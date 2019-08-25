Trending

Merlier wins final Tour of Denmark stage

Larsen holds on for overall win

Tim Merlier (Corendon-Circus) wins the final stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jonas Vingegaard, Niklas Larsen and Rasmus Quaade on the final podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Brief Results

Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Merlier (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal3:41:37
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
3Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
4Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
5Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
6Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
7Christoffer Lisson (Den) BHS-Almeborg Bornholm
8Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
9Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
10Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway

Final general classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niklas Larsen (Den) Team Coloquick16:52:33
2Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:11
3Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:00:12
4Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
5Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:19
6Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:39
7Brent van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:10
8Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:13
9Christoffer Lisson (Den) BHS-Almeborg Bornholm0:01:16
10Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:01:23

