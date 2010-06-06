Goss gets his wish in Philly
HTC-Columbia lead-out man wins over Sagan
HTC-Columbia sprinter Matthew Goss got his wish, to turn from lead-out man for the team's top sprinters Mark Cavendish and André Greipel into a race winner. The speedy Australian powered to the line to beat Liquigas-Doimo's Peter Sagan and young BMC sprinter Alexander Kristoff from a 34-rider front group.
The sprint came after a hectic end to the 251km race, after a final break of four containing Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Doimo), Ermanno Capelli (Footon-Servetto), Serhy Grechyn (Amore & Vita - Conad) and Ryan Roth (Spidertech powered by Planet Energy) was absorbed on the final 5km finishing circuit with just 2km to go. The Liquigas-Doimo team was working hard to set up Sagan, placing Oss in that move to force other teams to chase, but were overpowered by HTC-Columbia in the end.
Team HTC-Columbia missed the key breaks throughout the day which kept them on the defensive. "We were not in the best position and missed the big breaks all day and had to do a lot of work on the front of the bunch, so it was nice to get the win," said Goss. "[Teammates] Craig Lewis and Frantisek Rabon, in the last 50km, really looked after me.
"I was in really good position coming out of the traffic circle and it all kind of stopped and everyone was a little too close to the front," said Goss. "I thought we were in a bit of trouble but then some guys came on the left and I managed to get to those guys. Two guys had a gap and I thought it would be trouble but that gave us something to chase."
Goss's victory makes it two-straight for HTC-Columbia, following André Greipel's sprint victory in 2009, and the 23-year-old Australian relied on his experience in two previous editions of the race to deliver the win. "I haven't spoken to him (Greipel) much about the race. I know the race pretty well and it’s a race I love so it’s good to win."
The wind, coupled with the high temperatures, made the 26th edition of the race particularly difficult. "I can't compare it to all the others but it was the hardest one I have done, even when in 2007 we went about half an hour quicker," said Goss. "The wind made the race really hard, especially along the bottom road [Kelly Drive - ed.]"
"I felt strong, I was still there but I didn't feel incredible. I couldn't follow Sagan when he went on the last climb [of the Manayunk Wall]. I had to take a risk and gamble, stay in the bunch and hope that it would come back together."
The last month has been especially good for Goss as the Australian won the Giro d'Italia's 9th stage on May 17. "I still think the Giro was my biggest race win. I don't want to take anything away from this race, I love this race and I wanted to win it so I was happy to be able to do that today."
Peter Sagan made his mark on the recent Amgen Tour of California where the 20-year-old Slovakian impressed with two stage wins, the sprint classification and the young rider classification. Sagan, however, had a difficult schedule between the conclusion of the Amgen Tour on May 23 and today's TD Bank Philadelphia Championship.
"I am tired because after California we went back to Europe and we came to Philadelphia on Friday night," said Sagan. "We were a little bit jet lagged and also after California we went training in the mountains at altitude. Also, there was a huge difference in temperature here and that is the reason half of the Liquigas team retired during the race because we were feeling the stress from the temperature and jet lag.
"During the sprint there was a problem with a guy that pushed me to the left and so it was a little bit close. I was forced into a different trajectory to the left."
Kristoff, a promising 22-year-old Norwegian who took the best young rider's jersey on the first stage of Tour of California, proved his talents by pulling off a podium finish in his Philadelphia debut.
"I was really far back and I found the wheel of Sagan," said Kristoff. "I tried to follow it but there was a lot of fighting for that wheel and crashing around the roundabout before the finish line. My lead-out guy, John Murphy got tired on the last lap and I think he dropped out [Murphy finished in 51st at 2:53 - ed.] so I had to sprint on my own.
"At the start of the sprint I was in the wind but I managed to get a wheel. I was on the right and went over to the left. I was a little bit blocked at the barriers and found an opening to go but it as a little bit too late and I was cramping in the sprint. I came fast but not fast enough."
Kristoff was worried about ascending the Manayunk Wall 10 times, but he managed to keep in contact with the field each time. "I tried to drift a little bit at the start and take it easy and then in the last few laps I tried to stay in position.
