Marcato wins Paris-Tours
Late breakaway holds off the sprinters
Marco Marcato won his first classic at Paris-Tours but didn't dethrone Andreï Tchmil from the record books as the fastest winner ever. Back in 1997, the Moldavian turned Belgian set a record of 48.830km/h but the Italian from Vacansoleil-DCM came close with a score of 48.629. He resisted to a solo counter-attack by race favourite John Degenkolb and outsprinted Topsport Vlaanderen's Laurens de Vreese who accused him of misbehavior. Dutch champion Niki Terpstra of Omega Pharma-Quick Step was the third man of the winning breakaway.
The race started on a high speed with Sylvain Chavanel showing an aggressive spirit. One of the riders who accompanied him was young Australian talent Michael Hepburn from Orica-GreenEdge. "Before the race, our goal was to have someone in the breakaway," the world champion for individual pursuit told Cyclingnews. "It was a pretty big group. Being active and positive was a good way to conduct my last race as I didn't really get going on the road after the Olympics, but I'll come back stronger next year."
Karsten Kroon and Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank), Jérôme Pineau (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Gatis Smukulis (Katusha), Laszlo Bodrogi (TT1), Arnaud Gérard (FDJ-BigMat), Koen De Kort (Argos-Shimano) and Yannick Talabardon (Saur-Sojasun) were the other members of the breakaway. Their gap over the pack grow rapidly. They could enjoy a 4:50 advantage after a very fast first hour of racing (50.6 kilometres covered). Behind, the chase was being organised by teams AG2R-La Mondiale, Vacansoleil-DCM and Garmin-Sharp, failing to have riders in the breakaway and the gap started dropping. "We wouldn't let them have more than four minutes lead," said eventual winner Marcato who co-captained the Vacansoleil-DCM team.
The strongest rider of the breakaway was obviously Michael Mørkøv. He decided to take off on his own with under 40 kilometres to go while all his former breakaway companions were caught up by the chasing pack at km 201. "I tried a way to escape from the bunch as I've done all year," the Dane told Cyclingnews. "It was a good group but some guys were too afraid to pull. They were saving energy. As I felt being the strongest of the group, I went away but I knew it was impossible to make it by myself with 35 kilometres more to race."
A group of seven counter-attackers took over from Mørkøv: Marcato, Terpstra, Roy Curvers (Argos-Shimano), Julien Bérard (AG2R-La Mondiale), De Vreese, Sébastien Turgot (Europcar) and Laurent Pichon (Bretagne-Schuller) managed to pull away in the last hills of the course and caught up with the leader. A second decisive move occurred in the final 10kms when Marcato pulled away, taking with him De Vreese and Terpstra.
While a group of favourites including defending champion Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano), Bjorn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Jakob Fuglsang (RadioShack-Nissan) managed to take off from the pack in the last hill (Cote de l'Epan, km 7), it was looking good for the front three, enjoying a fifteen seconds advantage with five kilometres to go. "Unfortunately, in the absence of radios, I didn't much of information," Marcato explained. "But I saw on the blackboard that there was a group at fifteen seconds and the peloton at 35 seconds. Obviously, had guys like Degenkolb, [Nacer] Bouhanni and [Adam] Blythe come across, it would have meant the end of my hopes."
Degenkolb was close to closing the gap by himself. "I understood this group was going for the victory but there were still three guys at the front," the German told Cyclingnews. "I was following Van Avermaet but since I was the strongest in the group, I tried because I only had one team-mate left with me. But probably I wasn't strong enough. You always have to try. I'm not devastated. It's still a fourth place in a big classic. After the fourth place at the world championship, it's not a bad way to conclude my season."
De Vreese wasn't that happy with the outcome. He and his directeur sportif Hans De Clercq complained to the judges about Marcato's move in the sprint but they got no luck. "Hadn't Marcato done that, I would have won," the Belgian noted. "I was going to pass him and he forced me to stop pedaling. It was my first time in such a situation while he had the experience of having sprinted here one year ago." After losing to Van Avermaet, Marcato had learnt the lesson. "I haven't seen what De Vreese is talking about," Marcato said. "I was only looking at the finishing line. But the street was wide. There was space for everyone. From last year, I mostly learnt how to ride in the kilometers preceding the sprint. One year ago, I had in mind that it was still good to be second. This time around, it was all or nothing. With 3km to go, I became confident that I would win."
The 28 year old Italian from Padova will put an end to his 2012 season at the Tour de Vendée next week, a race he won last year.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|4:50:34
|2
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|0:00:06
|5
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:12
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:19
|9
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|10
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|11
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan
|13
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|14
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:28
|16
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|17
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|18
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|19
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|20
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|21
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|22
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|23
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|24
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|25
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme Marseille
|26
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|27
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|28
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|29
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|30
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|31
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|32
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
|33
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|34
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|35
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Auber 93
|36
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|37
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|38
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|40
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|43
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|44
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|45
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|46
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|47
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|48
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|49
|Julian Dean (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|50
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|51
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|52
|Tom Skujins (Lat) La Pomme Marseille
|53
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|56
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|57
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|59
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|60
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|61
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|62
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|63
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|64
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|65
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|66
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|67
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|68
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|69
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:42
|70
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|71
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|72
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:47
|73
|Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:11
|74
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:01:22
|75
|Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|76
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Auber 93
|77
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:14
|78
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|79
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|80
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|81
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|82
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|83
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|84
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|85
|Yohan Cauquil (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|86
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|87
|Romain Bacon (Fra) Auber 93
|88
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|89
|Michael Morkov (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|90
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|91
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|92
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|93
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|94
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|95
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|97
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|98
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|99
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|100
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|101
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|102
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:04:31
|103
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|104
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|105
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|106
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|107
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|108
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Auber 93
|109
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|110
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:16
|111
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:08
|112
|Matthew Busche (USA) Radioshack-Nissan
|113
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Auber 93
|114
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|115
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|116
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|117
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:39
|118
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|119
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:06:40
|120
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|121
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|122
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:07:38
|123
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|124
|Sébastien Bergeret (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|125
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|126
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|127
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|128
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|129
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|130
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|131
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|132
|Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|133
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|134
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|135
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber 93
|136
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:46
|137
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|138
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:07:59
|139
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:10:07
|140
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:12:39
|141
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano
|142
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|143
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|144
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|145
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|146
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|147
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|OTL
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:44
|OTL
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|OTL
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|OTL
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|OTL
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|OTL
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|OTL
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|OTL
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|OTL
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|DNF
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|DNF
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|DNF
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha Team
|DNF
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|DNF
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|DNF
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|DNF
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|DNF
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNF
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|DNF
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|DNF
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Benoit Drujon (Fra) Auber 93
|DNF
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
|DNF
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|DNS
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
