Image 1 of 26 World Cup leader, Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) on the podium in Vargarda (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 26 The start house in Vargarda - complete with 4WD buggies as the lead-out of town on the first lap (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 26 A red, white and pink first line waits for the start (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 26 Early breakaways, Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team) and Mascha Pijnenborg (Redsun Cycling Team) pass the hay bales which are 'dressed' each year for the race (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 26 The bunch passes the decorated hay bales on the climb (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 6 of 26 Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team) broke away early and gained just over a minute on the bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 7 of 26 Just ahead of the bunch, Silvia Valsecchi (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) and Mascha Pijnenborg (Redsun Cycling Team) chase Pooley (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 8 of 26 Grace Verbeke (Lotto Ladies Team), Marie Lindberg (Redsun Cycling Team), Lauren Kitchen (Australia), Kimberly Anderson (HTC - Columbia Women) and Jennifer Fiori (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) at the front of the bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 9 of 26 Pooley (Cervelo Test Team) continues on her solo break (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 10 of 26 Content to keep the gap at around one minute, the bunch were not so keen to chase Pooley (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 11 of 26 Linda Villumsen (HTC - Columbia Women) checks the damage after she made an attack on the Tanga Hed road (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 12 of 26 Next to try to go alone was Shara Gillow (Australia) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 13 of 26 The all-Swedish Alriksson Go:Green team rode both World Cups here. Malin Rydlund climbs at the back of the bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 14 of 26 Maria Kazachenko (Fenixs - Petrogradets) found it hard going (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 15 of 26 Spectators lined the climb and to watch the action (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 16 of 26 No doubting who the locals were cheering for... (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 17 of 26 Grace Verbeke (Lotto Ladies Team) managed a short-lived breakaway (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 18 of 26 Swedish sprinter, Monica Holler (Alriksson Go:Green) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 19 of 26 An acceleration by World Cup leader, Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) caused reactions in the bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 20 of 26 Vicki Whitelaw (Lotto Ladies Team) paces sprinter, Rochelle Gilmore on the climb (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 21 of 26 Lauren Kitchen (Australia) leads the bunch on the road to Tanga Hed (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 22 of 26 Content to sit in the bunch for the first three quarters of the race, Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 23 of 26 The breakaway has been made, now the escapees look at each other for a leader (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 24 of 26 Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) sprints ahead of Adrie Visser (HTC - Columbia Women) and Swedish RR Champion, Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 25 of 26 Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) celebrates victory ahead of Adrie Visser (HTC - Columbia Women) and Swedish RR Champion, Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 26 of 26 Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) on the podium with Adrie Visser (HTC - Columbia Women) and Swedish RR Champion, Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

The Cervélo women's team claimed its second victory of the weekend, with sprinter Kirsten Wild claiming the women's World Cup round in Vårgårda, Sweden following up on the squad's success in the team time trial on Friday.

Wild bested HTC-Columbia's Adrie Visser and hometown favourite Emma Johansson (Redsun) in a dash to the line.

The victory propelled Wild into the second spot in the World Cup rankings, with Marianne Vos (Nederlands Bloeit) maintaining the lead she has held since she won the first round in March.

The riders got underway for the dozen laps of the 11km circuit and Cervélo took the reins from the gun. Emma Pooley, winner of La Flèche Wallonne Féminine, put in one of her signature attacks on the first lap but could only gain 1:30 on the HTC-Columbia-led field.

Mid-way through the race Pooley was pulled back, and there was quickly a counter-attack by 22-year-old Shara Gillow (Australia). The daughter of 1980 Olympian David Gillow managed to pull out a minute's lead, but an untimely puncture halved her advantage despite a quick wheel change, and she was caught shortly thereafter.

Looking to extend her 70-point World Cup lead, Vos went all-in on the final trip up the Hägrungabacken and opened a significant gap. However, the strong work from Wild's squad pulled it all back together in sight of the finish line.

Wild proved fastest in the sprint over her compatriot Visser, while Johansson thrilled the home crowd with her third place finish.

Vos' gamble did not pay off, and she now leads the World Cup standings by a mere 18 points over Wild with one round left to go, the GP de Plouay on August 21.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 3:23:33 2 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 4 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 5 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 6 Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team 0:00:04 7 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl 8 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 9 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl 10 Megan Dunn (Aus) Australia 11 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 12 Lelizaveta Oshurkova (Ukr) Ukraine 13 Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain 14 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 15 Sophie Creux (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion 16 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.nl 17 Karin Aune (Swe) Fenixs - Petrogradets 18 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 19 Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 20 Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi 21 Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Hitec Products UCK 22 Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 23 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 24 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl 25 Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi 26 Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 27 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit 28 Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:10 29 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 30 Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi 31 Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia 32 Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain 33 Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain 34 Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Australia 35 Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl 36 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women 37 Kimberly Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia Women 38 Sigrid Corneo (Slo) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi 39 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 40 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK 41 Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women 42 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 0:00:18 43 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 0:04:45 44 Marie Voreland (Nor) Norway 0:04:50 45 Linn Torp (Nor) Norway 46 Chiara Vanni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 0:04:52 47 Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 48 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia 49 Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team 50 Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam 51 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 52 Christine Majerus (Lux) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion 0:06:08 53 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 54 Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia 55 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:08:15 56 Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion 0:11:29 57 Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 58 Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) Ireland 59 Betina Cramer (Den) Denmark 60 Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 61 Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 62 Anne De Wildt (Ned) Leontien.nl 63 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 64 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 65 Monica Holler (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 0:14:47 66 Elena Novikova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 67 Carly Light (Aus) Australia 68 Laure Werner (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 69 Olena Sharga (Ukr) Ukraine 70 Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine 71 Malin Rydlund (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 72 Michelle Lauge Jensen (Den) Denmark 73 Béatrice Thomas (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion

