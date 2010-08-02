Casar victorious in Dijon
Moreau and Derangere complete podium
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse D'Epargne
|3
|Jeremie Derangere (Fra) SCO Dijon
|4
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|5
|Mathieu Drouilly (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|6
|Laurent Beuret (Fra) Carmiooro Ngc
|7
|Maxime Pinel (Fra) SCO Dijon
|8
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|9
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
|10
|Yves Mercier (Fra) SCO Dijon
|11
|Ricci Poggi Martial (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|12
|Romain Villa (Fra) Sco Dijon
|13
|Jeremy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux
|14
|Stephane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
|15
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|16
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|17
|Nicolas Boisson (Fra) CC Etupes
|18
|Roger Beuchat (Fra) Team CKT Champion Système
|19
|Mark Renshaw (Fra) HTC-Columbia
|20
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Team Sky
|21
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur Sojasum
|22
|Florian Morizot (Fra) Big Mat Auber 93
|23
|Alban Chatelus (Fra) SCO Dijon
|24
|Martial Kneisky (Fra) V.C. Ornans
|25
|Damien Chevallard (Fra) VC Toucy
|26
|Christophe Anjoubault (Fra) DSC
|27
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|28
|Niels Brouze (Fra) Big Mat Auber 93
|29
|Mickael Beluche (Fra) Vcdolois
|30
|Aurelien Stelly (Fra) P S Creusot
|31
|Baptiste Domanico (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
|32
|Nicolas Rondeau (Fra) Sco Dijon
|33
|Wilfried Coulot (Fra) Acbisontine
|34
|Sebastien Boire (Fra) SCO Dijon
|35
|Gerald Debot (Fra) VC Dolois
|36
|Edouard Vivier (Fra) SCO Dijon
|37
|O Ferrand (Fra) CC Etupes
|38
|Arnaud Letienne (Fra) UC Digoin
|39
|Thibaut Lhenry (Fra) SCO Dijon
|40
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy