Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2021 Maps
By Cyclingnews
The women's peloton will race 115.6km, 17 cobbles sectors and finish at the velodrome in Roubaix
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
CRO Race: Bauhaus wins stage 1Bahrain Victorious rider holds off Kooij and Halvorsen on longest day of six-day race
-
Best bike bells for commuting, road riding, mountain biking and moreThe best bike bells will alert others to your presence politely and effectively while fitting securely and within easy reach
-
Molano claims Giro di Sicilia openerUAE rider mows down Albanese in frantic final
-
Wahoo overhauls Sufferfest with launch of Systm training appComplete with cycling, running and swimming workouts, as well as strength, mental toughness and yoga - and an all-new podcast
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.