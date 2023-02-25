Live coverage
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2023 - Live coverage
All the action from the first cobbled classic of the season
The biggest talking points ahead of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women - Preview
Join Cyclingnews for live coverage of the 2023 Spring Classics
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women 2023
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women 2023 Route
Race Notes
- The 132.2km route begins in Ghent and ends in Ninove
- There are five cobblestone sections and eight climbs including Muur-Kappelmuur and Bosberg
-In-race situation:
The riders have been enjoying the team presentation in Gent at the 't Kuipke velodrome before taking the start.
This year’s Omloop Het Nieuwsblad is the 18th edition of the women’s race and will be the first WorldTour race in Europe this season.
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the 2023 Women's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad!
Despite all the early season racing in Australia, the Middle East and Southern Europe, for many, this cobbled classic is still the symbolic starting point for the road season.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2023 - Live coverageAll the action from the first cobbled classic of the season
-
Tim Merlier lands bunch sprint on UAE Tour stage 6More to follow...
-
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2023 Men - Live coverageAll the action from the beginning of Opening Weekend
-
Spare Classified-equipped bike mitigates Campenaerts' puncture riskThe second bike also shows Belgian's commitment to wild tech choices
-
'This is a different kettle of fish' – The Belgian racing season starts at Opening WeekendWright and Stewart on the start of a new season as the peloton hits the cobbles
-
Weather report - Headwind finale expected for Omloop Het NieuwsbladOpening Weekend races will be affected by wind, new finishing stretch
-
Lotte Kopecky: Women's cycling won't grow without minimum salariesSD Worx rider says Justine Ghekiere's win in Valencia a 'nice middle finger' to critics ahead of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
-
Tour of Flanders winners 1913-2022Tour of Flanders winners 1913-2022
-
Sepp Kuss continues quest for ideal path to Tour de FranceJumbo-Visma climber makes 2023 race debut at UAE Tour