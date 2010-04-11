Koerber wins Pan American championship
With McConneloug and Irmiger, Americans sweep top three spots
The United States brought its 'A' team to the Pan American Mountain Bike Championships for the cross-country and the riders didn't disappoint, with the women sweeping the podium, led by Willow Koerber.
With Koerber, Mary McConneloug and Heather Irmiger on the start line, the only surprise would have been if the US hadn't taken at least two medals. Koerber rode away early in the first lap of the five lap race, and maintained her lead all the way to the finish. McConneloug similarly took control of second place, but Irmiger had a battle early in the race with Canada's Mical Dyck, before finally pulling away to complete the podium sweep.
"I just wanted to push it," explained Koerber. "I got a gap on the first lap, and I was trying to make myself hurt, because that is what the World Cups will be like. I had my first race of the year just a couple of weeks ago at Fontana, and I won the short track there, so I knew that I had the speed. I've had a couple of thirds at the Pan Ams, so I'm happy to get my first win."
In the four lap Under 23 race, Laura Abril of Colombia took control early in the first lap and quickly distanced herself from the rest of the field. Kofman had early problems, with a rear flat the necessitated a pit stop. She steadily worked her way back through the field to move into second by the final lap, with Paula Quiros of Argentina finishing third.
Provisional Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Willow Koerber (United States of America)
|2
|Mary McConneloug (United States of America)
|3
|Heather Irmiger (United States of America)
|4
|Angela Parra Sierra (Colombia)
|5
|Mical Dyck (Canada)
|7
|Amand Sin (Canada)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Laura Abril (Colombia)
|2
|Mikaela Kofman (Canada)
|3
|Paula Quiros (Argentina)
|4
|Daniela Rojas (Chile)
|5
|Ana Teresa Casas (Mexico)
|6
|Angela Mora (Mexico)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
-
Sutton will not return after walking out of Freeman hearingTeam Sky and British Cycling psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters is next to be questioned
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy