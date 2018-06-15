OVO Energy Women's Tour: Roy wins stage 3
Bronzini second, Vos third
Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott) won stage 3 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour in the sprint of a group of 50 riders, beating Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance) and Marianne Vos (WaowDeals) to the line. Race leader Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) finished in fourth place, defending her green jersey.
Starting in Atherstone and winding its way through Warwickshire before finishing in Royal Leamington Spa, at 150.4 km the stage was the longest of the five-day race. Two intermediate sprints offered bonus seconds, and the last 40 km were spiced up by two category 2 hills.
There were plenty of attacks in the start, but the peloton kept things together, enabling Rivera to win the first intermediate sprint. Only 50 kilometres into the race were Vita Heine (Hitec Products-Birk Sport) and Ann-Sophie Duyck (Cervélo-Bigla) able to get away. At the second intermediate sprint, the two had a two-minute advantage.
Moniek Tenniglo (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) attacked from the peloton to try to bridge to the front duo, but never got close enough and abandoned her attempt with 64 km to go after a 13-kilometre solo chase. At this point, Heine and Duyck enjoyed their biggest lead of 3:55 minutes.
The peloton cut over a minute from that on the unclassified Holloway Hill and the rolling landscape that followed, and the steep ascent of Edge Hill saw the escapees lose even more ground. At the top, their advantage was only just over a minute, as Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle-High5) had attacked from the peloton.
When Niewiadoma and Longo Borghini were caught by a reduced peloton, where only some 25 riders remained, Rossella Ratto (Cylance) tried to bridge the gap to the front that was now only 30 seconds. Ratto succeeded, but the front trio was caught shortly afterwards on the slopes of the Burton Dassett climb.
Longo Borghini, Niewiadoma, Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM), and Sabrina Stultiens (WaowDeals) took flight on the ascent, with Longo Borghini reaching the top first to defend her black mountain jersey. This quartet had a small gap on the descent but was caught again a few kilometres after the climb.
From here on, the race never settled down with continuous attacks from the first group of about 35 riders, all while another group half a minute behind was trying to chase back on. Nobody managed to get away from the group, but the race was in single-file for most of the final 20 kilometres. A small group got a gap for a moment with 9 km to go, but their move was short-lived.
After two solo escapes on the final kilometres into Royal Leamington Spa had been brought back, the stage win was decided in the sprint of a group of 50 riders. Roy passed Vos with around 150 metres to go; Bronzini was in the Australian's slipstream, but could not come around her.
The win was Roy’s second at the OVO Energy Women's Tour after winning stage 4 of last year’s race. Race leader, Rivera sprinted to fourth place and defended her overall lead; she is now 16 seconds ahead of Vos who leapfrogged her teammate Dani Rowe in the general classification.
On Friday, the OVO Energy Women's Tour takes the peloton from Evesham to Worcester on a 131.5-kilometre stage.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|3:55:09
|2
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|5
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|6
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|7
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:00:02
|8
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
|9
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|10
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|12
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
|13
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
|14
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|15
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|16
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|18
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|19
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|20
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|21
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|22
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|23
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
|24
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|26
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|27
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|28
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|29
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|30
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|31
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|32
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|34
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|35
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Storey Racing
|36
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|37
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|38
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|39
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|40
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women
|41
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|42
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|43
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|44
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|45
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|46
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:00:11
|49
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:13
|50
|Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing
|0:04:02
|51
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
|52
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|53
|Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Storey Racing
|54
|Emma Norsgaard (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|56
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|57
|Chanel Mason (GBr) Storey Racing
|58
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops
|60
|Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|61
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Mel Lowther (GBr) Storey Racing
|63
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|64
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|65
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|66
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
|67
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|68
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:31
|69
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|70
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|71
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|72
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|73
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|74
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|76
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|77
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|78
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|79
|Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|80
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Storey Racing
|82
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
|83
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|85
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|86
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|87
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|89
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
|90
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|91
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops
|92
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
|93
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|96
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|97
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|98
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
DNF
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
DNF
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|15
|pts
|2
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|12
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|9
|4
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|7
|5
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|6
|6
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|5
|7
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
|4
|8
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
|3
|9
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|2
|10
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|5
|3
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|4
|4
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|3
|5
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|2
|6
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|6
|pts
|2
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|5
|3
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|4
|4
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|2
|6
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|3
|pts
|2
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|2
|3
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|3
|pts
|2
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|3:56:11
|2
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|3
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
|4
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Storey Racing
|5
|Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing
|0:04:00
|6
|Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Storey Racing
|7
