Marcato wins Paris-Tours

Late breakaway holds off the sprinters

Image 1 of 48

Laurent Pinchon beats Greg Van Avermaet for fifth

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 2 of 48

The riders get ready for the start of the 2012 Paris-Tours

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 3 of 48

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) was third in Paris-Tours

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 4 of 48

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team)

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 5 of 48

Marcato and Terptra on the Paris-Tours podium

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 6 of 48

Marcato's trophy for winning Paris-Tours

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 7 of 48

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil) winner of the 2012 Paris-Tours

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 8 of 48

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil) winner of the 2012 Paris-Tours

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 9 of 48

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil) winner of the 2012 Paris-Tours

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 10 of 48

Adam Blythe takes the sprint for 15th over Nacer Bouhanni

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 11 of 48

Roy Curvers comes in ahead of Julien Berard

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 12 of 48

Jonathan Hivert and Jens Keukeleire come to the line in 8th and 9th

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 13 of 48

Jonathan Hivert wins the sprint for 8th in Paris-Tours

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 14 of 48

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 15 of 48

The Paris-Tours podium 2012

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 16 of 48

The breakaway in Paris-Tours

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 17 of 48

Mortensen leads the peloton

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 18 of 48

Alessandro Ballan going back to the team cars.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 19 of 48

Karsten Kroon in the day's escape

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 20 of 48

Koldo Fernandez leads the chase

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 21 of 48

The chase is on in the peloton

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 22 of 48

The escape group in Limeray

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 23 of 48

Michael Morkov follos Yannick Talabardon in the breakaway

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 24 of 48

Sylvain Chavanel in the breakaway

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 25 of 48

BMC and Cofidis collaborate in the chase

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 26 of 48

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 27 of 48

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 28 of 48

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 29 of 48

The battle between De Vrees and Marcato in Paris-Tours

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 30 of 48

De Vrees tries to come around Marcato but falls short

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 31 of 48

Marco Marcato beats De Vrees in the sprint, but the Belgian is not happy

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 32 of 48

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil) winner of the 2012 Paris-Tours

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 33 of 48

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil) winner of the 2012 Paris-Tours

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 34 of 48

John Degenkolb went after the breakaway himself but had to settle for fourth in Paris-Tours

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 35 of 48

The 2012 Paris-Tours podium: Laurens De Vrees, Marco Marcato and Niki Terpstra

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 36 of 48

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) on the Paris-Tours podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 48

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) leads the attack

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 48

Marcato celebrates his big win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 48

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 48

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) celebrates with his arms in the air

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 48

The three riders worked well together and stayed away

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 48

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) leads on one of the late climbs

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 48

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 48

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 48

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 46 of 48

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) wins the sprint ahead of Laurens De Vreese (Topsport Vlaanderen – Mercator) and Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 47 of 48

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team)

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 48 of 48

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) on the Paris-Tours podium

(Image credit: AFP)

Marco Marcato won his first classic at Paris-Tours but didn't dethrone Andreï Tchmil from the record books as the fastest winner ever. Back in 1997, the Moldavian turned Belgian set a record of 48.830km/h but the Italian from Vacansoleil-DCM came close with a score of 48.629. He resisted to a solo counter-attack by race favourite John Degenkolb and outsprinted Topsport Vlaanderen's Laurens de Vreese who accused him of misbehavior. Dutch champion Niki Terpstra of Omega Pharma-Quick Step was the third man of the winning breakaway.

The race started on a high speed with Sylvain Chavanel showing an aggressive spirit. One of the riders who accompanied him was young Australian talent Michael Hepburn from Orica-GreenEdge. "Before the race, our goal was to have someone in the breakaway," the world champion for individual pursuit told Cyclingnews. "It was a pretty big group. Being active and positive was a good way to conduct my last race as I didn't really get going on the road after the Olympics, but I'll come back stronger next year."

Karsten Kroon and Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank), Jérôme Pineau (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Gatis Smukulis (Katusha), Laszlo Bodrogi (TT1), Arnaud Gérard (FDJ-BigMat), Koen De Kort (Argos-Shimano) and Yannick Talabardon (Saur-Sojasun) were the other members of the breakaway. Their gap over the pack grow rapidly. They could enjoy a 4:50 advantage after a very fast first hour of racing (50.6 kilometres covered). Behind, the chase was being organised by teams AG2R-La Mondiale, Vacansoleil-DCM and Garmin-Sharp, failing to have riders in the breakaway and the gap started dropping. "We wouldn't let them have more than four minutes lead," said eventual winner Marcato who co-captained the Vacansoleil-DCM team.

The strongest rider of the breakaway was obviously Michael Mørkøv. He decided to take off on his own with under 40 kilometres to go while all his former breakaway companions were caught up by the chasing pack at km 201. "I tried a way to escape from the bunch as I've done all year," the Dane told Cyclingnews. "It was a good group but some guys were too afraid to pull. They were saving energy. As I felt being the strongest of the group, I went away but I knew it was impossible to make it by myself with 35 kilometres more to race."

