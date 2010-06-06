Trending

Goss gets his wish in Philly

HTC-Columbia lead-out man wins over Sagan

Matthew Goss (HTC-Columbia) wins the Philadelphia International

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The Manayunk wall took its toll on the men's peloton.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita's James Driscoll and Andres Pereyra on the attack in a break.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Colex Tepoz (Amore & Vita), Nick Waite (Kenda p/b Gear Grinder) and Jonathan Clarke (Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis) make their way up the Manayunk Wall.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Large crowds as usual on Lemon Hill.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Cesar Augusto Grajales (Bahati Foundation) put in a good effort to win the KOM classification.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The men's peloton hears the roar of the crowd on the Manayunk Wall.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Bissell sets the tempo.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Liquigas - Doimo were working for a Peter Sagan victory in Philadelphia.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Will Routley (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) puts on his pain face after a lengthy solo stint off the front.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
One of the Liquigas crews passes the Liberty Classic winner, Ina Teutenberg.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
The future of professional cycling lines up to get started.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Gentlemen... start your engines!

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Amore e Vita) has a smooth ride through the park right before he takes the first

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Bobby Lea (Bahati Foundation) sets up his teammate beautifully.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Cesar Grajales (Bahati Foundation) attacks half way to Manayunk to claim the overall King of the mountains.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Victory claimed. Cesare Grajales (Bahati Foundation) beats The Wall today.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Liquigas on Lemon Hill.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Andrew Randell (Spidertech p/b Planet Energy) gets much needed medical attention.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
The Wall- chewing them up, and spitting some out.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
A Kenda Pro p/b Geargrinder rider shows how to keep cool on this scorcher of a day.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Christopher Jones (Team Type 1) earned his paycheck today- he was on the break for 5 hours today.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
HTC- Columbia gets to work to bring the break back.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Australian Matt Goss (HTC-Columbia) takes the well deserved win.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
The Philadelphia Classic podium (l-r): Peter Sagan (Liguigas-Doimo), Matt Goss (HTC-Columbia) and Alexander Kristoff (BMC).

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Plenty of activities, such as jump rope, could be found in between laps.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Cesar Grajales (Bahati Foundation) was happy to take home the King of the Wall check.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Fans watch as the race rolls out.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Today's top three: Peter Sagan (Liquigas), Matt Goss (HTC-Columbia) and Alexander Kristof (BMC Racing).

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
HTC-Columbia and Liquigas come to the front to begin to take some time out of the break.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
HTC-Columbia working at the front to deliver their sprinter to the line.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
The field makes its way up the infamous "wall".

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Riders head back along Kelly Drive towards down town.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Liquigas spent the whole day keeping riders near the front to keep things in control.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Brad White (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis) goes in for a shower at the watering hole.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
After several crashes a few riders contributed some skin to this year International Classic.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Local boy Tyler Wren (Jamis/Sutter Home) puts in a hard effort to help bring back what is left of the break.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
The break stays organised heading towards the last lap.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
The main field starts to close in one the break as the head back towards downtown Philly.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Numbers in the break start to dwindle.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Riders were worn and exhausted by the end of the day.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Matt Goss (HTC-Columbia) rides off into the sunset after his win.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Riders pass bridge after bridge along Kelly Drive.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
The men pass under train tracks just before hitting the wall.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
No time to stop for bike adjustments during this bike race.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
The men get a little strung out with the break still up the road.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Bike racing in Philly never fails to entertain the crowds, or maybe it's the beer.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis) leads a group up the wall.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Riders get a soaking as they ride through a shower along the steep climb of the wall.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)

HTC-Columbia sprinter Matthew Goss got his wish, to turn from lead-out man for the team's top sprinters Mark Cavendish and André Greipel into a race winner. The speedy Australian powered to the line to beat Liquigas-Doimo's Peter Sagan and young BMC sprinter Alexander Kristoff from a 34-rider front group.

The sprint came after a hectic end to the 251km race, after a final break of four containing Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Doimo), Ermanno Capelli (Footon-Servetto), Serhy Grechyn (Amore & Vita - Conad) and Ryan Roth (Spidertech powered by Planet Energy) was absorbed on the final 5km finishing circuit with just 2km to go. The Liquigas-Doimo team was working hard to set up Sagan, placing Oss in that move to force other teams to chase, but were overpowered by HTC-Columbia in the end.

Team HTC-Columbia missed the key breaks throughout the day which kept them on the defensive. "We were not in the best position and missed the big breaks all day and had to do a lot of work on the front of the bunch, so it was nice to get the win," said Goss. "[Teammates] Craig Lewis and Frantisek Rabon, in the last 50km, really looked after me.

"I was in really good position coming out of the traffic circle and it all kind of stopped and everyone was a little too close to the front," said Goss. "I thought we were in a bit of trouble but then some guys came on the left and I managed to get to those guys. Two guys had a gap and I thought it would be trouble but that gave us something to chase."

Goss's victory makes it two-straight for HTC-Columbia, following André Greipel's sprint victory in 2009, and the 23-year-old Australian relied on his experience in two previous editions of the race to deliver the win. "I haven't spoken to him (Greipel) much about the race. I know the race pretty well and it’s a race I love so it’s good to win."

The wind, coupled with the high temperatures, made the 26th edition of the race particularly difficult. "I can't compare it to all the others but it was the hardest one I have done, even when in 2007 we went about half an hour quicker," said Goss. "The wind made the race really hard, especially along the bottom road [Kelly Drive - ed.]"

"I felt strong, I was still there but I didn't feel incredible. I couldn't follow Sagan when he went on the last climb [of the Manayunk Wall]. I had to take a risk and gamble, stay in the bunch and hope that it would come back together."

The last month has been especially good for Goss as the Australian won the Giro d'Italia's 9th stage on May 17. "I still think the Giro was my biggest race win. I don't want to take anything away from this race, I love this race and I wanted to win it so I was happy to be able to do that today."

Peter Sagan made his mark on the recent Amgen Tour of California where the 20-year-old Slovakian impressed with two stage wins, the sprint classification and the young rider classification. Sagan, however, had a difficult schedule between the conclusion of the Amgen Tour on May 23 and today's TD Bank Philadelphia Championship.

"I am tired because after California we went back to Europe and we came to Philadelphia on Friday night," said Sagan. "We were a little bit jet lagged and also after California we went training in the mountains at altitude. Also, there was a huge difference in temperature here and that is the reason half of the Liquigas team retired during the race because we were feeling the stress from the temperature and jet lag.

"During the sprint there was a problem with a guy that pushed me to the left and so it was a little bit close. I was forced into a different trajectory to the left."

Kristoff, a promising 22-year-old Norwegian who took the best young rider's jersey on the first stage of Tour of California, proved his talents by pulling off a podium finish in his Philadelphia debut.

"I was really far back and I found the wheel of Sagan," said Kristoff. "I tried to follow it but there was a lot of fighting for that wheel and crashing around the roundabout before the finish line. My lead-out guy, John Murphy got tired on the last lap and I think he dropped out [Murphy finished in 51st at 2:53 - ed.] so I had to sprint on my own.

"At the start of the sprint I was in the wind but I managed to get a wheel. I was on the right and went over to the left. I was a little bit blocked at the barriers and found an opening to go but it as a little bit too late and I was cramping in the sprint. I came fast but not fast enough."

Kristoff was worried about ascending the Manayunk Wall 10 times, but he managed to keep in contact with the field each time. "I tried to drift a little bit at the start and take it easy and then in the last few laps I tried to stay in position.

"People were falling off all the time. I managed to get over it, not always in the first group, but I would come back."

It's always sunny in Philadelphia

The race started under hot and humid conditions, with storms rolling in from the west making for blustery winds throughout the day that grew more intense as the finish approached.

A new sprint competition beginning at the end of three parade laps kicked off the aggression, with Dave Guttenplan (Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joe's) claiming the points.

The peloton split on the first lap, with a large group gaining time over the sluggish peloton. The group was too big for some, and Mike Friedman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) and Nathan O'Neill (Bahati Foundation) each took a turn off the front solo in an attempt to whittle down the bunch.

The strategy worked for their teams, and by the third trip up the daunting Manayunk Wall, the lead group had split to a more reasonable size.

The group contained Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Doimo), Chris Barton and Chad Beyer (BMC Racing Team), Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Amore & Vita - Conad), Jason Donald, Cesar Augusto Grajales, O'Neill and Bobby Lea (Bahati Foundation), Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia), James Driscoll and Andres Pereyra (Jamis - Sutter Home), Kiel Reijnen and Will Routley (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda), David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies), Nick Waite (Kenda p/b Gear Grinder), Bruno Langlois (Spidertech powered by Planet Energy), Jonathan Clarke (Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis), Taylor Shelden (US National Team) and Chris Jones (Team Type 1).

The large breakaway stayed together until lap 6 when Routley put in a dig and went away solo.

"We were rolling but not good enough," said Routley. "I was trying to rally the guys in the break because Columbia is only one team so we had a chance to stay away. I put in a little acceleration to get more motivation from them and I ended up riding away."

He would hold off a concerted chase by the splintering group as the heat also whittled down the peloton.

100km solo was a tall order for the Jelly Belly rider, and on the penultimate large lap he was caught first by a chase of four: Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Doimo), Ermanno Capelli (Footon-Servetto), Christopher Jones (Team Type 1) and Cesar Grajales (Bahati Foundation) and then by another group from the closing peloton: Jackson Stewart (BMC Racing Team), Serhy Grechyn (Amore & Vita - Conad), Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Ryan Roth (Spidertech powered by Planet Energy).

This group contested the last trip up the Manayunk wall, where the final breakaway was selected. It was Capelli, Oss, Grechyn and Roth who survived until the final small lap, with Oss driving hard to hand his Liquigas team the win.

But the domestic teams had other ideas, and Jamis-Sutter Home, UnitedHealthcare and Kelly Benefit Strategies all worked hard to close down the gap. Once HTC-Columbia pitched in, it was game over for the escapees and the sprint came down to the typical wall of riders charging down the kilometre-long straightaway.

It was Goss who proved that lead-out men must also be top sprinters when he topped the heavy favourite Sagan to the line.

Bahati Foundation doubles up

Cesar Augusto Grajales and Nathan O'Neill, both of the Bahati Foundation team, won the mountains classification and sprint competition respectively, the former a concerted, calculated effort and the latter completely by accident.

"From the beginning of the race I was taking as many [mountain] points as I could," said Grajales. "I'm riding well and the plan was to have me in the right breakaway and try to go for it. There were guys sprinting for them, too, at the beginning. I was going really hard on the Wall and in the end they were like, 'Well you have the points already so we will just keep the race steady'.

"This jersey is really important," said the 37-year-old Colombian. "It is the biggest one-day race in the US so it was great for me and for the team."

The sprint prime competition was new to the race for 2010, paying out $5,000 to the winner based on results of seven sprints at the finish line on Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

"To be honest, I wasn't planning on the sprint at all, it just worked out," said O'Neill. "I saw Cesar [Grajales] was in the move and we had Jason [Donald] and Bobby [Lea] to take care of himself for the finish. Cesar wanted the KOM and we knew he could get that.

