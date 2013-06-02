Trending

Reijnen wins Philly Cycling Classic

Anthony, Rosskopf make podium on Manayunk Wall

Image 1 of 38

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) wins the Philly Cycling Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 38

Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagens Berman) works to bring teammate Janier Acevedo up to the break

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 38

Tom Zirbel (Optum) sits on the front of the break

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 38

Tom Zirbel (Optum) and Scott Zwizanski take turns in the break

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 38

The men get ready to start

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 38

Jason McCartney (Bissell) took some heavy pulls on the front to bring the break back

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 38

Attacks start to fly as the group closes in on Lemon Hill

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 38

Eric Marcotte (Elbowz) leads the break up the wall

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 38

Jeff Louder (UnitedHealthcare) on the front of the break coming up Lemon Hill

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 38

Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) leads his team as the laps start to dwindle

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 38

Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly) sports his shiny new national champion jersey

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 38

What is left of the main field starts to close in on the break

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 38

Riders make their way up Lemon Hill in front of a strong group of fans

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 38

The break turns onto Main Street

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 38

Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare) on the front to bring back the break

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 38

Bruno Langlois (Garneau-Quebecor) looks back to see how close the field is

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 38

The Optum team gets stacked on the front on the final run into Manayunk

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 38

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) on the way to his win

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 38

Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly) fights his way up the wall

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 38

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) tries to cool off after the shock of taking the win

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 38

US champion Fred Rodriguez on the wall

(Image credit: Marco Quezada)
Image 22 of 38

Clay Murfet (SmartStop) and Luis Davila (Jelly Belly) in the break

(Image credit: Marco Quezada)
Image 23 of 38

The break of five is in sight of the peloton on the final lap

(Image credit: Marco Quezada)
Image 24 of 38

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) wins on the Manayunk Wall

(Image credit: Marco Quezada)
Image 25 of 38

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) wins the Philly Classic

(Image credit: Marco Quezada)
Image 26 of 38

Rosskopf, Reijnen and Anthony celebrate on the podium in Philly

(Image credit: Marco Quezada)
Image 27 of 38

The Philly Cycling Classic podium: Joey Rosskopf, Kiel Reijnen and Jesse Anthony

(Image credit: Marco Quezada)
Image 28 of 38

Riders try to go across to the break

(Image credit: Marco Quezada)
Image 29 of 38

The breakaway gets organized

(Image credit: Marco Quezada)
Image 30 of 38

Fred Rodriguez stands out in the bunch on Lemon Hill

(Image credit: Marco Quezada)
Image 31 of 38

The Manayunk Wall from above

(Image credit: Marco Quezada)
Image 32 of 38

Zach Bell (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Marco Quezada)
Image 33 of 38

Philadelphia is full of statues of guys on horses

(Image credit: Marco Quezada)
Image 34 of 38

Scott Zwizanski leads the break up the Manayunk Wall

(Image credit: Marco Quezada)
Image 35 of 38

UnitedHealthcare works to bring back the escapees

(Image credit: Marco Quezada)
Image 36 of 38

The Champion System team rode an aggressive race in Philly

(Image credit: Marco Quezada)
Image 37 of 38

Chad Beyer (Champion System) was on the attack in Philly

(Image credit: Marco Quezada)
Image 38 of 38

Two Jelly Belly national champions: Fred Rodriguez and Luis Davila

(Image credit: Marco Quezada)

UnitedHealthcare's Kiel Reijnen emerged victorious atop the Manayunk Wall to take the inaugural Philly Cycling Classic. The 27-year-old finished a frustrating third at the US Pro road championships last weekend, but this time he timed his sprint effort to perfection on the leg-searing finish, putting seven seconds of daylight between himself and runner-up Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) while Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) claimed third at 11 seconds.

"I knew I had the legs, I knew I had the form," said Reijnen. "I like climbing but I'm not a pure climber. I have a good sprint and this climb is kind of perfect for that. It's just long enough to hurt the sprinters and just short enough that the climbers can't run away.

"I was King of the Mountains here last year so I knew this climb suited me and I was definitely saving it for the end."

The Optum team did the lion's share of the work to chase down the late breakaway of Bruno Langlois (Equipe Garneau-Québecor), Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), Chad Beyer (Champion System), Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project) and Kennett Peterson (Firefighters) as the race approached the town of Manayunk.

Perfectly positioned after the quick succession of turns which bring the peloton off of Manayunk's Main Street and onto the Wall, Reijnen jumped clear on the climb to take his second victory of the season after winning the Tour of the Gila criterium.