"People were falling off all the time. I managed to get over it, not always in the first group, but I would come back."
It's always sunny in Philadelphia
The race started under hot and humid conditions, with storms rolling in from the west making for blustery winds throughout the day that grew more intense as the finish approached.
A new sprint competition beginning at the end of three parade laps kicked off the aggression, with Dave Guttenplan (Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joe's) claiming the points.
The peloton split on the first lap, with a large group gaining time over the sluggish peloton. The group was too big for some, and Mike Friedman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) and Nathan O'Neill (Bahati Foundation) each took a turn off the front solo in an attempt to whittle down the bunch.
The strategy worked for their teams, and by the third trip up the daunting Manayunk Wall, the lead group had split to a more reasonable size.
The group contained Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Doimo), Chris Barton and Chad Beyer (BMC Racing Team), Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Amore & Vita - Conad), Jason Donald, Cesar Augusto Grajales, O'Neill and Bobby Lea (Bahati Foundation), Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia), James Driscoll and Andres Pereyra (Jamis - Sutter Home), Kiel Reijnen and Will Routley (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda), David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies), Nick Waite (Kenda p/b Gear Grinder), Bruno Langlois (Spidertech powered by Planet Energy), Jonathan Clarke (Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis), Taylor Shelden (US National Team) and Chris Jones (Team Type 1).
The large breakaway stayed together until lap 6 when Routley put in a dig and went away solo.
"We were rolling but not good enough," said Routley. "I was trying to rally the guys in the break because Columbia is only one team so we had a chance to stay away. I put in a little acceleration to get more motivation from them and I ended up riding away."
He would hold off a concerted chase by the splintering group as the heat also whittled down the peloton.
100km solo was a tall order for the Jelly Belly rider, and on the penultimate large lap he was caught first by a chase of four: Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Doimo), Ermanno Capelli (Footon-Servetto), Christopher Jones (Team Type 1) and Cesar Grajales (Bahati Foundation) and then by another group from the closing peloton: Jackson Stewart (BMC Racing Team), Serhy Grechyn (Amore & Vita - Conad), Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Ryan Roth (Spidertech powered by Planet Energy).
This group contested the last trip up the Manayunk wall, where the final breakaway was selected. It was Capelli, Oss, Grechyn and Roth who survived until the final small lap, with Oss driving hard to hand his Liquigas team the win.
But the domestic teams had other ideas, and Jamis-Sutter Home, UnitedHealthcare and Kelly Benefit Strategies all worked hard to close down the gap. Once HTC-Columbia pitched in, it was game over for the escapees and the sprint came down to the typical wall of riders charging down the kilometre-long straightaway.
It was Goss who proved that lead-out men must also be top sprinters when he topped the heavy favourite Sagan to the line.
Bahati Foundation doubles up
Cesar Augusto Grajales and Nathan O'Neill, both of the Bahati Foundation team, won the mountains classification and sprint competition respectively, the former a concerted, calculated effort and the latter completely by accident.
"From the beginning of the race I was taking as many [mountain] points as I could," said Grajales. "I'm riding well and the plan was to have me in the right breakaway and try to go for it. There were guys sprinting for them, too, at the beginning. I was going really hard on the Wall and in the end they were like, 'Well you have the points already so we will just keep the race steady'.
"This jersey is really important," said the 37-year-old Colombian. "It is the biggest one-day race in the US so it was great for me and for the team."
The sprint prime competition was new to the race for 2010, paying out $5,000 to the winner based on results of seven sprints at the finish line on Benjamin Franklin Parkway.
"To be honest, I wasn't planning on the sprint at all, it just worked out," said O'Neill. "I saw Cesar [Grajales] was in the move and we had Jason [Donald] and Bobby [Lea] to take care of himself for the finish. Cesar wanted the KOM and we knew he could get that.
