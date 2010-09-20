Men's leader Bishop wins fourth straight stage
Carey wins stage, continues to lead women's field
|1
|Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory)
|4:14:35
|2
|Drew Edsall (Yeti-Sunflower Markets Pro Mtb Team)
|0:06:03
|3
|Robert Marion (American Classic/Kenda/Tomac)
|0:07:34
|4
|Drew Scharns (Boone Bike & Touring)
|0:21:53
|5
|Colby Pearce (BigSharkP/B THF)
|0:23:12
|6
|Chris Michaels
|0:36:29
|7
|Thom Parsons
|0:37:55
|8
|Evan Plews (Capitol Subaru)
|0:54:46
|9
|Chris Strout (WBR-Siren Bicycles)
|0:58:17
|10
|Peter Butt
|1:01:39
|1
|Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt)
|4:57:10
|2
|Susan Haywood (TBD)
|0:03:06
|3
|Carey Lowery (OutdoorStore/Specialized)
|0:32:48
|1
|Andy Johnston (MtbAndy.com/Kenda-Hayes)
|4:14:35
|2
|Ross Delaplane (Green Mountain Sports)
|0:25:33
|3
|Garth Prosser (Cannondale Factory)
|0:37:55
|4
|Morgan Olsson (Cycles de Oro)
|0:39:10
|5
|Glenn Poupore (Vision)
|0:44:25
|6
|Ronald Glowczynski (RoanokeOutside.com/Mail-It Plus)
|0:59:17
|7
|Perry Thomas (Cycle South)
|1:59:17
|1
|Jason Morgan (Industry Nine)
|5:03:25
|2
|Russel Henderson (NCCX, industry nine)
|0:03:42
|3
|Brad Welch (Jazzercise)
|0:04:20
|4
|Scott Sidener
|2:26:05
|5
|Michael Blankenship (Ken's Bike Shop)
|3:26:05
|6
|Craig Hoyt
|1
|Jeremy Edge (Caffeine Racing)
|5:06:35
|2
|Jason Murrell (Larry Hill Ford/Scott's Bikes)
|0:09:54
|3
|David Cook (Sycamore/Flat R)
|0:25:07
|4
|Gerald Sven Rothenhofer
|0:35:03
|5
|Charlie Tejada (Guatemala MTB)
|0:44:57
|6
|Stephen Janes (Siren/WBR)
|1:13:20
|7
|Matthew White (Haymarket Bicycles)
|1:32:00
|8
|John Clasen (Shamrock Cycles)
|2:52:47
|9
|Rob Keener (Flat Rock Village Bakery)
|1:52:47
|10
|Christopher Mays (Vero Velo)
|2:52:47
|1
|Claire Garcia-Webb
|7:44:29
|1
|Alex Hawkins
|5:23:47
|2
|Patrick McMahon (gotoaffordablebedding.com)
|0:34:11
|3
|Zeke Lilly (Cycle South)
|0:56:45
|4
|Eric Purdue (APB/Bikeways Tucker)
|1:00:15
|1
|Wes Dickson (Sycamore Cycles)
|5:23:08
|1
|Derek Gentry (Sycamore Cycles)
|5:23:09
|2
|Lee Simril (Motor Mile Racing)
|0:16:43
|2
|Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing)
|3
|Ryan O'Connor (Harpers Bike Shop)
|0:12:08
|3
|Jheremy Zetans (Harpers Bike Shop)
|0:12:05
|4
|Warner Smith (Salty Nuts)
|0:41:45
|4
|Andy Cessna (Salty Nuts)
|5
|Christopher M Danz (Performance GT)
|1:51:30
|5
|David Swan (Performance GT)
|6
|Karen Ruth Rowe (Phoenix)
|2:51:30
|6
|Tom Rowe (Phoenix)
|1
|Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory)
|12:30:02
|2
|Drew Edsall (Yeti-Sunflower Markets Pro Mtb Team)
|0:14:12
|3
|Robert Marion (American Classic/Kenda/Tomac)
|0:48:28
|4
|Colby Pearce (BigSharkP/B THF)
|1:04:03
|5
|Drew Scharns (Boone Bike & Touring)
|1:14:49
|6
|Chris Michaels
|1:19:17
|7
|Thom Parsons
|2:13:17
|8
|Peter Butt
|2:18:07
|9
|Chris Strout (WBR-Siren Bicycles)
|2:54:38
|10
|Evan Plews (Capitol Subaru)
|4:00:20
|1
|Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt)
|14:37:27
|2
|Susan Haywood (TBD)
|0:08:38
|3
|Carey Lowery (OutdoorStore/Specialized)
|1:20:37
|1
|Andy Johnston (MtbAndy.com/Kenda-Hayes)
|12:49:57
|2
|Ross Delaplane (Green Mountain Sports)
|0:47:27
|3
|Garth Prosser (Cannondale Factory)
|1:27:05
|4
|Morgan Olsson (Cycles de Oro)
|1:42:51
|5
|Glenn Poupore (Vision)
|1:56:27
|6
|Ronald Glowczynski (RoanokeOutside.com/Mail-It Plus)
|2:09:19
|7
|Perry Thomas (Cycle South)
|3:19:46
|1
|Jason Morgan (Industry Nine)
|14:49:36
|2
|Brad Welch (Jazzercise)
|0:14:49
|3
|Russel Henderson (NCCX, industry nine)
|0:16:27
|4
|Scott Sidener
|6:21:58
|5
|Michael Blankenship (Ken's Bike Shop)
|8:34:52
|6
|Craig Hoyt
|11:43:45
|1
|Jeremy Edge (Caffeine Racing)
|14:48:54
|2
|Charlie Tejada (Guatemala MTB)
|1:45:17
|3
|Gerald Sven Rothenhofer
|1:53:42
|4
|Jason Murrell (Larry Hill Ford/Scott's Bikes)
|2:35:17
|5
|David Cook (Sycamore/Flat R)
|2:52:38
|6
|Matthew White (Haymarket Bicycles)
|3:29:17
|7
|Stephen Janes (Siren/WBR)
|4:18:47
|8
|John Clasen (Shamrock Cycles)
|5:54:08
|9
|Rob Keener (Flat Rock Village Bakery)
|5:33:25
|10
|Christopher Mays (Vero Velo)
|9:12:42
|1
|Claire Garcia-Webb
|22:09:39
|1
|Alex Hawkins
|15:43:07
|2
|Patrick McMahon (gotoaffordablebedding.com)
|2:06:39
|3
|Eric Purdue (APB/Bikeways Tucker)
|2:23:52
|4
|Zeke Lilly (Cycle South)
|4:47:09
|1
|Wes Dickson (Sycamore Cycles)
|15:22:03
|1
|Derek Gentry (Sycamore Cycles)
|15:22:28
|2
|Lee Simril (Motor Mile Racing)
|1:00:56
|2
|Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing)
|0:00:06
|3
|Ryan O'Connor (Harpers Bike Shop)
|1:28:46
|3
|Jheremy Zetans (Harpers Bike Shop)
|1:44:26
|4
|Warner Smith (Salty Nuts)
|1:44:55
|4
|Andy Cessna (Salty Nuts)
|1:45:01
|5
|Christopher M Danz (Performance GT)
|5:02:42
|5
|David Swan (Performance GT)
|5:02:43
|6
|Karen Ruth Rowe (Phoenix)
|6:21:45
|6
|Tom Rowe (Phoenix)
|6:22:02
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy