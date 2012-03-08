Chile too good in pursuit
USA dominant in team sprint
Day 1: Team pursuit, Team sprint, scratch (men), points race, 500m TT (women) -
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chile
|0:04:19.82
|Pablo Seisdedos
|Antonio Cabrera
|Gonzalo Miranda
|Luis Sepulveda
|2
|Brasil
|0:04:23.66
|Armando Camargo
|Leandro Silva
|Thiago Nardin
|Gideoni Monteiro
|3
|Argentina
|0:04:25.62
|Walter Perez
|Marcos Crespo
|Mauro Agostini
|Maximiliano Almada
|4
|USA
|0:04:25.78
|Ina Moir
|Carl Daniel
|Matthew Lipscomb
|Zach Noonan
|5
|Venezuela
|0:04:29.13
|Pedro Lopez
|Daniel Linares
|Ali Pereira
|Enrique Diaz
|6
|Mexico
|0:04:33.71
|Edibaldo Maldonado
|Jose Alfredo Aguirre
|Armando Pagaza
|Marcos Morales
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|USA
|0:00:46.49
|Michael Blatchford
|Kevin Mansker
|James Watkins
|2
|Canada
|0:00:46.64
|Josep Veloce
|Travis Smith
|Hugo Barrete
|3
|Argentina
|0:00:46.67
|Matia Gatto
|Leandro Bottasso
|Pablo Perruchoud
|4
|Venezuela
|0:00:47.06
|Hersony Canelon
|Angel Pulgar
|Cesar Marcano
|5
|Mexico
|0:00:47.70
|Ruben Horta
|Roberto Serrano
|Edgar Verdugo
|6
|Brasil
|0:00:48.08
|Davi Romeo
|Dieferson Borges
|Flavio Cipriano
|7
|Chile
|0:00:51.42
|Andres Silva
|Ginno Urrutia
|Felipe Peñaloza
|8
|Costa Rica
|0:00:54.03
|Javier Alvarado
|Carlos Murillo
|Favio Acosta
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisandra Guerra (Cub)
|0:00:34.60
|2
|Juliana Gaviria (Col)
|0:00:35.65
|3
|Elisabeth Carlson (USA)
|0:00:35.87
|4
|Heather Moyse (Can)
|0:00:36.21
|5
|Mariesthela Vilera (Ven)
|0:00:36.27
|6
|Daniela Gaxiola (Mex)
|0:00:36.42
|7
|Frany Fong (Mex)
|0:00:37.20
|8
|Gledimar Tapia (Ven)
|0:00:37.27
|9
|Karen Cruz (ESa)
|0:00:37.40
|10
|Sumaia Ribeiro (Bra)
|0:00:37.41
|11
|Dana Feiss (USA)
|0:00:37.87
|12
|Ilonka Jara (Chi)
|0:00:40.24
|13
|Mayer Deidre (Bar)
|0:00:40.31
|14
|Daiana Almada (Arg)
|0:00:40.37
|15
|Maria Paz Vicencio (Chi)
|0:00:40.38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chile
|0:04:16.88
|Pablo Seisdedos
|Antonio Cabrera
|Gonzalo Miranda
|Luis Sepulveda
|2
|Brasil
|0:04:22.42
|Armando Camargo
|Leandro Silva
|Thiago Nardin
|Gideoni Monteiro
|3
|Argentina
|0:04:18.19
|Walter Perez
|Marcos Crespo
|Mauro Agostini
|Maximiliano Almada
|4
|USA
|0:04:21.07
|Ina Moir
|Carl Daniel
|Matthew Lipscomb
|Zach Noonan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paola Muñoz (Chi)
|36
|pts
|2
|Daniely Garcia (Ven)
|35
|3
|Daniela Guajardo (Chi)
|22
|4
|Jessica Jurado (Mex)
|21
|5
|Yumari Gonzalez (Cub)
|21
|6
|Marlies Mejias (Cub)
|20
|7
|Elizabeth Newell (USA)
|10
|8
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex)
|9
|9
|Cari Higgins (USA)
|9
|10
|Lilibeth Chacon (Ven)
|6
|11
|Janildes Fernandez (Bra)
|1
|12
|Valeria Muller (Arg)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Robert Lea (USA)
|2
|Pablo Seisdedos (Chi)
|3
|Matthews Darren (Bar)
|4
|Enrique Diaz (Ven)
|5
|Leandro Silva (Bra)
|6
|Facundo Lezica (Arg)
|7
|Manuel Rodas (Gua)
|8
|Ali Pereira (Ven)
|9
|Julio Padilla (Gua)
|10
|Armando Pagaza (Mex)
|11
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (Mex)
|12
|Crhistopher Mansilla (Chi)
|13
|Oscareli Salazar (CRc)
|14
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu)
|15
|Franco Martins (Arg)
|16
|Ina Moir (USA)
|17
|Robson Dias (Bra)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|USA
|0:00:45.80
|Michael Blatchford
|Kevin Mansker
|James Watkins
|2
|Canada
|0:00:46.35
|Josep Veloce
|Travis Smith
|Hugo Barrete
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|3
|Venezuela
|0:00:46.58
|Hersony Canelon
|Angel Pulgar
|Cesar Marcano
|4
|Argentina
|0:00:46.65
|Matia Gatto
|Leandro Bottasso
|Pablo Perruchoud
