Trending

Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2021 Maps

By

The women's peloton will race 115.6km, 17 cobbles sectors and finish at the velodrome in Roubaix

Image 1 of 2

The map of the 2021 Paris-Roubaix Femmes

The map of the 2021 Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: ASO)
Image 2 of 2

Paris-Rouabix Femmes 2021 - Profile

Paris-Rouabix Femmes 2021 - Profile (Image credit: Paris-Roubaix Femmes / ASO)

Latest on Cyclingnews