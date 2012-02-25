Trending

Gunnewijk wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Van Dijk and Worrack second and third

Close to the finishing laps and still leading, Loes Gunnewijk (GreenEDGE-AIS) on her own.

Close to the finishing laps and still leading, Loes Gunnewijk (GreenEDGE-AIS) on her own.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

GreenEdge scored its first European victory courtesy of Dutch rider Loes Gunnewijk, who out-sprinted her breakaway companion Eleonora Van Dijk (Specialized-Lululemon) on the line in Ghent.

Gunnewijk attacked on the cobbles of the Paddestraat with some 30km left to race, and was later joined by Van Dijk. The pair was able to hold off the chase group by more than a minute before contesting the sprint for victory.

Gunnewijk got the better of Van Dijk to cruise to her first win in the event, while German Trixi Worrack (Specialized-Lululemon) won the sprint for the final podium spot over Martine Bras (Dolmans-Boels).

"It's really special for me to take my first win and for us to win the first European race of the season to continue our winning streak," said Gunnewijk. "We have a really good spirit and work ethic in the team. Everyone wants to work for the leader in any given race. We're happy to race as a team, and this is obvious in our results."

Just before the halfway point of the 119.4km race, a group of 12 riders split on the Côte de Trieu, one of seven climbs on the women's course.

Ten riders powered away with the Greenedge-AIS team being the strongest force in there with three riders, Gunnewijk, Amanda Spratt and Tiffany Cromwell. The other riders in the group were Lise Nöstvold ander Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products-Mistral Home), Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Stichting Rabo Women), Worrack, Elizabeth Armitstead (AA Drink-Loentien.nl), Noemi Cantele (Be Pink) and Martine Bras (Dolmans-Boels).

Once the gap on the peloton was more than a minute, Van Dijk started a solo attempt to get back to the front. It was the move of the race and somehow she pulled it off. “Too bad I wasn’t rewarded more for it. Early on I sat a bit too far when the group got away. I was a bit surprised when they turned right at the Paterberg. It was a mistake from my side that I didn’t know the course well enough but it’s been five years since I rode here,” Van Dijk said.

At the cobbles of the Lange Munte after 98km Gunnewijk upped the pace again. “The co-operation in the group wasn’t perfect and I noticed that my teammates started struggling to keep the pace high. I attacked and only Eleonora [Van Dijk] managed to join me,” Gunnewijk said. T

he duo headed to Ghent together. “Loes sat on my wheel so I reacted once she started her sprint. I was confident and when she attacked with 300m to go I overtook her but then she overtook me again. It was a bit uphill. I should’ve won,” Van Dijk said.

It was an ideal sprint for Gunnewijk. “I needed a long sprint. I returned on her and realized I was faster. I was able to celebrate in the final meters,” Gunnewijk said.

Worrack easily won the sprint for third place and felt the team did a good job on Saturday. “We were in the best position with somebody in front and behind; Van Dijk is fast too,” Worrack told Cyclingnews.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Greenedge-AIS3:17:14
2Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized-Lululemon
3Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized-Lululemon0:01:10
4Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam
5Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
6Noemi Cantele (Ita) Be Pink
7Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products-Mistral Home Cycling Team
8Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Greenedge-AIS
9Amanda Spratt (Aus) Greenedge-AIS
10Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl Cycling Team
11Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home Cycling Team0:01:19
12Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized-Lululemon0:01:33
13Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
14Christine Majerus (Lux) Team Gsd Gestion
15Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
16Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
17Sarah Düster (Ger) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
18Romy Kasper (Ger) Rusvelo
19Thalita De Jong (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
20Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products-Mistral Home Cycling Team
21Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
22Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam
23Madeleine Olsson (Swe) AA Drink-Leontien.nl Cycling Team
24Jessie Daams (Bel) AA Drink-Leontien.nl Cycling Team
25Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
26Iris Slappendel (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
27Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Greenedge-AIS
28Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink-Leontien.nl Cycling Team
29Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home Cycling Team
30Carlee Taylor (Aus) Vienne Futuroscope
31Regina Bruins (Ned) Skil 1T4I0:04:46
32Lucy Martin (GBr) AA Drink-Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:07:17
33Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized-Lululemon
34Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
35Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
36Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
HDAnne Arnouts (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team0:10:01
HDEmma Silversides (GBr) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
HDKelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
HDRochelle Gilmore (Aus) Faren Honda Team
HDDaniela Gass (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
HDEvelyn Arys (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team
HDAnnelies Dom (Bel) Wielerclub Steeds Vooraan V.Z.W.
HDLaura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam
HDMascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans-Boels Cyclingteam
HDAlena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink
HDKimberly Buyl (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
HDBirgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
HDLauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
HDPetra Dijkman (Ned) Kleo Ladies Team
HDIsabelle Söderberg (Swe) AA Drink-Leontien.nl Cycling Team
HDGeerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
HDInge Roggeman (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
HDSofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
HDMarieke Van Wanroij (Ned) AA Drink-Leontien.nl Cycling Team
HDWilleke Knol (Ned) Van Arckel
HDFiona Dutriaux (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
HDBelinda Goss (Aus) Abus Nutrixxion
HDMarijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink-Leontien.nl Cycling Team
HDAndrea Graus (Aut) Vienne Futuroscope
HDYulia Blindyuk (Rus) Faren Honda Team
HDElena Utrobina (Rus) Faren Honda Team

 

Latest on Cyclingnews