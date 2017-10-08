Trending

Trentin victorious in Paris-Tours

Final race with Quick-Step Floors for Italian

Image 1 of 21

Matteo Trentin winning his final race with the Quick-Step team

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 21

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 3 of 21

Matteo Trentin (Quick-Step Floors) and Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) chat in the bunch

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 4 of 21

Robert Wagner (LottoNL-Jumbo)

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 5 of 21

Nicolas Dougall sets the pace in the peloton for Dimension Data

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 6 of 21

Matteo Trentin (Quick-Step Floors) puts in an attack

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 7 of 21

Soren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) and Matteo Trentin (Quick-Step Floors)

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 8 of 21

The 2017 Paris-Tours podium

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 9 of 21

A smiling Matteo Trentin after his second career Paris-Tours victory

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 10 of 21

The breakaway enjoying its time out in front of the race

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 11 of 21

Matteo Trentin (Quick-Step Floors) in the bunch

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 12 of 21

The breakaway under blue skies

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 13 of 21

The 2017 Paris-Tours gets underway

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 14 of 21

The breakaway lead by Michael Goolaerts (Verandas Willems Crelan)

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 15 of 21

Nacer Bouhanni with his Cofidis teammates

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 16 of 21

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 17 of 21

Iljo Keisse (Quick-Step Floors) setting the early tempo

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 18 of 21

The podium of the espoirs and elite Paris-Tours

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 19 of 21

Matteo Trentin blows up the bunch with an attack

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 20 of 21

Niki Terpstra sets the pace for Soren Kragh Andersen and Matteo Trentin

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 21 of 21

Matteo Trentin wins Paris-Tours 2017

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Matteo Trentin (Quick-Step Floors) claimed his second Paris-Tours victory in three years, out-gunning Soren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) in a dramatic finale. Niki Terpstra crossed the line in third to give the Belgian team two riders on the podium.

Quick-Step Floors had pre-race favourite and defending champion Fernando Gaviria in the pack, but they had to think quickly when the Colombian was felled on a slick corner. Gaviria made it back to the tail end of the peloton, but it was clear that he was not going to get back to the front for the sprint. Taking his opportunity, Trentin attacked on the Côte de Beau Soleil and blew the peloton apart.

The Italian initially took other sprinters such as BMC's Jempy Drucker with him, as others scrambled to catch up. An increase in pace soon left Trentin with just Kragh Andersen for company, before Terpstra managed to clear the gap. Terpstra had been one of the last riders to make the initial split, after toiling across the gap, but this time his teammate eased the pace to allow him to get across.

Quick-Step made good use of their numeric advantage, putting Terpstra at the front to take the brunt of the work. After a few tactical discussions, the chasers were visible back down the road, but the Belgian squad had time to execute their move perfectly. Trentin was first to strike out and Kragh Andersen was quick onto his wheel, but the Sunweb rider could do nothing to get past the charging Italian. It was the perfect way to close Trentin's career with Quick-Step Floors as he sets sail for Orica-Scott over the winter.

"I did what I did two years ago when I won. Of course, it was a bit different. We were in a big bunch and there weren't echelons here today. You know, with the light rain, the wet, and the course that was designed a bit different, it was a bit more technical in the approach to the climb," said Trentin. "I saw that the bunch was straight and people were making big efforts to stay in the front so I decided to give it a go.

"The first group formed and then with the second one I saw we were two and then I saw Niki so I decided to wait and then we worked perfectly together. He really made a perfect lead-out together. That's my way to finish the season and to thanks the team for these last seven year. I said it this morning in Instagram that the best way to end this chapter was winning and I did it and it's a nice feeling."