A group of seven counter-attackers took over from Mørkøv: Marcato, Terpstra, Roy Curvers (Argos-Shimano), Julien Bérard (AG2R-La Mondiale), De Vreese, Sébastien Turgot (Europcar) and Laurent Pichon (Bretagne-Schuller) managed to pull away in the last hills of the course and caught up with the leader. A second decisive move occurred in the final 10kms when Marcato pulled away, taking with him De Vreese and Terpstra.

While a group of favourites including defending champion Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano), Bjorn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Jakob Fuglsang (RadioShack-Nissan) managed to take off from the pack in the last hill (Cote de l'Epan, km 7), it was looking good for the front three, enjoying a fifteen seconds advantage with five kilometres to go. "Unfortunately, in the absence of radios, I didn't much of information," Marcato explained. "But I saw on the blackboard that there was a group at fifteen seconds and the peloton at 35 seconds. Obviously, had guys like Degenkolb, [Nacer] Bouhanni and [Adam] Blythe come across, it would have meant the end of my hopes."

Degenkolb was close to closing the gap by himself. "I understood this group was going for the victory but there were still three guys at the front," the German told Cyclingnews. "I was following Van Avermaet but since I was the strongest in the group, I tried because I only had one team-mate left with me. But probably I wasn't strong enough. You always have to try. I'm not devastated. It's still a fourth place in a big classic. After the fourth place at the world championship, it's not a bad way to conclude my season."

De Vreese wasn't that happy with the outcome. He and his directeur sportif Hans De Clercq complained to the judges about Marcato's move in the sprint but they got no luck. "Hadn't Marcato done that, I would have won," the Belgian noted. "I was going to pass him and he forced me to stop pedaling. It was my first time in such a situation while he had the experience of having sprinted here one year ago." After losing to Van Avermaet, Marcato had learnt the lesson. "I haven't seen what De Vreese is talking about," Marcato said. "I was only looking at the finishing line. But the street was wide. There was space for everyone. From last year, I mostly learnt how to ride in the kilometers preceding the sprint. One year ago, I had in mind that it was still good to be second. This time around, it was all or nothing. With 3km to go, I became confident that I would win."

The 28 year old Italian from Padova will put an end to his 2012 season at the Tour de Vendée next week, a race he won last year.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team4:50:34
2Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
3Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos - Shimano0:00:06
5Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:12
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
7Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
8Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:19
9Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
10Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
11Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
12Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan
13Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
14Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
15Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:00:28
16Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
17Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
18Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
19Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
20Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
21Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
22Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
23James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
24Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
25Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme Marseille
26Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
27Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
28Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
29Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
30Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
31Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
32Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
33Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
34Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
35Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Auber 93
36Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
37Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
38Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
40Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
41Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano
43Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
44Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
45Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
46Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
47Florian Senechal (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
48Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
49Julian Dean (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
50Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
51Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
52Tom Skujins (Lat) La Pomme Marseille
53Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
54Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
55Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
56David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
57Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
58Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
59Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
60Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
61Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
62Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano
63Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
64Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
65Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
66Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
67Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos - Shimano
68Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
69Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:42
70Karsten Kroon (Ned) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
71Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
72Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:47
73Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:11
74Christophe Laporte (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:01:22
75Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
76Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Auber 93
77Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:14
78Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
79Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
80Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
81Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
82Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
83Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
84Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
85Yohan Cauquil (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
86Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
87Romain Bacon (Fra) Auber 93
88Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
89Michael Morkov (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
90Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
91Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
92Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
93Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
94Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
95Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
96Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
97Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
98Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
99Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
100Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos - Shimano
101Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
102Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:04:31
103Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
104Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
105Robert Wagner (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
106Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
107Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
108Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Auber 93
109Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
110Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:16
111Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:06:08
112Matthew Busche (USA) Radioshack-Nissan
113Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Auber 93
114Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
115Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
116Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
117Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:39
118Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
119Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:06:40
120Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
121Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
122Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:07:38
123Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
124Sébastien Bergeret (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
125Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
126Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
127Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
128Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
129Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
130Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
131Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
132Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
133Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
134Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
135Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber 93
136Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:46
137Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
138Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:07:59
139Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:10:07
140Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:12:39
141Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano
142Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
143Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
144Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
145Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
146Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
147Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
OTLYannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:20:44
OTLLawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
OTLChristopher Juul Jensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
OTLLuke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
OTLAnton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha Team
OTLAlexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
OTLGregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
OTLNathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
OTLThomas Scully (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
DNFThomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
DNFMartin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
DNFJonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
DNFJeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
DNFChristian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
DNFGeraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
DNFGerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
DNFJérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
DNFViacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha Team
DNFDavid Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
DNFArnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
DNFGeoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
DNFBenoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
DNFBiel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFRomain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFMichel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
DNFMartijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
DNFRamunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
DNFJacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
DNFMatti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFRick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFCoen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFJan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFFrederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
DNFDamien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFPierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFRuben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFPablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFAndy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
DNFThomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
DNFSébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFBenoit Drujon (Fra) Auber 93
DNFSteven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
DNFYannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
DNSChristian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team

 

