World Cup leader, Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) on the podium in Vargarda

The start house in Vargarda - complete with 4WD buggies as the lead-out of town on the first lap

A red, white and pink first line waits for the start

Early breakaways, Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team) and Mascha Pijnenborg (Redsun Cycling Team) pass the hay bales which are 'dressed' each year for the race

The bunch passes the decorated hay bales on the climb

Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team) broke away early and gained just over a minute on the bunch

Just ahead of the bunch, Silvia Valsecchi (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) and Mascha Pijnenborg (Redsun Cycling Team) chase Pooley

Grace Verbeke (Lotto Ladies Team), Marie Lindberg (Redsun Cycling Team), Lauren Kitchen (Australia), Kimberly Anderson (HTC - Columbia Women) and Jennifer Fiori (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) at the front of the bunch

Pooley (Cervelo Test Team) continues on her solo break

Content to keep the gap at around one minute, the bunch were not so keen to chase Pooley

Linda Villumsen (HTC - Columbia Women) checks the damage after she made an attack on the Tanga Hed road

Next to try to go alone was Shara Gillow (Australia)

The all-Swedish Alriksson Go:Green team rode both World Cups here. Malin Rydlund climbs at the back of the bunch

Maria Kazachenko (Fenixs - Petrogradets) found it hard going

Spectators lined the climb and to watch the action

No doubting who the locals were cheering for...

Grace Verbeke (Lotto Ladies Team) managed a short-lived breakaway

Swedish sprinter, Monica Holler (Alriksson Go:Green)

An acceleration by World Cup leader, Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) caused reactions in the bunch

Vicki Whitelaw (Lotto Ladies Team) paces sprinter, Rochelle Gilmore on the climb

Lauren Kitchen (Australia) leads the bunch on the road to Tanga Hed

Content to sit in the bunch for the first three quarters of the race, Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit)

The breakaway has been made, now the escapees look at each other for a leader

Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) sprints ahead of Adrie Visser (HTC - Columbia Women) and Swedish RR Champion, Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team)

Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) celebrates victory ahead of Adrie Visser (HTC - Columbia Women) and Swedish RR Champion, Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team)

Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) on the podium with Adrie Visser (HTC - Columbia Women) and Swedish RR Champion, Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team)

The Cervélo women's team claimed its second victory of the weekend, with sprinter Kirsten Wild claiming the women's World Cup round in Vårgårda, Sweden following up on the squad's success in the team time trial on Friday.

Wild bested HTC-Columbia's Adrie Visser and hometown favourite Emma Johansson (Redsun) in a dash to the line.

The victory propelled Wild into the second spot in the World Cup rankings, with Marianne Vos (Nederlands Bloeit) maintaining the lead she has held since she won the first round in March.

The riders got underway for the dozen laps of the 11km circuit and Cervélo took the reins from the gun. Emma Pooley, winner of La Flèche Wallonne Féminine, put in one of her signature attacks on the first lap but could only gain 1:30 on the HTC-Columbia-led field.

Mid-way through the race Pooley was pulled back, and there was quickly a counter-attack by 22-year-old Shara Gillow (Australia). The daughter of 1980 Olympian David Gillow managed to pull out a minute's lead, but an untimely puncture halved her advantage despite  a quick wheel change, and she was caught shortly thereafter.

Looking to extend her 70-point World Cup lead, Vos went all-in on the final trip up the Hägrungabacken and opened a significant gap. However, the strong work from Wild's squad pulled it all back together in sight of the finish line.

Wild proved fastest in the sprint over her compatriot Visser, while Johansson thrilled the home crowd with her third place finish.

Vos' gamble did not pay off, and she now leads the World Cup standings by a mere 18 points over Wild with one round left to go, the GP de Plouay on August 21.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam3:23:33
2Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
4Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
5Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
6Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team0:00:04
7Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl
8Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
9Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl
10Megan Dunn (Aus) Australia
11Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
12Lelizaveta Oshurkova (Ukr) Ukraine
13Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain
14Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
15Sophie Creux (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
16Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.nl
17Karin Aune (Swe) Fenixs - Petrogradets
18Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
19Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
20Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
21Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
22Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
23Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
24Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
25Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
26Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
27Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
28Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:10
29Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
30Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
31Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
32Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain
33Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain
34Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Australia
35Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl
36Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
37Kimberly Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia Women
38Sigrid Corneo (Slo) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
39Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
40Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
41Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women
42Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women0:00:18
43Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:04:45
44Marie Voreland (Nor) Norway0:04:50
45Linn Torp (Nor) Norway
46Chiara Vanni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech0:04:52
47Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
48Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
49Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
50Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam
51Simona Frapporti (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
52Christine Majerus (Lux) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion0:06:08
53Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
54Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia
55Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:08:15
56Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion0:11:29
57Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
58Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) Ireland
59Betina Cramer (Den) Denmark
60Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
61Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
62Anne De Wildt (Ned) Leontien.nl
63Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
64Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
65Monica Holler (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green0:14:47
66Elena Novikova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
67Carly Light (Aus) Australia
68Laure Werner (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
69Olena Sharga (Ukr) Ukraine
70Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine
71Malin Rydlund (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
72Michelle Lauge Jensen (Den) Denmark
73Béatrice Thomas (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion

