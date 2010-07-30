Trending

Charlotte Becker (Cervelo Test Team) give a TV interview after the race

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
The Australian team

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Great Britain performing a changeover on the rise

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Lotto Ladies Team was down to 4 riders in the opening kilometres

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
A tight cluster, including Sweden's Emma Johansson : Redsun Cycling Team

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Team Ireland riding into the headwind

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Into the headwind - Alriksson Go:Green - the all-Swedish UCI registered team

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
World Cup leader and Dutch time trial Champion, Marianne Vos, leads the Nederland Bloeit team

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Charlotte Becker pulls off after a turn at the front as Cervelo Test Team head to victory again in a World Cup TTT

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Led here by Judith Arndt, HTC - Columbia Women were second to Cervelo Test Team. Nederland Bloeit were third. Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) maintained the World Cup lead

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Cervelo Test Team's Kirsten Wild leads with 1 km to go

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
The podium, HTC - Columbia Women, Cervelo Test Team and Nederland Bloeit

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi, powerful on the short rise

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Hitec Products riding into the headwind

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Sealing the valve slot on the Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion Mavics

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Anywhere covered was taken up by bikes on this rainy afternoon. Norway were in the post office shelter was taken up by bikes on this rainy afternoon. Norway were in the post office shelter

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Team Finland in the gloom

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Team Vaiano in the early kilometres

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
The Danish National team

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
The Norway National team

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Spread across the road in an echelon - Fenixs - Petrogradets

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Ukraine were spread across the road in an echelon with a tailwind

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Giant Pro Cycling were in tight formation

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion on the road out to Hennelujnga

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
The Leontien team use the width of the road

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
The World Cup leader, Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

The Cervélo TestTeam successfully defended its title riding to another win today at the team time trial at the World Cup in Vårgårda, Sweden. The squad won by 1:08 over HTC Columbia Women's team and by 2:25 over Nederland Bloeit.

The win was all the more remarkable as the squad lacked now-retired Olympic champion Kristin Armstrong, but Charlotte Becker, Regina Bruins, Iris Slappendel and Kirsten Wild showed that the team was more important than any single rider.

"We all rode the same pace today, and that was the key to our success," said Bruins, who was also part of the winning team last year. "Everybody did the right job, and I am really proud we won again."

"It was a very successful time trial for us," said Egon van Kessel, Sports Director. "We trained a few times on the course when the weather was really good. But today it changed to rain and wind. This year's team was very strong technically, and I am very proud of them." Van Kessel said the team rode more strongly this year than last year.

The HTC-Columbia squad fielded an experienced and talented team with Judith Arndt , Linda Melanie Villumsen , Eleonora Van Dijk and Adrie Visser, but could only manage second place, dropping the squad out of the top spot in the World Cup standings behind Cervelo.

"I expected a battle especialy between Cervelo and us," said HTC-Columbia director Ronny Lauke. "They have won it the previous years, my pre-race impression has been that we a have a team that can win it against any other team. The time gap is of course disappointing."

"According to Rene Wenzel our director in Sweden, a few riders have not had a good day, struggled to find a good rhythm at the beginning, where we lost the most time.

"For the future and especially with the background that there will be a team time trial world championship again, we will have to focus more on special TTT training camp and additional sessions for this."

The third place of individual World Cup leader Marianne Vos' Nederlands Bloeit squad helped extend her lead in the standings. Liesbet De Vocht, Loes Gunnewijk and Annemiek Van Vleuten helped pull out ten more points over Red Sun's Emma Johansson, who's team only managed seventh.

Cervelo's Becker leapt over Belgian Grace Verbeke (Lotto) and Johansson and now sits 70 points behind Vos in the individual standings going into Sunday's round.

"Now we go on to the road race on Sunday," said von Kessel. "We know the course it is more or less the same as today's course. It is not really that hard, but it will be exciting. Kirsten Wild is in a good shape, so we will go for the victory again, which I expect will come from a group sprint by a select group."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cervelo Test Team0:55:34
Charlotte Becker (Ger)
Regina Bruins (Ned)
Iris Slappendel (Ned)
Kirsten Wild (Ned)
2HTC Columbia Women0:01:08
Judith Arndt (Ger)
Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl)
Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned)
Adrie Visser (Ned)
3Nederland Bloeit0:02:25
Liesbet De Vocht (Bel)
Loes Gunnewijk (Ned)
Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned)
Marianne Vos (Ned)
4Leontien.nl0:02:28
Chantal Blaak (Ned)
Andrea Bosman (Ned)
Lucinda Brand (Ned)
Irene Van Den Broek (Ned)
5Great Britain0:02:52
Katie Colclough (GBr)
Nicole Cooke (GBr)
Lucy Martin (GBr)
Emma Trott (GBr)
6Australia0:03:23
Ruth Corset (Aus)
Shara Gillow (Aus)
Amber Halliday (Aus)
Alexis Rhodes (Aus)
7Redsun Cycling Team0:03:35
Latoya Brulee (Bel)
Emma Johansson (Swe)
Marie Lindberg (Swe)
Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned)
8Hitec Products UCK0:04:35
Maria Grandt Petersen (Den)
Sara Mustonen (Swe)
Kristine Saastad (Nor)
Trine Schmidt (Den)
9Ukraine0:04:41
Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr)
Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr)
Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr)
Hanna Solovey (Ukr)
10Lotto Ladies Team0:04:55
Ashleigh Moolman (RSA)
Kim Schoonbaert (Bel)
Grace Verbeke (Bel)
Vicki Whitelaw (Aus)
11Alriksson Go:Green0:05:17
Monica Holler (Swe)
Madeleine Olsson (Swe)
Malin Rydlund (Swe)
Jennie Stenerhag (Swe)
12Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi0:05:27
Elena Berlato (Ita)
Valentina Carretta (Ita)
Gloria Presti (Ita)
Silvia Valsecchi (Ita)
13Norway0:05:45
Elin S. Fylkesnes (Nor)
Gunn Hilleren (Nor)
Camilla Hott-Johansen (Nor)
Cecilie S. Johansen (Nor)
Thrude Karlsen (Nor)
Marie Voreland (Nor)
14Vaiano Solaristech0:06:13
Irene Falorni (Ita)
Simona Frapporti (Ita)
Valentina Scandolara (Ita)
Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu)
15ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion0:06:50
Sophie Creux (Fra)
Siobhan Horgan (Irl)
Mélodie Lesueur (Fra)
Christine Majerus (Lux)
Béatrice Thomas (Fra)
16Fenixs - Petrogradets0:07:39
Karin Aune (Swe)
Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus)
Maria Kazachenko (Rus)
Elena Novikova (Rus)
17Denmark0:08:27
Betina Cramer (Den)
Mia Eskebjerg (Den)
Nikoline Hansen (Den)
Michelle Lauge Jensen (Den)
18Giant Pro Cycling0:09:58
Min Gao (Chn)
Xiao Ling Luo (Chn)
Mariusz Jarek (Chn)
Lina Shi (Chn)
19Finland0:10:32
Lotta Lepistö (Fin)
Laura Lilja (Fin)
Anna Lindström (Fin)
Sari Saarelainen (Fin)
20Ireland0:10:59
Michelle Geoghegan (Irl)
Fiona Meade (Irl)
Jennifer O'Reilly (Irl)
Caroline Ryan (Irl)

