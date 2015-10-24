Trending

Wout Van Aert wins Poldercross in Kruibeke

Wout Van Aert (Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace) won a second consecutive Poldercross in Kruibeke on Saturday after winning the Belgian race last year.

Michael Vanthourenhout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) finished second, followed by Laurens Sweeck (Cibel-ERA). Sven Nys (Crelan-Euphony) finished seventh after fighting his way back from two early mechanicals.

Van Aaert and Vanthourenhout rode away from a six-rider group with about four laps remaining, but Vanthourenhout couldn’t hold the World Cup leader’s pace and trailed in across the finish eight seconds in arrears.

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
2Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games
3Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Cibel-ERA
4Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
5Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace

 

