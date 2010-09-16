Bishop wins opening stage hill climb
Carey kicks off Pisgah race with stage victory
Full Results Stage 1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory)
|0:58:03
|2
|Robert Marion (American Classic/Kenda/Tomac)
|0:01:06
|3
|Drew Edsall (Yeti-Sunflower Markets Pro Mtb Team)
|0:01:40
|4
|Colby Pearce (BigSharkP/B THF)
|0:01:57
|5
|Chris Michaels
|0:03:30
|6
|Drew Scharns (Boone Bike & Touring)
|0:05:43
|7
|Chris Strout (WBR-Siren Bicycles)
|0:09:57
|8
|Thom Parsons
|0:12:10
|9
|Peter Butt
|0:13:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt)
|1:06:22
|2
|Susan Haywood (TBD)
|0:01:23
|3
|Carey Lowery (OutdoorStore/Specialized)
|0:05:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Morgan (Industry Nine)
|1:07:45
|2
|Brad Welch (Jazzercise)
|0:00:08
|3
|Russel Henderson (NCCX, industry nine)
|0:00:50
|4
|Michael Blankenship (Ken's Bike Shop)
|0:21:58
|5
|Scott Sidener
|0:23:11
|6
|Craig Hoyt
|0:51:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andy Johnston (MtbAndy.com/Kenda-Hayes)
|1:01:09
|2
|Ross Delaplane (Green Mountain Sports)
|0:00:07
|3
|Garth Prosser (Cannondale Factory)
|0:03:11
|4
|Ronald Glowczynski (RoanokeOutside.com/Mail-It Plus)
|0:05:47
|5
|Perry Thomas (Cycle South)
|0:05:57
|6
|Glenn Poupore
|0:08:25
|7
|Morgan Olsson (Cycles de Oro)
|0:09:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Hawkins
|1:09:56
|2
|Patrick McMahon (gotoaffordablebedding.com)
|0:04:55
|3
|Eric Purdue (APB/Bikeways Tucker)
|0:11:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Murrell (Larry Hill Ford/Scott's Bikes)
|1:04:37
|2
|Charlie Tejada (Guatemala MTB)
|0:05:56
|3
|Jeremy Edge (Caffeine Racing)
|0:07:40
|4
|David Cook (Sycamore/Flat R)
|0:11:13
|5
|Matthew White (Haymarket Bicycles)
|0:11:19
|6
|Stephen Janes (Siren/WBR)
|0:14:05
|7
|John Clasen (Shamrock Cycles)
|0:16:16
|8
|Rob Keener (Flat Rock Village Bakery)
|0:23:37
|9
|Christopher Mays (Vero Velo)
|0:30:05
|10
|Gerald Sven Rothenhofer
|1:29:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Claire Garcia-Webb
|1:34:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wes Dickson (Sycamore Cycles)
|1:06:11
|2
|Derek Gentry (Sycamore Cycles)
|0:00:18
|3
|Lee Simril (Motor Mile Racing)
|0:07:52
|4
|Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing)
|0:08:02
|5
|Ryan O'Connor (Harpers Bike Shop)
|0:08:50
|6
|Jheremy Zetans (Harpers Bike Shop)
|0:10:25
|7
|Andy Cessna (Salty Nuts)
|0:13:27
|8
|Warner Smith (Salty Nuts)
|9
|Karen Ruth Rowe (Phoenix)
|0:24:15
|10
|Tom Rowe (Phoenix)
|0:24:31
|11
|David Swan (Performance GT)
|0:26:28
|12
|Christopher M Danz (Performance GT)
|0:26:29
General classification after stage 1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory)
|0:58:03
|2
|Robert Marion (American Classic/Kenda/Tomac)
|0:01:06
|3
|Drew Edsall (Yeti-Sunflower Markets Pro Mtb Team)
|0:01:40
|4
|Colby Pearce (BigSharkP/B THF)
|0:01:57
|5
|Chris Michaels
|0:03:30
|6
|Drew Scharns (Boone Bike & Touring)
|0:05:43
|7
|Chris Strout (WBR-Siren Bicycles)
|0:09:57
|8
|Thom Parsons
|0:12:10
|9
|Peter Butt
|0:13:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt)
|1:06:22
|2
|Susan Haywood (TBD)
|0:01:23
|3
|Carey Lowery (OutdoorStore/Specialized)
|0:05:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Morgan (Industry Nine)
|1:07:45
|2
|Brad Welch (Jazzercise)
|0:00:08
|3
|Russel Henderson (NCCX, industry nine)
|0:00:50
|4
|Michael Blankenship (Ken's Bike Shop)
|0:21:58
|5
|Scott Sidener
|0:23:11
|6
|Craig Hoyt
|0:51:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andy Johnston (MtbAndy.com/Kenda-Hayes)
|1:01:09
|2
|Ross Delaplane (Green Mountain Sports)
|0:00:07
|3
|Garth Prosser (Cannondale Factory)
|0:03:11
|4
|Ronald Glowczynski (RoanokeOutside.com/Mail-It Plus)
|0:05:47
|5
|Perry Thomas (Cycle South)
|0:05:57
|6
|Glenn Poupore
|0:08:25
|7
|Morgan Olsson (Cycles de Oro)
|0:09:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Hawkins
|1:09:56
|2
|Patrick McMahon (gotoaffordablebedding.com)
|0:04:55
|3
|Eric Purdue (APB/Bikeways Tucker)
|0:11:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Murrell (Larry Hill Ford/Scott's Bikes)
|1:04:37
|2
|Charlie Tejada (Guatemala MTB)
|0:05:56
|3
|Jeremy Edge (Caffeine Racing)
|0:07:40
|4
|David Cook (Sycamore/Flat R)
|0:11:13
|5
|Matthew White (Haymarket Bicycles)
|0:11:19
|6
|Stephen Janes (Siren/WBR)
|0:14:05
|7
|John Clasen (Shamrock Cycles)
|0:16:16
|8
|Rob Keener (Flat Rock Village Bakery)
|0:23:37
|9
|Christopher Mays (Vero Velo)
|0:30:05
|10
|Gerald Sven Rothenhofer
|1:29:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Claire Garcia-Webb
|1:34:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wes Dickson (Sycamore Cycles)
|1:06:11
|2
|Derek Gentry (Sycamore Cycles)
|0:00:18
|3
|Lee Simril (Motor Mile Racing)
|0:07:52
|4
|Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing)
|0:08:02
|5
|Ryan O'Connor (Harpers Bike Shop)
|0:08:50
|6
|Jheremy Zetans (Harpers Bike Shop)
|0:10:25
|7
|Andy Cessna (Salty Nuts)
|0:13:27
|8
|Warner Smith (Salty Nuts)
|9
|Karen Ruth Rowe (Phoenix)
|0:24:15
|10
|Tom Rowe (Phoenix)
|0:24:31
|11
|David Swan (Performance GT)
|0:26:28
|12
|Christopher M Danz (Performance GT)
|0:26:29
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy