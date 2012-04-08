Würtz Schmidt prevails in Roubaix
Turgis takes four-rider sprint for second
|1
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Denmark)
|3:01:32
|2
|Anthony Turgis (France)
|0:00:56
|3
|Jon Dibben (Great Britain)
|4
|Martin Otonicar (Slovenia)
|5
|Markus Hoelgård (Norway)
|6
|Joachim Vanreyten (Belgium)
|0:01:18
|7
|Federico Zurlo (Italy)
|8
|Félix Pouilly (France)
|9
|Ricardo Van Dongen (Netherlands)
|0:01:19
|10
|Mads Pedersen (Denmark)
|11
|Francesco Rosa (Italy)
|0:01:23
|12
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Belgium)
|0:02:07
|13
|Odd Christian Eiking (Norway)
|14
|Sam Lowe (Great Britain)
|15
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Sweden)
|0:02:13
|16
|Dylan Kowalski (France)
|0:02:24
|17
|Dries Verstrepen (Belgium)
|18
|Harry Tanfield (Great Britain)
|19
|Cristian Torres Cuenca (Spain)
|20
|Thomas Boudat (France)
|21
|Patryk Stosz (Poland)
|22
|Tobiasz Lis (Poland)
|23
|Merijn Korevoor (Netherlands)
|24
|Nicky Gieskens (Netherlands)
|25
|Niels Goeree (Netherlands)
|26
|Oliviero Troia (Italy)
|27
|Maxime Farazijn (Belgium)
|28
|Oscar Gonzalez Del Campo Garcia (Spain)
|29
|Patrick Bosman (Austria)
|30
|Gasper Kastrasnik (Slovenia)
|31
|Lukas Spengler (Switzerland)
|0:02:30
|32
|Ruslan Giliazov (Russian Federation)
|0:02:51
|33
|Phil Bauhaus (Germany)
|0:03:06
|34
|Tom Bohli (Switzerland)
|0:04:03
|35
|Tim Reske (Germany)
|0:04:16
|36
|Anthony Morel (France)
|0:04:20
|37
|Bas Tietema (Netherlands)
|0:04:36
|38
|Michael Goolaerts (Belgium)
|39
|Tobias Derler (Austria)
|40
|David Per (Slovenia)
|41
|Maxime Piveteau (France)
|0:05:51
|42
|Pavel Chursin (Russian Federation)
|0:05:58
|43
|Dennis Wahlqvist (Sweden)
|0:06:01
|44
|David Casillas (Spain)
|45
|Mathias Krigbaum (Denmark)
|46
|Kevin Deltombe (Belgium)
|0:06:02
|47
|Mathias Rask Jeppesen (Denmark)
|0:06:22
|48
|Jure Miskulin (Slovenia)
|0:06:41
|49
|Petter Schmidt (Norway)
|0:07:40
|50
|Andrey Sazanov (Russian Federation)
|0:07:50
|51
|Juraj Lajcha (Slovakia)
|0:08:04
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy