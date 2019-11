Image 1 of 20 Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quick Step) wins the 2015 Paris-Tours Image 2 of 20 Matteo Trentin (Etixx Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 3 of 20 Matteo Trentin (Etixx Quickstep) beats Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal) to the line in Paris-Tours (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 4 of 20 Matteo Trentin (Etixx Quickstep) wins Paris Tours 2015 (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 5 of 20 Matteo Trentin (Etixx Quickstep) comes out on top in Paris Tours (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 6 of 20 Matteo Trentin (Etixx Quickstep) wins Paris Tours 2015 (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 7 of 20 Matteo Trentin (Etixx Quickstep) wins Paris Tours 2015 (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 8 of 20 Matteo Trentin (Etixx Quickstep) wins Paris Tours 2015 (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 9 of 20 The 2015 podium from Paris Tours (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 10 of 20 Tosh Van der Sande, Matteo Trentin and Greg Van Avermaet Image 11 of 20 Sam Oomen, Matteo Trentin and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) Image 12 of 20 Tosh Van der Sande, Matteo Trentin and Greg Van Avermaet Image 13 of 20 Tosh Van der Sande, Matteo Trentin and Greg Van Avermaet Image 14 of 20 Matteo Trentin after his win at Paris-Tours Image 15 of 20 A puncture deflated Van Avermaet's chances at Paris-Tours Image 16 of 20 Matteo Trentin wins 2015 Paris-Tours Image 17 of 20 Trentin and Van der Sande sprint for the win at Paris-Tours Image 18 of 20 Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quick Step) wins the 2015 Paris-Tours Image 19 of 20 Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quick Step) wins the 2015 Paris-Tours Image 20 of 20 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) punctured in the final kilometre

Matteo Trentin (Etixx Quick Step) claimed Paris-Tours in a close sprint ahead of Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) after the trio rode clear of the peloton in the final 10 kilometres of the race.

Trentin initiated the wining move with an attack on the penultimate climb with Van der Sande, Van Avermaet and Pavel Brut (Tinkoff Saxo) going with him. The Tinkoff rider was dropped on the final short ascent and the remaining trio looked set to decide the race in a three-up sprint.

Disaster struck for former winner Van Avermaet, though, with the Belgian suffering a puncture with 1,000 meters to go. That left Trentin and Tosh Van der Sande to decide the sprint and despite leading out from 800 meters to go the Etixx rider had too much for his young rival.

The win marked Trentin’s fourth success of the season.

"I'm really happy. After the World Championships I stayed focused and trained at home. I lived the life of a rider for the last few races of the season," Trentin said at the finish.

"This is my fifth race win in France out of seven wins so I always win in France."

