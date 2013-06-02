Image 1 of 38 Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) wins the Philly Cycling Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 38 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagens Berman) works to bring teammate Janier Acevedo up to the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 38 Tom Zirbel (Optum) sits on the front of the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 38 Tom Zirbel (Optum) and Scott Zwizanski take turns in the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 38 The men get ready to start (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 38 Jason McCartney (Bissell) took some heavy pulls on the front to bring the break back (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 38 Attacks start to fly as the group closes in on Lemon Hill (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 38 Eric Marcotte (Elbowz) leads the break up the wall (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 38 Jeff Louder (UnitedHealthcare) on the front of the break coming up Lemon Hill (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 38 Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) leads his team as the laps start to dwindle (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 38 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly) sports his shiny new national champion jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 38 What is left of the main field starts to close in on the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 38 Riders make their way up Lemon Hill in front of a strong group of fans (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 38 The break turns onto Main Street (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 38 Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare) on the front to bring back the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 38 Bruno Langlois (Garneau-Quebecor) looks back to see how close the field is (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 38 The Optum team gets stacked on the front on the final run into Manayunk (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 38 Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) on the way to his win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 38 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly) fights his way up the wall (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 38 Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) tries to cool off after the shock of taking the win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 38 US champion Fred Rodriguez on the wall (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 22 of 38 Clay Murfet (SmartStop) and Luis Davila (Jelly Belly) in the break (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 23 of 38 The break of five is in sight of the peloton on the final lap (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 24 of 38 Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) wins on the Manayunk Wall (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 25 of 38 Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) wins the Philly Classic (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 26 of 38 Rosskopf, Reijnen and Anthony celebrate on the podium in Philly (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 27 of 38 The Philly Cycling Classic podium: Joey Rosskopf, Kiel Reijnen and Jesse Anthony (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 28 of 38 Riders try to go across to the break (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 29 of 38 The breakaway gets organized (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 30 of 38 Fred Rodriguez stands out in the bunch on Lemon Hill (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 31 of 38 The Manayunk Wall from above (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 32 of 38 Zach Bell (Champion System Pro Cycling Team) (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 33 of 38 Philadelphia is full of statues of guys on horses (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 34 of 38 Scott Zwizanski leads the break up the Manayunk Wall (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 35 of 38 UnitedHealthcare works to bring back the escapees (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 36 of 38 The Champion System team rode an aggressive race in Philly (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 37 of 38 Chad Beyer (Champion System) was on the attack in Philly (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 38 of 38 Two Jelly Belly national champions: Fred Rodriguez and Luis Davila (Image credit: Marco Quezada)

UnitedHealthcare's Kiel Reijnen emerged victorious atop the Manayunk Wall to take the inaugural Philly Cycling Classic. The 27-year-old finished a frustrating third at the US Pro road championships last weekend, but this time he timed his sprint effort to perfection on the leg-searing finish, putting seven seconds of daylight between himself and runner-up Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) while Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) claimed third at 11 seconds.

"I knew I had the legs, I knew I had the form," said Reijnen. "I like climbing but I'm not a pure climber. I have a good sprint and this climb is kind of perfect for that. It's just long enough to hurt the sprinters and just short enough that the climbers can't run away.

"I was King of the Mountains here last year so I knew this climb suited me and I was definitely saving it for the end."

The Optum team did the lion's share of the work to chase down the late breakaway of Bruno Langlois (Equipe Garneau-Québecor), Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), Chad Beyer (Champion System), Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project) and Kennett Peterson (Firefighters) as the race approached the town of Manayunk.

Perfectly positioned after the quick succession of turns which bring the peloton off of Manayunk's Main Street and onto the Wall, Reijnen jumped clear on the climb to take his second victory of the season after winning the Tour of the Gila criterium.

"I came into that first right hand off Main Street and into the second right hander in third wheel and before the left [Alex] Candelario [Optum] actually dropped his chain and I snuck around him. So I went onto the Wall in second wheel and [Ken] Hanson [Optum] pretty much pulled off immediately. I hesitated and I sat up a little bit, Cando came by and I didn't even jump on his wheel because I was expecting a surge from the peloton but I looked back and saw the gap.

"I got up to Candelario, waited, hesitated again, saw the gap wasn't any shorter and with 300 to go I just went. I wasn't planning on going quite so early, but when I saw the gap I had to take advantage of it."

For Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies, the final time up the Wall was all about getting Alex Candelario and Jesse Anthony into position.

"The guys just did a massive lead-out into the last corner for Alex Candelario and I," Anthony told Cyclingnews. "When your teammates get you into such excellent position it's definitely extra motivation and the noise on the Wall was unbelievable.

