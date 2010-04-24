Image 1 of 19 Leaders of the Top Competitie - under 23, Anne Arnouts (Redsun Cycling Team) and overall, Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 19 Vera Koodoeder (Batavus) was attentive at the front early on. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 19 Kirsty Broun (Australia) in the bunch early in the race. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 19 Iris Slappendel (Cervelo Test Team) makes the acceleration which created the break which lasted the remainder of the race. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 19 Iris Slappendel with Cervelo teammates in tow; the elastic was about to snap for all but 16 riders... (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 6 of 19 Sarah Duester (Cervelo Test Team) takes her turn at the front for the team. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 7 of 19 Chantal Blaak (Leontien.nl) and Ludivine Henrion (Redsun Cycling Team) chase the break. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 8 of 19 Leader of the Dutch Federation's "Top Competitie", young rider category, Anne Arnouts (Redsun Cycling Team). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 9 of 19 The bunch is strung out chasing the break. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 10 of 19 Liesbet De Vocht (Nederland Bloeit) and Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) at the front of the break. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 11 of 19 Charlotte Becker (Cervelo Test Team) drives the break in an echelon against the wind. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 12 of 19 A late start to spring, the trees are devoid of leaves in this section of the course. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 13 of 19 Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) and Sarah D (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 14 of 19 Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) and Sarah D (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 15 of 19 Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto Ladies Team) and Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) ride together in the break. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 16 of 19 Nicole Cooke (Great Britain) leads the group of four which was caught by the break with less than one kilometre to go. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 17 of 19 Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) looks calm, despite the break of four up the road. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 18 of 19 Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) wins Omloop van Borsele for the third time in a row. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 19 of 19 The podium at Omloop van Borsele : Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto Ladies Team), Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) and Kirsty Broun (Australia). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Kirsten Wild (Cervélo TestTeam) won the Omloop van Borsele for the third consecutive year today in the Netherlands. Wild won the 120km race in a sprint finish, edging out a pair of Australians: Rochelle Gillmore (Lotto Ladies Team) and Kirsty Broun (Australia National Team) in second and third respectively.

"Right from the beginning of the race today we kept the speed in the peloton really high with the result that we were left with a group of 15 riders," said Wild. "In the final, [teammate] Charlotte Becker was able to attack together with [Great Britain's] Nicole Cooke, Ellen van Dijk [of HTC-Columbia] and Liesbeth de Vocht [of Nederland Bloeit]. Charlotte had a pretty good chance, but they where looking too much at each other and so when we came to the deep final I had to sprint. Despite the hard race my sprint went perfectly."

"There was very little wind today and the course was five laps on small roads," said Egon van Kessel, Cervélo TestTeam sport director. "After one lap there was a break with 15 riders with five of ours. Halfway through the race Claudia Häusler was dropped so we were down to four. At the end of the race there was another break of four riders, including Charlotte. They held the break until about 500 metres from the finish then the second group came back with our team at the lead and Kirsten Wild won the race. Once again it was a very good team performance."