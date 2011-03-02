Trending

Stage 5: Saint-Symphorien-sur-Coise - Vernoux-en-Vivarais - 193km

Paris - Nice - Stage 5 Map

(Image credit: ASO)
Paris - Nice - Stage 5 Profile

(Image credit: ASO)

Climbs
Km 29.0 - Côte des Ayats - 1.7 km climb at 4.8 % - Category 3 Km 54.0 - Col de la Croix de Chaubouret (1201 m) - 9.8 km climb at 6.6 % - Category 1
Km 96.0 - Côte de Saint-Jeure-d'Ay - 1.9 km climb at 5.5 % - Category 3
Km 136.0 - Col de Montreynaud (760 m) - 7.4 km climb at 4.8 % - Category 2
Km 144.0 - Côte de Vernoux-en-Vivarais - 1.0 km climb at 5.5 % - Category 3
Km 151.0 - Col de Comberon - 4.4 km climb at 4.4 % - Category 3
Km 184.0 - Col de la Mûre (765 m) - 7.6 km climb at 8.3 % - Category 1