'It was one of those sprints where I kept telling myself 'don't over-think it'. It's a long finish, but there's no draft. There's not really much conservation being behind someone so you just go as hard as you can. You've got to meter your effort a little bit because you don't want to blow up.

"For me I just went as hard as I could as soon as the steep part hit. But Kiel just had an amazing pop. He won that race fair and square."

For third place finisher Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team), the podium placing was a continuation of a rich vein of form which landed him a third place overall result at France's Flèche du Sud plus a stage win and overall victory in the Paris-Arras Tour in mid-May.

"Oscar [Clark] had been in the break all day and still did an awesome job of positioning me and Joe Lewis going into the base of the climb," Rosskopf told Cyclingnews. "We went into the climb top-10 and sprinted from there, everyone's going as hard as they could."

"I'm sure I got passed right after the corner because everyone sprints right there, so I just stayed seated, hung out for a little bit. Then with probably 500 metres to go I really started sprinting. You can't sprint for two minutes straight so I was just remembering to take it a little easier at the bottom and get it all back in the final few hundred metres."

How it unfolded

The opening laps were more of a fight for the sprint and mountains classification, than for the race win itself, and four riders set out on the first lap to go for the points: Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), Bobbie Traksel (Champion System Pro Cycling Team), Fabio Calabria (Team Novo Nordisk) and Dion Smith (Predator Carbon Repair), but at the end of the first lap, Calabria and Traksel were swapped for David Williams (5-hour Energy p/b Kenda) and Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project).

Smith and Zirbel swapped turns taking points at the KOM point and intermediate sprint, respectively, but their move fell victim to intense pressure from the peloton, which split in two as they chased the four down after 74km of racing, on lap four.

Smith still managed to get the KOM points at the end of lap 4, but after the halfway point of the race, a new 18-rider group emerged at the head of the race. The numbers ebbed and flowed until an attack by Optum's Mike Friedman pulled clear seven riders, with Jeffry Louder (UnitedHealthcare), Matthias Friedemann (Champion System), Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project), Bruno Langlois (Equipe Garneau-Québecor), Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Luis Enrique Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda).

Langlois mopped up KOM points along the way, as the break split and reformed several times until a new leading group of seven emerged near the end of the ninth lap comprised of Zwizanski, Beyer, Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team), Daniel Holloway (Amore & Vita), Langlois, Kirk Carlsen (Predator Carbon Repair) and Marcotte.

Langlois and Zwizanski would drop their breakaway companions on the penultimate ascent of the Manayunk Wall and after reaching Kelly Drive three riders would join the Equipe Garneau-Québecor and Optum rider at the front: Beyer, Peterson and Marcotte.

While a diminished peloton was hot on their heels, nonetheless the leading five would hold steady with a 20-second lead late into the Philly Cycling Classic endgame.

The five riders managed to hold off the chase, however, until the very last moment, only being caught on Main Street in Manayunk just ahead of the climb.

"As the group got smaller and smaller up front more teams had incentive to chase behind and it just didn't work out for the breakaway," Beyer told Cyclingnews. "We were working really well together but I was getting a little tired at the end and wanted to save it for the last time up Manayunk in case we stuck it."

"I was confident that our team had a great plan behind me and I knew that everyone was riding good," Zwizanski told Cyclingnews. "I was trying to ride the break smart so if we made it I'd try to win my hometown race and not just finish.

"We were caught coming down Main Street and our guys were actually on the front and I gave them a last little burst to give them more draft into the Wall."

Optum led the field to the base but it was Reijnen who had the jump, winning by a handful of seconds over Anthony.

Full Results 1 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4:35:34 2 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:07 3 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:11 4 Passeron Aurelien (Fra) Predator Carbon Repair 0:00:13 5 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:15 6 Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair 7 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 8 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 9 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 10 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 11 Ricardo Escuela (Arg) Predator Carbon Repair 12 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 13 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:24 14 Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:00:28 15 Diego Milan (Dom) Firefighters 0:00:31 16 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 17 Zac Noonan (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale 18 Easter Griffin (USA) D3Devo p/b AirGas 0:00:37 19 Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project 20 Matthew Cooke (USA) CRCA 21 Travis McCabe (USA) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project 22 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 23 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:43 24 Michael Olheiser (USA) Firefighters 25 Flavio Deluna Davila (Mex) Stage 17 26 Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman 27 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 28 Alexander Ray (NZl) IS Corp Intelligensia 0:00:50 29 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 30 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:53 31 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 32 Barry Miller (USA) Firefighters 33 Adam Carr (USA) Firefighters 34 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:57 35 Patrick Kos (Ned) D3Devo p/b AirGas 0:01:04 36 Kennett Peterson (USA) Firefighters 0:01:11 37 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:13 38 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:01:21 39 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Predator Carbon Repair 0:01:26 40 Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:28 41 Bobby Lea (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:01:37 42 Daniel Holloway (USA) Amore & Vita 0:01:49 43 Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project 0:01:59 44 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:02:04 45 Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:06 46 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:12 47 Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:02:32 48 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:45 49 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 50 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:03:07 51 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:03:45 52 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 53 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:06:09 54 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 55 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 56 Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 57 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita 58 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:06:18 59 Evan Murphy (USA) CRCA 0:06:21 60 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:06:30 61 Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 62 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 63 Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:06:34 64 Andrew Seitz (USA) Firefighters 65 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:06:59 66 Andres Diaz (Col) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project 0:07:04 67 Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:07:37 68 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:11:29 69 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 70 Michael Sheehan (USA) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project 71 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 72 Mac Brennan (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 73 Gerardo Medina Robles (Mex) Stage 17 74 Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 75 Emile Abraham (Tri) Predator Carbon Repair 76 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 77 Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 78 Zachary Koop (USA) CRCA 79 Jimmy Schurman (USA) CRCA 80 Erik Levinsohn (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale 81 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 82 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 83 Anton Mikailov (Isr) Amore & Vita 84 Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale 85 Sean McCarthy (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale 86 Matt Lyons (USA) D3Devo p/b AirGas 87 Ian Moore (USA) Stage 17 88 Josh Johnson (USA) Bissell ABG Giant 89 Daniel Patten (GBr) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 90 Travis Samuel (Can) Jet Fuel/Norco Bicycles 91 John Tomlinson (USA) IS Corp Intelligensia 92 Ariel Mendez Penate (USA) IS Corp Intelligensia 93 Juan Miguel Perez Garcia (Spa) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 94 Brandon Etzi (Can) Jet Fuel/Norco Bicycles 95 Sam Sautelle (Aus) BreakawayBikes.com p/b Vie 13 96 Victor Ayala (USA) Firefighters 97 Gavriel Epstein (Can) CRCA 98 Chris Keeling (USA) D3Devo p/b AirGas 99 Ben Bertiger (USA) Stage 17 100 Mike Midlarsky (USA) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 101 Benjamin Zawacki (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 102 Antoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 103 Edison Blair Turner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 104 Ricky Garguilo (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale 105 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 106 Daniel Chabanov (USA) CRCA 107 Rene Corella Braun (Mex) Stage 17 108 Nathan Williams (USA) Bissell ABG Giant 109 Alex Vanias (USA) Bissell ABG Giant 110 Kevin Gottlieb (USA) D3Devo p/b AirGas 111 David Boily (Can) Amore & Vita 112 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita 113 Zachary Hughes (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 114 Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 115 Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 116 Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 117 Tommy Schubert (USA) D3Devo p/b AirGas 118 Emile Jean (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 119 Tosh Clements (USA) Stage 17 120 Christian Parrett (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 121 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling 122 Wes Kline (USA) D3Devo p/b AirGas 123 Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 124 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 125 Nicholas Keough (USA) CRCA 126 Chris Monteleone (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 127 Kevin Mullervy (USA) CRCA 128 Thomas Brown (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 129 Daniel Harm (USA) Stage 17 130 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 131 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 132 Jonathan Jacob (USA) Bissell ABG Giant 133 Nathaniel English (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 134 Curtis Winsor (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis DNF Billy Jones (USA) IS Corp Intelligensia DNF Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies DNF Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team DNF Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team DNF Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team DNF Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team DNF Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Juan José Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman DNF Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman DNF Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman DNF Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda DNF David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda DNF Greggory Brandt (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda DNF James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda DNF Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling DNF Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling DNF Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team DNF Alder Martz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team DNF François Chabot (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci DNF Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci DNF Yohan Patry (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci DNF Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita DNF Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda DNF Nicolai Broechner (Den) Bissell ABG Giant DNF Graham Dewart (USA) Bissell ABG Giant DNF Weston Luzadder (USA) Bissell ABG Giant DNF Alex Wieseler (USA) Bissell ABG Giant DNF Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis DNF Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor DNF Anton Varabel (Can) Jet Fuel/Norco Bicycles DNF Yuri Hrycaj (Can) Jet Fuel/Norco Bicycles DNF Luc Bent (Can) Jet Fuel/Norco Bicycles DNF Chris Freeland (Can) Jet Fuel/Norco Bicycles DNF Sergio Hernandez (USA) Predator Carbon Repair DNF Jean Miche Lachance (Can) Predator Carbon Repair DNF Nicholas Rogers (USA) BreakawayBikes.com p/b Vie 13 DNF Brett Kielick (USA) BreakawayBikes.com p/b Vie 13 DNF Matthew Furlow (USA) BreakawayBikes.com p/b Vie 13 DNF Joseph Wentzell (USA) BreakawayBikes.com p/b Vie 13 DNF S. Charles Zamastil (USA) BreakawayBikes.com p/b Vie 13 DNF Colin Sandberg (USA) BreakawayBikes.com p/b Vie 13 DNF Dave Casale (USA) BreakawayBikes.com p/b Vie 13 DNF Leo Frayre (USA) Firefighters DNF John Minturn (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale DNF Juan Carmona (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale DNF Sean Sullivan (Aus) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project DNF Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project DNF Logan Hutchings (NZl) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project DNF Daniel Katz (USA) Stage 17 DNF Alexander Meyer (USA) IS Corp Intelligensia DNF Cole House (USA) IS Corp Intelligensia DNF David Novak (USA) D3Devo p/b AirGas

