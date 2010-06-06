Image 1 of 49 Matthew Goss (HTC-Columbia) wins the Philadelphia International (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 49 The Manayunk wall took its toll on the men's peloton. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 49 Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita's James Driscoll and Andres Pereyra on the attack in a break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 49 Colex Tepoz (Amore & Vita), Nick Waite (Kenda p/b Gear Grinder) and Jonathan Clarke (Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis) make their way up the Manayunk Wall. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 49 Large crowds as usual on Lemon Hill. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 49 Cesar Augusto Grajales (Bahati Foundation) put in a good effort to win the KOM classification. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 49 The men's peloton hears the roar of the crowd on the Manayunk Wall. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 49 Bissell sets the tempo. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 49 Liquigas - Doimo were working for a Peter Sagan victory in Philadelphia. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 49 Will Routley (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) puts on his pain face after a lengthy solo stint off the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 49 One of the Liquigas crews passes the Liberty Classic winner, Ina Teutenberg. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 12 of 49 The future of professional cycling lines up to get started. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 13 of 49 Gentlemen... start your engines! (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 14 of 49 Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Amore e Vita) has a smooth ride through the park right before he takes the first (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 15 of 49 Bobby Lea (Bahati Foundation) sets up his teammate beautifully. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 16 of 49 Cesar Grajales (Bahati Foundation) attacks half way to Manayunk to claim the overall King of the mountains. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 17 of 49 Victory claimed. Cesare Grajales (Bahati Foundation) beats The Wall today. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 18 of 49 Liquigas on Lemon Hill. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 19 of 49 Andrew Randell (Spidertech p/b Planet Energy) gets much needed medical attention. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 20 of 49 The Wall- chewing them up, and spitting some out. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 21 of 49 A Kenda Pro p/b Geargrinder rider shows how to keep cool on this scorcher of a day. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 22 of 49 Christopher Jones (Team Type 1) earned his paycheck today- he was on the break for 5 hours today. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 23 of 49 HTC- Columbia gets to work to bring the break back. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 24 of 49 Australian Matt Goss (HTC-Columbia) takes the well deserved win. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 25 of 49 The Philadelphia Classic podium (l-r): Peter Sagan (Liguigas-Doimo), Matt Goss (HTC-Columbia) and Alexander Kristoff (BMC). (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 26 of 49 Plenty of activities, such as jump rope, could be found in between laps. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 27 of 49 Cesar Grajales (Bahati Foundation) was happy to take home the King of the Wall check. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 28 of 49 Fans watch as the race rolls out. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 29 of 49 Today's top three: Peter Sagan (Liquigas), Matt Goss (HTC-Columbia) and Alexander Kristof (BMC Racing). (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 30 of 49 HTC-Columbia and Liquigas come to the front to begin to take some time out of the break. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 31 of 49 HTC-Columbia working at the front to deliver their sprinter to the line. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 32 of 49 The field makes its way up the infamous "wall". (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 33 of 49 Riders head back along Kelly Drive towards down town. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 34 of 49 Liquigas spent the whole day keeping riders near the front to keep things in control. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 35 of 49 Brad White (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis) goes in for a shower at the watering hole. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 36 of 49 After several crashes a few riders contributed some skin to this year International Classic. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 37 of 49 Local boy Tyler Wren (Jamis/Sutter Home) puts in a hard effort to help bring back what is left of the break. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 38 of 49 The break stays organised heading towards the last lap. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 39 of 49 The main field starts to close in one the break as the head back towards downtown Philly. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 40 of 49 Numbers in the break start to dwindle. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 41 of 49 Riders were worn and exhausted by the end of the day. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 42 of 49 Matt Goss (HTC-Columbia) rides off into the sunset after his win. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 43 of 49 Riders pass bridge after bridge along Kelly Drive. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 44 of 49 The men pass under train tracks just before hitting the wall. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 45 of 49 No time to stop for bike adjustments during this bike race. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 46 of 49 The men get a little strung out with the break still up the road. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 47 of 49 Bike racing in Philly never fails to entertain the crowds, or maybe it's the beer. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 48 of 49 Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis) leads a group up the wall. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 49 of 49 Riders get a soaking as they ride through a shower along the steep climb of the wall. (Image credit: Jon Devich)

HTC-Columbia sprinter Matthew Goss got his wish, to turn from lead-out man for the team's top sprinters Mark Cavendish and André Greipel into a race winner. The speedy Australian powered to the line to beat Liquigas-Doimo's Peter Sagan and young BMC sprinter Alexander Kristoff from a 34-rider front group.

