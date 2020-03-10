Paris-Nice Stage 3 – Live coverage

Refresh

Tom Devriendt (Circus-Wanty Gobert) was fist to the intermediate sprint after 20km in Chatillon-Coligny.

Tom Devriendt (Circus Wanty Gobert) has extended his lead to 1:50. He faces a lonely but brave ride out front. Allez Tom! Op Op!

#ParisNice We’ll be looking to keep @vincenzonibali out of danger ahead of tomorrow’s time trial pic.twitter.com/xfJhBx3Dws March 10, 2020

#ParisNice Another ‘classics-style’ stage today as we continue south to La Châtre. It’ll be tough day again with 212km to cover along with more danger of crosswinds 🌬 pic.twitter.com/S0h8RuCvxC March 10, 2020

It is also could in northern France, with temperatures of just 6C. It's going to be a hard day in the saddle.

We have an attack. Belgium's Tom Devriendt (Circus Wanty Gobert) attacked alone after 4km. He now leads the peloton by 35 seconds but is out front alone.

German national champion Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) is in the race leader's yellow jersey. He strengthened his overall lead yesterday by picking up three seconds in an intermediate sprint.

He leads stage 2 winner Giacomo Nizzolo (NTT Pro Cycling) by 15 seconds while Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) is third at 21 seconds.

Today's intermediate sprint is in Chatillon-Coligny at kilometre 20, so could be a perfect chance for Schachmann to try and take more seconds.