Trending

Live coverage

Paris-Nice stage 7 and coronavirus – live updates

By

Follow the latest developments during the final stage of the Race to Sun

Paris-Nice 2020 stage profiles

(Image credit: ASO / Paris-Nice)

Paris-Nice 2020 hub page

Paris-Nice: Benoot wins stage 6

Bardet frustrated with riding on at Paris-Nice during coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus and cycling: A timeline of the pandemic's effect on the sport

Giro d'Italia postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

Gent-Wevelgem and E3 BinckBank Classic cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

Situation

Refresh

157km remaining

The peloton have already kicked things off and are on the road.

Anthony Perez (Cofidis) and Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R La Mondiale) have jumped away from the peloton to start up the first breakaway attempt of the day.

The final stage, due to be held on Sunday around Nice, has already been cancelled, of course.

As things stand, today's stage is the last major professional bike race to be held in Europe until April.

Countless sports events and leagues around the world have been called off over the past few days, but here we are on the road from Nice to the summit finish of Valdeblore La Colmiane, as Paris-Nice is somehow still running...

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the final stage of Paris-Nice and the ongoing Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Latest on Cyclingnews