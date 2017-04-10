Van Avermaet well clear atop WorldTour standings after Paris-Roubaix victory

Image 1 of 5 Greg Van Avermaet takes the Paris-Roubaix victory. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Alejandro Valverde atop the País Vasco podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Peter Sagan just ahead of Tom Boonen at Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) kisses the trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Alberto Contador riding the Vuelta al País Vasco's stage 6 time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Greg Van Avermaet's fourth WorldTour win of 2017 and first career monument victory at Paris-Roubaix has further extended the Belgian's position on top of the individual WorldTour rankings.

Van Avermaet has led the standings since his E3 Harelbeke victory, and despite two general classification wins for Alejandro Valverde, the BMC Racing rider is in complete command with 2398 points. World champion Peter Sagan is the closest challenger over 100 points in arrears on 1245, while Valverde has 1065 points to his name. 15 WorldTour races have been held thus far in 2017.

While Van Avermaet has been scoring heavily in the one-day WorldTour races, back-to-back WorldTour stages for Valverde at Volta a Catalunya and Vuelta al Pais Vasco has ensured the Spaniard remains near the top of the rankings. Contador's third second place finish at a WorldTour stage race also kept the Trek-Segafredo rider towards the top of the rankings. Richie Porte, the first leader of the WorldTour in 2017, meanwhile has dropped down to seventh as he hasn't raced since Paris-Nice in March.

The winner of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, E3 Harelbeke, Gent–Wevelgem and Paris-Roubaix, Van Avermaet has also finished second at the Tour of Flanders and Strade Bianche. His haul of points has ensured BMC feature at the pointy end of the team rankings with 4614 points scored from 25 different riders.

However, it is Quick-Step Floors who lead the team rankings via its 5842 points. Third on the rankings is Orica–Scott with 3367 points, with Trek-Segafredo close behind on 3235 points. Movistar round out the top five teams with 2917 points.

Dimension Data remain rooted to the bottom of the team rankings with its 792 points pale in comparison to Quick-Step Floors. The South African team also have the smallest spread of riders with WorldTour points in 2017 with just 12 scoring thus far.

The next WorldTour race on the calendar is the first of the Ardennes Classics, Amstel Gold Race, next Sunday followed by La Flèche Wallonne and Liège–Bastogne–Liège.

WorldTour rankings - April 10

Individual # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2398 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora–Hansgrohe 1245 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1170 4 Alberto Contador (Esp) Trek–Segafredo 1143 5 Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team 1065 6 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 856 7 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 812 8 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 785 9 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 707 10 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek–Segafredo 685 11 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 660 12 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 642 13 Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 635 14 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 620 15 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–Scott 577 16 Primož Roglic (Slo) LottoNL–Jumbo 570 17 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha–Alpecin 551 18 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 550 19 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 541 20 Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ 503 21 Dan Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 495 22 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica–Scott 473 23 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale–Drapac 460 24 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha–Alpecin 440 25 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica–Scott 422

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Quick-Step Floors 5842 pts 2 BMC Racing Team 4614 3 Orica-Scott 3367 4 Trek-Segafredo 3235 5 Movistar Team 2917 6 Team Sky 2821 7 Bora-Hansgrohe 2534 8 Team Sunweb 1739 9 Katusha-Alpecin 1726 10 Cannondale-Drapac 1711 11 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1658 12 Lotto Soudal 1566 13 UAE Team Emirates 1342 14 FDJ 1285 15 Astana Pro Team 1277 16 AG2R La Mondiale 1241 17 Bahrain-Merida 1157 18 Dimension Data 792

