Image 1 of 18 Coryn Rivera (Sunweb) leads the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 18 Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 3 at OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 18 Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott) OVO Enery Women's Tour stage 1 start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 18 Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 3 at OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 18 Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 3 at OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 18 Coryn Rivera and Dani Rowe at the start of stage 3 at OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 18 Best British Rider Dani Rowe with Emma Pooley at the start of stage 3 at OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 18 Lisa Klein stage 3 at OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 18 Alexandra Manly stage 3 at OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 18 Kasia Niewiadoma at stage 3 at OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 18 Dani Rowe at stage 3 at OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 18 Stage 3 at OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 18 World Champion Chantal Blaak at stage 3 at OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 18 Hannah Barnes at stage 3 at OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 18 Gracie Elvin at stage 3 at OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 18 Gracie Elvin stage 3 at OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 18 Sarah Roy at the start of stage 3 at OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 18 Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 3 at OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott) won stage 3 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour in the sprint of a group of 50 riders, beating Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance) and Marianne Vos (WaowDeals) to the line. Race leader Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) finished in fourth place, defending her green jersey.

Starting in Atherstone and winding its way through Warwickshire before finishing in Royal Leamington Spa, at 150.4 km the stage was the longest of the five-day race. Two intermediate sprints offered bonus seconds, and the last 40 km were spiced up by two category 2 hills.

There were plenty of attacks in the start, but the peloton kept things together, enabling Rivera to win the first intermediate sprint. Only 50 kilometres into the race were Vita Heine (Hitec Products-Birk Sport) and Ann-Sophie Duyck (Cervélo-Bigla) able to get away. At the second intermediate sprint, the two had a two-minute advantage.

Moniek Tenniglo (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) attacked from the peloton to try to bridge to the front duo, but never got close enough and abandoned her attempt with 64 km to go after a 13-kilometre solo chase. At this point, Heine and Duyck enjoyed their biggest lead of 3:55 minutes.

The peloton cut over a minute from that on the unclassified Holloway Hill and the rolling landscape that followed, and the steep ascent of Edge Hill saw the escapees lose even more ground. At the top, their advantage was only just over a minute, as Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle-High5) had attacked from the peloton.

When Niewiadoma and Longo Borghini were caught by a reduced peloton, where only some 25 riders remained, Rossella Ratto (Cylance) tried to bridge the gap to the front that was now only 30 seconds. Ratto succeeded, but the front trio was caught shortly afterwards on the slopes of the Burton Dassett climb.

Longo Borghini, Niewiadoma, Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM), and Sabrina Stultiens (WaowDeals) took flight on the ascent, with Longo Borghini reaching the top first to defend her black mountain jersey. This quartet had a small gap on the descent but was caught again a few kilometres after the climb.

From here on, the race never settled down with continuous attacks from the first group of about 35 riders, all while another group half a minute behind was trying to chase back on. Nobody managed to get away from the group, but the race was in single-file for most of the final 20 kilometres. A small group got a gap for a moment with 9 km to go, but their move was short-lived.

After two solo escapes on the final kilometres into Royal Leamington Spa had been brought back, the stage win was decided in the sprint of a group of 50 riders. Roy passed Vos with around 150 metres to go; Bronzini was in the Australian's slipstream, but could not come around her.

The win was Roy’s second at the OVO Energy Women's Tour after winning stage 4 of last year’s race. Race leader, Rivera sprinted to fourth place and defended her overall lead; she is now 16 seconds ahead of Vos who leapfrogged her teammate Dani Rowe in the general classification.

On Friday, the OVO Energy Women's Tour takes the peloton from Evesham to Worcester on a 131.5-kilometre stage.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 3:55:09 2 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 3 Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 4 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 5 Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 6 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 7 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:00:02 8 Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops 9 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 10 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 11 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 12 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5 13 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling 14 Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 15 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 16 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 17 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 18 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 19 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 20 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 21 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 22 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 23 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops 24 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 25 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing 26 Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 27 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 28 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 29 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 30 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 31 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 32 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 33 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 34 Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 35 Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Storey Racing 36 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 37 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 38 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 39 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 40 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women 41 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 42 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 43 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 44 Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling 45 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 46 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 47 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 48 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:00:11 49 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:00:13 50 Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing 0:04:02 51 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women 52 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 53 Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Storey Racing 54 Emma Norsgaard (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 55 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 56 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 57 Chanel Mason (GBr) Storey Racing 58 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 59 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops 60 Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 61 Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 62 Mel Lowther (GBr) Storey Racing 63 Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 64 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 65 Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 66 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5 67 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 68 Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:08:31 69 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 70 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling 71 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 72 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM 73 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 74 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 75 Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM 76 Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 77 Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling 78 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 79 Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 80 Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 81 Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Storey Racing 82 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM 83 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 84 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 85 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 86 Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 87 Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 88 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 89 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM 90 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 91 Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops 92 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM 93 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 94 Winanda Spoor (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 95 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 96 Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 97 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 98 Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport DNF Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini DNF Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 15 pts 2 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 12 3 Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 9 4 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 7 5 Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 6 6 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 5 7 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM 4 8 Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops 3 9 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 2 10 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountian 1 - Edge Hill, 113.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 5 3 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 4 4 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 3 5 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 2 6 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women 1