"I came into that first right hand off Main Street and into the second right hander in third wheel and before the left [Alex] Candelario [Optum] actually dropped his chain and I snuck around him. So I went onto the Wall in second wheel and [Ken] Hanson [Optum] pretty much pulled off immediately. I hesitated and I sat up a little bit, Cando came by and I didn't even jump on his wheel because I was expecting a surge from the peloton but I looked back and saw the gap.

"I got up to Candelario, waited, hesitated again, saw the gap wasn't any shorter and with 300 to go I just went. I wasn't planning on going quite so early, but when I saw the gap I had to take advantage of it."

For Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies, the final time up the Wall was all about getting Alex Candelario and Jesse Anthony into position.

"The guys just did a massive lead-out into the last corner for Alex Candelario and I," Anthony told Cyclingnews. "When your teammates get you into such excellent position it's definitely extra motivation and the noise on the Wall was unbelievable.

'It was one of those sprints where I kept telling myself 'don't over-think it'. It's a long finish, but there's no draft. There's not really much conservation being behind someone so you just go as hard as you can. You've got to meter your effort a little bit because you don't want to blow up.

"For me I just went as hard as I could as soon as the steep part hit. But Kiel just had an amazing pop. He won that race fair and square."

For third place finisher Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team), the podium placing was a continuation of a rich vein of form which landed him a third place overall result at France's Flèche du Sud plus a stage win and overall victory in the Paris-Arras Tour in mid-May.

"Oscar [Clark] had been in the break all day and still did an awesome job of positioning me and Joe Lewis going into the base of the climb," Rosskopf told Cyclingnews. "We went into the climb top-10 and sprinted from there, everyone's going as hard as they could."

"I'm sure I got passed right after the corner because everyone sprints right there, so I just stayed seated, hung out for a little bit. Then with probably 500 metres to go I really started sprinting. You can't sprint for two minutes straight so I was just remembering to take it a little easier at the bottom and get it all back in the final few hundred metres."

How it unfolded

The opening laps were more of a fight for the sprint and mountains classification, than for the race win itself, and four riders set out on the first lap to go for the points: Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), Bobbie Traksel (Champion System Pro Cycling Team), Fabio Calabria (Team Novo Nordisk) and Dion Smith (Predator Carbon Repair), but at the end of the first lap, Calabria and Traksel were swapped for David Williams (5-hour Energy p/b Kenda) and Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project).

Smith and Zirbel swapped turns taking points at the KOM point and intermediate sprint, respectively, but their move fell victim to intense pressure from the peloton, which split in two as they chased the four down after 74km of racing, on lap four.

Smith still managed to get the KOM points at the end of lap 4, but after the halfway point of the race, a new 18-rider group emerged at the head of the race. The numbers ebbed and flowed until an attack by Optum's Mike Friedman pulled clear seven riders, with Jeffry Louder (UnitedHealthcare), Matthias Friedemann (Champion System), Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project), Bruno Langlois (Equipe Garneau-Québecor), Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Luis Enrique Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda).

Langlois mopped up KOM points along the way, as the break split and reformed several times until a new leading group of seven emerged near the end of the ninth lap comprised of Zwizanski, Beyer, Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team), Daniel Holloway (Amore & Vita), Langlois, Kirk Carlsen (Predator Carbon Repair) and Marcotte.

Langlois and Zwizanski would drop their breakaway companions on the penultimate ascent of the Manayunk Wall and after reaching Kelly Drive three riders would join the Equipe Garneau-Québecor and Optum rider at the front: Beyer, Peterson and Marcotte.

While a diminished peloton was hot on their heels, nonetheless the leading five would hold steady with a 20-second lead late into the Philly Cycling Classic endgame.

The five riders managed to hold off the chase, however, until the very last moment, only being caught on Main Street in Manayunk just ahead of the climb.

"As the group got smaller and smaller up front more teams had incentive to chase behind and it just didn't work out for the breakaway," Beyer told Cyclingnews. "We were working really well together but I was getting a little tired at the end and wanted to save it for the last time up Manayunk in case we stuck it."

"I was confident that our team had a great plan behind me and I knew that everyone was riding good," Zwizanski told Cyclingnews. "I was trying to ride the break smart so if we made it I'd try to win my hometown race and not just finish.

"We were caught coming down Main Street and our guys were actually on the front and I gave them a last little burst to give them more draft into the Wall."

Optum led the field to the base but it was Reijnen who had the jump, winning by a handful of seconds over Anthony.

