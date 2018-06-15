Trending

OVO Energy Women's Tour: Roy wins stage 3

Bronzini second, Vos third

Image 1 of 18

Coryn Rivera (Sunweb) leads the OVO Energy Women's Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 18

Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 3 at OVO Energy Women's Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 18

Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott) OVO Enery Women's Tour stage 1 start

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 18

Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 3 at OVO Energy Women's Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 18

Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 3 at OVO Energy Women's Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 18

Coryn Rivera and Dani Rowe at the start of stage 3 at OVO Energy Women's Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 18

Best British Rider Dani Rowe with Emma Pooley at the start of stage 3 at OVO Energy Women's Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 18

Lisa Klein stage 3 at OVO Energy Women's Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 18

Alexandra Manly stage 3 at OVO Energy Women's Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 18

Kasia Niewiadoma at stage 3 at OVO Energy Women's Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 18

Dani Rowe at stage 3 at OVO Energy Women's Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 18

Stage 3 at OVO Energy Women's Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 18

World Champion Chantal Blaak at stage 3 at OVO Energy Women's Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 18

Hannah Barnes at stage 3 at OVO Energy Women's Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 18

Gracie Elvin at stage 3 at OVO Energy Women's Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 18

Gracie Elvin stage 3 at OVO Energy Women's Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 18

Sarah Roy at the start of stage 3 at OVO Energy Women's Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 18

Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 3 at OVO Energy Women's Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott) won stage 3 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour in the sprint of a group of 50 riders, beating Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance) and Marianne Vos (WaowDeals) to the line. Race leader Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) finished in fourth place, defending her green jersey.

Starting in Atherstone and winding its way through Warwickshire before finishing in Royal Leamington Spa, at 150.4 km the stage was the longest of the five-day race. Two intermediate sprints offered bonus seconds, and the last 40 km were spiced up by two category 2 hills.

There were plenty of attacks in the start, but the peloton kept things together, enabling Rivera to win the first intermediate sprint. Only 50 kilometres into the race were Vita Heine (Hitec Products-Birk Sport) and Ann-Sophie Duyck (Cervélo-Bigla) able to get away. At the second intermediate sprint, the two had a two-minute advantage.

Moniek Tenniglo (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) attacked from the peloton to try to bridge to the front duo, but never got close enough and abandoned her attempt with 64 km to go after a 13-kilometre solo chase. At this point, Heine and Duyck enjoyed their biggest lead of 3:55 minutes.

The peloton cut over a minute from that on the unclassified Holloway Hill and the rolling landscape that followed, and the steep ascent of Edge Hill saw the escapees lose even more ground. At the top, their advantage was only just over a minute, as Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle-High5) had attacked from the peloton.

When Niewiadoma and Longo Borghini were caught by a reduced peloton, where only some 25 riders remained, Rossella Ratto (Cylance) tried to bridge the gap to the front that was now only 30 seconds. Ratto succeeded, but the front trio was caught shortly afterwards on the slopes of the Burton Dassett climb.

Longo Borghini, Niewiadoma, Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM), and Sabrina Stultiens (WaowDeals) took flight on the ascent, with Longo Borghini reaching the top first to defend her black mountain jersey. This quartet had a small gap on the descent but was caught again a few kilometres after the climb.

From here on, the race never settled down with continuous attacks from the first group of about 35 riders, all while another group half a minute behind was trying to chase back on. Nobody managed to get away from the group, but the race was in single-file for most of the final 20 kilometres. A small group got a gap for a moment with 9 km to go, but their move was short-lived.

After two solo escapes on the final kilometres into Royal Leamington Spa had been brought back, the stage win was decided in the sprint of a group of 50 riders. Roy passed Vos with around 150 metres to go; Bronzini was in the Australian's slipstream, but could not come around her.

The win was Roy’s second at the OVO Energy Women's Tour after winning stage 4 of last year’s race. Race leader, Rivera sprinted to fourth place and defended her overall lead; she is now 16 seconds ahead of Vos who leapfrogged her teammate Dani Rowe in the general classification.

On Friday, the OVO Energy Women's Tour takes the peloton from Evesham to Worcester on a 131.5-kilometre stage.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women3:55:09
2Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
4Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
5Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
6Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
7Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM0:00:02
8Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
9Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
10Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
11Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
12Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
13Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
14Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
15Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
16Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
17Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
18Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
19Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
20Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
21Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
22Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
23Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
24Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
25Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing
26Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
27Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
28Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
29Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
30Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
31Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
32Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
33Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
34Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
35Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Storey Racing
36Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
37Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
38Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
39Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
40Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women
41Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
42Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
43Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
44Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling
45Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
46Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
47Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
48Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:00:11
49Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:00:13
50Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing0:04:02
51Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
52Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
53Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Storey Racing
54Emma Norsgaard (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
55Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
56Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
57Chanel Mason (GBr) Storey Racing
58Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
59Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops
60Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
61Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
62Mel Lowther (GBr) Storey Racing
63Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
64Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
65Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
66Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
67Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
68Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:08:31
69Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
70Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
71Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
72Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
73Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
74Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
75Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
76Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
77Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
78Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
79Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
80Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
81Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Storey Racing
82Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
83Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
84Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
85Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
86Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
87Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
88Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
89Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
90Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
91Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops
92Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
93Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
94Winanda Spoor (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
95Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
96Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
97Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
98Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
DNFSoraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
DNFHayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women15pts
2Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling12
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team9
4Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women7
5Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope6
6Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope5
7Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM4
8Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops3
9Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2
10Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team1

Mountian 1 - Edge Hill, 113.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team6pts
2Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport5
3Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High54
4Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing3
5Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team2
6Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women1

Mountain 2 - Burton Dasset, 124.1km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High56pts
2Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing5
3Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing4
4Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team3
5Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women2
6Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1

Sprint 1 - Kenilworth, 36.1km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women3pts
2Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2
3Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Wellesbourne, 65.1km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport3pts
2Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team2
3Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women1

British rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team3:56:11
2Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
3Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
4Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Storey Racing
5Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing0:04:00
6Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Storey Racing
7Chanel Mason (GBr) Storey Racing
8Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
9Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops
10Mel Lowther (GBr) Storey Racing
11Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
12Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Storey Racing0:08:29
13Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women11:17:27
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:00:16
3Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:00:20
4Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:23
5Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
6Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High50:00:27
7Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops0:00:29
8Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
9Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
10Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing
11Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
12Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
13Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
14Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
15Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
16Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
17Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:00:34
18Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:38
19Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:44
20Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
21Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:00:45
22Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:46
23Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
24Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
25Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
26Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
27Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
28Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
29Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:02
30Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
31Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
32Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
33Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
34Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High50:01:07
35Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:01:09
36Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
37Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling
38Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women0:01:12
39Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:01:24
40Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:01:30
41Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
42Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:01:45
43Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:01:46
44Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:01:47
45Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini0:01:48
46Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:02:05
47Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:02:20
48Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:04:46
49Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
50Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing0:05:02
51Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
52Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
53Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops0:05:09
54Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:05:19
55Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:05:40
56Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:05:49
57Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
58Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
59Mel Lowther (GBr) Storey Racing
60Emma Norsgaard (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:06:17
61Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High50:06:29
62Chanel Mason (GBr) Storey Racing0:06:33
63Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Storey Racing0:06:42
64Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High50:06:56
65Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Storey Racing0:07:26
66Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:09:31
67Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:09:59
68Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:10:03
69Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:10:18
70Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
71Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
72Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM0:10:34
73Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM0:10:49
74Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:10:58
75Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
76Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
77Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
78Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:11:00
79Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:11:20
80Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling0:11:56
81Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:12:00
82Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling0:12:42
83Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
84Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women0:13:48
85Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:18:25
86Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling0:18:27
87Winanda Spoor (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
88Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
89Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
90Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
91Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops
92Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:19:05
93Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
94Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
95Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
96Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:19:48
97Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High50:20:14
98Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Storey Racing0:22:08

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women31pts
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team26
3Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling19
4Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women15
5Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women15
6Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini12
7Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope10
8Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam9
9Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team8
10Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM8
11Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam6
12Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women6
13Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops5
14Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing5
15Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope5
16Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana3
17Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High53
18Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2
19Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing2
20Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High51
21Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High528pts
2Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing15
3Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing11
4Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam9
5Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team9
6Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team7
7Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team6
8Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport5
9Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team4
10Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team3
11Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women2
12Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing2
13Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women1
14Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini1
15Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women1

Intermediate sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women13pts
2Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team9
3Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam6
4Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport3
5Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2
6Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High52
7Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team2
8Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team2
9Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team1
10Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing1
11Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini1

British rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team11:17:47
2Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops0:00:42
3Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:02:00
4Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing0:04:42
5Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
6Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops0:04:49
7Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:05:29
8Mel Lowther (GBr) Storey Racing
9Chanel Mason (GBr) Storey Racing0:06:13
10Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Storey Racing0:06:22
11Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Storey Racing0:07:06
12Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops0:18:07
13Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Storey Racing0:21:48

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team33:53:46
2Team Sunweb0:00:07
3Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:19
4Btc City Ljubljana
5Ale Cipollini
6Canyon-Sram Racing
7Mitchelton Scott0:00:53
8Cylance Pro Cycling0:01:14
9Hitec Products - Birk Sport0:02:09
10Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:02:19
11FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:04:49
12Trek - Drops0:05:15
13Wiggle High50:05:20
14Storey Racing0:10:45
15Team Virtu Cycling0:10:59
16Valcar PBM0:20:27
17WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:20:34

 

