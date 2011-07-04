Van Asbroeck wins Het Nieuwsblad
Duyn, Pardini round out espoirs podium
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel)
|4:24:57
|2
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|3
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|4
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|5
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel)
|6
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|7
|Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|0:00:10
|8
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|9
|Frederik Verkinderen (Bel)
|0:00:36
|10
|Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|11
|Erick Rowsell (GBr)
|12
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel)
|13
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel)
|0:00:39
|14
|Paavo Paajanen (Fin)
|0:00:44
|15
|Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|0:00:45
|16
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|0:00:56
|17
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:01:13
|18
|Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|19
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|20
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|21
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Motorpoint
|22
|Tim Haex (Bel)
|23
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|0:01:23
|24
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:31
|25
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|26
|Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|27
|Luke Rowe (GBr)
|28
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|29
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|30
|Zico Waeytens (Bel)
|31
|Kevin Van Den Noortgate (Bel)
|32
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|33
|Laurent Donnay (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|34
|Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|35
|Matthias Allegaert (Bel)
|36
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|37
|Gerry Druyts (Bel)
|38
|Jérémy Burton (Bel)
|39
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel)
|40
|Christophe Verhaegen (Bel)
|41
|Frederik Geerts (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|42
|Robin Mertens (Bel)
|43
|Dries Depoorter (Bel)
|44
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|45
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Colba - Mercury
|46
|Sven Neckebroeck (Bel)
|47
|Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|48
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|49
|Chris Jory (Aus)
|50
|Kiryll Pozdnyakov (Rus)
|51
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel)
|52
|Tim Declercq (Bel)
|53
|Nick Van Humbeeck (Bel)
|54
|Gregory Franckaert (Bel)
|55
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|56
|Jochen Deweer (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|57
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|58
|Jens Van Bijlen (Bel)
|59
|Sieben De Valckeneer (Bel)
|60
|Jeremy Honorez (Bel)
|61
|Christian Patron (Bel) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|62
|Thomas Moses (GBr)
|63
|Kim Borry (Bel)
|64
|Jo Pirotte (Bel)
|65
|Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|66
|Sam Sofia (Bel)
|67
|Tim Van Speybroeck (Bel)
|68
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel)
|69
|Tom Oerlemans (Bel)
|70
|Jeroen Kesteloot (Bel)
|71
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel)
|72
|Willem Wauters (Bel)
|73
|Jorne Carolus (Bel)
|74
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel)
|75
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|76
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|77
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|78
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|79
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:44
|80
|Floris De Tier (Bel)
|81
|Cédric Collaers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|0:05:56
|82
|Thomas Van De Velde (Bel)
|0:06:53
|83
|Bryan Kouwenbergh (Bel)
|0:07:26
|84
|Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel)
|85
|Vincent De Vreese (Bel)
|86
|Kenzie Boutté (Bel)
|87
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|88
|Christophe Sleurs (Bel)
|89
|Philip Vandaele (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|90
|Niels De Rooze (Bel)
|91
|Ludovic Mottet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|92
|Kalvis Eisaks (Lat)
|93
|Gianni Denolf (Bel)
|94
|Ludwig Verstraete (Bel)
|0:07:59
|95
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel)
|96
|Tom Devriendt (Bel)
|0:08:12
|97
|Rutger Roelants (Bel)
|0:08:22