"We wanted to keep that break going," said the 35-year-old Australian. "I was killing it just to keep the break alive so he could get the [KOM] points and in doing so I kept some [sprint] points myself. We ended up chasing the KOM for $1,100 and inadvertently we get five grand as well so it was a good day."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|6:15:46
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|5
|Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|6
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy
|7
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy
|8
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|9
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
|10
|Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 1
|11
|Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|12
|Daniel Holloway (USA) Bissell
|13
|Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|14
|Danny Summerhill (USA) US National Team
|15
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|16
|Sorren Petersen (Den) Denmark
|17
|Mark Hekman (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
|18
|Cody Stevenson (Aus) Adageo Energy
|19
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|20
|Zachary Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|21
|Eric Schildge (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
|22
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
|23
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home
|24
|Matthew Rice (Aus) Bahati Foundation
|25
|Valery Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
|26
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder
|27
|Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia
|28
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|29
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia
|30
|Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Bahati Foundation
|31
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|32
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|33
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy
|34
|Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|35
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder
|0:01:12
|36
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy
|37
|Andrew Randell (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy
|38
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy
|39
|Peter Latham (NZl) Bissell
|40
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1
|41
|Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:57
|42
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:02:20
|43
|Andy Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|44
|Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|45
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|46
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|47
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|48
|Alex Howes (USA) US National Team
|49
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|50
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
|0:02:53
|51
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
|0:03:15
|53
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:59
|54
|Eric Boily (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy
|0:06:19
|55
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell
|0:06:30
|56
|Robert Bush (USA) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder
|57
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Nick Waite (USA) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder
|59
|Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1
|60
|Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:07:45
|61
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:08:50
|62
|Scott Tietzel (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
|63
|David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:16:04
|64
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder
|65
|Caleb Fairly (USA) US National Team
|66
|Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
|67
|Bobby Lea (USA) Bahati Foundation
|HD
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell
|0:36:04
|HD
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell
|HD
|Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|DNF
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
|DNF
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|DNF
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|DNF
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|DNF
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|DNF
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|DNF
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|DNF
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|DNF
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|DNF
|Thomas Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
|DNF
|Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy
|DNF
|Adam Carr (USA) Adageo Energy
|DNF
|Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy
|DNF
|Tim Farnham (USA) Adageo Energy
|DNF
|Josh Horowitz (USA) Adageo Energy
|DNF
|Thomas Nelson (USA) Adageo Energy
|DNF
|Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|DNF
|Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad
|DNF
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
|DNF
|Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad
|DNF
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|DNF
|Rahsaan Bahati (USA) Bahati Foundation
|DNF
|Jason Donald (USA) Bahati Foundation
|DNF
|Nathan O'neill (Aus) Bahati Foundation
|DNF
|Lanell Rockmore (USA) Bahati Foundation
|DNF
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell
|DNF
|Cody O'reilly (USA) Bissell
|DNF
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia
|DNF
|Hayden Brooks (Aus) Fly V Australia
|DNF
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia
|DNF
|David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia
|DNF
|Ivan Dominguez (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|DNF
|Guido Emanuel Palma (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|DNF
|Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|DNF
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|DNF
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|DNF
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder
|DNF
|Chris Monteleone (USA) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder
|DNF
|James Stemper (USA) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder
|DNF
|Francois Parisien (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy
|DNF
|Oscar Clark (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
|DNF
|Matt Cooke (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
|DNF
|David Guttenplan (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
|DNF
|Adam Myerson (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
|DNF
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
|DNF
|Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
|DNF
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1
|DNF
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
|DNF
|Matthew Crane (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
|DNF
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
|DNF
|Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
|DNF
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
