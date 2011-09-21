Van Keirsbulck fastest of breakaway in Lichtervelde
Van Dijk runner-up again ahead of McNally
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4:17:00
|2
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|3
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|4
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|5
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|9
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:00:02
|10
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:17
|11
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|12
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|13
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|14
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|15
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|17
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|18
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|19
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|20
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|21
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|22
|Philip Vandaele (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|23
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|24
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|25
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|26
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|27
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|28
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|29
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|30
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|31
|Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|32
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|33
|Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|34
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|35
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|36
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|37
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|38
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|39
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|40
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NSP
|41
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|42
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|43
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|44
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|45
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|46
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|47
|Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|48
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|49
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|50
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|51
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|52
|Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|53
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|54
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|55
|Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|56
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|57
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
|58
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|59
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|60
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|61
|James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|62
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|64
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|65
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|66
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|67
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|68
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|70
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|71
|Sven Forberger (Ger) Team NSP
|72
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|74
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|75
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|76
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|77
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:31
|78
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|79
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|80
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|82
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|84
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|86
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|87
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:41
|88
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:44
|89
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|90
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|91
|Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP
|92
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|93
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|95
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|96
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|97
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|98
|Etienne Tortliere (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|99
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|100
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|101
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:01:36
|102
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:03:40
