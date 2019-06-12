Trending

OVO Energy Women's Tour: D'hoore wins stage 3

Race leader Vos crashes out of race, Brennauer new leader

Image 1 of 16

Jolien D'Hoore wins stage 1 at the Ovo Energy Women's Tour

Jolien D'Hoore wins stage 1 at the Ovo Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 16

Coryn Rivera (Sunweb) wears the red sprint jersey

Coryn Rivera (Sunweb) wears the red sprint jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 16

Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) wears the blue Best British Rider jersey

Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) wears the blue Best British Rider jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 16

Lisa Brennauer (WNT-Rotor) wears the green leader's jersey

Lisa Brennauer (WNT-Rotor) wears the green leader's jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 16

Anna Plichta (Trek-Segafredo) earns the Combativity Award

Anna Plichta (Trek-Segafredo) earns the Combativity Award
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 16

Jolien D'hoore (Boels Dolmans) wins stage 3

Jolien D'hoore (Boels Dolmans) wins stage 3
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 16

Jolien D'hoore (Boels-Dolmans) wins stage 3 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour

Jolien D'hoore (Boels-Dolmans) wins stage 3 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 16

Jolien D'hoore (Boels-Dolmans) wins stage 3 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour

Jolien D'hoore (Boels-Dolmans) wins stage 3 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 16

Jolien D'hoore (Boels-Dolmans) wins stage 3 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour

Jolien D'hoore (Boels-Dolmans) wins stage 3 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 16

Jolien D'hoore (Boels-Dolmans) wins stage 3 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour

Jolien D'hoore (Boels-Dolmans) wins stage 3 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 16

Overnight race leader Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) ahead of stage 3 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour

Overnight race leader Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) ahead of stage 3 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 16

Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) wears the best British rider jersey ahead of stage 3 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour

Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) wears the best British rider jersey ahead of stage 3 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 16

Overnight race leader Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) ahead of stage 3 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour

Overnight race leader Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) ahead of stage 3 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 16

Grace Brown (Mitchelton-Scott) during stage 3 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour

Grace Brown (Mitchelton-Scott) during stage 3 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 16

Anna Plichta (Trek-Segafredo) during stage 3 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour

Anna Plichta (Trek-Segafredo) during stage 3 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 16

Jolien D'hoore (Boels-Dolmans) wears the pink Breast Cancer Care points jersey

Jolien D'hoore (Boels-Dolmans) wears the pink Breast Cancer Care points jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jolien D'hoore (Boels-Dolmans) won stage 3 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour. The racing was overshadowed by a mass crash that took out overall leader Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv), who was forced to abandon the race, and caused a neutralisation while the race doctor was attending to the crashed riders.

In the sprint finish at Blenheim Palace, D'hoore beat Lisa Brennauer (WNT-Rotor) and Demi Vollering (Parkhotel Valkenburg) to the win. With Vos out of the race, Brennauer is the new GC leader.

Starting in Henley-on-Thames, the peloton faced 145.1 kilometres to the finish on the grounds of Blenheim Palace. The first 21km included two mountain sprints at the second category Pishill and first category Britwell Hill before the terrain flattened out somewhat. Christine Majerus (Boels-Dolmans) was first over Pishill, adding to her lead in the QOM classification.

Anna Plichta (Trek-Segafredo) attacked soon after that and crested Britwell Hill with a 55-second advantage. Majerus, Grace Brown (Mitchelton-Scott), and Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) briefly formed a chase group that reduced the gap to 28 seconds before being reeled in by the peloton.

Reluctant to catch Plichta this early, the peloton allowed the Polish soloist to extend her lead to over a minute. She rolled through the first intermediate sprint in Wallingford after 56.4km, the remaining bonus seconds going to Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) and Vos in the peloton.

Plichta also won the second intermediate sprint in Didcot nine kilometres later, but the peloton suffered a mass crash on the downhill into the town that stopped the race completely.

The race doctor was busy attending the crash victims, meaning that the race had to be neutralised. Nine riders had to abandon the race, including Vos in the green jersey and her teammates Valerie Demey and Jeanne Korevaar, Team Virtu Cycling trio Anouska Koster, Barbara Guarischi, and Katrine Aalerud, as well as Trixi Worrack (Trek-Segafredo), Julie Leth (Bigla), and Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM).

When the race was re-started, Plichta further extended her advantage to 1:50 minutes, putting her into the virtual race lead. The peloton then started the chase in earnest, quickly closing the gap and catching Plichta with 41 km to go. Another crash 30 km from the finish injured Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (CCC-Liv) and held up Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo), among others, but they could all finish the race.

D'hoore's second stage victory in three days puts her firmly into the lead in the points classification. Stage runner-up Brennauer is the new overall leader, Rivera continues to wear the red jersey for the intermediate sprint classification and is only three seconds behind Brennauer in the general classification. Deignan is four seconds back in third place overall and will wear the light-blue jersey for the best British rider.

The OVO Energy Women's Tour continues with stage 4 on Thursday, a hilltop finish at Burton Dassett Country Park.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3:46:04
2Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
3Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
4Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
5Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
6Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
7Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
8Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
9Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
10Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
11Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
12Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
13Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
14Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
15Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
16Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
17Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
18Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women0:00:03
19Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
20Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
21Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
22Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
23Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
24Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
25Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
26Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
27Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
28Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
29Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
30Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
31Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
32Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
33Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
34Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
35Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
36Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women
37Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
38Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
39Janneke Ensing (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
40Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
41Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
42Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
43Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling
44Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
45Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops
46Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
47Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
48Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
49Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
50Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
51Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
52Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
53Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
54Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
55Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
56Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
57Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
58Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
59Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott Women
60Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
61Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops
62Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
63Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
64Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
65Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
66Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
67Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:00:15
68Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
69Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
70Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
71Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
72Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:00:33
73Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:00:39
74Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM0:01:00
75Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv0:01:45
76Maria Apolonia van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:03:38
77Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
78Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:06:48
79Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops
80Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:07:52
81Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
82Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:11:04
83Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
84Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:18:09
DNFKatrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
DNFElena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
DNFValerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv
DNFMarianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
DNFBarbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
DNFAnouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
DNFTrixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women
DNFJulie Leth (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
DNFJeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam15pts
2Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling12
3Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg9
4Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women7
5Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women6
6Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women5
7Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope4
8Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling3
9Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM2
10Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling1

Sprint 1 - Wallingford - 56.4 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women3pts
2Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women2
3Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv1

Sprint 2 - Didcot - 65. km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women3pts

Moutnain 1 - Pishill - 9.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam6pts
2Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling5
3Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM4
4Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women3
5Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women2
6Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women1

Mountain 2 - Britwell Hill - 21.1 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women10pts
2Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam9
3Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM8
4Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women7
5Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam6
6Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv5
7Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini4
8Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3
9Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM2
10Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sunweb Women11:18:12
2Movistar Team Women0:00:03
3Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
4Trek-Segafredo Women0:00:06
5Bigla Pro Cycling Team
6Valcar-Cylance Cycling
7WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
8Mitchelton-Scott Women
9FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
10Ale Cipollini
11Team Virtu Cycling
12Parkhotel Valkenburg
13Canyon / /Sram Racing
14Drops0:00:09
15CCC-Liv0:01:51
16Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:06:54

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling9:29:23
2Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women0:00:03
3Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women0:00:04
4Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
5Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:00:06
6Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:08
7Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women0:00:10
8Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
9Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
10Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women0:00:11
11Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:00:13
12Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:14
13Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
14Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
15Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
16Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women0:00:16
17Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:17
18Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
19Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
20Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops0:00:20
21Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops0:00:21
22Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women0:00:24
23Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
24Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
25Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
26Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
27Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
28Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
29Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
30Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
31Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
32Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
33Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
34Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
35Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
36Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
37Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
38Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
39Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
40Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women
41Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling
42Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
43Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
44Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:32
45Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini0:00:33
46Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:35
47Janneke Ensing (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
48Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
49Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
50Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
51Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott Women
52Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
53Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
54Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
55Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
56Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
57Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women0:00:36
58Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
59Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
60Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:00:47
61Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
62Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:00:52
63Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:00:53
64Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:01:00
65Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM0:01:32
66Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:01:33
67Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:01:38
68Anna Christian (GBr) Drops0:02:00
69Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops
70Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv0:02:37
71Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:03:01
72Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:03:21
73Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:03:25
74Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:03:47
75Maria Apolonia van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:04:43
76Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women0:04:45
77Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:07:09
78Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:08:24
79Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:10:09
80Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women0:11:38
81Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:14:10
82Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops0:15:48
83Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:17:08
84Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:18:30

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam30pts
2Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling21
3Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women17
4Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women17
5Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women16
6Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling13
7Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam12
8Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg9
9Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling6
10Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini5
11Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women4
12Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope4
13Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women3
14Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM2
15Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women2
16Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam22pts
2Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women13
3Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM12
4Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling10
5Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women9
6Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam6
7Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv5
8Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops4
9Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini4
10Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3
11Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team2
12Janneke Ensing (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling2
13Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women1
14Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women1

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women11pts
2Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women6
3Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women6
4Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women4
5Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women4
6Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops3
7Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women3
8Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling1
9Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women1

British riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women9:29:27
2Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops0:00:16
3Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops0:00:17
4Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:20
5Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
6Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
7Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM0:01:28
8Anna Christian (GBr) Drops0:01:56
9Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops
10Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women0:04:41
11Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:08:20
12Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops0:15:44

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team Women28:28:46
2Team Sunweb Women0:00:05
3Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:07
4Canyon / /Sram Racing0:00:14
5Trek-Segafredo Women0:00:18
6Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:00:21
7WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
8Mitchelton-Scott Women
9Team Virtu Cycling0:00:25
10Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:28
11Drops0:00:31
12Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:32
13Ale Cipollini0:00:39
14FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:47
15CCC-Liv0:01:59
16Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:07:20

 