|DNF
|Rasmus Juliussen (Den) Denmark
|DNF
|Michael Kaiser (Den) Denmark
|DNF
|Johannes Kaluzny (Den) Denmark
|DNF
|Michael Larsen (Den) Denmark
|DNF
|Jack Rasmussen (Den) Denmark
|DNF
|Anders Sibast (Den) Denmark
|DNF
|Danny Skovgren (Den) Denmark
|DNF
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Sweden
|DNF
|Christian Per Marcus Bertilsson (Swe) Sweden
|DNF
|Jonas Bjelkmark (Swe) Sweden
|DNF
|Michael Einar Olsson (Swe) Sweden
|DNF
|Robert Polder (Swe) Sweden
|DNF
|Andrew Barker (USA) US National Team
|DNF
|Max Durtschi (USA) US National Team
|DNF
|Peter Salon (USA) US National Team
|DNF
|Walker Savidge (USA) US National Team
|DNF
|Taylor Shelden (USA) US National Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad
|5
|3
|Andy Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|5
|3
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan O'neill (Aus) Bahati Foundation
|7
|pts
|2
|Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|3
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan O'neill (Aus) Bahati Foundation
|14
|pts
|2
|Taylor Shelden (USA) US National Team
|10
|3
|Jason Donald (USA) Bahati Foundation
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|7
|pts
|2
|Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Bahati Foundation
|5
|3
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|7
|pts
|2
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|3
|Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Bahati Foundation
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|14
|pts
|2
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|10
|3
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan O'neill (Aus) Bahati Foundation
|21
|pts
|2
|Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|19
|3
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|15
|4
|Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|14
|5
|Taylor Shelden (USA) US National Team
|10
|6
|Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Bahati Foundation
|8
|7
|David Guttenplan (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
|7
|8
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|9
|Jason Donald (USA) Bahati Foundation
|6
|10
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|6
|11
|Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad
|5
|12
|Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|13
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|3
|14
|Andy Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|3
|15
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|3
|16
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad
|5
|pts
|2
|Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|3
|3
|Nick Waite (USA) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nick Waite (USA) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder
|5
|pts
|2
|Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad
|3
|3
|Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nick Waite (USA) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder
|5
|pts
|2
|Matt Cooke (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
|3
|3
|Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|5
|pts
|2
|Nick Waite (USA) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder
|3
|3
|Nathan O'neill (Aus) Bahati Foundation
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan O'neill (Aus) Bahati Foundation
|5
|pts
|2
|Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Bahati Foundation
|3
|3
|Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan O'neill (Aus) Bahati Foundation
|5
|pts
|2
|Nick Waite (USA) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder
|3
|3
|Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Bahati Foundation
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Bahati Foundation
|5
|pts
|2
|Nick Waite (USA) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder
|3
|3
|Jason Donald (USA) Bahati Foundation
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Bahati Foundation
|5
|pts
|2
|Nick Waite (USA) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder
|3
|3
|Nathan O'neill (Aus) Bahati Foundation
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Bahati Foundation
|5
|pts
|2
|Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|3
|3
|Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Bahati Foundation
|5
|pts
|2
|Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|3
|3
|Nick Waite (USA) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Bahati Foundation
|5
|pts
|2
|Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|3
|3
|Nick Waite (USA) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Bahati Foundation
|5
|pts
|2
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|3
|3
|Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|5
|pts
|2
|Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Bahati Foundation
|3
|3
|Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|5
|pts
|2
|Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Bahati Foundation
|3
|3
|Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|5
|pts
|2
|Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Bahati Foundation
|3
|3
|Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|5
|pts
|2
|Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Bahati Foundation
|3
|3
|Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|5
|pts
|2
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|3
|3
|Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Bahati Foundation
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|5
|pts
|2
|Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Bahati Foundation
|3
|3
|Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|pts
|2
|Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|3
|3
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|5
|pts
|2
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|3
|3
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|10
|pts
|2
|Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|6
|3
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|10
|pts
|2
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy
|6
|3
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|10
|pts
|2
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|6
|3
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Bahati Foundation
|50
|pts
|2
|Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|33
|3
|Nick Waite (USA) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder
|25
|4
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|21
|5
|Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|15
|6
|Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|14
|7
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy
|12
|8
|Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|5
|9
|Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1
|2
|10
|Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Footon-Servetto-Fuji
|18:47:18
|2
|Team Type 1
|3
|Spidertech pb Planet Energy
|4
|Liquigas - Doimo
|5
|Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:57
|6
|Jamis / Sutter Home
|0:02:20
|7
|HTC-Columbia
|8
|Bissell Pro
|0:07:42
|9
|Kenda Pro p/b Geargrinder
|10
|Team Mountain Khakis
|0:08:50
|11
|Fly V Australia
|12
|BMC
|0:08:52
|13
|Bahati Foundation
|0:16:04
|14
|US National Team
|0:18:24
|15
|UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis
|0:18:57