World cup standings as of August 1, 2010 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 220 pts 2 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 202 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 174 4 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 160 5 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 158 6 Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team 158 7 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 137 8 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 131 9 Nicole Cooke (GBr) 112 10 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 108 11 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl 92 12 Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam 82 13 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 81 14 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 78 15 Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu 63 16 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 62 17 Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women 62 18 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 59 19 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 50 20 Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi 48 21 Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO 45 22 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 40 23 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl 36 24 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno 36 25 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl 35 26 Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling 35 27 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.nl 32 28 Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO 32 29 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 32 30 Linda Melanie Villumsen (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 30 31 Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno 30 32 Lucy Martin (GBr) 29 33 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi 27 34 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women 27 35 Liesbet De Vocht (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 25 36 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion 21 37 Carla Swart (RSA) MTN Energade 21 38 Emma Petersen (NZl) 18 39 Emma Trott (GBr) Great Britain 16 39 Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain 16 41 Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Australia 15 41 Amber Halliday (Aus) Australia 15 41 Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia 15 44 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 15 45 Melissa Holt (NZl) 15 46 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 15 47 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 14 47 Mascha Pijnenborg (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 14 49 Trine Schmidt (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 13 49 Sara Mustonen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 13 49 Maria Grandt Petersen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 13 49 Kristine Saastad (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 13 53 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 13 54 Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine 12 54 Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr) Ukraine 12 54 Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine 12 54 Hanna Solovey (Ukr) Ukraine 12 58 Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 12 59 Sophie Creux (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion 12 60 Megan Dunn (Aus) Australia 11 61 Ashleigh Moolman (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team 11 61 Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team 11 63 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 11 64 Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 11 65 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 11 66 Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 10 66 Monica Holler (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 10 66 Malin Rydlund (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 10 69 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women 10 70 Alessandra D'ettorre (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi 10 71 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam 10 72 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) 10 73 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 10 74 Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi 10 75 Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi 10 76 Lelizaveta Oshurkova (Ukr) Ukraine 9 77 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi 9 78 Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 9 79 Karin Aune (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 9 80 Gunn Hilleren (Nor) Norway 8 80 Camilla Hott-Johansen (Nor) Norway 8 80 Elin S. Fylkesnes (Nor) Norway 8 80 Cecilie S. Johansen (Nor) Norway 8 80 Thrude Karlsen (Nor) Norway 8 80 Marie Voreland (Nor) Norway 8 86 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 8 87 You Jin A (Kor) 8 88 Rachel Neylan (Aus) 8 89 Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 7 89 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 7 89 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 7 89 Katarzyna Sosna (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 7 93 Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens 7 94 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 7 95 Christine Majerus (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion 6 95 Béatrice Thomas (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion 6 95 Siobhan Horgan (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion 6 95 Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion 6 99 Yelizaveta Bochkarova (Ukr) 6 100 Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 6 101 Maria Kazachenko (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 5 101 Elena Novikova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 5 101 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 5 104 Xiao Hui Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 5 105 Olena Oliinyk (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno d'Asolo 5 106 Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo TestTeam 5 107 Amanda Spratt (Aus) 5 108 Nikoline Hansen (Den) Denmark 4 108 Michelle Lauge Jensen (Den) Denmark 4 108 Mia Eskebjerg (Den) Denmark 4 108 Betina Cramer (Den) Denmark 4 112 Na Zhao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 4 113 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 4 114 Xiao Ling Luo (HKg) Giant Pro Cycling 3 114 Lina Shi (HKg) Giant Pro Cycling 3 114 Mariusz Jarek (HKg) Giant Pro Cycling 3 114 Min Gao (HKg) Giant Pro Cycling 3 118 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) 3 119 Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 3 120 Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 3 121 Sinead Miller (USA) 3 122 Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Finland 2 122 Laura Lilja (Fin) Finland 2 122 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Finland 2 122 Anna Lindström (Fin) Finland 2 126 Alona Andruk (Ukr) Safi - Pasta Zara 2 127 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 2 128 Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion 2 129 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 2 130 Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson 2 131 Jennifer O'reilly (Irl) Ireland 1 131 Caroline Ryan (Irl) Ireland 1 131 Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) Ireland 1 131 Fiona Meade (Irl) Ireland 1 135 Hye Kyeong Choi (Kor) 1