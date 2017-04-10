Van Avermaet well clear atop WorldTour standings after Paris-Roubaix victory
BMC rider further extends lead over Sagan
Greg Van Avermaet's fourth WorldTour win of 2017 and first career monument victory at Paris-Roubaix has further extended the Belgian's position on top of the individual WorldTour rankings.
Related Articles
Van Avermaet has led the standings since his E3 Harelbeke victory, and despite two general classification wins for Alejandro Valverde, the BMC Racing rider is in complete command with 2398 points. World champion Peter Sagan is the closest challenger over 100 points in arrears on 1245, while Valverde has 1065 points to his name. 15 WorldTour races have been held thus far in 2017.
While Van Avermaet has been scoring heavily in the one-day WorldTour races, back-to-back WorldTour stages for Valverde at Volta a Catalunya and Vuelta al Pais Vasco has ensured the Spaniard remains near the top of the rankings. Contador's third second place finish at a WorldTour stage race also kept the Trek-Segafredo rider towards the top of the rankings. Richie Porte, the first leader of the WorldTour in 2017, meanwhile has dropped down to seventh as he hasn't raced since Paris-Nice in March.
The winner of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, E3 Harelbeke, Gent–Wevelgem and Paris-Roubaix, Van Avermaet has also finished second at the Tour of Flanders and Strade Bianche. His haul of points has ensured BMC feature at the pointy end of the team rankings with 4614 points scored from 25 different riders.
However, it is Quick-Step Floors who lead the team rankings via its 5842 points. Third on the rankings is Orica–Scott with 3367 points, with Trek-Segafredo close behind on 3235 points. Movistar round out the top five teams with 2917 points.
Dimension Data remain rooted to the bottom of the team rankings with its 792 points pale in comparison to Quick-Step Floors. The South African team also have the smallest spread of riders with WorldTour points in 2017 with just 12 scoring thus far.
The next WorldTour race on the calendar is the first of the Ardennes Classics, Amstel Gold Race, next Sunday followed by La Flèche Wallonne and Liège–Bastogne–Liège.
WorldTour rankings - April 10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2398
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora–Hansgrohe
|1245
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1170
|4
|Alberto Contador (Esp) Trek–Segafredo
|1143
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team
|1065
|6
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|856
|7
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|812
|8
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|785
|9
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|707
|10
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek–Segafredo
|685
|11
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|660
|12
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|642
|13
|Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|635
|14
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|620
|15
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–Scott
|577
|16
|Primož Roglic (Slo) LottoNL–Jumbo
|570
|17
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha–Alpecin
|551
|18
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|550
|19
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|541
|20
|Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ
|503
|21
|Dan Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|495
|22
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica–Scott
|473
|23
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale–Drapac
|460
|24
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha–Alpecin
|440
|25
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica–Scott
|422
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Quick-Step Floors
|5842
|pts
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|4614
|3
|Orica-Scott
|3367
|4
|Trek-Segafredo
|3235
|5
|Movistar Team
|2917
|6
|Team Sky
|2821
|7
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|2534
|8
|Team Sunweb
|1739
|9
|Katusha-Alpecin
|1726
|10
|Cannondale-Drapac
|1711
|11
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1658
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|1566
|13
|UAE Team Emirates
|1342
|14
|FDJ
|1285
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|1277
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1241
|17
|Bahrain-Merida
|1157
|18
|Dimension Data
|792
To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy