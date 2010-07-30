Image 1 of 26 Charlotte Becker (Cervelo Test Team) give a TV interview after the race (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 26 The Australian team (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 26 Great Britain performing a changeover on the rise (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 26 Lotto Ladies Team was down to 4 riders in the opening kilometres (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 26 A tight cluster, including Sweden's Emma Johansson : Redsun Cycling Team (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 6 of 26 Team Ireland riding into the headwind (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 7 of 26 Into the headwind - Alriksson Go:Green - the all-Swedish UCI registered team (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 8 of 26 World Cup leader and Dutch time trial Champion, Marianne Vos, leads the Nederland Bloeit team (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 9 of 26 Charlotte Becker pulls off after a turn at the front as Cervelo Test Team head to victory again in a World Cup TTT (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 10 of 26 Led here by Judith Arndt, HTC - Columbia Women were second to Cervelo Test Team. Nederland Bloeit were third. Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) maintained the World Cup lead (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 11 of 26 Cervelo Test Team's Kirsten Wild leads with 1 km to go (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 12 of 26 The podium, HTC - Columbia Women, Cervelo Test Team and Nederland Bloeit (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 13 of 26 Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi, powerful on the short rise (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 14 of 26 Hitec Products riding into the headwind (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 15 of 26 Sealing the valve slot on the Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion Mavics (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 16 of 26 Anywhere covered was taken up by bikes on this rainy afternoon. Norway were in the post office shelter was taken up by bikes on this rainy afternoon. Norway were in the post office shelter (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 17 of 26 Team Finland in the gloom (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 18 of 26 Team Vaiano in the early kilometres (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 19 of 26 The Danish National team (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 20 of 26 The Norway National team (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 21 of 26 Spread across the road in an echelon - Fenixs - Petrogradets (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 22 of 26 Ukraine were spread across the road in an echelon with a tailwind (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 23 of 26 Giant Pro Cycling were in tight formation (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 24 of 26 Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion on the road out to Hennelujnga (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 25 of 26 The Leontien team use the width of the road (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 26 of 26 The World Cup leader, Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

The Cervélo TestTeam successfully defended its title riding to another win today at the team time trial at the World Cup in Vårgårda, Sweden. The squad won by 1:08 over HTC Columbia Women's team and by 2:25 over Nederland Bloeit.

The win was all the more remarkable as the squad lacked now-retired Olympic champion Kristin Armstrong, but Charlotte Becker, Regina Bruins, Iris Slappendel and Kirsten Wild showed that the team was more important than any single rider.

"We all rode the same pace today, and that was the key to our success," said Bruins, who was also part of the winning team last year. "Everybody did the right job, and I am really proud we won again."

"It was a very successful time trial for us," said Egon van Kessel, Sports Director. "We trained a few times on the course when the weather was really good. But today it changed to rain and wind. This year's team was very strong technically, and I am very proud of them." Van Kessel said the team rode more strongly this year than last year.

The HTC-Columbia squad fielded an experienced and talented team with Judith Arndt , Linda Melanie Villumsen , Eleonora Van Dijk and Adrie Visser, but could only manage second place, dropping the squad out of the top spot in the World Cup standings behind Cervelo.

"I expected a battle especialy between Cervelo and us," said HTC-Columbia director Ronny Lauke. "They have won it the previous years, my pre-race impression has been that we a have a team that can win it against any other team. The time gap is of course disappointing."

"According to Rene Wenzel our director in Sweden, a few riders have not had a good day, struggled to find a good rhythm at the beginning, where we lost the most time.

"For the future and especially with the background that there will be a team time trial world championship again, we will have to focus more on special TTT training camp and additional sessions for this."

The third place of individual World Cup leader Marianne Vos' Nederlands Bloeit squad helped extend her lead in the standings. Liesbet De Vocht, Loes Gunnewijk and Annemiek Van Vleuten helped pull out ten more points over Red Sun's Emma Johansson, who's team only managed seventh.

Cervelo's Becker leapt over Belgian Grace Verbeke (Lotto) and Johansson and now sits 70 points behind Vos in the individual standings going into Sunday's round.

"Now we go on to the road race on Sunday," said von Kessel. "We know the course it is more or less the same as today's course. It is not really that hard, but it will be exciting. Kirsten Wild is in a good shape, so we will go for the victory again, which I expect will come from a group sprint by a select group."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cervelo Test Team 0:55:34 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Regina Bruins (Ned) Iris Slappendel (Ned) Kirsten Wild (Ned) 2 HTC Columbia Women 0:01:08 Judith Arndt (Ger) Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Adrie Visser (Ned) 3 Nederland Bloeit 0:02:25 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Marianne Vos (Ned) 4 Leontien.nl 0:02:28 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Andrea Bosman (Ned) Lucinda Brand (Ned) Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) 5 Great Britain 0:02:52 Katie Colclough (GBr) Nicole Cooke (GBr) Lucy Martin (GBr) Emma Trott (GBr) 6 Australia 0:03:23 Ruth Corset (Aus) Shara Gillow (Aus) Amber Halliday (Aus) Alexis Rhodes (Aus) 7 Redsun Cycling Team 0:03:35 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Emma Johansson (Swe) Marie Lindberg (Swe) Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) 8 Hitec Products UCK 0:04:35 Maria Grandt Petersen (Den) Sara Mustonen (Swe) Kristine Saastad (Nor) Trine Schmidt (Den) 9 Ukraine 0:04:41 Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr) Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr) Hanna Solovey (Ukr) 10 Lotto Ladies Team 0:04:55 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Grace Verbeke (Bel) Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) 11 Alriksson Go:Green 0:05:17 Monica Holler (Swe) Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Malin Rydlund (Swe) Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) 12 Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi 0:05:27 Elena Berlato (Ita) Valentina Carretta (Ita) Gloria Presti (Ita) Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) 13 Norway 0:05:45 Elin S. Fylkesnes (Nor) Gunn Hilleren (Nor) Camilla Hott-Johansen (Nor) Cecilie S. Johansen (Nor) Thrude Karlsen (Nor) Marie Voreland (Nor) 14 Vaiano Solaristech 0:06:13 Irene Falorni (Ita) Simona Frapporti (Ita) Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) 15 ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion 0:06:50 Sophie Creux (Fra) Siobhan Horgan (Irl) Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) Christine Majerus (Lux) Béatrice Thomas (Fra) 16 Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:07:39 Karin Aune (Swe) Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Maria Kazachenko (Rus) Elena Novikova (Rus) 17 Denmark 0:08:27 Betina Cramer (Den) Mia Eskebjerg (Den) Nikoline Hansen (Den) Michelle Lauge Jensen (Den) 18 Giant Pro Cycling 0:09:58 Min Gao (Chn) Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Mariusz Jarek (Chn) Lina Shi (Chn) 19 Finland 0:10:32 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Laura Lilja (Fin) Anna Lindström (Fin) Sari Saarelainen (Fin) 20 Ireland 0:10:59 Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) Fiona Meade (Irl) Jennifer O'Reilly (Irl) Caroline Ryan (Irl)

