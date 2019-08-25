Merlier wins final Tour of Denmark stage
Larsen holds on for overall win
Brief Results
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|3:41:37
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|3
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|6
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
|7
|Christoffer Lisson (Den) BHS-Almeborg Bornholm
|8
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|9
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|10
|Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niklas Larsen (Den) Team Coloquick
|16:52:33
|2
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:11
|3
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|4
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
|5
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:19
|6
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:39
|7
|Brent van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:10
|8
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:13
|9
|Christoffer Lisson (Den) BHS-Almeborg Bornholm
|0:01:16
|10
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:01:23
