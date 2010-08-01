Wild hands Cervelo its second win in Sweden
Vos hangs onto World Cup lead
The Cervélo women's team claimed its second victory of the weekend, with sprinter Kirsten Wild claiming the women's World Cup round in Vårgårda, Sweden following up on the squad's success in the team time trial on Friday.
Wild bested HTC-Columbia's Adrie Visser and hometown favourite Emma Johansson (Redsun) in a dash to the line.
The victory propelled Wild into the second spot in the World Cup rankings, with Marianne Vos (Nederlands Bloeit) maintaining the lead she has held since she won the first round in March.
The riders got underway for the dozen laps of the 11km circuit and Cervélo took the reins from the gun. Emma Pooley, winner of La Flèche Wallonne Féminine, put in one of her signature attacks on the first lap but could only gain 1:30 on the HTC-Columbia-led field.
Mid-way through the race Pooley was pulled back, and there was quickly a counter-attack by 22-year-old Shara Gillow (Australia). The daughter of 1980 Olympian David Gillow managed to pull out a minute's lead, but an untimely puncture halved her advantage despite a quick wheel change, and she was caught shortly thereafter.
Looking to extend her 70-point World Cup lead, Vos went all-in on the final trip up the Hägrungabacken and opened a significant gap. However, the strong work from Wild's squad pulled it all back together in sight of the finish line.
Wild proved fastest in the sprint over her compatriot Visser, while Johansson thrilled the home crowd with her third place finish.
Vos' gamble did not pay off, and she now leads the World Cup standings by a mere 18 points over Wild with one round left to go, the GP de Plouay on August 21.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|3:23:33
|2
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|4
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|5
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|6
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:00:04
|7
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl
|8
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|9
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl
|10
|Megan Dunn (Aus) Australia
|11
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|12
|Lelizaveta Oshurkova (Ukr) Ukraine
|13
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain
|14
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|15
|Sophie Creux (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
|16
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.nl
|17
|Karin Aune (Swe) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|18
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|19
|Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|20
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|21
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|22
|Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|23
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|24
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
|25
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|26
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|27
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|28
|Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:10
|29
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|30
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|31
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
|32
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain
|33
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain
|34
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Australia
|35
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl
|36
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
|37
|Kimberly Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|38
|Sigrid Corneo (Slo) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|39
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|40
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|41
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women
|42
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:18
|43
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:04:45
|44
|Marie Voreland (Nor) Norway
|0:04:50
|45
|Linn Torp (Nor) Norway
|46
|Chiara Vanni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:04:52
|47
|Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|48
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
|49
|Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
|50
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam
|51
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|52
|Christine Majerus (Lux) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
|0:06:08
|53
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|54
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia
|55
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:08:15
|56
|Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
|0:11:29
|57
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|58
|Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) Ireland
|59
|Betina Cramer (Den) Denmark
|60
|Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|61
|Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|62
|Anne De Wildt (Ned) Leontien.nl
|63
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|64
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|65
|Monica Holler (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|0:14:47
|66
|Elena Novikova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|67
|Carly Light (Aus) Australia
|68
|Laure Werner (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|69
|Olena Sharga (Ukr) Ukraine
|70
|Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|71
|Malin Rydlund (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|72
|Michelle Lauge Jensen (Den) Denmark
|73
|Béatrice Thomas (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|220
|pts
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|202
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|174
|4
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|160
|5
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|158
|6
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|158
|7
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|137
|8
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|131
|9
|Nicole Cooke (GBr)
|112
|10
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|108
|11
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl
|92
|12
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam
|82
|13
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|81
|14
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|78
|15
|Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|63
|16
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|62
|17
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women
|62
|18
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|59
|19
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|50
|20
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|48
|21
|Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO
|45
|22
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|40
|23
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
|36
|24
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|36
|25
