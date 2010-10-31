Trending

Roulston leads Calder Stewart to TTT win

McCauley's Subway Avanit team chasing 11 seconds

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)0:09:47
2Jason Christie (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
3Greg Henderson (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
4Paul Odlin (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
5Joe Cooper (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)0:00:11
6Michael Vink (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
7James Williamson (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
8Nick Lovegrove (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
9Gordon McCauley (Share the Road)0:00:12
10Jeremy Yates (Share the Road)
11Jack Bauer (Share the Road)
12Justin Kerr (Share the Road)
13Jason Allen (Share the Road)
14Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)0:00:15
15Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)
16Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)
17Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)
18Mike Northey (Pure Black Racing)0:00:17
19Josh Atkins (Benchmark Homes)0:00:19
20Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes)
21Brett Dawber (Benchmark Homes)
22James Early (Benchmark Homes)
23James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes)
24Tom Scully (PowerNet)0:00:22
25Myron Simpson (PowerNet)
26Shane Archbold (PowerNet)
27Brad Carter (PowerNet)
28Chris Nicholson (PowerNet)
29Elliot Crowther (PowerNet)
30Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)0:00:25
31Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel)
32Mike Torckler (Ascot Park Hotel)
33Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)
34Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel)
35Aaron Gate (Team Motatapu)
36Hamish Presbury (Team Motatapu)
37Sam Steele (Team Motatapu)
38Douglas Rapacholi (Team Motatapu)
39Sheldon Gorter (Team Motatapu)0:00:27
40Tom David (The Southland Times-H&J'S Outdoor World)0:00:30
41Cameron Karwowski (The Southland Times-H&J'S Outdoor World)
42Chad Adair (The Southland Times-H&J'S Outdoor World)
43Ruaraidh Mcleod (The Southland Times-H&J'S Outdoor World)
44Matthew Marshall (The Southland Times-H&J'S Outdoor World)
45Michael Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:00:32
46Kevin Nicol (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
47Cody Stevenson (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
48Christian Parrett (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
49George Bennett (Team SVS)
50Will Dickeson (Team SVS)
51Karl Moore (Team SVS)
52Richard Ussher (Team SVS)
53Michael Cupitt (Team SVS)
54Sergio Hernandez (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
55Alex Meenhorst (Team SVS)
56Floyd Landis (Orca Velo Merino)
57Alexander Ray (Orca Velo Merino)
58Samuel Witmitz (Orca Velo Merino)
59William Tehan (Orca Velo Merino)
60Lee Evans (moxxchopper.com)0:00:33
61Steven Rolfe (moxxchopper.com)
62Benjamin Blaugrund (moxxchopper.com)
63Kevin O'Donnell (moxxchopper.com)
64James Northey (moxxchopper.com)
65Matt Wheatcroft (moxxchopper.com)
66Lang Reynolds (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:00:34
67Andre De Jong (Orca Velo Merino)0:00:40
68Joseph Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo)0:00:47
69Anthony Chapman (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
70Thomas Hubbard (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
71Andrew Mackay (Creation Signs-Ultimo)
72Fraser Bermingham (Placemakers)0:00:48
73Matt Sillars (Placemakers)
74Sean Joyce (Placemakers)
75Mark Spessott (Placemakers)
76Pedro Palma (Placemakers)
77Andrew Mcnab (Orca Velo Merino)0:00:49
78James Gibson (Creation Signs-Ultimo)0:00:59
79Simon Finucane (Creation Signs-Ultimo)0:01:00
80Logan Edgar (Radio Sport)0:01:10
81Ryan Obst (Radio Sport)
82Matt Benson (Radio Sport)
83Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Radio Sport)
84Regan Sheath (Radio Sport)
85Kent Croote (Radio Sport)
86Marc Prutton (Sycamore Print)0:01:11
87Johnathon Gee (Sycamore Print)
88Ben Hopewell (Sycamore Print)
89Matt Shallcrass (Sycamore Print)
90Brett Tivers (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)0:01:14
91Scott Cunningham (Barry Stewart Builders)0:01:15
92Garth Cooper (Barry Stewart Builders)
93Kevin Strongman (Barry Stewart Builders)
94Thomas Delany (Barry Stewart Builders)
95Chris Heywood (Barry Stewart Builders)
96Travis Kane (Barry Stewart Builders)
97Tom Libby (Southern Institute of Technology)0:01:28
98David Weston (Southern Institute of Technology)
99Aidan Mckenzie (Southern Institute of Technology)
100David Hanson (Southern Institute of Technology)
101Operta Vernaudon (Southern Institute of Technology)
102Raimana Mataoa (Southern Institute of Technology)
103Ian Smallman (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)0:01:38
104Sam Horgan (Subway Avanti Pro Cycling)
105Andy Hughson (Team Motatapu)0:01:41
106Lachlan Shannon (The Southland Times-H&J'S Outdoor World)0:01:42
107Mike Henton (Ascot Park Hotel)0:01:47
108Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National)
109Karl Murray (Share the Road)
110Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing)0:01:57
111Christopher Johnson (Sycamore Print)0:02:22
112Nick Hextall (Sycamore Print)0:02:40

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Calder Stewart-BikeNZ National
2Subway Avanti Pro Cycling
3Share the Road
4Pure Black Racing
5Benchmark Homes
6PowerNet
7Ascot Park Hotel
8Team Motatapu
9The Southland Times-H&J'S Outdoor World
10Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World
11Team SVS
12Orca Velo Merino
13moxxchopper.com
14Creation Signs-Ultimo
15Placemakers
16Radio Sport
17Sycamore Print
18Barry Stewart Builders
19Southern Institute of Technology

