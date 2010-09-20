Trending

Men's leader Bishop wins fourth straight stage

Carey wins stage, continues to lead women's field

Elite men
1Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory)4:14:35
2Drew Edsall (Yeti-Sunflower Markets Pro Mtb Team)0:06:03
3Robert Marion (American Classic/Kenda/Tomac)0:07:34
4Drew Scharns (Boone Bike & Touring)0:21:53
5Colby Pearce (BigSharkP/B THF)0:23:12
6Chris Michaels0:36:29
7Thom Parsons0:37:55
8Evan Plews (Capitol Subaru)0:54:46
9Chris Strout (WBR-Siren Bicycles)0:58:17
10Peter Butt1:01:39

Elite women
1Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt)4:57:10
2Susan Haywood (TBD)0:03:06
3Carey Lowery (OutdoorStore/Specialized)0:32:48

Elite master men 40+
1Andy Johnston (MtbAndy.com/Kenda-Hayes)4:14:35
2Ross Delaplane (Green Mountain Sports)0:25:33
3Garth Prosser (Cannondale Factory)0:37:55
4Morgan Olsson (Cycles de Oro)0:39:10
5Glenn Poupore (Vision)0:44:25
6Ronald Glowczynski (RoanokeOutside.com/Mail-It Plus)0:59:17
7Perry Thomas (Cycle South)1:59:17

Singlespeed men
1Jason Morgan (Industry Nine)5:03:25
2Russel Henderson (NCCX, industry nine)0:03:42
3Brad Welch (Jazzercise)0:04:20
4Scott Sidener2:26:05
5Michael Blankenship (Ken's Bike Shop)3:26:05
6Craig Hoyt

Men open
1Jeremy Edge (Caffeine Racing)5:06:35
2Jason Murrell (Larry Hill Ford/Scott's Bikes)0:09:54
3David Cook (Sycamore/Flat R)0:25:07
4Gerald Sven Rothenhofer0:35:03
5Charlie Tejada (Guatemala MTB)0:44:57
6Stephen Janes (Siren/WBR)1:13:20
7Matthew White (Haymarket Bicycles)1:32:00
8John Clasen (Shamrock Cycles)2:52:47
9Rob Keener (Flat Rock Village Bakery)1:52:47
10Christopher Mays (Vero Velo)2:52:47

Women open
1Claire Garcia-Webb7:44:29

Men 40+
1Alex Hawkins5:23:47
2Patrick McMahon (gotoaffordablebedding.com)0:34:11
3Zeke Lilly (Cycle South)0:56:45
4Eric Purdue (APB/Bikeways Tucker)1:00:15

Teams
1Wes Dickson (Sycamore Cycles)5:23:08
1Derek Gentry (Sycamore Cycles)5:23:09
2Lee Simril (Motor Mile Racing)0:16:43
2Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing)
3Ryan O'Connor (Harpers Bike Shop)0:12:08
3Jheremy Zetans (Harpers Bike Shop)0:12:05
4Warner Smith (Salty Nuts)0:41:45
4Andy Cessna (Salty Nuts)
5Christopher M Danz (Performance GT)1:51:30
5David Swan (Performance GT)
6Karen Ruth Rowe (Phoenix)2:51:30
6Tom Rowe (Phoenix)

Elite men general classification
1Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory)12:30:02
2Drew Edsall (Yeti-Sunflower Markets Pro Mtb Team)0:14:12
3Robert Marion (American Classic/Kenda/Tomac)0:48:28
4Colby Pearce (BigSharkP/B THF)1:04:03
5Drew Scharns (Boone Bike & Touring)1:14:49
6Chris Michaels1:19:17
7Thom Parsons2:13:17
8Peter Butt2:18:07
9Chris Strout (WBR-Siren Bicycles)2:54:38
10Evan Plews (Capitol Subaru)4:00:20

Elite women general classification
1Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt)14:37:27
2Susan Haywood (TBD)0:08:38
3Carey Lowery (OutdoorStore/Specialized)1:20:37

Elite master men 40+ general classification
1Andy Johnston (MtbAndy.com/Kenda-Hayes)12:49:57
2Ross Delaplane (Green Mountain Sports)0:47:27
3Garth Prosser (Cannondale Factory)1:27:05
4Morgan Olsson (Cycles de Oro)1:42:51
5Glenn Poupore (Vision)1:56:27
6Ronald Glowczynski (RoanokeOutside.com/Mail-It Plus)2:09:19
7Perry Thomas (Cycle South)3:19:46

Singlespeed men general classification
1Jason Morgan (Industry Nine)14:49:36
2Brad Welch (Jazzercise)0:14:49
3Russel Henderson (NCCX, industry nine)0:16:27
4Scott Sidener6:21:58
5Michael Blankenship (Ken's Bike Shop)8:34:52
6Craig Hoyt11:43:45

Men open general classification
1Jeremy Edge (Caffeine Racing)14:48:54
2Charlie Tejada (Guatemala MTB)1:45:17
3Gerald Sven Rothenhofer1:53:42
4Jason Murrell (Larry Hill Ford/Scott's Bikes)2:35:17
5David Cook (Sycamore/Flat R)2:52:38
6Matthew White (Haymarket Bicycles)3:29:17
7Stephen Janes (Siren/WBR)4:18:47
8John Clasen (Shamrock Cycles)5:54:08
9Rob Keener (Flat Rock Village Bakery)5:33:25
10Christopher Mays (Vero Velo)9:12:42

Women open general classification
1Claire Garcia-Webb22:09:39

Men 40+ general classification
1Alex Hawkins15:43:07
2Patrick McMahon (gotoaffordablebedding.com)2:06:39
3Eric Purdue (APB/Bikeways Tucker)2:23:52
4Zeke Lilly (Cycle South)4:47:09

Teams general classification
1Wes Dickson (Sycamore Cycles)15:22:03
1Derek Gentry (Sycamore Cycles)15:22:28
2Lee Simril (Motor Mile Racing)1:00:56
2Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing)0:00:06
3Ryan O'Connor (Harpers Bike Shop)1:28:46
3Jheremy Zetans (Harpers Bike Shop)1:44:26
4Warner Smith (Salty Nuts)1:44:55
4Andy Cessna (Salty Nuts)1:45:01
5Christopher M Danz (Performance GT)5:02:42
5David Swan (Performance GT)5:02:43
6Karen Ruth Rowe (Phoenix)6:21:45
6Tom Rowe (Phoenix)6:22:02

