Paris-Nice stage 7 and coronavirus – live updates

🚩 Le peloton dans les rues de Nice en direction du départ réel. 🚩 The peloton rides in the streets of Nice towards the real start. #ParisNice pic.twitter.com/YBPmoNmERyMarch 14, 2020

157km remaining The peloton have already kicked things off and are on the road. Anthony Perez (Cofidis) and Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R La Mondiale) have jumped away from the peloton to start up the first breakaway attempt of the day.

The final stage, due to be held on Sunday around Nice, has already been cancelled, of course. As things stand, today's stage is the last major professional bike race to be held in Europe until April.

Countless sports events and leagues around the world have been called off over the past few days, but here we are on the road from Nice to the summit finish of Valdeblore La Colmiane, as Paris-Nice is somehow still running...