The day was marked by a five-man breakaway that moved clear in the opening kilometres. Romain Combaud (Delko Marseille Provence KTM), Michael Goolaerts (Verandas Willems Crelan), Lawrence Naesen (WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect), Stephan Poulhies (Armee de Terre) and Brian van Goethem (Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij) were the riders to go up the road. They built up a lead of over four minutes before the peloton cut them down to closer to three minutes.

With Gaviria in their line-up, the other teams were more than happy to allow Quick-Step Floors set the pace on the front of the bunch with Iljo Keisse spending most of the race on the front. It was only as the race reached the final 70 kilometres that teams really began to pitch in and help them.

At just over 30 kilometres remaining, the pace began to show in the leading group as riders were dropped one by one. Poulhies was the first to go and Goolaerts wasn't too far behind after he went too deep on a corner as the rain began to fall. Naesen looked the strongest as he dug in and dropped Comboud soon after. He and Van Goethem held on a few more kilometres but it was clear that they were not going to stay out there and with 20 kilometres remaining the gap was only 20 seconds.

The race appeared to be heading inexorably towards a sprint finish until Gaviria slid out going around a right-hand bend. He was quick to get up, but it took time to sort his bike out and it left him with plenty of ground to make up just as the race was really ramping up. AG2R La Mondiale was not about to wait for the defending champion and they put the hammer down, leaving Gaviria stuck at the back of the bunch without the power or energy to get back to the front.

The final nail for Gaviria was the Côte de Beau Soleil when Trentin decided to make his move. He could be seen slipping back with only Zdenek Stybar for company as several members of his team shot up the road after Trentin. The gaps were never too large, but it was enough for Quick-Step to make it their third straight victory at the sprinters' Classic, with Trentin taking his second. Max Richeze and Yves Lampaert made it four riders in the top 10 for the Belgian team, while Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) took fourth place by winning the sprint from the chase group.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors5:22:51
2Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
3Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:00:01
4André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:07
5Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
6Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
7Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
8Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
9Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
10Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
11Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
12Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
13Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:10
14Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:00:12
15Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:14
16Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:22
17Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
18Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ0:00:28
19Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
20Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
21Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
22Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
23Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
24Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
25Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
26Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:32
27Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:45
28Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
29Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
30Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
31Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
32Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
33Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
34Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
35Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
36Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
37Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
38Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
39Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
40Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
41Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
42Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
43Emils Liepins (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
44Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
45Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
46Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
47Piotr Havik (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
48Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
49Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
50Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
51David Menut (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
52Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
53Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
54Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
55Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
56Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
57Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data
58Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
59Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
60Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
61Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
62Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
63Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
64Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
65Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
66Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
67Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
68Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
69Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:59
70Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
71Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:01:07
72Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:01:32
73Jarl Salomein (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:36
74Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
75Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
76Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armee de Terre0:01:38
77Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armee de Terre0:02:06
78Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
79Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre
80Alan Riou (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
81Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
82Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:09
83Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:02:20
84Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport
85Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:02:22
86Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
87Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
88Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
89Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
90Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
91Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
92Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
93Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
94Bram Welten (Ned) BMC Racing Team
95Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
96Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
97Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
98Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:41
99Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
100Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
101Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
102Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
103Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:13
104Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:04:25
105Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
106Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
107Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
108Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
109Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
110Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
111Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
112Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
113Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
114Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
115Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
116Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
117Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
118Dylan Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
119Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
120Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
121Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
122Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
123Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
124Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
125Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
126Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
127Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
128Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
129Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
130Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
131Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
132Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
133Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
134Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
135Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
136Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
137Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
138Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
139Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
140Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
141Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
142Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
143Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
144Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie0:05:50
145Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
146Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
147Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
148Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
149Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Armee de Terre
150Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
151Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armee de Terre
152Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Armee de Terre
153Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
154Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
155Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
156Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
157Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
158Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:07:00
159Alo Jakin (Est) HP BTP - Auber 93
160Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
161Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
162Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:12:54
163Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
164Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
165Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
166Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
167Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre0:19:34
DNFNathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNFChristophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFAdrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFClement Orceau (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFAlex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect

