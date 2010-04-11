Holden claims downhill title
'Tranquilo' in the final nets a win
American rider Katie Holden claimed the women's downhill event at the 2010 Pan American Mountain Bike Continental Championships. She defeated Lorena Dromundo (Mexico) and four cross winner Luana Oliveira (Brazil).
Holden's victory came after she had nearly crashed in her qualifying round. The near-miss gave her a better idea of how to approach her race-winning final run.
"I knew that my qualifier hadn't gone so well, hadn't gone as well as it could have, so I decided to do the final differently. I realized that I had to slow down to go faster, just be super smooth and concentrate on taking the best lines," said Holden.
"I know that I probably could have gone a lot faster, but this track can catch you off guard. So, I toned it back a bit, and the whole way down I was thinking 'tranquilo, tranquilo'..."
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katie Holden (United States of America)
|0:04:52.20
|2
|Lorena Dromundo (Mexico)
|0:00:15.25
|3
|Luana Oliveira (Brazil)
|0:00:57.40
|4
|Veronica Miranda (Chile)
|0:00:58.35
|5
|Katherine Rodrigu (Venezuela)
|0:03:36.05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mariana Salazar (El Salvador)
|0:05:12.90
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Humberto Jaquez (Mexico)
|0:04:55.05
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy