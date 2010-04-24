Wild three-peats at Omloop van Borsele
Gilmore and Broun complete podium
Kirsten Wild (Cervélo TestTeam) won the Omloop van Borsele for the third consecutive year today in the Netherlands. Wild won the 120km race in a sprint finish, edging out a pair of Australians: Rochelle Gillmore (Lotto Ladies Team) and Kirsty Broun (Australia National Team) in second and third respectively.
"Right from the beginning of the race today we kept the speed in the peloton really high with the result that we were left with a group of 15 riders," said Wild. "In the final, [teammate] Charlotte Becker was able to attack together with [Great Britain's] Nicole Cooke, Ellen van Dijk [of HTC-Columbia] and Liesbeth de Vocht [of Nederland Bloeit]. Charlotte had a pretty good chance, but they where looking too much at each other and so when we came to the deep final I had to sprint. Despite the hard race my sprint went perfectly."
"There was very little wind today and the course was five laps on small roads," said Egon van Kessel, Cervélo TestTeam sport director. "After one lap there was a break with 15 riders with five of ours. Halfway through the race Claudia Häusler was dropped so we were down to four. At the end of the race there was another break of four riders, including Charlotte. They held the break until about 500 metres from the finish then the second group came back with our team at the lead and Kirsten Wild won the race. Once again it was a very good team performance."
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|3:00:33
|2
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|3
|Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia National Team
|4
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|5
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|6
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|7
|Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|8
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
|9
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|10
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.nl
|11
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|12
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|13
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Swaboladies Cycling Team
|14
|Sarah Duester (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:06
|15
|Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:12
|16
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:18
|17
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:00:50
|18
|Sylvia Riedle (Fra) France National Team
|0:00:55
|19
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) GSD Gestion
|20
|Danielle King (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|21
|Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Team Merida Cycling
|22
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Hitec Products Uck
|23
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|24
|Lisa Brenauer (Ger) Hitec Products Uck
|25
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|26
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|27
|Joanie Caron (Can) Canada National Team
|28
|Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|29
|Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|30
|Jacobien Kanis (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|31
|Carly Light (Aus) Australia National Team
|32
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada National Team
|33
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|34
|Pippa Handley (GBr) Team Tubanters
|35
|Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russia National Team
|36
|Kate Cullen (GBr) Weijers-Hako-Moving Ladies
|37
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|38
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) GSD Gestion
|39
|Christine Majerus (Lux) GSD Gestion
|40
|Silke Kogelman (Ned) Peoples Trust Cycling Team
|41
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) Peoples Trust Cycling Team
|42
|Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) SRAM WV Eemland
|43
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|44
|Marielle Kerste (Ned) Restorce Cycling – RWC Ahoy
|45
|Hannah Mayho (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|46
|Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|47
|Vicky Fournial (Fra) France National Team
|48
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl
|49
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
|50
|Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Cycling Team
|51
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia National Team
|52
|Veronica Andréasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
|53
|Sarah Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products Uck
|54
|Aude Biannic (Fra) France National Team
|55
|Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro kunststof Kozijnen – NWVG
|56
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Noordwesthoek/Pedaalridders/Peddelaars
|57
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/Pedaalridders/Peddelaars
|58
|Amy Dearden (Can) Canada National Team
|59
|Baukje Doedee (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|60
|Berdienke Paus (Ned) Team Tubanters
|61
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|62
|Lianne Wagtho (Ned) Leontien.nl
|63
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia National Team
|64
|Moriah Macgregor (Can) Canada National Team
|65
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl
|66
|Kristine Saastad (Nor) Hitec Products Uck
|67
|Elisabeth Braam (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|68
|Hannah Welter (Ned) Team Merida Cycling
|69
|Kimberly Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|70
|Maria Granth Petersen (Den) Hitec Products Uck
|71
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|72
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|73
|Arenda Grimberg (Ned) Team Merida Cycling
|74
|Alexis Rodes (Aus) Australia National Team
|75
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Merida Cycling
