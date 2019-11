Image 1 of 12 Podium (L-R): Lachlan Norris, Adrian Jackson and Craig Gordon. (Image credit: Rapid Ascent) Image 2 of 12 World 24hour MTB Champion Jason English completes the 100km in fifth place. (Image credit: Rapid Ascent) Image 3 of 12 Craig Gordon finishes the 100km Otway Odyssey in third place. (Image credit: Rapid Ascent) Image 4 of 12 Geelong local Grant Suckling finished first overall in the 50km event. (Image credit: Rapid Ascent) Image 5 of 12 Rebecca Locke, Katherine O'Shea, Joanna Wall and Naomi Hansen (L-R) ride up Busty Road. (Image credit: Rapid Ascent) Image 6 of 12 First place female Judith Arndt navigates her way through the Otways. (Image credit: Rapid Ascent) Image 7 of 12 Adrian Jackson finally won the Otway Odyssey after contesting all four editions. (Image credit: Rapid Ascent) Image 8 of 12 Torq Rider Katherine O' Shea finished second after winning the race in 2009. (Image credit: Rapid Ascent) Image 9 of 12 Riders at start of the 100km event. (Image credit: Rapid Ascent) Image 10 of 12 Start of the 100km event in Apollo Bay. (Image credit: Rapid Ascent) Image 11 of 12 Overall 100km female winner Judith Arndt cross the line in a time of 5:48:59. (Image credit: Rapid Ascent) Image 12 of 12 Phil Anderson tackles Mt Sabine. (Image credit: Rapid Ascent)

Melbourne’s Adrian Jackson was the surprise winner of the men’s Otway Odyssey Mountain Bike Marathon after being seeded eighth behind far more accomplished men. German road racer Judith Arndt topped the women’s field in the 100km marathon.

The rain forest canopy of the Otway Ranges shielded riders from the 34 degree heat and the tracks were nice and soft from recent rain, providing competitors with good conditions. 1000 riders competed in the 100km race, 500 people in the 50km Shorty and over 200 in the 15km Pioneer.

For Jackson the victory was the accomplishment of a dream, having competed in all four Otway Odyssey races. He failed to finish in 2007, took fifth place a year later and finished fourth last year - gradually climbing the podium’s steps and perfecting his preparation for the race.

Jackson took the lead in the single track of the Yaugher State Forest and never looked back. His knowledge of the track helped him stretch his lead to finish two minutes ahead of Lachlan Norris, while Craig Gordon was a further minute behind.

Norris, from Castlemaine in Victoria, was full of praise for Jackson. “He’s a tough man,” said Norris. “He was flying on the single track."

Arndt powered off right from the start in the women’s field, with the German holding a five minute lead with 30 kilometres of single track remaining. Defending champion Katherine O’Shea chipped away at Arndt’s lead throughout the final third of the race, however O’Shea was forced to settle for second place as Arndt maintained some of the margin.

“I think I suck on the single track," said Arndt, before explaining why she enjoyed taking part in the event. “Mountain bikers are really positive people and nice when they pass."

