Trending

Stage 7: Nice - Nice - 119 km

Map and profile

Climbs:

Km 51.0 - Col de la Porte - 7.2 km climb to 7.2 % - Category 1
Km 88.5 - La Turbie - 7.6 km climb to 4.8 % - Category 1
Km 103.0 - Col d'Eze - 4.2 km climb to 6.8 % - Category 1

Latest on Cyclingnews