The sprint came after a hectic end to the 251km race, after a final break of four containing Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Doimo), Ermanno Capelli (Footon-Servetto), Serhy Grechyn (Amore & Vita - Conad) and Ryan Roth (Spidertech powered by Planet Energy) was absorbed on the final 5km finishing circuit with just 2km to go. The Liquigas-Doimo team was working hard to set up Sagan, placing Oss in that move to force other teams to chase, but were overpowered by HTC-Columbia in the end.

Team HTC-Columbia missed the key breaks throughout the day which kept them on the defensive. "We were not in the best position and missed the big breaks all day and had to do a lot of work on the front of the bunch, so it was nice to get the win," said Goss. "[Teammates] Craig Lewis and Frantisek Rabon, in the last 50km, really looked after me.

"I was in really good position coming out of the traffic circle and it all kind of stopped and everyone was a little too close to the front," said Goss. "I thought we were in a bit of trouble but then some guys came on the left and I managed to get to those guys. Two guys had a gap and I thought it would be trouble but that gave us something to chase."

Goss's victory makes it two-straight for HTC-Columbia, following André Greipel's sprint victory in 2009, and the 23-year-old Australian relied on his experience in two previous editions of the race to deliver the win. "I haven't spoken to him (Greipel) much about the race. I know the race pretty well and it’s a race I love so it’s good to win."

The wind, coupled with the high temperatures, made the 26th edition of the race particularly difficult. "I can't compare it to all the others but it was the hardest one I have done, even when in 2007 we went about half an hour quicker," said Goss. "The wind made the race really hard, especially along the bottom road [Kelly Drive - ed.]"

"I felt strong, I was still there but I didn't feel incredible. I couldn't follow Sagan when he went on the last climb [of the Manayunk Wall]. I had to take a risk and gamble, stay in the bunch and hope that it would come back together."

The last month has been especially good for Goss as the Australian won the Giro d'Italia's 9th stage on May 17. "I still think the Giro was my biggest race win. I don't want to take anything away from this race, I love this race and I wanted to win it so I was happy to be able to do that today."

Peter Sagan made his mark on the recent Amgen Tour of California where the 20-year-old Slovakian impressed with two stage wins, the sprint classification and the young rider classification. Sagan, however, had a difficult schedule between the conclusion of the Amgen Tour on May 23 and today's TD Bank Philadelphia Championship.

"I am tired because after California we went back to Europe and we came to Philadelphia on Friday night," said Sagan. "We were a little bit jet lagged and also after California we went training in the mountains at altitude. Also, there was a huge difference in temperature here and that is the reason half of the Liquigas team retired during the race because we were feeling the stress from the temperature and jet lag.

"During the sprint there was a problem with a guy that pushed me to the left and so it was a little bit close. I was forced into a different trajectory to the left."

Kristoff, a promising 22-year-old Norwegian who took the best young rider's jersey on the first stage of Tour of California, proved his talents by pulling off a podium finish in his Philadelphia debut.

"I was really far back and I found the wheel of Sagan," said Kristoff. "I tried to follow it but there was a lot of fighting for that wheel and crashing around the roundabout before the finish line. My lead-out guy, John Murphy got tired on the last lap and I think he dropped out [Murphy finished in 51st at 2:53 - ed.] so I had to sprint on my own.

"At the start of the sprint I was in the wind but I managed to get a wheel. I was on the right and went over to the left. I was a little bit blocked at the barriers and found an opening to go but it as a little bit too late and I was cramping in the sprint. I came fast but not fast enough."

