Philly Cycling Classic past winners
Champions from former race edition with finish on Benjamin Franklin Parkway
|2012
|Aleksandr Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|2011
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|2010
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|2009
|André Greipel (Ger) Team Columbia-High Road
|2008
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team CSC
|2007
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team CSC
|2006
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Health Net presented by Maxxis
|2005
|Chris Wherry (USA) Health Net presented by Maxxis
|2004
|Francisco Ventoso (Esp) Saunier Duval-Prodir
|2003
|Stefano Zanini (Ita) Saeco Macchine per Caffè
|2002
|Mark Walters (Can) Navigators Cycling Team
|2001
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Domo-Farm Frites
|2000
|Henk Vogels (Aus) Mercury Cycling Team
|1999
|Jakob Piil (Den) Acceptcard Pro Cycling
|1998
|George Hincapie (USA) US Postal Service
|1997
|Massimiliano Lelli (Ita) Saeco
|1996
|Eddy Gragus (USA) U.S. Postal Service
|1995
|Norman Alvis (USA) Saturn
|1994
|Sean Yates (GBr) Motorola
|1993
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Motorola
|1992
|Bart Bowen (USA) Subaru-Montgomery
|1991
|Michel Zanoli (Ned) Tulip Computers
|1990
|Paolo Cimini (Ita) Gis Gelati-Juvenes San Marino
|1989
|Greg Oravetz (USA) Coors Light
|1988
|Roberto Gaggioli (Ita) Pepsi Cola-Fanini-FNT
|1987
|Tom Schuler (USA) 7-Eleven Cycling Team
|1986
|Thomas Prehn (USA) Schwinn-Icy Hot
|1985
|Eric Heiden (USA) 7-Eleven Cycling Team
|2012
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon
|2011
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|2010
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC-Columbia
|2009
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) Team Columbia-Highroad
|2008
|Chantal Beltman (Ned) Team High Road - Women
|2007
|Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) T-Mobile
|2006
|Regina Schleicher (Ger) Nuernberger
|2005
|Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) T-Mobile
|2004
|Petra Rossner (Ger) Nürnberger
|2003
|Lyne Bessette (Can) Saturn Cycling Team
|2002
|Petra Rossner (Ger) Saturn Cycling Team
|2001
|Petra Rossner (Ger) Saturn Cycling Team
|2000
|Petra Rossner (Ger) Saturn Cycling Team
|1999
|Petra Rossner (Ger) German National Team
|1998
|Petra Rossner (Ger)
|1997
|Clara Hughes (Can)
|1996
|Petra Rossner (Ger)
