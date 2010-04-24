Trending

Wild three-peats at Omloop van Borsele

Gilmore and Broun complete podium

Image 1 of 19

Leaders of the Top Competitie - under 23, Anne Arnouts (Redsun Cycling Team) and overall, Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team).

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 2 of 19

Vera Koodoeder (Batavus) was attentive at the front early on.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 3 of 19

Kirsty Broun (Australia) in the bunch early in the race.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 4 of 19

Iris Slappendel (Cervelo Test Team) makes the acceleration which created the break which lasted the remainder of the race.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 5 of 19

Iris Slappendel with Cervelo teammates in tow; the elastic was about to snap for all but 16 riders...

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 6 of 19

Sarah Duester (Cervelo Test Team) takes her turn at the front for the team.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 7 of 19

Chantal Blaak (Leontien.nl) and Ludivine Henrion (Redsun Cycling Team) chase the break.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 8 of 19

Leader of the Dutch Federation's "Top Competitie", young rider category, Anne Arnouts (Redsun Cycling Team).

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 9 of 19

The bunch is strung out chasing the break.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 10 of 19

Liesbet De Vocht (Nederland Bloeit) and Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) at the front of the break.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 11 of 19

Charlotte Becker (Cervelo Test Team) drives the break in an echelon against the wind.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 12 of 19

A late start to spring, the trees are devoid of leaves in this section of the course.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 13 of 19

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) and Sarah D

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 14 of 19

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) and Sarah D

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 15 of 19

Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto Ladies Team) and Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) ride together in the break.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 16 of 19

Nicole Cooke (Great Britain) leads the group of four which was caught by the break with less than one kilometre to go.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 17 of 19

Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) looks calm, despite the break of four up the road.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 18 of 19

Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) wins Omloop van Borsele for the third time in a row.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 19 of 19

The podium at Omloop van Borsele : Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto Ladies Team), Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) and Kirsty Broun (Australia).

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Kirsten Wild (Cervélo TestTeam) won the Omloop van Borsele for the third consecutive year today in the Netherlands. Wild won the 120km race in a sprint finish, edging out a pair of Australians: Rochelle Gillmore (Lotto Ladies Team) and Kirsty Broun (Australia National Team) in second and third respectively.

"Right from the beginning of the race today we kept the speed in the peloton really high with the result that we were left with a group of 15 riders," said Wild. "In the final, [teammate] Charlotte Becker was able to attack together with [Great Britain's] Nicole Cooke, Ellen van Dijk [of HTC-Columbia] and Liesbeth de Vocht [of Nederland Bloeit]. Charlotte had a pretty good chance, but they where looking too much at each other and so when we came to the deep final I had to sprint. Despite the hard race my sprint went perfectly."

"There was very little wind today and the course was five laps on small roads," said Egon van Kessel, Cervélo TestTeam sport director. "After one lap there was a break with 15 riders with five of ours. Halfway through the race Claudia Häusler was dropped so we were down to four. At the end of the race there was another break of four riders, including Charlotte. They held the break until about 500 metres from the finish then the second group came back with our team at the lead and Kirsten Wild won the race. Once again it was a very good team performance."