Full Results
1Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team4:35:34
2Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:07
3Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:11
4Passeron Aurelien (Fra) Predator Carbon Repair0:00:13
5Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:15
6Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair
7Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
8Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
9Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
10Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
11Ricardo Escuela (Arg) Predator Carbon Repair
12Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
13Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:24
14Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:00:28
15Diego Milan (Dom) Firefighters0:00:31
16Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
17Zac Noonan (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale
18Easter Griffin (USA) D3Devo p/b AirGas0:00:37
19Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project
20Matthew Cooke (USA) CRCA
21Travis McCabe (USA) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project
22Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
23Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:43
24Michael Olheiser (USA) Firefighters
25Flavio Deluna Davila (Mex) Stage 17
26Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
27Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
28Alexander Ray (NZl) IS Corp Intelligensia0:00:50
29Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
30Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:53
31John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
32Barry Miller (USA) Firefighters
33Adam Carr (USA) Firefighters
34Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:57
35Patrick Kos (Ned) D3Devo p/b AirGas0:01:04
36Kennett Peterson (USA) Firefighters0:01:11
37Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:13
38Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:01:21
39Kirk Carlsen (USA) Predator Carbon Repair0:01:26
40Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:28
41Bobby Lea (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:01:37
42Daniel Holloway (USA) Amore & Vita0:01:49
43Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project0:01:59
44Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:04
45Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:06
46Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:12
47Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:02:32
48Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:45
49Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
50Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:03:07
51Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:03:45
52Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
53David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:06:09
54Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
55Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
56Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
57Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita
58Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:06:18
59Evan Murphy (USA) CRCA0:06:21
60Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:06:30
61Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
62James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
63Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:06:34
64Andrew Seitz (USA) Firefighters
65Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:06:59
66Andres Diaz (Col) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project0:07:04
67Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:07:37
68Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:11:29
69Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
70Michael Sheehan (USA) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project
71Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
72Mac Brennan (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
73Gerardo Medina Robles (Mex) Stage 17
74Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
75Emile Abraham (Tri) Predator Carbon Repair
76Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
77Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
78Zachary Koop (USA) CRCA
79Jimmy Schurman (USA) CRCA
80Erik Levinsohn (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale
81Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
82Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
83Anton Mikailov (Isr) Amore & Vita
84Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale
85Sean McCarthy (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale
86Matt Lyons (USA) D3Devo p/b AirGas
87Ian Moore (USA) Stage 17
88Josh Johnson (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
89Daniel Patten (GBr) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
90Travis Samuel (Can) Jet Fuel/Norco Bicycles
91John Tomlinson (USA) IS Corp Intelligensia
92Ariel Mendez Penate (USA) IS Corp Intelligensia
93Juan Miguel Perez Garcia (Spa) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
94Brandon Etzi (Can) Jet Fuel/Norco Bicycles
95Sam Sautelle (Aus) BreakawayBikes.com p/b Vie 13
96Victor Ayala (USA) Firefighters
97Gavriel Epstein (Can) CRCA
98Chris Keeling (USA) D3Devo p/b AirGas
99Ben Bertiger (USA) Stage 17
100Mike Midlarsky (USA) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
101Benjamin Zawacki (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
102Antoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
103Edison Blair Turner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
104Ricky Garguilo (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale
105Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
106Daniel Chabanov (USA) CRCA
107Rene Corella Braun (Mex) Stage 17
108Nathan Williams (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
109Alex Vanias (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
110Kevin Gottlieb (USA) D3Devo p/b AirGas
111David Boily (Can) Amore & Vita
112Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita
113Zachary Hughes (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
114Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
115Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
116Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
117Tommy Schubert (USA) D3Devo p/b AirGas
118Emile Jean (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
119Tosh Clements (USA) Stage 17
120Christian Parrett (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
121Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling
122Wes Kline (USA) D3Devo p/b AirGas
123Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
124Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
125Nicholas Keough (USA) CRCA
126Chris Monteleone (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
127Kevin Mullervy (USA) CRCA
128Thomas Brown (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
129Daniel Harm (USA) Stage 17
130Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
131Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
132Jonathan Jacob (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
133Nathaniel English (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
134Curtis Winsor (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
DNFBilly Jones (USA) IS Corp Intelligensia
DNFMarsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFJeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFMatthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFClinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFBobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFJoonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFThomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFJuan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
DNFDemis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
DNFKyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
DNFRobert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
DNFDavid Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
DNFGreggory Brandt (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
DNFJames Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
DNFJason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
DNFAndrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
DNFRobin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
DNFAlder Martz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
DNFFrançois Chabot (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
DNFFelix Coté Bouvette (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
DNFYohan Patry (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
DNFViesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita
DNFJeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
DNFNicolai Broechner (Den) Bissell ABG Giant
DNFGraham Dewart (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
DNFWeston Luzadder (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
DNFAlex Wieseler (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
DNFBenjamin Chaddock (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
DNFRémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
DNFAnton Varabel (Can) Jet Fuel/Norco Bicycles
DNFYuri Hrycaj (Can) Jet Fuel/Norco Bicycles
DNFLuc Bent (Can) Jet Fuel/Norco Bicycles
DNFChris Freeland (Can) Jet Fuel/Norco Bicycles
DNFSergio Hernandez (USA) Predator Carbon Repair
DNFJean Miche Lachance (Can) Predator Carbon Repair
DNFNicholas Rogers (USA) BreakawayBikes.com p/b Vie 13
DNFBrett Kielick  (USA) BreakawayBikes.com p/b Vie 13
DNFMatthew Furlow (USA) BreakawayBikes.com p/b Vie 13
DNFJoseph Wentzell (USA) BreakawayBikes.com p/b Vie 13
DNFS. Charles Zamastil (USA) BreakawayBikes.com p/b Vie 13
DNFColin Sandberg (USA) BreakawayBikes.com p/b Vie 13
DNFDave Casale (USA) BreakawayBikes.com p/b Vie 13
DNFLeo Frayre (USA) Firefighters
DNFJohn Minturn (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale
DNFJuan Carmona (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale
DNFSean Sullivan (Aus) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project
DNFJoseph Schmalz (USA) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project
DNFLogan Hutchings (NZl) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project
DNFDaniel Katz (USA) Stage 17
DNFAlexander Meyer (USA) IS Corp Intelligensia
DNFCole House (USA) IS Corp Intelligensia
DNFDavid Novak (USA) D3Devo p/b AirGas

