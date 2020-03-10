Live coverage
Paris-Nice Stage 3 – Live coverage
All the action as cross winds threaten to split the peloton yet again
Tom Devriendt (Circus-Wanty Gobert) was fist to the intermediate sprint after 20km in Chatillon-Coligny.
200km remaining
Tom Devriendt (Circus Wanty Gobert) has extended his lead to 1:50. He faces a lonely but brave ride out front. Allez Tom! Op Op!
#ParisNice We’ll be looking to keep @vincenzonibali out of danger ahead of tomorrow’s time trial pic.twitter.com/xfJhBx3DwsMarch 10, 2020
#ParisNice Another ‘classics-style’ stage today as we continue south to La Châtre. It’ll be tough day again with 212km to cover along with more danger of crosswinds 🌬 pic.twitter.com/S0h8RuCvxCMarch 10, 2020
It is also could in northern France, with temperatures of just 6C. It's going to be a hard day in the saddle.
We have an attack. Belgium's Tom Devriendt (Circus Wanty Gobert) attacked alone after 4km. He now leads the peloton by 35 seconds but is out front alone.
German national champion Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) is in the race leader's yellow jersey. He strengthened his overall lead yesterday by picking up three seconds in an intermediate sprint.
He leads stage 2 winner Giacomo Nizzolo (NTT Pro Cycling) by 15 seconds while Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) is third at 21 seconds.
Today's intermediate sprint is in Chatillon-Coligny at kilometre 20, so could be a perfect chance for Schachmann to try and take more seconds.
The weather looks set to be cloudy all day, with a risk of rain and cross winds. The wind is blowing from the southwest, meaning it will be a cross/head wind for much of the day.
133 riders are in the peloton. The same number that finished stage 2 on Monday.
Race radio has confirmed the stage is underway.
Stage 3 @ParisNice is underway #ParisNice pic.twitter.com/nethM4KVq5March 10, 2020
🚩 Le départ est donné, bonne étape à tous !🚩 Stage 3 is underway!#ParisNice pic.twitter.com/dTpZU9jKBRMarch 10, 2020
As we join the action, the riders have rolled out of Chalette-sur-Loing towards La Châtre for 212.5km of racing. It promises to be another day of cross winds, echelons and so aggressive racing. We will have all the action.
Hello and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 3 of Paris-Nice.
