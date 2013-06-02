Reijnen wins Philly Cycling Classic
Anthony, Rosskopf make podium on Manayunk Wall
Elite men: Philadelphia -
UnitedHealthcare's Kiel Reijnen emerged victorious atop the Manayunk Wall to take the inaugural Philly Cycling Classic. The 27-year-old finished a frustrating third at the US Pro road championships last weekend, but this time he timed his sprint effort to perfection on the leg-searing finish, putting seven seconds of daylight between himself and runner-up Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) while Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) claimed third at 11 seconds.
"I knew I had the legs, I knew I had the form," said Reijnen. "I like climbing but I'm not a pure climber. I have a good sprint and this climb is kind of perfect for that. It's just long enough to hurt the sprinters and just short enough that the climbers can't run away.
"I was King of the Mountains here last year so I knew this climb suited me and I was definitely saving it for the end."
The Optum team did the lion's share of the work to chase down the late breakaway of Bruno Langlois (Equipe Garneau-Québecor), Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), Chad Beyer (Champion System), Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project) and Kennett Peterson (Firefighters) as the race approached the town of Manayunk.
Perfectly positioned after the quick succession of turns which bring the peloton off of Manayunk's Main Street and onto the Wall, Reijnen jumped clear on the climb to take his second victory of the season after winning the Tour of the Gila criterium.
"I came into that first right hand off Main Street and into the second right hander in third wheel and before the left [Alex] Candelario [Optum] actually dropped his chain and I snuck around him. So I went onto the Wall in second wheel and [Ken] Hanson [Optum] pretty much pulled off immediately. I hesitated and I sat up a little bit, Cando came by and I didn't even jump on his wheel because I was expecting a surge from the peloton but I looked back and saw the gap.
"I got up to Candelario, waited, hesitated again, saw the gap wasn't any shorter and with 300 to go I just went. I wasn't planning on going quite so early, but when I saw the gap I had to take advantage of it."
For Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies, the final time up the Wall was all about getting Alex Candelario and Jesse Anthony into position.
"The guys just did a massive lead-out into the last corner for Alex Candelario and I," Anthony told Cyclingnews. "When your teammates get you into such excellent position it's definitely extra motivation and the noise on the Wall was unbelievable.
'It was one of those sprints where I kept telling myself 'don't over-think it'. It's a long finish, but there's no draft. There's not really much conservation being behind someone so you just go as hard as you can. You've got to meter your effort a little bit because you don't want to blow up.
"For me I just went as hard as I could as soon as the steep part hit. But Kiel just had an amazing pop. He won that race fair and square."
For third place finisher Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team), the podium placing was a continuation of a rich vein of form which landed him a third place overall result at France's Flèche du Sud plus a stage win and overall victory in the Paris-Arras Tour in mid-May.
"Oscar [Clark] had been in the break all day and still did an awesome job of positioning me and Joe Lewis going into the base of the climb," Rosskopf told Cyclingnews. "We went into the climb top-10 and sprinted from there, everyone's going as hard as they could."
"I'm sure I got passed right after the corner because everyone sprints right there, so I just stayed seated, hung out for a little bit. Then with probably 500 metres to go I really started sprinting. You can't sprint for two minutes straight so I was just remembering to take it a little easier at the bottom and get it all back in the final few hundred metres."
How it unfolded
The opening laps were more of a fight for the sprint and mountains classification, than for the race win itself, and four riders set out on the first lap to go for the points: Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), Bobbie Traksel (Champion System Pro Cycling Team), Fabio Calabria (Team Novo Nordisk) and Dion Smith (Predator Carbon Repair), but at the end of the first lap, Calabria and Traksel were swapped for David Williams (5-hour Energy p/b Kenda) and Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project).
Smith and Zirbel swapped turns taking points at the KOM point and intermediate sprint, respectively, but their move fell victim to intense pressure from the peloton, which split in two as they chased the four down after 74km of racing, on lap four.
Smith still managed to get the KOM points at the end of lap 4, but after the halfway point of the race, a new 18-rider group emerged at the head of the race. The numbers ebbed and flowed until an attack by Optum's Mike Friedman pulled clear seven riders, with Jeffry Louder (UnitedHealthcare), Matthias Friedemann (Champion System), Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project), Bruno Langlois (Equipe Garneau-Québecor), Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Luis Enrique Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda).
Langlois mopped up KOM points along the way, as the break split and reformed several times until a new leading group of seven emerged near the end of the ninth lap comprised of Zwizanski, Beyer, Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team), Daniel Holloway (Amore & Vita), Langlois, Kirk Carlsen (Predator Carbon Repair) and Marcotte.
Langlois and Zwizanski would drop their breakaway companions on the penultimate ascent of the Manayunk Wall and after reaching Kelly Drive three riders would join the Equipe Garneau-Québecor and Optum rider at the front: Beyer, Peterson and Marcotte.
While a diminished peloton was hot on their heels, nonetheless the leading five would hold steady with a 20-second lead late into the Philly Cycling Classic endgame.
The five riders managed to hold off the chase, however, until the very last moment, only being caught on Main Street in Manayunk just ahead of the climb.