Mountain 2 - Burton Dasset, 124.1km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 6 pts 2 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 5 3 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 4 4 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 3 5 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 2 6 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1

Sprint 1 - Kenilworth, 36.1km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 3 pts 2 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 2 3 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Wellesbourne, 65.1km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 3 pts 2 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 1

British rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 3:56:11 2 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 3 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops 4 Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Storey Racing 5 Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing 0:04:00 6 Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Storey Racing 7 Chanel Mason (GBr) Storey Racing 8 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 9 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops 10 Mel Lowther (GBr) Storey Racing 11 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 12 Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Storey Racing 0:08:29 13 Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 11:17:27 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:00:16 3 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:00:20 4 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:23 5 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 6 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:00:27 7 Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops 0:00:29 8 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 9 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM 10 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing 11 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 12 Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 13 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 14 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 15 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 16 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 17 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:00:34 18 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:00:38 19 Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:44 20 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 21 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:45 22 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:46 23 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 24 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 25 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 26 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 27 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling 28 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 29 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:01:02 30 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops 31 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 32 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 33 Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 34 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5 0:01:07 35 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:01:09 36 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 37 Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling 38 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:01:12 39 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:01:24 40 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:01:30 41 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 42 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:01:45 43 Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:01:46 44 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:01:47 45 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 0:01:48 46 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:02:05 47 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:02:20 48 Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:04:46 49 Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 50 Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing 0:05:02 51 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 52 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 53 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:05:09 54 Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:05:19 55 Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:05:40 56 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:05:49 57 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 58 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 59 Mel Lowther (GBr) Storey Racing 60 Emma Norsgaard (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:06:17 61 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5 0:06:29 62 Chanel Mason (GBr) Storey Racing 0:06:33 63 Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Storey Racing 0:06:42 64 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 0:06:56 65 Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Storey Racing 0:07:26 66 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:09:31 67 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:09:59 68 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:10:03 69 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:10:18 70 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 71 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 72 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:10:34 73 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:10:49 74 Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:10:58 75 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM 76 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM 77 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 78 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:11:00 79 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:11:20 80 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling 0:11:56 81 Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:12:00 82 Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:12:42 83 Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 84 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:13:48 85 Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:18:25 86 Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:18:27 87 Winanda Spoor (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 88 Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 89 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 90 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 91 Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops 92 Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:19:05 93 Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 94 Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM 95 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 96 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:19:48 97 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 0:20:14 98 Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Storey Racing 0:22:08

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 31 pts 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 26 3 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 19 4 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 15 5 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women 15 6 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini 12 7 Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 10 8 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 9 9 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 8 10 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM 8 11 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 6 12 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 6 13 Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops 5 14 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing 5 15 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 5 16 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 3 17 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5 3 18 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 2 19 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 2 20 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 1 21 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 28 pts 2 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 15 3 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 11 4 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 9 5 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 9 6 Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 7 7 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 6 8 Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 5 9 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 4 10 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 3 11 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 2 12 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing 2 13 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 1 14 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 1 15 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women 1

Intermediate sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 13 pts 2 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 9 3 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 6 4 Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 3 5 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 2 6 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 2 7 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 2 8 Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 2 9 Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 1 10 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 1 11 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 1

British rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 11:17:47 2 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:00:42 3 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:02:00 4 Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing 0:04:42 5 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 6 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:04:49 7 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:05:29 8 Mel Lowther (GBr) Storey Racing 9 Chanel Mason (GBr) Storey Racing 0:06:13 10 Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Storey Racing 0:06:22 11 Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Storey Racing 0:07:06 12 Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:18:07 13 Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Storey Racing 0:21:48