"We wanted to keep that break going," said the 35-year-old Australian. "I was killing it just to keep the break alive so he could get the [KOM] points and in doing so I kept some [sprint] points myself. We ended up chasing the KOM for $1,100 and inadvertently we get five grand as well so it was a good day."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia6:15:46
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
4Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
5Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto
6Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy
7Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy
8David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
9Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
10Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 1
11Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
12Daniel Holloway (USA) Bissell
13Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
14Danny Summerhill (USA) US National Team
15Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
16Sorren Petersen (Den) Denmark
17Mark Hekman (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
18Cody Stevenson (Aus) Adageo Energy
19Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
20Zachary Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
21Eric Schildge (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
22Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
23Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home
24Matthew Rice (Aus) Bahati Foundation
25Valery Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
26Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder
27Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia
28Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
29Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia
30Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Bahati Foundation
31Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
32Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
33Bruno Langlois (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy
34Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
35Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder0:01:12
36Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy
37Andrew Randell (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy
38Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy
39Peter Latham (NZl) Bissell
40William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1
41Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:57
42Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:02:20
43Andy Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
44Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
45Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
46James Driscoll (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
47Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
48Alex Howes (USA) US National Team
49Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
50Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis0:02:53
51John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
52Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 10:03:15
53Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:59
54Eric Boily (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy0:06:19
55Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell0:06:30
56Robert Bush (USA) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder
57Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
58Nick Waite (USA) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder
59Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1
60Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:07:45
61Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia0:08:50
62Scott Tietzel (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
63David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia0:16:04
64Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder
65Caleb Fairly (USA) US National Team
66Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
67Bobby Lea (USA) Bahati Foundation
HDJeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell0:36:04
HDPatrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell
HDAlex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFJan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
DNFRasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
DNFLeigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
DNFVicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
DNFMartin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
DNFFrancesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
DNFTiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
DNFDaniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
DNFFabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
DNFElia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
DNFThomas Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
DNFChris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNFChris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNFEric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy
DNFAdam Carr (USA) Adageo Energy
DNFAustin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy
DNFTim Farnham (USA) Adageo Energy
DNFJosh Horowitz (USA) Adageo Energy
DNFThomas Nelson (USA) Adageo Energy
DNFVolodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
DNFBernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad
DNFJaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
DNFFausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad
DNFYuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
DNFRahsaan Bahati (USA) Bahati Foundation
DNFJason Donald (USA) Bahati Foundation
DNFNathan O'neill (Aus) Bahati Foundation
DNFLanell Rockmore (USA) Bahati Foundation
DNFAndy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell
DNFCody O'reilly (USA) Bissell
DNFAlessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia
DNFHayden Brooks (Aus) Fly V Australia
DNFDarren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia
DNFDavid Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia
DNFIvan Dominguez (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
DNFGuido Emanuel Palma (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
DNFAnthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
DNFKiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
DNFBernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
DNFRyan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFAndrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFDavid Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFChad Hartley (USA) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder
DNFChris Monteleone (USA) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder
DNFJames Stemper (USA) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder
DNFFrancois Parisien (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy
DNFOscar Clark (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
DNFMatt Cooke (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
DNFDavid Guttenplan (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
DNFAdam Myerson (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
DNFJoey Rosskopf (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
DNFKen Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
DNFAldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1
DNFJonathan Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
DNFMatthew Crane (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
DNFAdrian Hegyvary (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
DNFJacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
DNFAndrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
DNFRasmus Juliussen (Den) Denmark
DNFMichael Kaiser (Den) Denmark
DNFJohannes Kaluzny (Den) Denmark
DNFMichael Larsen (Den) Denmark
DNFJack Rasmussen (Den) Denmark
DNFAnders Sibast (Den) Denmark
DNFDanny Skovgren (Den) Denmark
DNFJonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Sweden
DNFChristian Per Marcus Bertilsson (Swe) Sweden
DNFJonas Bjelkmark (Swe) Sweden
DNFMichael Einar Olsson (Swe) Sweden
DNFRobert Polder (Swe) Sweden
DNFAndrew Barker (USA) US National Team
DNFMax Durtschi (USA) US National Team
DNFPeter Salon (USA) US National Team
DNFWalker Savidge (USA) US National Team
DNFTaylor Shelden (USA) US National Team

