benjamin Blaugrund (moxxchopper.com)
|63
|Kevin O'Donnell (moxxchopper.com)
|64
|James Northey (moxxchopper.com)
|65
|Matt Wheatcroft (moxxchopper.com)
|66
|Lang Reynolds (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
|0:00:34
|67
|Andre De Jong (Orca Velo Merino)
|0:00:40
|68
|Joseph Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
|0:00:47
|69
|Anthony Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
|70
|Thomas Hubbard (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
|71
|Andrew Mackay (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
|72
|Fraser Bermingham (Placemakers)
|0:00:48
|73
|Matt Sillars (Placemakers)
|74
|Sean Joyce (Placemakers)
|75
|Mark Spessott (Placemakers)
|76
|Pedro Palma (Placemakers)
|77
|Andrew Mcnab (Orca Velo Merino)
|0:00:49
|78
|James Gibson (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
|0:00:59
|79
|Simon Finucane (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
|0:01:00
|80
|Logan Edgar (Radio Sport)
|0:01:10
|81
|Ryan Obst (Radio Sport)
|82
|Matt Benson (Radio Sport)
|83
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Radio Sport)
|84
|Regan Sheath (Radio Sport)
|85
|Kent Croote (Radio Sport)
|86
|Marc Prutton (Sycamore Print)
|0:01:11
|87
|Johnathon Gee (Sycamore Print)
|88
|Ben Hopewell (Sycamore Print)
|89
|Matt Shallcrass (Sycamore Print)
|90
|Brett Tivers (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
|0:01:14
|91
|Scott Cunningham (Barry Stewart Builders)
|0:01:15
|92
|Garth Cooper (Barry Stewart Builders)
|93
|Kevin Strongman (Barry Stewart Builders)
|94
|Thomas Delany (Barry Stewart Builders)
|95
|Chris Heywood (Barry Stewart Builders)
|96
|Travis Kane (Barry Stewart Builders)
|97
|Tom Libby (Southern Institute of Technology)
|0:01:28
|98
|David Weston (Southern Institute of Technology)
|99
|Aidan Mckenzie (Southern Institute of Technology)
|100
|David Hanson (Southern Institute of Technology)
|101
|Operta Vernaudon (Southern Institute of Technology)
|102
|Raimana Mataoa (Southern Institute of Technology)
|103
|Ian Smallman (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
|0:01:38
|104
|Sam Horgan (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
|105
|Andy Hughson (Team Motatapu)
|0:01:41
|106
|Lachlan Shannon (The Southland Times-H&J'S Outdoor World)
|0:01:42
|107
|Mike Henton (Ascot Park Hotel)
|0:01:47
|108
|Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
|109
|Karl Murray (Share the Road)
|110
|Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing)
|0:01:57
|111
|Christopher Johnson (Sycamore Print)
|0:02:22
|112
|Nick Hextall (Sycamore Print)
|0:02:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National
|2
|Subway Avanti Pro Cycling
|3
|Share the Road
|4
|Pure Black Racing
|5
|Benchmark Homes
|6
|PowerNet
|7
|Ascot Park Hotel
|8
|Team Motatapu
|9
|The Southland Times-H&J'S Outdoor World
|10
|Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World
|11
|Team SVS
|12
|Orca Velo Merino
|13
|moxxchopper.com
|14
|Creation Signs-Ultimo
|15
|Placemakers
|16
|Radio Sport
|17
|Sycamore Print
|18
|Barry Stewart Builders
|19
|Southern Institute of Technology