"As the group got smaller and smaller up front more teams had incentive to chase behind and it just didn't work out for the breakaway," Beyer told Cyclingnews. "We were working really well together but I was getting a little tired at the end and wanted to save it for the last time up Manayunk in case we stuck it."
"I was confident that our team had a great plan behind me and I knew that everyone was riding good," Zwizanski told Cyclingnews. "I was trying to ride the break smart so if we made it I'd try to win my hometown race and not just finish.
"We were caught coming down Main Street and our guys were actually on the front and I gave them a last little burst to give them more draft into the Wall."
Optum led the field to the base but it was Reijnen who had the jump, winning by a handful of seconds over Anthony.
|1
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4:35:34
|2
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:07
|3
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:00:11
|4
|Passeron Aurelien (Fra) Predator Carbon Repair
|0:00:13
|5
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|6
|Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair
|7
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|8
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|9
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|10
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|11
|Ricardo Escuela (Arg) Predator Carbon Repair
|12
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:24
|14
|Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:00:28
|15
|Diego Milan (Dom) Firefighters
|0:00:31
|16
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|17
|Zac Noonan (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale
|18
|Easter Griffin (USA) D3Devo p/b AirGas
|0:00:37
|19
|Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project
|20
|Matthew Cooke (USA) CRCA
|21
|Travis McCabe (USA) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project
|22
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|23
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:43
|24
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Firefighters
|25
|Flavio Deluna Davila (Mex) Stage 17
|26
|Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|27
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|28
|Alexander Ray (NZl) IS Corp Intelligensia
|0:00:50
|29
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|30
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|31
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Barry Miller (USA) Firefighters
|33
|Adam Carr (USA) Firefighters
|34
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:57
|35
|Patrick Kos (Ned) D3Devo p/b AirGas
|0:01:04
|36
|Kennett Peterson (USA) Firefighters
|0:01:11
|37
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:13
|38
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:01:21
|39
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Predator Carbon Repair
|0:01:26
|40
|Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:28
|41
|Bobby Lea (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:01:37
|42
|Daniel Holloway (USA) Amore & Vita
|0:01:49
|43
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project
|0:01:59
|44
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:04
|45
|Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:06
|46
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:12
|47
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:02:32
|48
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:45
|49
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|50
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:03:07
|51
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:45
|52
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|53
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:06:09
|54
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|55
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|57
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|58
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:06:18
|59
|Evan Murphy (USA) CRCA
|0:06:21
|60
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:06:30
|61
|Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|62
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|63
|Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:06:34
|64
|Andrew Seitz (USA) Firefighters
|65
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:06:59
|66
|Andres Diaz (Col) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project
|0:07:04
|67
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:07:37
|68
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:11:29
|69
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|70
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project
|71
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Mac Brennan (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|73
|Gerardo Medina Robles (Mex) Stage 17
|74
|Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|75
|Emile Abraham (Tri) Predator Carbon Repair
|76
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|77
|Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Zachary Koop (USA) CRCA
|79
|Jimmy Schurman (USA) CRCA
|80
|Erik Levinsohn (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale
|81
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|82
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|83
|Anton Mikailov (Isr) Amore & Vita
|84
|Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale
|85
|Sean McCarthy (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale
|86
|Matt Lyons (USA) D3Devo p/b AirGas
|87
|Ian Moore (USA) Stage 17
|88
|Josh Johnson (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|89
|Daniel Patten (GBr) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|90
|Travis Samuel (Can) Jet Fuel/Norco Bicycles
|91
|John Tomlinson (USA) IS Corp Intelligensia
|92
|Ariel Mendez Penate (USA) IS Corp Intelligensia
|93
|Juan Miguel Perez Garcia (Spa) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|94
|Brandon Etzi (Can) Jet Fuel/Norco Bicycles
|95
|Sam Sautelle (Aus) BreakawayBikes.com p/b Vie 13
|96
|Victor Ayala (USA) Firefighters
|97
|Gavriel Epstein (Can) CRCA
|98
|Chris Keeling (USA) D3Devo p/b AirGas
|99
|Ben Bertiger (USA) Stage 17
|100
|Mike Midlarsky (USA) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|101
|Benjamin Zawacki (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|102
|Antoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|103
|Edison Blair Turner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|104
|Ricky Garguilo (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale
|105
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|106
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) CRCA
|107
|Rene Corella Braun (Mex) Stage 17
|108
|Nathan Williams (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|109
|Alex Vanias (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|110
|Kevin Gottlieb (USA) D3Devo p/b AirGas
|111
|David Boily (Can) Amore & Vita
|112
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita
|113
|Zachary Hughes (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|114
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|115
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|116
|Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|117
|Tommy Schubert (USA) D3Devo p/b AirGas
|118
|Emile Jean (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|119
|Tosh Clements (USA) Stage 17
|120
|Christian Parrett (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|121
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling
|122
|Wes Kline (USA) D3Devo p/b AirGas
|123
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|124
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|125
|Nicholas Keough (USA) CRCA
|126
|Chris Monteleone (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|127
|Kevin Mullervy (USA) CRCA
|128
|Thomas Brown (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|129
|Daniel Harm (USA) Stage 17
|130
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|131
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|132
|Jonathan Jacob (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|133
|Nathaniel English (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|134
|Curtis Winsor (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|DNF
|Billy Jones (USA) IS Corp Intelligensia
|DNF
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|DNF
|Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|DNF
|Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|DNF
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|DNF
|David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|DNF
|Greggory Brandt (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|DNF
|James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|DNF
