Paris-Roubaix race highlights - Video

Matt Hayman (Orica-GreenEdge) wins Paris-Roubaix

After 15 other tries, Mat Hayman (Orica-GreenEdge) finally took victory at his favourite race of the year, Paris-Roubaix.

The 37-year-old Australian, held off a late charge from four-time winner Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) to add his names to those engraved in the Roubaix velodrome showers. Boonen, who was on the cusp of history, took a hard-fought second place with Ian Stannard (Team Sky) in third.

Pre-race favourite Fabian Cancellara, who had already been dropped, crashed hard in the Mons-en-Pévèle, which was covered in mud. Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) employed some sterling bike handling skills to ride over Cancellara’s bike but never made it back to the front group.

Watch the highlights above and click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews channel.