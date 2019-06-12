OVO Energy Women's Tour: D'hoore wins stage 3
Race leader Vos crashes out of race, Brennauer new leader
Jolien D'hoore (Boels-Dolmans) won stage 3 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour. The racing was overshadowed by a mass crash that took out overall leader Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv), who was forced to abandon the race, and caused a neutralisation while the race doctor was attending to the crashed riders.
In the sprint finish at Blenheim Palace, D'hoore beat Lisa Brennauer (WNT-Rotor) and Demi Vollering (Parkhotel Valkenburg) to the win. With Vos out of the race, Brennauer is the new GC leader.
Starting in Henley-on-Thames, the peloton faced 145.1 kilometres to the finish on the grounds of Blenheim Palace. The first 21km included two mountain sprints at the second category Pishill and first category Britwell Hill before the terrain flattened out somewhat. Christine Majerus (Boels-Dolmans) was first over Pishill, adding to her lead in the QOM classification.
Anna Plichta (Trek-Segafredo) attacked soon after that and crested Britwell Hill with a 55-second advantage. Majerus, Grace Brown (Mitchelton-Scott), and Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) briefly formed a chase group that reduced the gap to 28 seconds before being reeled in by the peloton.
Reluctant to catch Plichta this early, the peloton allowed the Polish soloist to extend her lead to over a minute. She rolled through the first intermediate sprint in Wallingford after 56.4km, the remaining bonus seconds going to Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) and Vos in the peloton.
Plichta also won the second intermediate sprint in Didcot nine kilometres later, but the peloton suffered a mass crash on the downhill into the town that stopped the race completely.
The race doctor was busy attending the crash victims, meaning that the race had to be neutralised. Nine riders had to abandon the race, including Vos in the green jersey and her teammates Valerie Demey and Jeanne Korevaar, Team Virtu Cycling trio Anouska Koster, Barbara Guarischi, and Katrine Aalerud, as well as Trixi Worrack (Trek-Segafredo), Julie Leth (Bigla), and Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM).
When the race was re-started, Plichta further extended her advantage to 1:50 minutes, putting her into the virtual race lead. The peloton then started the chase in earnest, quickly closing the gap and catching Plichta with 41 km to go. Another crash 30 km from the finish injured Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (CCC-Liv) and held up Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo), among others, but they could all finish the race.
D'hoore's second stage victory in three days puts her firmly into the lead in the points classification. Stage runner-up Brennauer is the new overall leader, Rivera continues to wear the red jersey for the intermediate sprint classification and is only three seconds behind Brennauer in the general classification. Deignan is four seconds back in third place overall and will wear the light-blue jersey for the best British rider.
The OVO Energy Women's Tour continues with stage 4 on Thursday, a hilltop finish at Burton Dassett Country Park.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3:46:04
|2
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|3
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|4
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|5
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|6
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|7
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|8
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|9
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|10
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|11
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|12
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|13
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
|14
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|15
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|17
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|18
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:00:03
|19
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|20
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|21
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|22
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|24
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|25
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|26
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|27
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|28
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
|29
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
|31
|Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|32
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|33
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|34
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|35
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|36
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women
|37
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
|38
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|39
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|40
|Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|41
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|42
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|43
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling
|44
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|45
|Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops
|46
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|47
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|48
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|49
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|50
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|51
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|52
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
|53
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|54
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|55
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|56
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|57
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|58
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|59
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|60
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|61
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops
|62
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|63
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|64
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|65
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
|66
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|67
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:15
|68
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|69
|Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|70
|Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|71
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|72
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:00:33
|73
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:00:39
|74
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:01:00
|75
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:01:45
|76
|Maria Apolonia van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:03:38
|77
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|78
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:06:48
|79
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops
|80
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:07:52
|81
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|82
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:11:04
|83
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|84
|Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:18:09
|DNF
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|DNF
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|DNF
|Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv
|DNF
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|DNF
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|DNF
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|DNF
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women
|DNF
|Julie Leth (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|15
|pts
|2
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|12
|3
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|9
|4
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|7
|5
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|6
|6
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|5
|7
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|4
|8
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|3
|9
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|2
|10
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|3
|pts
|2
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|2
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|3
|pts
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|6
|pts
|2
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|5
|3
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|4
|4
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|3
|5
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|2
|6
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|10
|pts
|2
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|9
|3
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|8
|4
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|7
|5
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|6
|6
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
|5
|7
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|4
|8
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|9
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|2
|10
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sunweb Women
|11:18:12
|2
|Movistar Team Women
|0:00:03
|3
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|4
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:00:06
|5
|Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|7
|WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|8
|Mitchelton-Scott Women
|9
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|10
|Ale Cipollini
|11
|Team Virtu Cycling
|12
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|13
|Canyon / /Sram Racing
|14
|Drops
|0:00:09
|15
|CCC-Liv
|0:01:51
|16
|Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:06:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|9:29:23
|2
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:03
|3
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:00:04
|4
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:00:06
|6
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:08
|7
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:10
|8
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|9
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|10
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:11
|11
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:00:13
|12
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:14
|13
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|14
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|15
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|16
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:00:16
|17
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:17
|18
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
|19
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|20
|Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops
|0:00:20
|21
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|0:00:21
|22
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:24
|23
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|25
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
|27
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|28
|Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|29
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|30
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|31
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|32
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|33
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|34
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|35
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|36
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|37
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
|38
|Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|39
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|40
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women
|41
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling
|42
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
|43
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|44
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|45
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:33
|46
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:35
|47
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|48
|Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|49
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|50
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|51
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|52
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|53
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|54
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|55
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|56
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|57
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:36
|58
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|59
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|60
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:00:47
|61
|Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|62
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:52
|63
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:53
|64
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:01:00
|65
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:01:32
|66
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:01:33
|67
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:01:38
|68
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
|0:02:00
|69
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops
|70
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:02:37
|71
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:03:01
|72
|Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:03:21
|73
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:03:25
|74
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:03:47
|75
|Maria Apolonia van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:04:43
|76
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:04:45
|77
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:07:09
|78
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:08:24
|79
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:10:09
|80
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:11:38
|81
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:14:10
|82
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops
|0:15:48
|83
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:17:08
|84
|Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:18:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|30
|pts
|2
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|21
|3
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|17
|4
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|17
|5
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|16
|6
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|13
|7
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|12
|8
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|9
|9
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|6
|10
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|5
|11
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|4
|12
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|4
|13
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|3
|14
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|2
|15
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|2
|16
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|22
|pts
|2
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|13
|3
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|12
|4
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|10
|5
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|9
|6
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|6
|7
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
|5
|8
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|4
|9
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|4
|10
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|11
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|2
|12
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|2
|13
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|1
|14
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|11
|pts
|2
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|6
|3
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|6
|4
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|4
|5
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|4
|6
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|3
|7
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
|3
|8
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|1
|9
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|9:29:27
|2
|Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops
|0:00:16
|3
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|0:00:17
|4
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|5
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|6
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
|7
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:01:28
|8
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
|0:01:56
|9
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops
|10
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:04:41
|11
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:08:20
|12
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops
|0:15:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team Women
|28:28:46
|2
|Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:05
|3
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:07
|4
|Canyon / /Sram Racing
|0:00:14
|5
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:00:18
|6
|Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:00:21
|7
|WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|8
|Mitchelton-Scott Women
|9
|Team Virtu Cycling
|0:00:25
|10
|Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|11
|Drops
|0:00:31
|12
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:32
|13
|Ale Cipollini
|0:00:39
|14
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:47
|15
|CCC-Liv
|0:01:59
|16
|Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:07:20
