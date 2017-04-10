Trending

Van Avermaet well clear atop WorldTour standings after Paris-Roubaix victory

BMC rider further extends lead over Sagan

Image 1 of 5

Greg Van Avermaet takes the Paris-Roubaix victory.

Greg Van Avermaet takes the Paris-Roubaix victory.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 5

Alejandro Valverde atop the País Vasco podium

Alejandro Valverde atop the País Vasco podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 5

Peter Sagan just ahead of Tom Boonen at Paris-Roubaix

Peter Sagan just ahead of Tom Boonen at Paris-Roubaix
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 5

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) kisses the trophy

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) kisses the trophy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 5

Alberto Contador riding the Vuelta al País Vasco's stage 6 time trial

Alberto Contador riding the Vuelta al País Vasco's stage 6 time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Greg Van Avermaet's fourth WorldTour win of 2017 and first career monument victory at Paris-Roubaix has further extended the Belgian's position on top of the individual WorldTour rankings.

Related Articles

Van Avermaet remains top of WorldTour rankings after Tour of Flanders

Van Avermaet wins Paris-Roubaix

Van Avermaet: I went into the velodrome believing I was going to win Paris-Roubaix

Massive Paris-Roubaix tech gallery: artillery for the cobbles

Van Avermaet has led the standings since his E3 Harelbeke victory, and despite two general classification wins for Alejandro Valverde, the BMC Racing rider is in complete command with 2398 points. World champion Peter Sagan is the closest challenger over 100 points in arrears on 1245, while Valverde has 1065 points to his name. 15 WorldTour races have been held thus far in 2017.

While Van Avermaet has been scoring heavily in the one-day WorldTour races, back-to-back WorldTour stages for Valverde at Volta a Catalunya and Vuelta al Pais Vasco has ensured the Spaniard remains near the top of the rankings. Contador's third second place finish at a WorldTour stage race also kept the Trek-Segafredo rider towards the top of the rankings. Richie Porte, the first leader of the WorldTour in 2017, meanwhile has dropped down to seventh as he hasn't raced since Paris-Nice in March.

The winner of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, E3 Harelbeke, Gent–Wevelgem and Paris-Roubaix, Van Avermaet has also finished second at the Tour of Flanders and Strade Bianche. His haul of points has ensured BMC feature at the pointy end of the team rankings with 4614 points scored from 25 different riders.

However, it is Quick-Step Floors who lead the team rankings via its 5842 points. Third on the rankings is Orica–Scott with 3367 points, with Trek-Segafredo close behind on 3235 points. Movistar round out the top five teams with 2917 points.

Dimension Data remain rooted to the bottom of the team rankings with its 792 points pale in comparison to Quick-Step Floors. The South African team also have the smallest spread of riders with WorldTour points in 2017 with just 12 scoring thus far.

The next WorldTour race on the calendar is the first of the Ardennes Classics, Amstel Gold Race, next Sunday followed by La Flèche Wallonne and Liège–Bastogne–Liège.

WorldTour rankings - April 10

Individual
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2398pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora–Hansgrohe1245
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1170
4Alberto Contador (Esp) Trek–Segafredo1143
5Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team1065
6Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky856
7Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team812
8Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors785
9Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky707
10John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek–Segafredo685
11Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team660
12Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors642
13Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors635
14Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team620
15Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–Scott577
16Primož Roglic (Slo) LottoNL–Jumbo570
17Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha–Alpecin551
18Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale550
19Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb541
20Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ503
21Dan Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors495
22Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica–Scott473
23Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale–Drapac460
24Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha–Alpecin440
25Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica–Scott422

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Quick-Step Floors5842pts
2BMC Racing Team4614
3Orica-Scott3367
4Trek-Segafredo3235
5Movistar Team2917
6Team Sky2821
7Bora-Hansgrohe2534
8Team Sunweb1739
9Katusha-Alpecin1726
10Cannondale-Drapac1711
11Team LottoNl-Jumbo1658
12Lotto Soudal1566
13UAE Team Emirates1342
14FDJ1285
15Astana Pro Team1277
16AG2R La Mondiale1241
17Bahrain-Merida1157
18Dimension Data792

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here