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl
|35
|26
|Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling
|35
|27
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.nl
|32
|28
|Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO
|32
|29
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|32
|30
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|30
|31
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno
|30
|32
|Lucy Martin (GBr)
|29
|33
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|27
|34
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|27
|35
|Liesbet De Vocht (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|25
|36
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
|21
|37
|Carla Swart (RSA) MTN Energade
|21
|38
|Emma Petersen (NZl)
|18
|39
|Emma Trott (GBr) Great Britain
|16
|39
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain
|16
|41
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Australia
|15
|41
|Amber Halliday (Aus) Australia
|15
|41
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia
|15
|44
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|15
|45
|Melissa Holt (NZl)
|15
|46
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|15
|47
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|14
|47
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|14
|49
|Trine Schmidt (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|13
|49
|Sara Mustonen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|13
|49
|Maria Grandt Petersen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|13
|49
|Kristine Saastad (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|13
|53
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|13
|54
|Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|12
|54
|Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr) Ukraine
|12
|54
|Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|12
|54
|Hanna Solovey (Ukr) Ukraine
|12
|58
|Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|12
|59
|Sophie Creux (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
|12
|60
|Megan Dunn (Aus) Australia
|11
|61
|Ashleigh Moolman (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|11
|61
|Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|11
|63
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|11
|64
|Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|11
|65
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|11
|66
|Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|10
|66
|Monica Holler (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|10
|66
|Malin Rydlund (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|10
|69
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
|10
|70
|Alessandra D'ettorre (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|10
|71
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam
|10
|72
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus)
|10
|73
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|10
|74
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|10
|75
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|10
|76
|Lelizaveta Oshurkova (Ukr) Ukraine
|9
|77
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|9
|78
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|9
|79
|Karin Aune (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|9
|80
|Gunn Hilleren (Nor) Norway
|8
|80
|Camilla Hott-Johansen (Nor) Norway
|8
|80
|Elin S. Fylkesnes (Nor) Norway
|8
|80
|Cecilie S. Johansen (Nor) Norway
|8
|80
|Thrude Karlsen (Nor) Norway
|8
|80
|Marie Voreland (Nor) Norway
|8
|86
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|8
|87
|You Jin A (Kor)
|8
|88
|Rachel Neylan (Aus)
|8
|89
|Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|7
|89
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|7
|89
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|7
|89
|Katarzyna Sosna (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|7
|93
|Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
|7
|94
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|7
|95
|Christine Majerus (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
|6
|95
|Béatrice Thomas (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
|6
|95
|Siobhan Horgan (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
|6
|95
|Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
|6
|99
|Yelizaveta Bochkarova (Ukr)
|6
|100
|Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|6
|101
|Maria Kazachenko (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|5
|101
|Elena Novikova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|5
|101
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|5
|104
|Xiao Hui Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|5
|105
|Olena Oliinyk (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno d'Asolo
|5
|106
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo TestTeam
|5
|107
|Amanda Spratt (Aus)
|5
|108
|Nikoline Hansen (Den) Denmark
|4
|108
|Michelle Lauge Jensen (Den) Denmark
|4
|108
|Mia Eskebjerg (Den) Denmark
|4
|108
|Betina Cramer (Den) Denmark
|4
|112
|Na Zhao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|4
|113
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|4
|114
|Xiao Ling Luo (HKg) Giant Pro Cycling
|3
|114
|Lina Shi (HKg) Giant Pro Cycling
|3
|114
|Mariusz Jarek (HKg) Giant Pro Cycling
|3
|114
|Min Gao (HKg) Giant Pro Cycling
|3
|118
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger)
|3
|119
|Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|3
|120
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|3
|121
|Sinead Miller (USA)
|3
|122
|Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Finland
|2
|122
|Laura Lilja (Fin) Finland
|2
|122
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Finland
|2
|122
|Anna Lindström (Fin) Finland
|2
|126
|Alona Andruk (Ukr) Safi - Pasta Zara
|2
|127
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|2
|128
|Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
|2
|129
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|2
|130
|Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|2
|131
|Jennifer O'reilly (Irl) Ireland
|1
|131
|Caroline Ryan (Irl) Ireland
|1
|131
|Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) Ireland
|1
|131
|Fiona Meade (Irl) Ireland
|1
|135
|Hye Kyeong Choi (Kor)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cervelo Test Team
|578
|pts
|2
|HTC Columbia Women
|556
|3
|Nederland Bloeit
|438
|4
|Redsun Cycling Team
|238
|5
|Lotto Ladies Team
|200
|6
|Leontien.Nl
|178
|7
|Great Britain
|173
|8
|Australia
|159
|9
|Gauss Rdz Ormu
|125
|10
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|114
|11
|Netherlands
|92
|12
|Team Valdarno
|66
|13
|Ukraine
|63
|14
|Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|53
|15
|Hitec Products Uck
|52
|16
|Alriksson Go:Green
|42
|17
|Safi - Pasta Zara
|40
|18
|Noris Cycling
|35
|19
|New Zealand
|33
|20
|Tibco
|32
|21
|Norway
|32
|22
|Fenixs - Petrogradets
|30
|23
|Vaiano Solaristech
|28
|24
|Giant Pro Cycling
|27
|25
|Vienne Futuroscope
|24
|26
|MTN
|21
|27
|Denmark
|16
|28
|Russia
|11
|29
|Korea
|9
|30
|Finland
|8
|31
|Austria
|7
|32
|Acs Chirio - Forno D'asolo
|5
|33
|S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|5
|34
|China
|5
|35
|Ireland
|4
|36
|Germany
|3
|37
|United States
|3
|38
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|2
