Paris-Nice Stage 3 – Live coverage

By

All the action as cross winds threaten to split the peloton yet again

The profile of stage 3 of Paris-Nice 2020

Tom Devriendt (Circus-Wanty Gobert) was fist to the intermediate sprint after 20km in Chatillon-Coligny. 

200km remaining

Tom Devriendt (Circus Wanty Gobert) has extended his lead to 1:50. He faces a lonely but brave ride out front. Allez Tom! Op Op!

It is also could in northern France, with temperatures of just 6C. It's going to be a hard day in the saddle.

We have an attack. Belgium's Tom Devriendt (Circus Wanty Gobert) attacked alone after 4km. He now leads the peloton by 35 seconds but is out front alone.

German national champion Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) is in the race leader's yellow jersey. He strengthened his overall lead yesterday by picking up three seconds in an intermediate sprint. 

He leads stage 2 winner Giacomo Nizzolo (NTT Pro Cycling) by 15 seconds while  Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) is third at 21 seconds. 

Today's intermediate sprint is in Chatillon-Coligny at kilometre 20, so could be a perfect chance for Schachmann to try and take more seconds.

The weather looks set to be cloudy all day, with a risk of rain and cross winds. The wind is blowing from the southwest, meaning it will be a cross/head wind for much of the day. 

133 riders are in the peloton. The same number that finished stage 2 on Monday.

Race radio has confirmed the stage is underway.

As we join the action, the riders have rolled out of Chalette-sur-Loing towards  La Châtre for 212.5km of racing. It promises to be another day of cross winds, echelons and so aggressive racing. We will have all the action. 

Hello and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 3 of Paris-Nice. 