Kristoff was worried about ascending the Manayunk Wall 10 times, but he managed to keep in contact with the field each time. "I tried to drift a little bit at the start and take it easy and then in the last few laps I tried to stay in position.

"People were falling off all the time. I managed to get over it, not always in the first group, but I would come back."

It's always sunny in Philadelphia

The race started under hot and humid conditions, with storms rolling in from the west making for blustery winds throughout the day that grew more intense as the finish approached.

A new sprint competition beginning at the end of three parade laps kicked off the aggression, with Dave Guttenplan (Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joe's) claiming the points.

The peloton split on the first lap, with a large group gaining time over the sluggish peloton. The group was too big for some, and Mike Friedman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) and Nathan O'Neill (Bahati Foundation) each took a turn off the front solo in an attempt to whittle down the bunch.

The strategy worked for their teams, and by the third trip up the daunting Manayunk Wall, the lead group had split to a more reasonable size.

The group contained Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Doimo), Chris Barton and Chad Beyer (BMC Racing Team), Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Amore & Vita - Conad), Jason Donald, Cesar Augusto Grajales, O'Neill and Bobby Lea (Bahati Foundation), Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia), James Driscoll and Andres Pereyra (Jamis - Sutter Home), Kiel Reijnen and Will Routley (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda), David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies), Nick Waite (Kenda p/b Gear Grinder), Bruno Langlois (Spidertech powered by Planet Energy), Jonathan Clarke (Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis), Taylor Shelden (US National Team) and Chris Jones (Team Type 1).

The large breakaway stayed together until lap 6 when Routley put in a dig and went away solo.

"We were rolling but not good enough," said Routley. "I was trying to rally the guys in the break because Columbia is only one team so we had a chance to stay away. I put in a little acceleration to get more motivation from them and I ended up riding away."

He would hold off a concerted chase by the splintering group as the heat also whittled down the peloton.

100km solo was a tall order for the Jelly Belly rider, and on the penultimate large lap he was caught first by a chase of four: Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Doimo), Ermanno Capelli (Footon-Servetto), Christopher Jones (Team Type 1) and Cesar Grajales (Bahati Foundation) and then by another group from the closing peloton: Jackson Stewart (BMC Racing Team), Serhy Grechyn (Amore & Vita - Conad), Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Ryan Roth (Spidertech powered by Planet Energy).

This group contested the last trip up the Manayunk wall, where the final breakaway was selected. It was Capelli, Oss, Grechyn and Roth who survived until the final small lap, with Oss driving hard to hand his Liquigas team the win.

But the domestic teams had other ideas, and Jamis-Sutter Home, UnitedHealthcare and Kelly Benefit Strategies all worked hard to close down the gap. Once HTC-Columbia pitched in, it was game over for the escapees and the sprint came down to the typical wall of riders charging down the kilometre-long straightaway.

It was Goss who proved that lead-out men must also be top sprinters when he topped the heavy favourite Sagan to the line.

Bahati Foundation doubles up

Cesar Augusto Grajales and Nathan O'Neill, both of the Bahati Foundation team, won the mountains classification and sprint competition respectively, the former a concerted, calculated effort and the latter completely by accident.

"From the beginning of the race I was taking as many [mountain] points as I could," said Grajales. "I'm riding well and the plan was to have me in the right breakaway and try to go for it. There were guys sprinting for them, too, at the beginning. I was going really hard on the Wall and in the end they were like, 'Well you have the points already so we will just keep the race steady'.

"This jersey is really important," said the 37-year-old Colombian. "It is the biggest one-day race in the US so it was great for me and for the team."

The sprint prime competition was new to the race for 2010, paying out $5,000 to the winner based on results of seven sprints at the finish line on Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

"To be honest, I wasn't planning on the sprint at all, it just worked out," said O'Neill. "I saw Cesar [Grajales] was in the move and we had Jason [Donald] and Bobby [Lea] to take care of himself for the finish. Cesar wanted the KOM and we knew he could get that.

"We wanted to keep that break going," said the 35-year-old Australian. "I was killing it just to keep the break alive so he could get the [KOM] points and in doing so I kept some [sprint] points myself. We ended up chasing the KOM for $1,100 and inadvertently we get five grand as well so it was a good day."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 6:15:46 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 4 Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 5 Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto 6 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy 7 Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy 8 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto 9 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 10 Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 1 11 Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 12 Daniel Holloway (USA) Bissell 13 Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 14 Danny Summerhill (USA) US National Team 15 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 16 Sorren Petersen (Den) Denmark 17 Mark Hekman (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes 18 Cody Stevenson (Aus) Adageo Energy 19 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 20 Zachary Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 21 Eric Schildge (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes 22 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 23 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home 24 Matthew Rice (Aus) Bahati Foundation 25 Valery Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 26 Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder 27 Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia 28 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 29 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia 30 Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Bahati Foundation 31 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 32 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 33 Bruno Langlois (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy 34 Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 35 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder 0:01:12 36 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy 37 Andrew Randell (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy 38 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy 39 Peter Latham (NZl) Bissell 40 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 41 Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:57 42 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 0:02:20 43 Andy Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 44 Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 45 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 46 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 47 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 48 Alex Howes (USA) US National Team 49 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 50 Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 0:02:53 51 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 52 Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1 0:03:15 53 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:05:59 54 Eric Boily (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy 0:06:19 55 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell 0:06:30 56 Robert Bush (USA) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder 57 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 58 Nick Waite (USA) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder 59 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1 60 Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:07:45 61 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:08:50 62 Scott Tietzel (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes 63 David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:16:04 64 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder 65 Caleb Fairly (USA) US National Team 66 Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 67 Bobby Lea (USA) Bahati Foundation HD Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell 0:36:04 HD Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell HD Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies DNF Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia DNF Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team HTC - Columbia DNF Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia DNF Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia DNF Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia DNF Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo DNF Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo DNF Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo DNF Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo DNF Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo DNF Thomas Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto DNF Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team DNF Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team DNF Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy DNF Adam Carr (USA) Adageo Energy DNF Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy DNF Tim Farnham (USA) Adageo Energy DNF Josh Horowitz (USA) Adageo Energy DNF Thomas Nelson (USA) Adageo Energy DNF Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad DNF Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad DNF Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad DNF Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad DNF Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad DNF Rahsaan Bahati (USA) Bahati Foundation DNF Jason Donald (USA) Bahati Foundation DNF Nathan O'neill (Aus) Bahati Foundation DNF Lanell Rockmore (USA) Bahati Foundation DNF Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell DNF Cody O'reilly (USA) Bissell DNF Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia DNF Hayden Brooks (Aus) Fly V Australia DNF Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia DNF David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia DNF Ivan Dominguez (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home DNF Guido Emanuel Palma (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home DNF Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda DNF Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda DNF Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda DNF Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies DNF Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies DNF David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies DNF Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder DNF Chris Monteleone (USA) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder DNF James Stemper (USA) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder DNF Francois Parisien (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy DNF Oscar Clark (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes DNF Matt Cooke (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes DNF David Guttenplan (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes DNF Adam Myerson (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes DNF Joey Rosskopf (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes DNF Ken Hanson (USA) Team Type 1 DNF Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 DNF Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis DNF Matthew Crane (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis DNF Adrian Hegyvary (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis DNF Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis DNF Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis DNF Rasmus Juliussen (Den) Denmark DNF Michael Kaiser (Den) Denmark DNF Johannes Kaluzny (Den) Denmark DNF Michael Larsen (Den) Denmark DNF Jack Rasmussen (Den) Denmark DNF Anders Sibast (Den) Denmark DNF Danny Skovgren (Den) Denmark DNF Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Sweden DNF Christian Per Marcus Bertilsson (Swe) Sweden DNF Jonas Bjelkmark (Swe) Sweden DNF Michael Einar Olsson (Swe) Sweden DNF Robert Polder (Swe) Sweden DNF Andrew Barker (USA) US National Team DNF Max Durtschi (USA) US National Team DNF Peter Salon (USA) US National Team DNF Walker Savidge (USA) US National Team DNF Taylor Shelden (USA) US National Team