World cup standings as of August 1, 2010
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit220pts
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam202
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team174
4Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit160
5Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam158
6Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team158
7Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women137
8Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women131
9Nicole Cooke (GBr)112
10Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit108
11Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl92
12Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam82
13Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women81
14Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women78
15Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu63
16Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu62
17Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women62
18Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam59
19Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam50
20Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi48
21Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO45
22Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team40
23Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl36
24Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno36
25Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl35
26Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling35
27Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.nl32
28Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO32
29Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team32
30Linda Melanie Villumsen (Ger) HTC Columbia Women30
31Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno30
32Lucy Martin (GBr)29
33Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi27
34Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women27
35Liesbet De Vocht (Ned) Nederland Bloeit25
36Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion21
37Carla Swart (RSA) MTN Energade21
38Emma Petersen (NZl)18
39Emma Trott (GBr) Great Britain16
39Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain16
41Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Australia15
41Amber Halliday (Aus) Australia15
41Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia15
44Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara15
45Melissa Holt (NZl)15
46Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team15
47Latoya Brulee (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team14
47Mascha Pijnenborg (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team14
49Trine Schmidt (Nor) Hitec Products UCK13
49Sara Mustonen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK13
49Maria Grandt Petersen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK13
49Kristine Saastad (Nor) Hitec Products UCK13
53Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara13
54Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine12
54Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr) Ukraine12
54Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine12
54Hanna Solovey (Ukr) Ukraine12
58Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green12
59Sophie Creux (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion12
60Megan Dunn (Aus) Australia11
61Ashleigh Moolman (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team11
61Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team11
63Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope11
64Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling11
65Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara11
66Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green10
66Monica Holler (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green10
66Malin Rydlund (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green10
69Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women10
70Alessandra D'ettorre (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi10
71Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam10
72Tiffany Cromwell (Aus)10
73Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara10
74Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi10
75Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi10
76Lelizaveta Oshurkova (Ukr) Ukraine9
77Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi9
78Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam9
79Karin Aune (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets9
80Gunn Hilleren (Nor) Norway8
80Camilla Hott-Johansen (Nor) Norway8
80Elin S. Fylkesnes (Nor) Norway8
80Cecilie S. Johansen (Nor) Norway8
80Thrude Karlsen (Nor) Norway8
80Marie Voreland (Nor) Norway8
86Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope8
87You Jin A (Kor)8
88Rachel Neylan (Aus)8
89Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech7
89Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech7
89Simona Frapporti (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech7
89Katarzyna Sosna (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech7
93Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens7
94Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam7
95Christine Majerus (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion6
95Béatrice Thomas (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion6
95Siobhan Horgan (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion6
95Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion6
99Yelizaveta Bochkarova (Ukr)6
100Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets6
101Maria Kazachenko (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets5
101Elena Novikova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets5
101Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets5
104Xiao Hui Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling5
105Olena Oliinyk (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno d'Asolo5
106Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo TestTeam5
107Amanda Spratt (Aus)5
108Nikoline Hansen (Den) Denmark4
108Michelle Lauge Jensen (Den) Denmark4
108Mia Eskebjerg (Den) Denmark4
108Betina Cramer (Den) Denmark4
112Na Zhao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling4
113Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team4
114Xiao Ling Luo (HKg) Giant Pro Cycling3
114Lina Shi (HKg) Giant Pro Cycling3
114Mariusz Jarek (HKg) Giant Pro Cycling3
114Min Gao (HKg) Giant Pro Cycling3
118Denise Zuckermandel (Ger)3
119Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope3
120Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox3
121Sinead Miller (USA)3
122Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Finland2
122Laura Lilja (Fin) Finland2
122Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Finland2
122Anna Lindström (Fin) Finland2
126Alona Andruk (Ukr) Safi - Pasta Zara2
127Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope2
128Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion2
129Barbara Guarischi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox2
130Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson2
131Jennifer O'reilly (Irl) Ireland1
131Caroline Ryan (Irl) Ireland1
131Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) Ireland1
131Fiona Meade (Irl) Ireland1
135Hye Kyeong Choi (Kor)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cervelo Test Team578pts
2HTC Columbia Women556
3Nederland Bloeit438
4Redsun Cycling Team238
5Lotto Ladies Team200
6Leontien.Nl178
7Great Britain173
8Australia159
9Gauss Rdz Ormu125
10Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi114
11Netherlands92
12Team Valdarno66
13Ukraine63
14Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion53
15Hitec Products Uck52
16Alriksson Go:Green42
17Safi - Pasta Zara40
18Noris Cycling35
19New Zealand33
20Tibco32
21Norway32
22Fenixs - Petrogradets30
23Vaiano Solaristech28
24Giant Pro Cycling27
25Vienne Futuroscope24
26MTN21
27Denmark16
28Russia11
29Korea9
30Finland8
31Austria7
32Acs Chirio - Forno D'asolo5
33S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox5
34China5
35Ireland4
36Germany3
37United States3
38Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson2

 

