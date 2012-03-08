Trending

Bobby Lea (USA) went on to win the evening scratch race.

(Image credit: Greg Cross)
The podium for the 500 metre women's time trial.

(Image credit: Greg Cross)

Team Pursuit qualifying - men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chile0:04:19.82
Pablo Seisdedos
Antonio Cabrera
Gonzalo Miranda
Luis Sepulveda
2Brasil0:04:23.66
Armando Camargo
Leandro Silva
Thiago Nardin
Gideoni Monteiro
3Argentina0:04:25.62
Walter Perez
Marcos Crespo
Mauro Agostini
Maximiliano Almada
4USA0:04:25.78
Ina Moir
Carl Daniel
Matthew Lipscomb
Zach Noonan
5Venezuela0:04:29.13
Pedro Lopez
Daniel Linares
Ali Pereira
Enrique Diaz
6Mexico0:04:33.71
Edibaldo Maldonado
Jose Alfredo Aguirre
Armando Pagaza
Marcos Morales

Team sprint - men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1USA0:00:46.49
Michael Blatchford
Kevin Mansker
James Watkins
2Canada0:00:46.64
Josep Veloce
Travis Smith
Hugo Barrete
3Argentina0:00:46.67
Matia Gatto
Leandro Bottasso
Pablo Perruchoud
4Venezuela0:00:47.06
Hersony Canelon
Angel Pulgar
Cesar Marcano
5Mexico0:00:47.70
Ruben Horta
Roberto Serrano
Edgar Verdugo
6Brasil0:00:48.08
Davi Romeo
Dieferson Borges
Flavio Cipriano
7Chile0:00:51.42
Andres Silva
Ginno Urrutia
Felipe Peñaloza
8Costa Rica0:00:54.03
Javier Alvarado
Carlos Murillo
Favio Acosta

500 metre time trial - women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisandra Guerra (Cub)0:00:34.60
2Juliana Gaviria (Col)0:00:35.65
3Elisabeth Carlson (USA)0:00:35.87
4Heather Moyse (Can)0:00:36.21
5Mariesthela Vilera (Ven)0:00:36.27
6Daniela Gaxiola (Mex)0:00:36.42
7Frany Fong (Mex)0:00:37.20
8Gledimar Tapia (Ven)0:00:37.27
9Karen Cruz (ESa)0:00:37.40
10Sumaia Ribeiro (Bra)0:00:37.41
11Dana Feiss (USA)0:00:37.87
12Ilonka Jara (Chi)0:00:40.24
13Mayer Deidre (Bar)0:00:40.31
14Daiana Almada (Arg)0:00:40.37
15Maria Paz Vicencio (Chi)0:00:40.38

Team Pursuit Final - men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chile0:04:16.88
Pablo Seisdedos
Antonio Cabrera
Gonzalo Miranda
Luis Sepulveda
2Brasil0:04:22.42
Armando Camargo
Leandro Silva
Thiago Nardin
Gideoni Monteiro
3Argentina0:04:18.19
Walter Perez
Marcos Crespo
Mauro Agostini
Maximiliano Almada
4USA0:04:21.07
Ina Moir
Carl Daniel
Matthew Lipscomb
Zach Noonan

Points race - women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paola Muñoz (Chi)36pts
2Daniely Garcia (Ven)35
3Daniela Guajardo (Chi)22
4Jessica Jurado (Mex)21
5Yumari Gonzalez (Cub)21
6Marlies Mejias (Cub)20
7Elizabeth Newell (USA)10
8Ingrid Drexel (Mex)9
9Cari Higgins (USA)9
10Lilibeth Chacon (Ven)6
11Janildes Fernandez (Bra)1
12Valeria Muller (Arg)

Scratch race - men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Robert Lea (USA)
2Pablo Seisdedos (Chi)
3Matthews Darren (Bar)
4Enrique Diaz (Ven)
5Leandro Silva (Bra)
6Facundo Lezica (Arg)
7Manuel Rodas (Gua)
8Ali Pereira (Ven)
9Julio Padilla (Gua)
10Armando Pagaza (Mex)
11Fabrizio Von Nacher (Mex)
12Crhistopher Mansilla (Chi)
13Oscareli Salazar (CRc)
14Segundo Navarrete (Ecu)
15Franco Martins (Arg)
16Ina Moir (USA)
17Robson Dias (Bra)

Team sprint final - men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1USA0:00:45.80
Michael Blatchford
Kevin Mansker
James Watkins
2Canada0:00:46.35
Josep Veloce
Travis Smith
Hugo Barrete

Bronze medal ride
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3Venezuela0:00:46.58
Hersony Canelon
Angel Pulgar
Cesar Marcano
4Argentina0:00:46.65
Matia Gatto
Leandro Bottasso
Pablo Perruchoud