|76
|Daniëlle Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Cycling Team
|77
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
|78
|Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|79
|Irene V.D. Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:00:57
|80
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Team Merida Cycling
|0:01:03
|DNF
|Hannah Verhaeghe (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|DNF
|Elise Depoorter (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|DNF
|Josphine Tomic (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|DNF
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|DNF
|Agnieta Francke (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|DNF
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|DNF
|Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Hitec Products Uck
|DNF
|Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|DNF
|Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ilona Meiring (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|DNF
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kimberly Van Den Berg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Cycling Team
|DNF
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Cycling Team
|DNF
|Marieke Van Nek (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Cycling Team
|DNF
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Swaboladies Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kirsten Niessen (Ned) Swaboladies Cycling Team
|DNF
|Krista Meesterburrie (Ned) Swaboladies Cycling Team
|DNF
|Zoe Appel (Aus) Swaboladies Cycling Team
|DNF
|Nancy Van Der Togt (Ned) Swaboladies Cycling Team
|DNF
|Bianca Dodemont (Ned) TWC Het Snelle Wiel
|DNF
|Nadine Veldman (Ned) TWC Het Snelle Wiel
|DNF
|Veronique Duivelshof (Ned) TWC Het Snelle Wiel
|DNF
|Imke Hartogs (Ned) TWC Het Snelle Wiel
|DNF
|Dyonne Dekkers (Ned) TWC Het Snelle Wiel
|DNF
|Linda Schepers (Ned) TWC Het Snelle Wiel
|DNF
|Britt Jansen (Ned) Team Tubanters
|DNF
|Karin Truijen (Ned) Team Tubanters
|DNF
|Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Tubanters
|DNF
|Lena Stegger (Ger) Team Tubanters
|DNF
|Rian Nijmeijer (Ned) SRAM WV Eemland
|DNF
|Maaike Hoek (Ned) SRAM WV Eemland
|DNF
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) SRAM WV Eemland
|DNF
|Melissa Slewe (Ned) SRAM WV Eemland
|DNF
|Alike Haanstra (Ned) SRAM WV Eemland
|DNF
|Sarah Cramoysan (GBr) Weijers-Hako-Moving Ladies
|DNF
|Jessica Smits (Ned) Weijers-Hako-Moving Ladies
|DNF
|Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) Weijers-Hako-Moving Ladies
|DNF
|Emma Trott (GBr) Weijers-Hako-Moving Ladies
|DNF
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restorce Cycling – RWC Ahoy
|DNF
|Irene Tesink (Ned) Restorce Cycling – RWC Ahoy
|DNF
|Mirjam Van Dijk (Ned) Restorce Cycling – RWC Ahoy
|DNF
|Noortje De Kort (Ned) Restorce Cycling – RWC Ahoy
|DNF
|Joukje Braam (Ned) Peoples Trust Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kim Van Dijk (Ned) Peoples Trust Cycling Team
|DNF
|Juliette Wigbold (Ned) Peoples Trust Cycling Team
|DNF
|Judith Jelsma (Ned) Peoples Trust Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sonja Boogaard (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|DNF
|Ruth Jakobsen (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|DNF
|Christel Janssen (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|DNF
|Esmee Janssen (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|DNF
|Linda Klein (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|DNF
|Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Noordwesthoek/Pedaalridders/Peddelaars
|DNF
|Miriam Lassche (Ned) Noordwesthoek/Pedaalridders/Peddelaars
|DNF
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Noordwesthoek/Pedaalridders/Peddelaars
|DNF
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Noordwesthoek/Pedaalridders/Peddelaars
|DNF
|Suzanne Van Veen (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|DNF
|Anneke Kempe (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|DNF
|Amanda Bongaards (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sanne Tamminga (Ned) Hepro kunststof Kozijnen – NWVG
|DNF
|Charlotte Dieteren (Ned) Hepro kunststof Kozijnen – NWVG
|DNF
|Hilde Oudman (Ned) Hepro kunststof Kozijnen – NWVG
|DNF
|Gerda Koops (Ned) Hepro kunststof Kozijnen – NWVG
|DNF
|Lisanne Ottema (Ned) Hepro kunststof Kozijnen – NWVG
|DNF
|Manon Klomp (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|DNF
|Sigrid Kuizenga (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|DNF
|Olivia Koster (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|DNF
|Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|DNF
|Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) GSD Gestion
|DNF
|Eugénie Mermillod (Fra) GSD Gestion
|DNF
|Siobhan Horgan (Irl) GSD Gestion
|DNF
|Angharad Mason (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|DNF
|Annelies Dom (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
|DNF
|Elke Bolangier (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
|DNF
|Chantal Hoffman (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
|DNF
|Alice Monger Godfrey (GBr) De Sprinters Malderen
|DNF
|Karlien Geerts (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
|DNF
|Yulia Blindyuk (Rus) Russia National Team
|DNF
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Russia National Team
|DNF
|Anna Evseeva (Rus) Russia National Team
|DNF
|Venera Absalyamova (Rus) Russia National Team
|DNF
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia National Team
|DNF
|Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France National Team
|DNF
|Margot Ortega (Fra) France National Team
|DNF
|Heather Logan (Can) Canada National Team
|DNF
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canada National Team
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
-
WyndyMilla Saw Doctor Dura-Ace Di2 reviewThe WyndyMilla Saw Doctor is a British-designed, Italian-built aero bike that prioritises self-expression to complement its performance
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy