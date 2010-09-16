Trending

Bishop wins opening stage hill climb

Carey kicks off Pisgah race with stage victory

Full Results Stage 1

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory)0:58:03
2Robert Marion (American Classic/Kenda/Tomac)0:01:06
3Drew Edsall (Yeti-Sunflower Markets Pro Mtb Team)0:01:40
4Colby Pearce (BigSharkP/B THF)0:01:57
5Chris Michaels0:03:30
6Drew Scharns (Boone Bike & Touring)0:05:43
7Chris Strout (WBR-Siren Bicycles)0:09:57
8Thom Parsons0:12:10
9Peter Butt0:13:14

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt)1:06:22
2Susan Haywood (TBD)0:01:23
3Carey Lowery (OutdoorStore/Specialized)0:05:17

Singlespeed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Morgan (Industry Nine)1:07:45
2Brad Welch (Jazzercise)0:00:08
3Russel Henderson (NCCX, industry nine)0:00:50
4Michael Blankenship (Ken's Bike Shop)0:21:58
5Scott Sidener0:23:11
6Craig Hoyt0:51:18

Elite men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy Johnston (MtbAndy.com/Kenda-Hayes)1:01:09
2Ross Delaplane (Green Mountain Sports)0:00:07
3Garth Prosser (Cannondale Factory)0:03:11
4Ronald Glowczynski (RoanokeOutside.com/Mail-It Plus)0:05:47
5Perry Thomas (Cycle South)0:05:57
6Glenn Poupore0:08:25
7Morgan Olsson (Cycles de Oro)0:09:30

Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Hawkins1:09:56
2Patrick McMahon (gotoaffordablebedding.com)0:04:55
3Eric Purdue (APB/Bikeways Tucker)0:11:19

Open men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Murrell (Larry Hill Ford/Scott's Bikes)1:04:37
2Charlie Tejada (Guatemala MTB)0:05:56
3Jeremy Edge (Caffeine Racing)0:07:40
4David Cook (Sycamore/Flat R)0:11:13
5Matthew White (Haymarket Bicycles)0:11:19
6Stephen Janes (Siren/WBR)0:14:05
7John Clasen (Shamrock Cycles)0:16:16
8Rob Keener (Flat Rock Village Bakery)0:23:37
9Christopher Mays (Vero Velo)0:30:05
10Gerald Sven Rothenhofer1:29:26

Open women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claire Garcia-Webb1:34:25

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wes Dickson (Sycamore Cycles)1:06:11
2Derek Gentry (Sycamore Cycles)0:00:18
3Lee Simril (Motor Mile Racing)0:07:52
4Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing)0:08:02
5Ryan O'Connor (Harpers Bike Shop)0:08:50
6Jheremy Zetans (Harpers Bike Shop)0:10:25
7Andy Cessna (Salty Nuts)0:13:27
8Warner Smith (Salty Nuts)
9Karen Ruth Rowe (Phoenix)0:24:15
10Tom Rowe (Phoenix)0:24:31
11David Swan (Performance GT)0:26:28
12Christopher M Danz (Performance GT)0:26:29

