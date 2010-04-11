Image 1 of 17 Paula Quiros (Argentina) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 17 Willow Koerber (USA) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 17 Angela Parra Sierra (Colombia) outsprints Mical Dyck (Canada) for fourth place. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 17 Angela Parra Sierra (Colombia) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 17 Heather Irmiger (USA) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 17 Mary McConneloug (USA) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 17 Angela Parra Sierra (Colombia) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 17 Paula Quiros (Argentina) attacked very hard at the start of the U23 cross country. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 17 Laura Abril (Colombia) en route to gold in the U23 cross country. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 17 Mikaela Kofman (Canada) earned the silver medal in the U23 cross country. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 17 The U23 women's podium (l-r): Mikaela Kofman, Laura Abril and Paula Quiros. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 17 Mical Dyck (Canada) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 17 Willow Koerber (USA) wins the elite women's XC. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 17 The elite women's podium (l-r): Mary McConneloug, Willow Koerber and Heather Irmiger. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 17 Willow Koerber (USA) earned a gold medal in the women's cross country. (Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES) Image 16 of 17 Heather Irmiger completed the USA's sweep of the women's cross country with her third place finish. (Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES) Image 17 of 17 Mary McConneloug (USA) won silver in the women's cross country. (Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)

The United States brought its 'A' team to the Pan American Mountain Bike Championships for the cross-country and the riders didn't disappoint, with the women sweeping the podium, led by Willow Koerber.

With Koerber, Mary McConneloug and Heather Irmiger on the start line, the only surprise would have been if the US hadn't taken at least two medals. Koerber rode away early in the first lap of the five lap race, and maintained her lead all the way to the finish. McConneloug similarly took control of second place, but Irmiger had a battle early in the race with Canada's Mical Dyck, before finally pulling away to complete the podium sweep.

"I just wanted to push it," explained Koerber. "I got a gap on the first lap, and I was trying to make myself hurt, because that is what the World Cups will be like. I had my first race of the year just a couple of weeks ago at Fontana, and I won the short track there, so I knew that I had the speed. I've had a couple of thirds at the Pan Ams, so I'm happy to get my first win."

In the four lap Under 23 race, Laura Abril of Colombia took control early in the first lap and quickly distanced herself from the rest of the field. Kofman had early problems, with a rear flat the necessitated a pit stop. She steadily worked her way back through the field to move into second by the final lap, with Paula Quiros of Argentina finishing third.

Provisional Results

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Willow Koerber (United States of America) 2 Mary McConneloug (United States of America) 3 Heather Irmiger (United States of America) 4 Angela Parra Sierra (Colombia) 5 Mical Dyck (Canada) 7 Amand Sin (Canada)