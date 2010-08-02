Trending

Petacchi holds off HTC pair for victory

Greipel, Martin round out podium

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini2:36:04
2André Greipel (Ger) HTC-Columbia
3Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Columbia
4André Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author
5Niels Pieters (Ned) Line Lloyd Footwear Cycling

