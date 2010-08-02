Trending

Casar victorious in Dijon

Moreau and Derangere complete podium

Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
2Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse D'Epargne
3Jeremie Derangere (Fra) SCO Dijon
4Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
5Mathieu Drouilly (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
6Laurent Beuret (Fra) Carmiooro Ngc
7Maxime Pinel (Fra) SCO Dijon
8Cedric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
9Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
10Yves Mercier (Fra) SCO Dijon
11Ricci Poggi Martial (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
12Romain Villa (Fra) Sco Dijon
13Jeremy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux
14Stephane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
15Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
16Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
17Nicolas Boisson (Fra) CC Etupes
18Roger Beuchat (Fra) Team CKT Champion Système
19Mark Renshaw (Fra) HTC-Columbia
20Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Team Sky
21Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur Sojasum
22Florian Morizot (Fra) Big Mat Auber 93
23Alban Chatelus (Fra) SCO Dijon
24Martial Kneisky (Fra) V.C. Ornans
25Damien Chevallard (Fra) VC Toucy
26Christophe Anjoubault (Fra) DSC
27Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
28Niels Brouze (Fra) Big Mat Auber 93
29Mickael Beluche (Fra) Vcdolois
30Aurelien Stelly (Fra) P S Creusot
31Baptiste Domanico (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
32Nicolas Rondeau (Fra) Sco Dijon
33Wilfried Coulot (Fra) Acbisontine
34Sebastien Boire (Fra) SCO Dijon
35Gerald Debot (Fra) VC Dolois
36Edouard Vivier (Fra) SCO Dijon
37O Ferrand (Fra) CC Etupes
38Arnaud Letienne (Fra) UC Digoin
39Thibaut Lhenry (Fra) SCO Dijon
40Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis

