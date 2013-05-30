Trending

Philly Cycling Classic past winners

Champions from former race edition with finish on Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Elite men (previous course with finish on Benjamin Franklin Parkway)
2012Aleksandr Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
2011Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
2010Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
2009André Greipel (Ger) Team Columbia-High Road
2008Matti Breschel (Den) Team CSC
2007Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team CSC
2006Greg Henderson (NZl) Health Net presented by Maxxis
2005Chris Wherry (USA) Health Net presented by Maxxis
2004Francisco Ventoso (Esp) Saunier Duval-Prodir
2003Stefano Zanini (Ita) Saeco Macchine per Caffè
2002Mark Walters (Can) Navigators Cycling Team
2001Fred Rodriguez (USA) Domo-Farm Frites
2000Henk Vogels (Aus) Mercury Cycling Team
1999Jakob Piil (Den) Acceptcard Pro Cycling
1998George Hincapie (USA) US Postal Service
1997Massimiliano Lelli (Ita) Saeco
1996Eddy Gragus (USA) U.S. Postal Service
1995Norman Alvis (USA) Saturn
1994Sean Yates (GBr) Motorola
1993Lance Armstrong (USA) Motorola
1992Bart Bowen (USA) Subaru-Montgomery
1991Michel Zanoli (Ned) Tulip Computers
1990Paolo Cimini (Ita) Gis Gelati-Juvenes San Marino
1989Greg Oravetz (USA) Coors Light
1988Roberto Gaggioli (Ita) Pepsi Cola-Fanini-FNT
1987Tom Schuler (USA) 7-Eleven Cycling Team
1986Thomas Prehn (USA) Schwinn-Icy Hot
1985Eric Heiden (USA) 7-Eleven Cycling Team

Elite women (previous course with finish on Benjamin Franklin Parkway)
2012Ina Teutenberg (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon
2011Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
2010Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC-Columbia
2009Ina Teutenberg (Ger) Team Columbia-Highroad
2008Chantal Beltman (Ned) Team High Road - Women
2007Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) T-Mobile
2006Regina Schleicher (Ger) Nuernberger
2005Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) T-Mobile
2004Petra Rossner (Ger) Nürnberger
2003Lyne Bessette (Can) Saturn Cycling Team
2002Petra Rossner (Ger) Saturn Cycling Team
2001Petra Rossner (Ger) Saturn Cycling Team
2000Petra Rossner (Ger) Saturn Cycling Team
1999Petra Rossner (Ger) German National Team
1998Petra Rossner (Ger)
1997Clara Hughes (Can)
1996Petra Rossner (Ger)

