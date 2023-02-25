Live coverage

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2023 - Live coverage

By James Moultrie
published

All the action from the first cobbled classic of the season

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women 2023

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women 2023

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women 2023 Route

Race Notes

- The 132.2km route begins in Ghent and ends in Ninove

- There are five cobblestone sections and eight climbs including  Muur-Kappelmuur and Bosberg

-In-race situation:

The riders have been enjoying the team presentation in Gent at the 't Kuipke velodrome before taking the start.

This year’s Omloop Het Nieuwsblad is the 18th edition of the women’s race and will be the first WorldTour race in Europe this season. 

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the 2023 Women's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad!

Despite all the early season racing in Australia, the Middle East and Southern Europe, for many, this cobbled classic is still the symbolic starting point for the road season. 