World Cup rankings as of June 30, 2010

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos Netherlands Nederland Bloeit210pts
2Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam140
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team139
4Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team134
5Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women131
6Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit130
7Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam127
8Nicole Cooke (GBr)112
9Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit101
10Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women87
11Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam82
12Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women78
13Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl71
14Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu63
15Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu62
16Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women62
17Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam59
18Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women54
19Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam50
20Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi48
21Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO45
22Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team40
23Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl36
24Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno36
25Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling35
26Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO32
27Linda Melanie Villumsen (Ger) HTC Columbia Women30
28Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno30
29Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team29
30Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.nl27
31Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi27
32Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women27
33Liesbet De Vocht (Ned) Nederland Bloeit25
34Lucy Martin (GBr)21
35Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion21
36Carla Swart (RSA) MTN Energade21
37Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl20
38Emma Petersen (NZl)18
39Emma Trott (GBr) Great Britain16
39Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain16
41Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Australia15
41Amber Halliday (Aus) Australia15
41Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia15
44Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara15
45Melissa Holt (NZl)15
46Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team15
47Mascha Pijnenborg (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team14
47Latoya Brulee (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team14
49Maria Grandt Petersen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK13
49Kristine Saastad (Nor) Hitec Products UCK13
49Trine Schmidt (Nor) Hitec Products UCK13
49Sara Mustonen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK13
53Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara13
54Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine12
54Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr) Ukraine12
54Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine12
54Hanna Solovey (Ukr) Ukraine12
58Ashleigh Moolman (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team11
58Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team11
60Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope11
61Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling11
62Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara11
63Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green10
63Monica Holler (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green10
63Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green10
63Malin Rydlund (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green10
67Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women10
68Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi10
69Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam10
70Tiffany Cromwell (Aus)10
71Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara10
72Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi10
73Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi9
73Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi9
75Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam9
76Cecilie S. Johansen (Nor) Norway8
76Elin S. Fylkesnes (Nor) Norway8
76Camilla Hott-Johansen (Nor) Norway8
76Gunn Hilleren (Nor) Norway8
76Thrude Karlsen (Nor) Norway8
76Marie Voreland (Nor) Norway8
82Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope8
83You Jin A (Kor)8
84Rachel Neylan (Aus)8
85Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech7
85Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech7
85Simona Frapporti (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech7
85Katarzyna Sosna (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech7
89Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens7
90Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam7
91Sophie Creux (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion6
91Christine Majerus (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion6
91Béatrice Thomas (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion6
91Siobhan Horgan (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion6
91Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion6
96Yelizaveta Bochkarova (Ukr)6
97Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets6
98Maria Kazachenko (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets5
98Elena Novikova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets5
98Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets5
98Karin Aune (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets5
102Xiao Hui Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling5
103Olena Oliinyk (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno d'Asolo5
104Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo TestTeam5
105Amanda Spratt (Aus)5
106Nikoline Hansen (Den) Denmark4
106Michelle Lauge Jensen (Den) Denmark4
106Mia Eskebjerg (Den) Denmark4
106Betina Cramer (Den) Denmark4
110Na Zhao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling4
111Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team4
112Lina Shi (HKg) Giant Pro Cycling3
112Mariusz Jarek (HKg) Giant Pro Cycling3
112Xiao Ling Luo (HKg) Giant Pro Cycling3
112Min Gao (HKg) Giant Pro Cycling3
116Denise Zuckermandel (Ger)3
117Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope3
118Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox3
119Sinead Miller (USA)3
120Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Finland2
120Laura Lilja (Fin) Finland2
120Anna Lindström (Fin) Finland2
120Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Finland2
124Alona Andruk (Ukr) Safi - Pasta Zara2
125Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope2
126Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion2
127Barbara Guarischi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox2
128Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson2
129Jennifer O'Reilly (Irl) Ireland1
129Caroline Ryan (Irl) Ireland1
129Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) Ireland1
129Fiona Meade (Irl) Ireland1
133Hye Kyeong Choi (Kor)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cervelo Test Team485pts
2HTC Columbia Women479
3Nederland Bloeit391
4Redsun Cycling Team200
5Lotto Ladies Team176
6Great Britain165
7Australia148
8Leontien.nl137
9Gauss Rdz Ormu125
10Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi113
11Netherlands92
12Team Valdarno66
13Ukraine54
14Hitec Products Uck52
15ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion47
16Safi - Pasta Zara40
17Alriksson Go:Green40
18Noris Cycling35
19New Zealand33
20Tibco32
21Norway32
22Vaiano Solaristech28
23Giant Pro Cycling27
24Fenixs - Petrogradets26
25Vienne Futuroscope24
26Mtn21
27Denmark16
28Russia11
29Korea9
30Finland8
31Austria7
32Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo5
33S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox5
34China5
35Ireland4
36Germany3
37United States3
38Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson2

 