Sprint 1 - Lap 2
1Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5pts
2Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair3
3Logan Hutchings (NZl) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project1

Sprint 2 - Lap 3
1Logan Hutchings (NZl) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project5pts
2David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda3
3Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Sprint 3 - Lap 4
1Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
3Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 4 - Lap 5
1Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5pts
2Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team3
3David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk1

Sprint 5 - Lap 6
1Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5pts
2Andres Diaz (Col) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project3
3Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Sprint 6 - Lap 7
1Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda5pts
2Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team3
3Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project1

Sprint 7 - Lap 8
1Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5pts
2Andres Diaz (Col) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project3
3Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 8 - Lap 9
1Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor5pts
2Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
3Kirk Carlsen (USA) Predator Carbon Repair1

Sprint 9 - Lap 10
1Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5pts
2John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
3Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Sprint classification
1Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies17pts
2Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team7
3Logan Hutchings (NZl) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project6
4Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies6
5Andres Diaz (Col) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project6
6Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team5
7Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
8Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor5
9Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda5
10Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair3
11John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
12Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
13Kirk Carlsen (USA) Predator Carbon Repair1
14Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project1
15David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk1
16Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 1 - Manayunk Wall, lap 1
1Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair8pts
2Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
3Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team3

Mountain 2 - Lemon Hill, lap 2
1Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair5pts
2Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
3Logan Hutchings (NZl) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project1

Mountain 3 - Manayunk Wall, lap 2
1Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair8pts
2Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
3David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda3

Mountain 4 - Lemon Hill, lap 3
1Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair5pts
2Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
3David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda1

Mountain 5 - Manayunk Wall, lap 3
1Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair8pts
2Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
3David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda3

Mountain 6 - Lemon Hill, lap 4
1Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair5pts
2Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
3David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda1

Mountain 7 - Manayunk Wall, lap 4
1Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair8pts
2Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team5
3Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3

Mountain 8 - Lemon Hill, lap 5
1Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair5pts
2Emile Abraham (Tri) Predator Carbon Repair3
3Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda1

Mountain 9 - Manayunk Wall, lap 5
1Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor8pts
2Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team5
3David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk3

Mountain 10 - Lemon Hill, lap 6
1David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk5pts
2Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
3Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor1

Mountain 11 - Manayunk Wall, lap 6
1Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor8pts
2David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk5
3Andres Diaz (Col) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project3

Mountain 12 - Lemon Hill, lap 7
1Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5pts
2Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
3Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project1

Mountain 13 - Manayunk Wall, lap 7
1Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor8pts
2Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project5
3Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3

Mountain 14 - Lemon Hill, lap 8
1Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor5pts
2Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
3Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda1

Mountain 15 - Manayunk Wall, lap 8
1Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor8pts
2Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor5
3Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3

Mountain 16 - Lemon Hill, lap 9
1Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor5pts
2Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
3Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project1

Mountain 17 - Manayunk Wall, lap 9
1Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor8pts
2Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
3Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project3

Mountain 18 - Lemon Hill, lap 10
1Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor5pts
2Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
3Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 19 - Manayunk Wall, lap 10
1Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team8pts
2Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
3Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team3

Mountains classification
1Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair52pts
2Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor39
3Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies27
4Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor22
5Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies20
6David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk13
7Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project10
8Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team9
9Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team8
10David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda8
11Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
12Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
13Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
14Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team5
15Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team3
16Andres Diaz (Col) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project3
17Emile Abraham (Tri) Predator Carbon Repair3
18Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda2
19Logan Hutchings (NZl) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project1