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|DNF
|Alder Martz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|DNF
|François Chabot (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|DNF
|Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|DNF
|Yohan Patry (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|DNF
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita
|DNF
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|DNF
|Nicolai Broechner (Den) Bissell ABG Giant
|DNF
|Graham Dewart (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|DNF
|Weston Luzadder (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|DNF
|Alex Wieseler (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|DNF
|Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|DNF
|Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|DNF
|Anton Varabel (Can) Jet Fuel/Norco Bicycles
|DNF
|Yuri Hrycaj (Can) Jet Fuel/Norco Bicycles
|DNF
|Luc Bent (Can) Jet Fuel/Norco Bicycles
|DNF
|Chris Freeland (Can) Jet Fuel/Norco Bicycles
|DNF
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) Predator Carbon Repair
|DNF
|Jean Miche Lachance (Can) Predator Carbon Repair
|DNF
|Nicholas Rogers (USA) BreakawayBikes.com p/b Vie 13
|DNF
|Brett Kielick (USA) BreakawayBikes.com p/b Vie 13
|DNF
|Matthew Furlow (USA) BreakawayBikes.com p/b Vie 13
|DNF
|Joseph Wentzell (USA) BreakawayBikes.com p/b Vie 13
|DNF
|S. Charles Zamastil (USA) BreakawayBikes.com p/b Vie 13
|DNF
|Colin Sandberg (USA) BreakawayBikes.com p/b Vie 13
|DNF
|Dave Casale (USA) BreakawayBikes.com p/b Vie 13
|DNF
|Leo Frayre (USA) Firefighters
|DNF
|John Minturn (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale
|DNF
|Juan Carmona (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale
|DNF
|Sean Sullivan (Aus) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project
|DNF
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project
|DNF
|Logan Hutchings (NZl) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project
|DNF
|Daniel Katz (USA) Stage 17
|DNF
|Alexander Meyer (USA) IS Corp Intelligensia
|DNF
|Cole House (USA) IS Corp Intelligensia
|DNF
|David Novak (USA) D3Devo p/b AirGas
|1
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|pts
|2
|Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair
|3
|3
|Logan Hutchings (NZl) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project
|1
|1
|Logan Hutchings (NZl) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project
|5
|pts
|2
|David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|3
|3
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|1
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|pts
|2
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|1
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|pts
|2
|Andres Diaz (Col) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project
|3
|3
|Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|1
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|5
|pts
|2
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project
|1
|1
|Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|pts
|2
|Andres Diaz (Col) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project
|3
|3
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|5
|pts
|2
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|3
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Predator Carbon Repair
|1
|1
|Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|pts
|2
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|1
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|17
|pts
|2
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|7
|3
|Logan Hutchings (NZl) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project
|6
|4
|Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6
|5
|Andres Diaz (Col) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project
|6
|6
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|5
|7
|Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|8
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|5
|9
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|5
|10
|Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair
|3
|11
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|12
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|13
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Predator Carbon Repair
|1
|14
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project
|1
|15
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|16
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair
|8
|pts
|2
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|3
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|3
|1
|Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair
|5
|pts
|2
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|3
|Logan Hutchings (NZl) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project
|1
|1
|Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair
|8
|pts
|2
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|3
|David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|3
|1
|Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair
|5
|pts
|2
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|3
|David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|1
|1
|Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair
|8
|pts
|2
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|3
|David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|3
|1
|Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair
|5
|pts
|2
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|3
|David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|1
|1
|Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair
|8
|pts
|2
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|1
|Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair
|5
|pts
|2
|Emile Abraham (Tri) Predator Carbon Repair
|3
|3
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|1
|1
|Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|8
|pts
|2
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|5
|3
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|1
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|5
|pts
|2
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|3
|Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|1
|1
|Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|8
|pts
|2
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|5
|3
|Andres Diaz (Col) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project
|3
|1
|Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|pts
|2
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project
|1
|1
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|8
|pts
|2
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project
|5
|3
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|1
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|5
|pts
|2
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|3
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|1
|1
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|8
|pts
|2
|Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|5
|3
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|1
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|5
|pts
|2
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|3
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project
|1
|1
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|8
|pts
|2
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|3
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project
|3
|1
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|5
|pts
|2
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|3
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|3
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|3
|1
|Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair
|52
|pts
|2
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|39
|3
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|27
|4
|Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|22
|5
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|20
|6
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|13
|7
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project
|10
|8
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|9
|9
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|8
|10
|David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|8
|11
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|12
|Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|13
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|14
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|5
|15
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|3
|16
|Andres Diaz (Col) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project
|3
|17
|Emile Abraham (Tri) Predator Carbon Repair
|3
|18
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|2
|19
|Logan Hutchings (NZl) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project
|1