SugarHouse Sprint 1 - Opening circuit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team7pts
2Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad5
3Andy Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home3

SugarHouse Sprint 2 - Lap 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team7pts
2Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda5
3Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda3

SugarHouse Sprint 3 - Lap 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan O'neill (Aus) Bahati Foundation7pts
2Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team5
3James Driscoll (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home3

SugarHouse Sprint 4 - Lap 5 (double points)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan O'neill (Aus) Bahati Foundation14pts
2Taylor Shelden (USA) US National Team10
3Jason Donald (USA) Bahati Foundation6

SugarHouse Sprint 5 - Lap 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda7pts
2Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Bahati Foundation5
3Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team3

SugarHouse Sprint 6 - Lap 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda7pts
2Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo5
3Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Bahati Foundation3

SugarHouse Sprint 7 - Lap 10 (double points)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad14pts
2Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo10
3Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto6

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan O'neill (Aus) Bahati Foundation21pts
2Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda19
3Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo15
4Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad14
5Taylor Shelden (USA) US National Team10
6Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Bahati Foundation8
7David Guttenplan (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes7
8Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team7
9Jason Donald (USA) Bahati Foundation6
10Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto6
11Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad5
12Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team5
13Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda3
14Andy Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home3
15James Driscoll (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home3
16Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team3

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad5pts
2Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda3
3Nick Waite (USA) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder1

KOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nick Waite (USA) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder5pts
2Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad3
3Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home1

KOM 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nick Waite (USA) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder5pts
2Matt Cooke (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes3
3Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies1

KOM 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda5pts
2Nick Waite (USA) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder3
3Nathan O'neill (Aus) Bahati Foundation1

KOM 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan O'neill (Aus) Bahati Foundation5pts
2Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Bahati Foundation3
3Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 11

KOM 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan O'neill (Aus) Bahati Foundation5pts
2Nick Waite (USA) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder3
3Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Bahati Foundation1

KOM 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Bahati Foundation5pts
2Nick Waite (USA) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder3
3Jason Donald (USA) Bahati Foundation1

KOM 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Bahati Foundation5pts
2Nick Waite (USA) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder3
3Nathan O'neill (Aus) Bahati Foundation1

KOM 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Bahati Foundation5pts
2Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home3
3Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad1

KOM 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Bahati Foundation5pts
2Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home3
3Nick Waite (USA) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder1

KOM 11
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Bahati Foundation5pts
2Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home3
3Nick Waite (USA) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder1

KOM 12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Bahati Foundation5pts
2Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo3
3Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home1

KOM 13
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda5pts
2Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Bahati Foundation3
3Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home1

KOM 14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda5pts
2Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Bahati Foundation3
3Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home1

KOM 15
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda5pts
2Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Bahati Foundation3
3Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home1

KOM 16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda5pts
2Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Bahati Foundation3
3Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home1

KOM 17
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda5pts
2Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo3
3Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Bahati Foundation1

KOM 18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda5pts
2Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Bahati Foundation3
3Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 11

KOM 19
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo5pts
2Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad3
3Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy1

KOM 20
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad5pts
2Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto3
3Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy1

KOM 21
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto10pts
2Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad6
3Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy2

KOM 22
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo10pts
2Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy6
3Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto2

KOM 23
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo10pts
2Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto6
3Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Bahati Foundation50pts
2Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda33
3Nick Waite (USA) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder25
4Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto21
5Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home15
6Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad14
7Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy12
8Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda5
9Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 12
10Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Footon-Servetto-Fuji18:47:18
2Team Type 1
3Spidertech pb Planet Energy
4Liquigas - Doimo
5Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:57
6Jamis / Sutter Home0:02:20
7HTC-Columbia
8Bissell Pro0:07:42
9Kenda Pro p/b Geargrinder
10Team Mountain Khakis0:08:50
11Fly V Australia
12BMC0:08:52
13Bahati Foundation0:16:04
14US National Team0:18:24
15UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis0:18:57

