Van Asbroeck wins Het Nieuwsblad

Duyn, Pardini round out espoirs podium

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel)4:24:57
2Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
3Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
4Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
5Joeri Calleeuw (Bel)
6Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
7Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland0:00:10
8Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
9Frederik Verkinderen (Bel)0:00:36
10Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
11Erick Rowsell (GBr)
12Brecht Dhaene (Bel)
13Nicolas Vereecken (Bel)0:00:39
14Paavo Paajanen (Fin)0:00:44
15Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon0:00:45
16Sander Cordeel (Bel) Colba - Mercury0:00:56
17Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:01:13
18Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
19Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
20Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
21Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Motorpoint
22Tim Haex (Bel)
23Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Mercury0:01:23
24Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:31
25Marcel Meisen (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
26Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
27Luke Rowe (GBr)
28Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
29Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
30Zico Waeytens (Bel)
31Kevin Van Den Noortgate (Bel)
32Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
33Laurent Donnay (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
34Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
35Matthias Allegaert (Bel)
36Niels Wytinck (Bel) Colba - Mercury
37Gerry Druyts (Bel)
38Jérémy Burton (Bel)
39Thomas Sprengers (Bel)
40Christophe Verhaegen (Bel)
41Frederik Geerts (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
42Robin Mertens (Bel)
43Dries Depoorter (Bel)
44Dylan Teuns (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
45Tom Vermeer (Ned) Colba - Mercury
46Sven Neckebroeck (Bel)
47Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
48Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
49Chris Jory (Aus)
50Kiryll Pozdnyakov (Rus)
51Xandro Meurisse (Bel)
52Tim Declercq (Bel)
53Nick Van Humbeeck (Bel)
54Gregory Franckaert (Bel)
55Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
56Jochen Deweer (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
57Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
58Jens Van Bijlen (Bel)
59Sieben De Valckeneer (Bel)
60Jeremy Honorez (Bel)
61Christian Patron (Bel) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
62Thomas Moses (GBr)
63Kim Borry (Bel)
64Jo Pirotte (Bel)
65Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
66Sam Sofia (Bel)
67Tim Van Speybroeck (Bel)
68Alphonse Vermote (Bel)
69Tom Oerlemans (Bel)
70Jeroen Kesteloot (Bel)
71Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel)
72Willem Wauters (Bel)
73Jorne Carolus (Bel)
74Moreno De Pauw (Bel)
75Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
76Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
77Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
78Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
79Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:44
80Floris De Tier (Bel)
81Cédric Collaers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon0:05:56
82Thomas Van De Velde (Bel)0:06:53
83Bryan Kouwenbergh (Bel)0:07:26
84Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel)
85Vincent De Vreese (Bel)
86Kenzie Boutté (Bel)
87Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
88Christophe Sleurs (Bel)
89Philip Vandaele (Bel) Colba - Mercury
90Niels De Rooze (Bel)
91Ludovic Mottet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
92Kalvis Eisaks (Lat)
93Gianni Denolf (Bel)
94Ludwig Verstraete (Bel)0:07:59
95Dieter Bouvry (Bel)
96Tom Devriendt (Bel)0:08:12
97Rutger Roelants (Bel)0:08:22