Sprint 1 - Lap 2 1 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 pts 2 Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair 3 3 Logan Hutchings (NZl) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project 1

Sprint 2 - Lap 3 1 Logan Hutchings (NZl) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project 5 pts 2 David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 3 3 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Sprint 3 - Lap 4 1 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 4 - Lap 5 1 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 pts 2 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 3 3 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 1

Sprint 5 - Lap 6 1 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 pts 2 Andres Diaz (Col) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project 3 3 Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Sprint 6 - Lap 7 1 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 5 pts 2 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project 1

Sprint 7 - Lap 8 1 Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 pts 2 Andres Diaz (Col) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project 3 3 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 8 - Lap 9 1 Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 5 pts 2 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 3 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Predator Carbon Repair 1

Sprint 9 - Lap 10 1 Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 pts 2 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Sprint classification 1 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 17 pts 2 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 7 3 Logan Hutchings (NZl) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project 6 4 Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 5 Andres Diaz (Col) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project 6 6 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 5 7 Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 8 Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 5 9 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 5 10 Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair 3 11 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 12 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 13 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Predator Carbon Repair 1 14 Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project 1 15 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 1 16 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 - Manayunk Wall, lap 1 1 Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair 8 pts 2 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 3 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 3

Mountain 2 - Lemon Hill, lap 2 1 Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair 5 pts 2 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 3 Logan Hutchings (NZl) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project 1

Mountain 3 - Manayunk Wall, lap 2 1 Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair 8 pts 2 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 3 David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 3

Mountain 4 - Lemon Hill, lap 3 1 Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair 5 pts 2 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 3 David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 1

Mountain 5 - Manayunk Wall, lap 3 1 Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair 8 pts 2 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 3 David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 3

Mountain 6 - Lemon Hill, lap 4 1 Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair 5 pts 2 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 3 David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 1

Mountain 7 - Manayunk Wall, lap 4 1 Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair 8 pts 2 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 5 3 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3

Mountain 8 - Lemon Hill, lap 5 1 Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair 5 pts 2 Emile Abraham (Tri) Predator Carbon Repair 3 3 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 1

Mountain 9 - Manayunk Wall, lap 5 1 Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 8 pts 2 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 5 3 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 3

Mountain 10 - Lemon Hill, lap 6 1 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 5 pts 2 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 3 Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 1

Mountain 11 - Manayunk Wall, lap 6 1 Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 8 pts 2 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 5 3 Andres Diaz (Col) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project 3

Mountain 12 - Lemon Hill, lap 7 1 Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 pts 2 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project 1

Mountain 13 - Manayunk Wall, lap 7 1 Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 8 pts 2 Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project 5 3 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3

Mountain 14 - Lemon Hill, lap 8 1 Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 5 pts 2 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 3 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 1

Mountain 15 - Manayunk Wall, lap 8 1 Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 8 pts 2 Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 5 3 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3

Mountain 16 - Lemon Hill, lap 9 1 Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 5 pts 2 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 3 Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project 1

Mountain 17 - Manayunk Wall, lap 9 1 Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 8 pts 2 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 3 Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing-Boneshaker Project 3

Mountain 18 - Lemon Hill, lap 10 1 Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 5 pts 2 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 3 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 19 - Manayunk Wall, lap 10 1 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 pts 2 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 3 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 3