Cervelo TestTeam makes it three in a row
HTC Columbia, Nederland Bloeit round out top three
The Cervélo TestTeam successfully defended its title riding to another win today at the team time trial at the World Cup in Vårgårda, Sweden. The squad won by 1:08 over HTC Columbia Women's team and by 2:25 over Nederland Bloeit.
The win was all the more remarkable as the squad lacked now-retired Olympic champion Kristin Armstrong, but Charlotte Becker, Regina Bruins, Iris Slappendel and Kirsten Wild showed that the team was more important than any single rider.
"We all rode the same pace today, and that was the key to our success," said Bruins, who was also part of the winning team last year. "Everybody did the right job, and I am really proud we won again."
"It was a very successful time trial for us," said Egon van Kessel, Sports Director. "We trained a few times on the course when the weather was really good. But today it changed to rain and wind. This year's team was very strong technically, and I am very proud of them." Van Kessel said the team rode more strongly this year than last year.
The HTC-Columbia squad fielded an experienced and talented team with Judith Arndt , Linda Melanie Villumsen , Eleonora Van Dijk and Adrie Visser, but could only manage second place, dropping the squad out of the top spot in the World Cup standings behind Cervelo.
"I expected a battle especialy between Cervelo and us," said HTC-Columbia director Ronny Lauke. "They have won it the previous years, my pre-race impression has been that we a have a team that can win it against any other team. The time gap is of course disappointing."
"According to Rene Wenzel our director in Sweden, a few riders have not had a good day, struggled to find a good rhythm at the beginning, where we lost the most time.
"For the future and especially with the background that there will be a team time trial world championship again, we will have to focus more on special TTT training camp and additional sessions for this."
The third place of individual World Cup leader Marianne Vos' Nederlands Bloeit squad helped extend her lead in the standings. Liesbet De Vocht, Loes Gunnewijk and Annemiek Van Vleuten helped pull out ten more points over Red Sun's Emma Johansson, who's team only managed seventh.
Cervelo's Becker leapt over Belgian Grace Verbeke (Lotto) and Johansson and now sits 70 points behind Vos in the individual standings going into Sunday's round.
"Now we go on to the road race on Sunday," said von Kessel. "We know the course it is more or less the same as today's course. It is not really that hard, but it will be exciting. Kirsten Wild is in a good shape, so we will go for the victory again, which I expect will come from a group sprint by a select group."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:55:34
|Charlotte Becker (Ger)
|Regina Bruins (Ned)
|Iris Slappendel (Ned)
|Kirsten Wild (Ned)
|2
|HTC Columbia Women
|0:01:08
|Judith Arndt (Ger)
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl)
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned)
|Adrie Visser (Ned)
|3
|Nederland Bloeit
|0:02:25
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel)
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned)
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned)
|Marianne Vos (Ned)
|4
|Leontien.nl
|0:02:28
|Chantal Blaak (Ned)
|Andrea Bosman (Ned)
|Lucinda Brand (Ned)
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned)
|5
|Great Britain
|0:02:52
|Katie Colclough (GBr)
|Nicole Cooke (GBr)
|Lucy Martin (GBr)
|Emma Trott (GBr)
|6
|Australia
|0:03:23
|Ruth Corset (Aus)
|Shara Gillow (Aus)
|Amber Halliday (Aus)
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus)
|7
|Redsun Cycling Team
|0:03:35
|Latoya Brulee (Bel)
|Emma Johansson (Swe)
|Marie Lindberg (Swe)
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned)
|8
|Hitec Products UCK
|0:04:35
|Maria Grandt Petersen (Den)
|Sara Mustonen (Swe)
|Kristine Saastad (Nor)
|Trine Schmidt (Den)
|9
|Ukraine
|0:04:41
|Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr)
|Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr)
|Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr)
|Hanna Solovey (Ukr)
|10
|Lotto Ladies Team
|0:04:55
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA)
|Kim Schoonbaert (Bel)
|Grace Verbeke (Bel)
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus)
|11
|Alriksson Go:Green
|0:05:17
|Monica Holler (Swe)
|Madeleine Olsson (Swe)
|Malin Rydlund (Swe)
|Jennie Stenerhag (Swe)
|12
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|0:05:27
|Elena Berlato (Ita)
|Valentina Carretta (Ita)
|Gloria Presti (Ita)
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita)
|13
|Norway
|0:05:45
|Elin S. Fylkesnes (Nor)
|Gunn Hilleren (Nor)
|Camilla Hott-Johansen (Nor)
|Cecilie S. Johansen (Nor)
|Thrude Karlsen (Nor)
|Marie Voreland (Nor)
|14
|Vaiano Solaristech
|0:06:13
|Irene Falorni (Ita)
|Simona Frapporti (Ita)
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita)
|Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu)
|15
|ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
|0:06:50
|Sophie Creux (Fra)
|Siobhan Horgan (Irl)
|Mélodie Lesueur (Fra)
|Christine Majerus (Lux)
|Béatrice Thomas (Fra)
|16
|Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:07:39
|Karin Aune (Swe)
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus)
|Maria Kazachenko (Rus)
|Elena Novikova (Rus)
|17
|Denmark
|0:08:27
|Betina Cramer (Den)
|Mia Eskebjerg (Den)
|Nikoline Hansen (Den)
|Michelle Lauge Jensen (Den)
|18
|Giant Pro Cycling
|0:09:58
|Min Gao (Chn)
|Xiao Ling Luo (Chn)
|Mariusz Jarek (Chn)
|Lina Shi (Chn)
|19
|Finland
|0:10:32
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin)
|Laura Lilja (Fin)
|Anna Lindström (Fin)
|Sari Saarelainen (Fin)
|20
|Ireland
|0:10:59
|Michelle Geoghegan (Irl)
|Fiona Meade (Irl)
|Jennifer O'Reilly (Irl)
|Caroline Ryan (Irl)
World Cup rankings as of June 30, 2010
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos Netherlands Nederland Bloeit
|210
|pts
|2
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|140
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|139
|4
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|134
|5
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|131
|6
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|130
|7
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|127
|8
|Nicole Cooke (GBr)
|112
|9
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|101
|10
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|87
|11
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam
|82
|12
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|78
|13
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl
|71
|14
|Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|63
|15
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|62
|16
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women
|62
|17
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|59
|18
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|54
|19
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|50
|20
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|48
|21
|Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO
|45
|22
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|40
|23
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
|36
|24
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|36
|25
|Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling
|35
|26
|Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO
|32
|27
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|30
|28
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno
|30
|29
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|29
|30
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.nl
|27
|31
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|27
|32
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|27
|33
|Liesbet De Vocht (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|25
|34
|Lucy Martin (GBr)
|21
|35
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
|21
|36
|Carla Swart (RSA) MTN Energade
|21
|37
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl
|20
|38
|Emma Petersen (NZl)
|18
|39
|Emma Trott (GBr) Great Britain
|16
|39
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain
|16
|41
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Australia
|15
|41
|Amber Halliday (Aus) Australia
|15
|41
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia
|15
|44
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|15
|45
|Melissa Holt (NZl)
|15
|46
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|15
|47
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|14
|47
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|14
|49
|Maria Grandt Petersen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|13
|49
|Kristine Saastad (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|13
|49
|Trine Schmidt (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|13
|49
|Sara Mustonen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|13
|53
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|13
|54
|Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|12
|54
|Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr) Ukraine
|12
|54
|Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|12
|54
|Hanna Solovey (Ukr) Ukraine
|12
|58
|Ashleigh Moolman (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|11
|58
|Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|11
|60
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|11
|61
|Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|11
|62
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|11
|63
|Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|10
|63
|Monica Holler (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|10
|63
|Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|10
|63
|Malin Rydlund (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|10
|67
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
|10
|68
|Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|10
|69
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam
|10
|70
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus)
|10
|71
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|10
|72
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|10
|73
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|9
|73
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|9
|75
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|9
|76
|Cecilie S. Johansen (Nor) Norway
|8
|76
|Elin S. Fylkesnes (Nor) Norway
|8
|76
|Camilla Hott-Johansen (Nor) Norway
|8
|76
|Gunn Hilleren (Nor) Norway
|8
|76
|Thrude Karlsen (Nor) Norway
|8
|76
|Marie Voreland (Nor) Norway
|8
|82
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|8
|83
|You Jin A (Kor)
|8
|84
|Rachel Neylan (Aus)
|8
|85
|Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|7
|85
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|7
|85
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|7
|85
|Katarzyna Sosna (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|7
|89
|Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
|7
|90
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|7
|91
|Sophie Creux (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
|6
|91
|Christine Majerus (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
|6
|91
|Béatrice Thomas (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
|6
|91
|Siobhan Horgan (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
|6
|91
|Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
|6
|96
|Yelizaveta Bochkarova (Ukr)
|6
|97
|Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|6
|98
|Maria Kazachenko (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|5
|98
|Elena Novikova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|5
|98
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|5
|98
|Karin Aune (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|5
|102
|Xiao Hui Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|5
|103
|Olena Oliinyk (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno d'Asolo
|5
|104
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo TestTeam
|5
|105
|Amanda Spratt (Aus)
|5
|106
|Nikoline Hansen (Den) Denmark
|4
|106
|Michelle Lauge Jensen (Den) Denmark
|4
|106
|Mia Eskebjerg (Den) Denmark
|4
|106
|Betina Cramer (Den) Denmark
|4
|110
|Na Zhao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|4
|111
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|4
|112
|Lina Shi (HKg) Giant Pro Cycling
|3
|112
|Mariusz Jarek (HKg) Giant Pro Cycling
|3
|112
|Xiao Ling Luo (HKg) Giant Pro Cycling
|3
|112
|Min Gao (HKg) Giant Pro Cycling
|3
|116
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger)
|3
|117
|Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|3
|118
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|3
|119
|Sinead Miller (USA)
|3
|120
|Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Finland
|2
|120
|Laura Lilja (Fin) Finland
|2
|120
|Anna Lindström (Fin) Finland
|2
|120
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Finland
|2
|124
|Alona Andruk (Ukr) Safi - Pasta Zara
|2
|125
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|2
|126
|Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
|2
|127
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|2
|128
|Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|2
|129
|Jennifer O'Reilly (Irl) Ireland
|1
|129
|Caroline Ryan (Irl) Ireland
|1
|129
|Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) Ireland
|1
|129
|Fiona Meade (Irl) Ireland
|1
|133
|Hye Kyeong Choi (Kor)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cervelo Test Team
|485
|pts
|2
|HTC Columbia Women
|479
|3
|Nederland Bloeit
|391
|4
|Redsun Cycling Team
|200
|5
|Lotto Ladies Team
|176
|6
|Great Britain
|165
|7
|Australia
|148
|8
|Leontien.nl
|137
|9
|Gauss Rdz Ormu
|125
|10
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|113
|11
|Netherlands
|92
|12
|Team Valdarno
|66
|13
|Ukraine
|54
|14
|Hitec Products Uck
|52
|15
|ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
|47
|16
|Safi - Pasta Zara
|40
|17
|Alriksson Go:Green
|40
|18
|Noris Cycling
|35
|19
|New Zealand
|33
|20
|Tibco
|32
|21
|Norway
|32
|22
|Vaiano Solaristech
|28
|23
|Giant Pro Cycling
|27
|24
|Fenixs - Petrogradets
|26
|25
|Vienne Futuroscope
|24
|26
|Mtn
|21
|27
|Denmark
|16
|28
|Russia
|11
|29
|Korea
|9
|30
|Finland
|8
|31
|Austria
|7
|32
|Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|5
|33
|S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|5
|34
|China
|5
|35
|Ireland
|4
|36
|Germany
|3
|37
|United States
|3
|38
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|2
