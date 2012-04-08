Trending

Würtz Schmidt prevails in Roubaix

Turgis takes four-rider sprint for second

Full Results
1Mads Würtz Schmidt (Denmark)3:01:32
2Anthony Turgis (France)0:00:56
3Jon Dibben (Great Britain)
4Martin Otonicar (Slovenia)
5Markus Hoelgård (Norway)
6Joachim Vanreyten (Belgium)0:01:18
7Federico Zurlo (Italy)
8Félix Pouilly (France)
9Ricardo Van Dongen (Netherlands)0:01:19
10Mads Pedersen (Denmark)
11Francesco Rosa (Italy)0:01:23
12Nathan Van Hooydonck (Belgium)0:02:07
13Odd Christian Eiking (Norway)
14Sam Lowe (Great Britain)
15Fredrik Ludvigsson (Sweden)0:02:13
16Dylan Kowalski (France)0:02:24
17Dries Verstrepen (Belgium)
18Harry Tanfield (Great Britain)
19Cristian Torres Cuenca (Spain)
20Thomas Boudat (France)
21Patryk Stosz (Poland)
22Tobiasz Lis (Poland)
23Merijn Korevoor (Netherlands)
24Nicky Gieskens (Netherlands)
25Niels Goeree (Netherlands)
26Oliviero Troia (Italy)
27Maxime Farazijn (Belgium)
28Oscar Gonzalez Del Campo Garcia (Spain)
29Patrick Bosman (Austria)
30Gasper Kastrasnik (Slovenia)
31Lukas Spengler (Switzerland)0:02:30
32Ruslan Giliazov (Russian Federation)0:02:51
33Phil Bauhaus (Germany)0:03:06
34Tom Bohli (Switzerland)0:04:03
35Tim Reske (Germany)0:04:16
36Anthony Morel (France)0:04:20
37Bas Tietema (Netherlands)0:04:36
38Michael Goolaerts (Belgium)
39Tobias Derler (Austria)
40David Per (Slovenia)
41Maxime Piveteau (France)0:05:51
42Pavel Chursin (Russian Federation)0:05:58
43Dennis Wahlqvist (Sweden)0:06:01
44David Casillas (Spain)
45Mathias Krigbaum (Denmark)
46Kevin Deltombe (Belgium)0:06:02
47Mathias Rask Jeppesen (Denmark)0:06:22
48Jure Miskulin (Slovenia)0:06:41
49Petter Schmidt (Norway)0:07:40
50Andrey Sazanov (Russian Federation)0:07:50
51Juraj Lajcha (Slovakia)0:08:04

