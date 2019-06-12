Image 1 of 16 Jolien D'Hoore wins stage 1 at the Ovo Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 16 Coryn Rivera (Sunweb) wears the red sprint jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 16 Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) wears the blue Best British Rider jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 16 Lisa Brennauer (WNT-Rotor) wears the green leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 16 Anna Plichta (Trek-Segafredo) earns the Combativity Award (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 16 Jolien D'hoore (Boels Dolmans) wins stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 16 Jolien D'hoore (Boels-Dolmans) wins stage 3 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 16 Jolien D'hoore (Boels-Dolmans) wins stage 3 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 16 Jolien D'hoore (Boels-Dolmans) wins stage 3 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 16 Jolien D'hoore (Boels-Dolmans) wins stage 3 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 16 Overnight race leader Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) ahead of stage 3 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 16 Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) wears the best British rider jersey ahead of stage 3 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 16 Overnight race leader Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) ahead of stage 3 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 16 Grace Brown (Mitchelton-Scott) during stage 3 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 16 Anna Plichta (Trek-Segafredo) during stage 3 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 16 Jolien D'hoore (Boels-Dolmans) wears the pink Breast Cancer Care points jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jolien D'hoore (Boels-Dolmans) won stage 3 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour. The racing was overshadowed by a mass crash that took out overall leader Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv), who was forced to abandon the race, and caused a neutralisation while the race doctor was attending to the crashed riders.

In the sprint finish at Blenheim Palace, D'hoore beat Lisa Brennauer (WNT-Rotor) and Demi Vollering (Parkhotel Valkenburg) to the win. With Vos out of the race, Brennauer is the new GC leader.

Starting in Henley-on-Thames, the peloton faced 145.1 kilometres to the finish on the grounds of Blenheim Palace. The first 21km included two mountain sprints at the second category Pishill and first category Britwell Hill before the terrain flattened out somewhat. Christine Majerus (Boels-Dolmans) was first over Pishill, adding to her lead in the QOM classification.

Anna Plichta (Trek-Segafredo) attacked soon after that and crested Britwell Hill with a 55-second advantage. Majerus, Grace Brown (Mitchelton-Scott), and Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) briefly formed a chase group that reduced the gap to 28 seconds before being reeled in by the peloton.

Reluctant to catch Plichta this early, the peloton allowed the Polish soloist to extend her lead to over a minute. She rolled through the first intermediate sprint in Wallingford after 56.4km, the remaining bonus seconds going to Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) and Vos in the peloton.

Plichta also won the second intermediate sprint in Didcot nine kilometres later, but the peloton suffered a mass crash on the downhill into the town that stopped the race completely.

The race doctor was busy attending the crash victims, meaning that the race had to be neutralised. Nine riders had to abandon the race, including Vos in the green jersey and her teammates Valerie Demey and Jeanne Korevaar, Team Virtu Cycling trio Anouska Koster, Barbara Guarischi, and Katrine Aalerud, as well as Trixi Worrack (Trek-Segafredo), Julie Leth (Bigla), and Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM).

When the race was re-started, Plichta further extended her advantage to 1:50 minutes, putting her into the virtual race lead. The peloton then started the chase in earnest, quickly closing the gap and catching Plichta with 41 km to go. Another crash 30 km from the finish injured Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (CCC-Liv) and held up Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo), among others, but they could all finish the race.

D'hoore's second stage victory in three days puts her firmly into the lead in the points classification. Stage runner-up Brennauer is the new overall leader, Rivera continues to wear the red jersey for the intermediate sprint classification and is only three seconds behind Brennauer in the general classification. Deignan is four seconds back in third place overall and will wear the light-blue jersey for the best British rider.