Full Results
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team3:00:33
2Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
3Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia National Team
4Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
5Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
6Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
7Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
8Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
9Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain National Team
10Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.nl
11Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
12Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain National Team
13Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Swaboladies Cycling Team
14Sarah Duester (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:00:06
15Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:12
16Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team0:00:18
17Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:50
18Sylvia Riedle (Fra) France National Team0:00:55
19Roxane Fournier (Fra) GSD Gestion
20Danielle King (GBr) Great Britain National Team
21Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Team Merida Cycling
22Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Hitec Products Uck
23Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
24Lisa Brenauer (Ger) Hitec Products Uck
25Esra Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
26Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
27Joanie Caron (Can) Canada National Team
28Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Jan van Arckel
29Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
30Jacobien Kanis (Ned) Jan van Arckel
31Carly Light (Aus) Australia National Team
32Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada National Team
33Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
34Pippa Handley (GBr) Team Tubanters
35Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russia National Team
36Kate Cullen (GBr) Weijers-Hako-Moving Ladies
37Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
38Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) GSD Gestion
39Christine Majerus (Lux) GSD Gestion
40Silke Kogelman (Ned) Peoples Trust Cycling Team
41Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) Peoples Trust Cycling Team
42Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) SRAM WV Eemland
43Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
44Marielle Kerste (Ned) Restorce Cycling – RWC Ahoy
45Hannah Mayho (GBr) Great Britain National Team
46Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
47Vicky Fournial (Fra) France National Team
48Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl
49Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
50Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Cycling Team
51Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia National Team
52Veronica Andréasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
53Sarah Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products Uck
54Aude Biannic (Fra) France National Team
55Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro kunststof Kozijnen – NWVG
56Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Noordwesthoek/Pedaalridders/Peddelaars
57Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/Pedaalridders/Peddelaars
58Amy Dearden (Can) Canada National Team
59Baukje Doedee (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
60Berdienke Paus (Ned) Team Tubanters
61Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
62Lianne Wagtho (Ned) Leontien.nl
63Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia National Team
64Moriah Macgregor (Can) Canada National Team
65Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl
66Kristine Saastad (Nor) Hitec Products Uck
67Elisabeth Braam (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
68Hannah Welter (Ned) Team Merida Cycling
69Kimberly Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia Women
70Maria Granth Petersen (Den) Hitec Products Uck
71Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
72Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
73Arenda Grimberg (Ned) Team Merida Cycling
74Alexis Rodes (Aus) Australia National Team
75Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Merida Cycling
76Daniëlle Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Cycling Team
77Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
78Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
79Irene V.D. Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl0:00:57
80Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Team Merida Cycling0:01:03
DNFHannah Verhaeghe (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
DNFElise Depoorter (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
DNFJosphine Tomic (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
DNFLoes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
DNFAgnieta Francke (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
DNFMarieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
DNFJacqueline Hahn (Aut) Hitec Products Uck
DNFJulia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
DNFMarit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
DNFIlona Meiring (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
DNFNina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Cycling Team
DNFKimberly Van Den Berg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Cycling Team
DNFWinanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Cycling Team
DNFMarieke Van Nek (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Cycling Team
DNFAafke Eshuis (Ned) Swaboladies Cycling Team
DNFKirsten Niessen (Ned) Swaboladies Cycling Team
DNFKrista Meesterburrie (Ned) Swaboladies Cycling Team
DNFZoe Appel (Aus) Swaboladies Cycling Team
DNFNancy Van Der Togt (Ned) Swaboladies Cycling Team
DNFBianca Dodemont (Ned) TWC Het Snelle Wiel
DNFNadine Veldman (Ned) TWC Het Snelle Wiel
DNFVeronique Duivelshof (Ned) TWC Het Snelle Wiel
DNFImke Hartogs (Ned) TWC Het Snelle Wiel
DNFDyonne Dekkers (Ned) TWC Het Snelle Wiel
DNFLinda Schepers (Ned) TWC Het Snelle Wiel
DNFBritt Jansen (Ned) Team Tubanters
DNFKarin Truijen (Ned) Team Tubanters
DNFNathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Tubanters
DNFLena Stegger (Ger) Team Tubanters
DNFRian Nijmeijer (Ned) SRAM WV Eemland
DNFMaaike Hoek (Ned) SRAM WV Eemland
DNFBianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) SRAM WV Eemland
DNFMelissa Slewe (Ned) SRAM WV Eemland
DNFAlike Haanstra (Ned) SRAM WV Eemland
DNFSarah Cramoysan (GBr) Weijers-Hako-Moving Ladies
DNFJessica Smits (Ned) Weijers-Hako-Moving Ladies
DNFMichelle Geoghegan (Irl) Weijers-Hako-Moving Ladies
DNFEmma Trott (GBr) Weijers-Hako-Moving Ladies
DNFLotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restorce Cycling – RWC Ahoy
DNFIrene Tesink (Ned) Restorce Cycling – RWC Ahoy
DNFMirjam Van Dijk (Ned) Restorce Cycling – RWC Ahoy
DNFNoortje De Kort (Ned) Restorce Cycling – RWC Ahoy
DNFJoukje Braam (Ned) Peoples Trust Cycling Team
DNFKim Van Dijk (Ned) Peoples Trust Cycling Team
DNFJuliette Wigbold (Ned) Peoples Trust Cycling Team
DNFJudith Jelsma (Ned) Peoples Trust Cycling Team
DNFSonja Boogaard (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
DNFRuth Jakobsen (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
DNFChristel Janssen (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
DNFEsmee Janssen (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
DNFLinda Klein (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
DNFSamantha Van Steenis (Ned) Noordwesthoek/Pedaalridders/Peddelaars
DNFMiriam Lassche (Ned) Noordwesthoek/Pedaalridders/Peddelaars
DNFIlona Hoeksma (Ned) Noordwesthoek/Pedaalridders/Peddelaars
DNFWilleke Knol (Ned) Noordwesthoek/Pedaalridders/Peddelaars
DNFSuzanne Van Veen (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
DNFAnneke Kempe (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
DNFAmanda Bongaards (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
DNFSanne Tamminga (Ned) Hepro kunststof Kozijnen – NWVG
DNFCharlotte Dieteren (Ned) Hepro kunststof Kozijnen – NWVG
DNFHilde Oudman (Ned) Hepro kunststof Kozijnen – NWVG
DNFGerda Koops (Ned) Hepro kunststof Kozijnen – NWVG
DNFLisanne Ottema (Ned) Hepro kunststof Kozijnen – NWVG
DNFManon Klomp (Ned) Jan van Arckel
DNFSigrid Kuizenga (Ned) Jan van Arckel
DNFOlivia Koster (Ned) Jan van Arckel
DNFMarieke Den Otter (Ned) Jan van Arckel
DNFMélodie Lesueur (Fra) GSD Gestion
DNFEugénie Mermillod (Fra) GSD Gestion
DNFSiobhan Horgan (Irl) GSD Gestion
DNFAngharad Mason (GBr) Great Britain National Team
DNFAnnelies Dom (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
DNFElke Bolangier (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
DNFChantal Hoffman (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
DNFAlice Monger Godfrey (GBr) De Sprinters Malderen
DNFKarlien Geerts (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
DNFYulia Blindyuk (Rus) Russia National Team
DNFAnna Potokina (Rus) Russia National Team
DNFAnna Evseeva (Rus) Russia National Team
DNFVenera Absalyamova (Rus) Russia National Team
DNFAmanda Spratt (Aus) Australia National Team
DNFEmilie Blanquefort (Fra) France National Team
DNFMargot Ortega (Fra) France National Team
DNFHeather Logan (Can) Canada National Team
DNFDenise Ramsden (Can) Canada National Team