SugarHouse Sprint 1 - Opening circuit # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 pts 2 Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad 5 3 Andy Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 3

SugarHouse Sprint 2 - Lap 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 pts 2 Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 5 3 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 3

SugarHouse Sprint 3 - Lap 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan O'neill (Aus) Bahati Foundation 7 pts 2 Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 3 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 3

SugarHouse Sprint 4 - Lap 5 (double points) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan O'neill (Aus) Bahati Foundation 14 pts 2 Taylor Shelden (USA) US National Team 10 3 Jason Donald (USA) Bahati Foundation 6

SugarHouse Sprint 5 - Lap 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 7 pts 2 Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Bahati Foundation 5 3 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 3

SugarHouse Sprint 6 - Lap 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 7 pts 2 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 5 3 Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Bahati Foundation 3

SugarHouse Sprint 7 - Lap 10 (double points) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 14 pts 2 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 10 3 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 6

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan O'neill (Aus) Bahati Foundation 21 pts 2 Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 19 3 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 15 4 Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 14 5 Taylor Shelden (USA) US National Team 10 6 Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Bahati Foundation 8 7 David Guttenplan (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes 7 8 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 9 Jason Donald (USA) Bahati Foundation 6 10 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 6 11 Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad 5 12 Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 13 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 3 14 Andy Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 3 15 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 3 16 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 3

KOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad 5 pts 2 Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 3 3 Nick Waite (USA) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder 1

KOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nick Waite (USA) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder 5 pts 2 Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad 3 3 Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 1

KOM 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nick Waite (USA) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder 5 pts 2 Matt Cooke (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes 3 3 Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

KOM 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 5 pts 2 Nick Waite (USA) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder 3 3 Nathan O'neill (Aus) Bahati Foundation 1

KOM 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan O'neill (Aus) Bahati Foundation 5 pts 2 Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Bahati Foundation 3 3 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1 1

KOM 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan O'neill (Aus) Bahati Foundation 5 pts 2 Nick Waite (USA) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder 3 3 Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Bahati Foundation 1

KOM 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Bahati Foundation 5 pts 2 Nick Waite (USA) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder 3 3 Jason Donald (USA) Bahati Foundation 1

KOM 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Bahati Foundation 5 pts 2 Nick Waite (USA) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder 3 3 Nathan O'neill (Aus) Bahati Foundation 1

KOM 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Bahati Foundation 5 pts 2 Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 3 3 Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad 1

KOM 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Bahati Foundation 5 pts 2 Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 3 3 Nick Waite (USA) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder 1

KOM 11 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Bahati Foundation 5 pts 2 Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 3 3 Nick Waite (USA) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder 1

KOM 12 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Bahati Foundation 5 pts 2 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 3 3 Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 1

KOM 13 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 5 pts 2 Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Bahati Foundation 3 3 Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 1

KOM 14 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 5 pts 2 Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Bahati Foundation 3 3 Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 1

KOM 15 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 5 pts 2 Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Bahati Foundation 3 3 Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 1

KOM 16 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 5 pts 2 Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Bahati Foundation 3 3 Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 1

KOM 17 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 5 pts 2 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 3 3 Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Bahati Foundation 1

KOM 18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 5 pts 2 Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Bahati Foundation 3 3 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1 1

KOM 19 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 5 pts 2 Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 3 3 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy 1

KOM 20 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 5 pts 2 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 3 3 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy 1

KOM 21 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 10 pts 2 Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 6 3 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy 2

KOM 22 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 10 pts 2 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy 6 3 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 2

KOM 23 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 10 pts 2 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 6 3 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Bahati Foundation 50 pts 2 Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 33 3 Nick Waite (USA) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder 25 4 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 21 5 Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 15 6 Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 14 7 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy 12 8 Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 5 9 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1 2 10 Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 1