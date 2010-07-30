Trending

Rabobank's Moerenhout claims win

Maaskant beats Petacchi to second

Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
2Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Transitions
3Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini

