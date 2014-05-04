Trending

Naef and Dahle-Flesjaa win Otztaler race

Gaze best among the U23 men

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ralph Naef (Swi)1:37:26
2Lukas Flückiger (Swi)0:01:06
3Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)0:01:24
4Florian Vogel (Swi)0:01:30
5Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita)0:01:38
6Michal Lami (Svk)0:01:55
7Fabian Giger (Swi)0:05:24
8Christoph Soukup (Aut)0:05:33
9Martin Gujan (Swi)
10Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita)0:06:04
11Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra)0:06:15
12Martino Fruet (Ita)0:06:29
13Ola Kjören (Nor)0:06:40
14Emilien Barben (Swi)0:07:06
15Daniel Eymann (Swi)0:07:28
16David Valero (Spa)0:07:50
17Andras Parti (Hun)0:08:44
18Karl Markt (Aut)0:09:24
19Zsolt Juhasz (Hun)0:09:39
20Matiss Preimanis (Lat)0:10:04
21Markus Preiss (Aut)0:10:28
22Simon Scheiber (Aut)0:10:58
23Martin Gluth (Ger)0:11:10
24Harold Flandre (Fra)0:11:19
25Maximilian Holz (Ger)0:12:59
26Marc Stutzmann (Swi)
27Jonas Baumann (Swi)
28Matthias Grick (Aut)
29Tomas Tvrdik (Cze)
30Alexis Paris (Fra)
31Carl Jones (NZl)
32Giancarlo Sax (Swi)
33Wolfram Kurschat (Ger)
34Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)
35Florian Thie (Swi)
36Zdenek Vobecky (Cze)
37Sergji Rysenko (Ukr)
38Rick Reimann (Swi)
39Lucien Besancon (Swi)
40Gwénaël Morra (Fra)
41Ivan Smirnov (Rus)
42Andreas Seewald (Ger)
43Silvio Busser (Swi)
44Martin Foger (Aut)
45Michal Malík (Cze)
46Alexander Lomakin (Rus)
47Robert Gehbauer (Aut)
48Manfred Zöger (Aut)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor)1:25:08
2Githa Michiels (Bel)0:00:55
3Annika Langvad (Den)0:01:29
4Daniela Campuzano (Mex)0:02:04
5Elisabeth Osl (Aut)0:02:16
6Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)0:05:39
7Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut)0:06:33
8Corina Gantenbein (Swi)0:07:01
9Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita)0:07:44
10Michelle Hediger (Swi)0:08:48
11Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)0:09:54
12Emilie Collomb (Ita)0:10:26
13Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex)0:10:54
14Lucie Vesela (Cze)0:12:31
15Lucia Vazquez Crespo (Spa)0:13:27
16Paula Gorycka (Pol)0:15:46
17Franziska Brun (Swi)0:16:43
18Britt Van Den Boogert (Ned)0:17:22
19Katherine O'neill (NZl)0:19:06
20Lena Wehrle (Ger)0:19:39
21Mailin Franke (Ger)
22Amber Johnston (NZl)
23Chantal Eheim (Swi)
24Romaine Wenger (Swi)
25Noga Korem (Isr)
26Jennifer Kupferschmied (Swi)
27Viktoria Zeller (Aut)
28Janina Wust (Swi)
29Franziska Hagen (Aut)
30Mallory Barth (Swi)
31Ines Carolina Gutierrez (Arg)

U23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Gaze (NZl)1:28:21
2Edvard Vea Iversen (Nor)0:00:10
3Florian Chenaux (Swi)0:01:10
4Andrea Righettini (Ita)0:01:58
5Jan Vastl (Cze)0:02:01
6Tomas Paprstka (Cze)0:02:22
7Sondre Kristiansen (Nor)0:03:24
8Martin Frey (Ger)0:04:20
9Arnaud Cannau (Fra)0:04:55
10Beltain Schmid (Ita)0:05:20
11Claude Koster (Swi)0:06:01
12Pavel Skalicky (Cze)0:07:28
13Mathew Waghorn (NZl)0:08:27
14Stefan Peter (Swi)0:08:38
15Peteris Janevics (Lat)0:08:39
16Gregor Raggl (Aut)
17Georg Egger (Ger)0:08:52
18Nicolas Fischer (Swi)0:09:23
19Maximilian Vieider (Ita)0:09:41
20Frantisek Lami (Svk)0:09:51
21Fabian Paumann (Swi)0:10:33
22Philipp Wetzelberger (Aut)0:10:38
23Fabian Costa (Aut)0:10:47
24Jacopo Billi (Ita)0:11:00
25Oleksiy Zavolokin (Ukr)
26Lukas Baum (Ger)0:11:20
27Matteo Olivotto (Ita)0:11:25
28Daniel Voitl (Ger)0:11:34
29Philipp Hediger (Swi)0:11:46
30Max Foidl (Aut)0:12:47
31Jozef Bebcak (Svk)
32Elias Hagspiel (Aut)
33Joseph De Poortere Emelien (Fra)
34Roger Jenny (Swi)
35Artem Alexandrov (Rus)
36Simon Schilli (Ger)
37Lucas De Rossi (Fra)
38Jodok Salzmann (Aut)
39Julian Scherer (Aut)
40Ronny Koller (Swi)
41Simon Gessler (Ger)
42Jonas Müller (Ger)
43Alexey Krylov (Rus)
44Lukas Kaufmann (Aut)
45Elias Tranninger (Aut)
46Philipp Heigl (Aut)
47Gerald Traussner (Aut)

