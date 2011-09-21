Trending

Van Keirsbulck fastest of breakaway in Lichtervelde

Van Dijk runner-up again ahead of McNally

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team4:17:00
2Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
3Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
4Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
5Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
6John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
7Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
8Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
9Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:00:02
10Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet0:00:17
11Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
12Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
13Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
14Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
15Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
16Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
17Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
18Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
19Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
20Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
21Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
22Philip Vandaele (Bel) Colba - Mercury
23Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
24James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
25Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
26Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
27Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
28Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
29Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
30Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
31Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
32Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
33Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
34Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
35Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
36Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
37Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
38Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
39Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
40Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NSP
41Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
42Niels Wytinck (Bel) Colba - Mercury
43Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
44Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
45Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
46Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
47Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
48Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
49Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
50Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
51Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
52Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
53Stijn Steels (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
54Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
55Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
56Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
57Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
58Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
59Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
60Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
61James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
62Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
63Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
64Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
65Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
66Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
67Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
68Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
69Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
70Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
71Sven Forberger (Ger) Team NSP
72Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
73Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
74Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
75Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
76Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
77Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:31
78Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
79Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
80Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
81Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
82Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
83Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
84Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
85Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
86Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
87Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:41
88Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:44
89Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
90Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
91Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP
92Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
93Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
94Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
95Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
96Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
97Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
98Etienne Tortliere (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
99Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
100Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
101Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp0:01:36
102Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:03:40

Latest on Cyclingnews