World Cup rankings as of June 30, 2010

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos Netherlands Nederland Bloeit 210 pts 2 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 140 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 139 4 Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team 134 5 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 131 6 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 130 7 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 127 8 Nicole Cooke (GBr) 112 9 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 101 10 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 87 11 Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam 82 12 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 78 13 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl 71 14 Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu 63 15 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 62 16 Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women 62 17 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 59 18 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 54 19 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 50 20 Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi 48 21 Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO 45 22 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 40 23 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl 36 24 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno 36 25 Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling 35 26 Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO 32 27 Linda Melanie Villumsen (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 30 28 Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno 30 29 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 29 30 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.nl 27 31 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi 27 32 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women 27 33 Liesbet De Vocht (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 25 34 Lucy Martin (GBr) 21 35 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion 21 36 Carla Swart (RSA) MTN Energade 21 37 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl 20 38 Emma Petersen (NZl) 18 39 Emma Trott (GBr) Great Britain 16 39 Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain 16 41 Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Australia 15 41 Amber Halliday (Aus) Australia 15 41 Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia 15 44 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 15 45 Melissa Holt (NZl) 15 46 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 15 47 Mascha Pijnenborg (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 14 47 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 14 49 Maria Grandt Petersen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 13 49 Kristine Saastad (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 13 49 Trine Schmidt (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 13 49 Sara Mustonen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 13 53 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 13 54 Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine 12 54 Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr) Ukraine 12 54 Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine 12 54 Hanna Solovey (Ukr) Ukraine 12 58 Ashleigh Moolman (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team 11 58 Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team 11 60 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 11 61 Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 11 62 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 11 63 Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 10 63 Monica Holler (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 10 63 Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 10 63 Malin Rydlund (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 10 67 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women 10 68 Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi 10 69 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam 10 70 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) 10 71 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 10 72 Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi 10 73 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi 9 73 Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi 9 75 Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 9 76 Cecilie S. Johansen (Nor) Norway 8 76 Elin S. Fylkesnes (Nor) Norway 8 76 Camilla Hott-Johansen (Nor) Norway 8 76 Gunn Hilleren (Nor) Norway 8 76 Thrude Karlsen (Nor) Norway 8 76 Marie Voreland (Nor) Norway 8 82 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 8 83 You Jin A (Kor) 8 84 Rachel Neylan (Aus) 8 85 Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 7 85 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 7 85 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 7 85 Katarzyna Sosna (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 7 89 Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens 7 90 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 7 91 Sophie Creux (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion 6 91 Christine Majerus (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion 6 91 Béatrice Thomas (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion 6 91 Siobhan Horgan (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion 6 91 Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion 6 96 Yelizaveta Bochkarova (Ukr) 6 97 Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 6 98 Maria Kazachenko (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 5 98 Elena Novikova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 5 98 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 5 98 Karin Aune (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 5 102 Xiao Hui Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 5 103 Olena Oliinyk (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno d'Asolo 5 104 Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo TestTeam 5 105 Amanda Spratt (Aus) 5 106 Nikoline Hansen (Den) Denmark 4 106 Michelle Lauge Jensen (Den) Denmark 4 106 Mia Eskebjerg (Den) Denmark 4 106 Betina Cramer (Den) Denmark 4 110 Na Zhao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 4 111 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 4 112 Lina Shi (HKg) Giant Pro Cycling 3 112 Mariusz Jarek (HKg) Giant Pro Cycling 3 112 Xiao Ling Luo (HKg) Giant Pro Cycling 3 112 Min Gao (HKg) Giant Pro Cycling 3 116 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) 3 117 Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 3 118 Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 3 119 Sinead Miller (USA) 3 120 Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Finland 2 120 Laura Lilja (Fin) Finland 2 120 Anna Lindström (Fin) Finland 2 120 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Finland 2 124 Alona Andruk (Ukr) Safi - Pasta Zara 2 125 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 2 126 Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion 2 127 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 2 128 Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson 2 129 Jennifer O'Reilly (Irl) Ireland 1 129 Caroline Ryan (Irl) Ireland 1 129 Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) Ireland 1 129 Fiona Meade (Irl) Ireland 1 133 Hye Kyeong Choi (Kor) 1