The OVO Energy Women's Tour continues with stage 4 on Thursday, a hilltop finish at Burton Dassett Country Park.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3:46:04 2 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 3 Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 4 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women 5 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 6 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 7 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 8 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 9 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 10 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 11 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 12 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 13 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women 14 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 15 Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 16 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 17 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 18 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:00:03 19 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 20 Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 21 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 22 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 23 Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 24 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops 25 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 26 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 27 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 28 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM 29 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 30 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv 31 Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 32 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 33 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 34 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 35 Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 36 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women 37 Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv 38 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 39 Janneke Ensing (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 40 Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 41 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 42 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 43 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling 44 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 45 Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops 46 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 47 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 48 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 49 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 50 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 51 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 52 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops 53 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 54 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 55 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 56 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 57 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 58 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 59 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott Women 60 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 61 Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops 62 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 63 Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 64 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 65 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops 66 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 67 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:00:15 68 Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women 69 Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 70 Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 71 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 72 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:00:33 73 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:00:39 74 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 0:01:00 75 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:01:45 76 Maria Apolonia van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:03:38 77 Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 78 Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:06:48 79 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops 80 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:07:52 81 Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 82 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:11:04 83 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 84 Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:18:09 DNF Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling DNF Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM DNF Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv DNF Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv DNF Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling DNF Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling DNF Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women DNF Julie Leth (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team DNF Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 15 pts 2 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 12 3 Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 9 4 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women 7 5 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 6 6 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 5 7 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 4 8 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 3 9 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 2 10 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 1

Sprint 1 - Wallingford - 56.4 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 3 pts 2 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 2 3 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 1

Sprint 2 - Didcot - 65. km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 3 pts

Moutnain 1 - Pishill - 9.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 6 pts 2 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 5 3 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 4 4 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 3 5 Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 2 6 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women 1

Mountain 2 - Britwell Hill - 21.1 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 10 pts 2 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 9 3 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 8 4 Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 7 5 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 6 6 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv 5 7 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 4 8 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 9 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 2 10 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sunweb Women 11:18:12 2 Movistar Team Women 0:00:03 3 Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 4 Trek-Segafredo Women 0:00:06 5 Bigla Pro Cycling Team 6 Valcar-Cylance Cycling 7 WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 8 Mitchelton-Scott Women 9 FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 10 Ale Cipollini 11 Team Virtu Cycling 12 Parkhotel Valkenburg 13 Canyon / /Sram Racing 14 Drops 0:00:09 15 CCC-Liv 0:01:51 16 Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:06:54

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 9:29:23 2 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:03 3 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:00:04 4 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:00:06 6 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:08 7 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women 0:00:10 8 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 9 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 10 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:11 11 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:00:13 12 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:14 13 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 14 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 15 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 16 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:00:16 17 Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:17 18 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv 19 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 20 Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops 0:00:20 21 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops 0:00:21 22 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:24 23 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 24 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 25 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 26 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM 27 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 28 Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 29 Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 30 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 31 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 32 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 33 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 34 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 35 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 36 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 37 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops 38 Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 39 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 40 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women 41 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling 42 Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv 43 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 44 Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:32 45 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 0:00:33 46 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:35 47 Janneke Ensing (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 48 Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 49 Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 50 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 51 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott Women 52 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 53 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 54 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 55 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 56 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 57 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 0:00:36 58 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 59 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 60 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:00:47 61 Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 62 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:52 63 Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:00:53 64 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:01:00 65 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 0:01:32 66 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:01:33 67 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:01:38 68 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops 0:02:00 69 Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops 70 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:02:37 71 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:03:01 72 Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:03:21 73 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:03:25 74 Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:03:47 75 Maria Apolonia van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:04:43 76 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:04:45 77 Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:07:09 78 Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:08:24 79 Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:10:09 80 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:11:38 81 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:14:10 82 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops 0:15:48 83 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:17:08 84 Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:18:30

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 30 pts 2 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 21 3 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 17 4 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women 17 5 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 16 6 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 13 7 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 12 8 Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 9 9 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 6 10 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 5 11 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 4 12 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 4 13 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 3 14 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 2 15 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 2 16 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 22 pts 2 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 13 3 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 12 4 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 10 5 Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 9 6 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 6 7 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv 5 8 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops 4 9 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 4 10 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 11 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 2 12 Janneke Ensing (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 2 13 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 1 14 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women 1

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 11 pts 2 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 6 3 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 6 4 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 4 5 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 4 6 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops 3 7 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women 3 8 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 1 9 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 1

British riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 9:29:27 2 Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops 0:00:16 3 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops 0:00:17 4 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:20 5 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 6 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops 7 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 0:01:28 8 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops 0:01:56 9 Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops 10 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:04:41 11 Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:08:20 12 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops 0:15:44