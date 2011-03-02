Trending

Stage 7: Brignoles - Biot - Sophia Antipolis - 215km

Map and profile

Image 1 of 2

Paris - Nice - Stage 7 Profile

Paris - Nice - Stage 7 Profile

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 2 of 2

Paris - Nice - Stage 7 Map

Paris - Nice - Stage 7 Map

(Image credit: ASO)

Map

Image ©: ASO

Profile

Image ©: ASO

Climbs
Km 47.0 - Côte des Tuillières - 2.2 km climb at 7.8 % - Category 2
Km 63.0 - Côte du Mont Méaulx - 1.7 km climb at 4.8 % - Category 3
Km 102.0 - Côte de Cabris - 7.5 km climb at 5.9 % - Category 1
Km 112.0 - Col du Ferrier (1041 m) - 4.3 km climb at 6.8 % - Category 1
Km 151.0 - Côte de Gourdon - 6.2 km climb at 4.4 % - Category 2

Latest on Cyclingnews