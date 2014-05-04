Naef and Dahle-Flesjaa win Otztaler race
Gaze best among the U23 men
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ralph Naef (Swi)
|1:37:26
|2
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi)
|0:01:06
|3
|Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)
|0:01:24
|4
|Florian Vogel (Swi)
|0:01:30
|5
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita)
|0:01:38
|6
|Michal Lami (Svk)
|0:01:55
|7
|Fabian Giger (Swi)
|0:05:24
|8
|Christoph Soukup (Aut)
|0:05:33
|9
|Martin Gujan (Swi)
|10
|Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita)
|0:06:04
|11
|Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra)
|0:06:15
|12
|Martino Fruet (Ita)
|0:06:29
|13
|Ola Kjören (Nor)
|0:06:40
|14
|Emilien Barben (Swi)
|0:07:06
|15
|Daniel Eymann (Swi)
|0:07:28
|16
|David Valero (Spa)
|0:07:50
|17
|Andras Parti (Hun)
|0:08:44
|18
|Karl Markt (Aut)
|0:09:24
|19
|Zsolt Juhasz (Hun)
|0:09:39
|20
|Matiss Preimanis (Lat)
|0:10:04
|21
|Markus Preiss (Aut)
|0:10:28
|22
|Simon Scheiber (Aut)
|0:10:58
|23
|Martin Gluth (Ger)
|0:11:10
|24
|Harold Flandre (Fra)
|0:11:19
|25
|Maximilian Holz (Ger)
|0:12:59
|26
|Marc Stutzmann (Swi)
|27
|Jonas Baumann (Swi)
|28
|Matthias Grick (Aut)
|29
|Tomas Tvrdik (Cze)
|30
|Alexis Paris (Fra)
|31
|Carl Jones (NZl)
|32
|Giancarlo Sax (Swi)
|33
|Wolfram Kurschat (Ger)
|34
|Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)
|35
|Florian Thie (Swi)
|36
|Zdenek Vobecky (Cze)
|37
|Sergji Rysenko (Ukr)
|38
|Rick Reimann (Swi)
|39
|Lucien Besancon (Swi)
|40
|Gwénaël Morra (Fra)
|41
|Ivan Smirnov (Rus)
|42
|Andreas Seewald (Ger)
|43
|Silvio Busser (Swi)
|44
|Martin Foger (Aut)
|45
|Michal Malík (Cze)
|46
|Alexander Lomakin (Rus)
|47
|Robert Gehbauer (Aut)
|48
|Manfred Zöger (Aut)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor)
|1:25:08
|2
|Githa Michiels (Bel)
|0:00:55
|3
|Annika Langvad (Den)
|0:01:29
|4
|Daniela Campuzano (Mex)
|0:02:04
|5
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut)
|0:02:16
|6
|Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)
|0:05:39
|7
|Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut)
|0:06:33
|8
|Corina Gantenbein (Swi)
|0:07:01
|9
|Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita)
|0:07:44
|10
|Michelle Hediger (Swi)
|0:08:48
|11
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)
|0:09:54
|12
|Emilie Collomb (Ita)
|0:10:26
|13
|Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex)
|0:10:54
|14
|Lucie Vesela (Cze)
|0:12:31
|15
|Lucia Vazquez Crespo (Spa)
|0:13:27
|16
|Paula Gorycka (Pol)
|0:15:46
|17
|Franziska Brun (Swi)
|0:16:43
|18
|Britt Van Den Boogert (Ned)
|0:17:22
|19
|Katherine O'neill (NZl)
|0:19:06
|20
|Lena Wehrle (Ger)
|0:19:39
|21
|Mailin Franke (Ger)
|22
|Amber Johnston (NZl)
|23
|Chantal Eheim (Swi)
|24
|Romaine Wenger (Swi)
|25
|Noga Korem (Isr)
|26
|Jennifer Kupferschmied (Swi)
|27
|Viktoria Zeller (Aut)
|28
|Janina Wust (Swi)
|29
|Franziska Hagen (Aut)
|30
|Mallory Barth (Swi)
|31
|Ines Carolina Gutierrez (Arg)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Gaze (NZl)
|1:28:21
|2
|Edvard Vea Iversen (Nor)
|0:00:10
|3
|Florian Chenaux (Swi)
|0:01:10
|4
|Andrea Righettini (Ita)
|0:01:58
|5
|Jan Vastl (Cze)
|0:02:01
|6
|Tomas Paprstka (Cze)
|0:02:22
|7
|Sondre Kristiansen (Nor)
|0:03:24
|8
|Martin Frey (Ger)
|0:04:20
|9
|Arnaud Cannau (Fra)
|0:04:55
|10
|Beltain Schmid (Ita)
|0:05:20
|11
|Claude Koster (Swi)
|0:06:01
|12
|Pavel Skalicky (Cze)
|0:07:28
|13
|Mathew Waghorn (NZl)
|0:08:27
|14
|Stefan Peter (Swi)
|0:08:38
|15
|Peteris Janevics (Lat)
|0:08:39
|16
|Gregor Raggl (Aut)
|17
|Georg Egger (Ger)
|0:08:52
|18
|Nicolas Fischer (Swi)
|0:09:23
|19
|Maximilian Vieider (Ita)
|0:09:41
|20
|Frantisek Lami (Svk)
|0:09:51
|21
|Fabian Paumann (Swi)
|0:10:33
|22
|Philipp Wetzelberger (Aut)
|0:10:38
|23
|Fabian Costa (Aut)
|0:10:47
|24
|Jacopo Billi (Ita)
|0:11:00
|25
|Oleksiy Zavolokin (Ukr)
|26
|Lukas Baum (Ger)
|0:11:20
|27
|Matteo Olivotto (Ita)
|0:11:25
|28
|Daniel Voitl (Ger)
|0:11:34
|29
|Philipp Hediger (Swi)
|0:11:46
|30
|Max Foidl (Aut)
|0:12:47
|31
|Jozef Bebcak (Svk)
|32
|Elias Hagspiel (Aut)
|33
|Joseph De Poortere Emelien (Fra)
|34
|Roger Jenny (Swi)
|35
|Artem Alexandrov (Rus)
|36
|Simon Schilli (Ger)
|37
|Lucas De Rossi (Fra)
|38
|Jodok Salzmann (Aut)
|39
|Julian Scherer (Aut)
|40
|Ronny Koller (Swi)
|41
|Simon Gessler (Ger)
|42
|Jonas Müller (Ger)
|43
|Alexey Krylov (Rus)
|44
|Lukas Kaufmann (Aut)
|45
|Elias Tranninger (Aut)
|46
|Philipp Heigl (Aut)
|47
|Gerald Traussner (Aut)