|Chanel Mason (GBr) Storey Racing
|8
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops
|10
|Mel Lowther (GBr) Storey Racing
|11
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|12
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Storey Racing
|0:08:29
|13
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|11:17:27
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|3
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|4
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:23
|5
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|6
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:00:27
|7
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
|0:00:29
|8
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|9
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
|10
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|11
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|13
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|14
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|15
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|16
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|17
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:00:34
|18
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:38
|19
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:44
|20
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|21
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:45
|22
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:46
|23
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|25
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|26
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|27
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
|28
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|29
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:02
|30
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
|31
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|32
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|33
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|34
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
|0:01:07
|35
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|36
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|37
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|38
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:01:12
|39
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:01:24
|40
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:01:30
|41
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|42
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:01:45
|43
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:01:46
|44
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:47
|45
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|0:01:48
|46
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|47
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:02:20
|48
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:04:46
|49
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|50
|Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing
|0:05:02
|51
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|53
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:05:09
|54
|Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:05:19
|55
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:40
|56
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:05:49
|57
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|58
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|59
|Mel Lowther (GBr) Storey Racing
|60
|Emma Norsgaard (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:17
|61
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
|0:06:29
|62
|Chanel Mason (GBr) Storey Racing
|0:06:33
|63
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Storey Racing
|0:06:42
|64
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|0:06:56
|65
|Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Storey Racing
|0:07:26
|66
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:09:31
|67
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:09:59
|68
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:10:03
|69
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:10:18
|70
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|72
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:10:34
|73
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:10:49
|74
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:10:58
|75
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
|76
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
|77
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|78
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:11:00
|79
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:11:20
|80
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:11:56
|81
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:12:00
|82
|Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:12:42
|83
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|84
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:13:48
|85
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:25
|86
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:18:27
|87
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|89
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|90
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops
|92
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:05
|93
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|95
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:19:48
|97
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|0:20:14
|98
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Storey Racing
|0:22:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|31
|pts
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|26
|3
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|19
|4
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|15
|5
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
|15
|6
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|12
|7
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|10
|8
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|9
|9
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|8
|10
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
|8
|11
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|6
|12
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|6
|13
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
|5
|14
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|5
|15
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|5
|16
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|3
|17
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
|3
|18
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|2
|19
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|2
|20
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|1
|21
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|28
|pts
|2
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|15
|3
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|11
|4
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|9
|5
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|9
|6
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|7
|7
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|6
|8
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|5
|9
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|4
|10
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|3
|11
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|2
|12
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|2
|13
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|1
|14
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|1
|15
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|13
|pts
|2
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|9
|3
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|6
|4
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|3
|5
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|2
|6
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|2
|7
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|2
|8
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|2
|9
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|1
|10
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|1
|11
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|11:17:47
|2
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:00:42
|3
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:02:00
|4
|Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing
|0:04:42
|5
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:04:49
|7
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:05:29
|8
|Mel Lowther (GBr) Storey Racing
|9
|Chanel Mason (GBr) Storey Racing
|0:06:13
|10
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Storey Racing
|0:06:22
|11
|Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Storey Racing
|0:07:06
|12
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:18:07
|13
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Storey Racing
|0:21:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|33:53:46
|2
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:07
|3
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:19
|4
|Btc City Ljubljana
|5
|Ale Cipollini
|6
|Canyon-Sram Racing
|7
|Mitchelton Scott
|0:00:53
|8
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:01:14
|9
|Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|0:02:09
|10
|Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:19
|11
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:04:49
|12
|Trek - Drops
|0:05:15
|13
|Wiggle High5
|0:05:20
|14
|Storey Racing
|0:10:45
|15
|Team Virtu Cycling
|0:10:59
|16
|Valcar PBM
|0:20:27
|17
|WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:34
