Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2023 Men - Live coverage

Race notes
- The 207.3km racebegins in Gent and ends in Ninove.
- Riders face 12 steep climbs and nine cobbled sections.
- In-race situation:
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews’ live coverage of the 2023 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.
Whether you’re the kind of fan who believes that this is when the road season really begins, or have been following the racing religiously in the early events that have been taking place across the globe these past couple of months, we can all surely agree one on thing: that Omloop Het Nieuwsblad is always one of the most exciting races of the spring.
And they're off - the spring classics have officially begun!
An all-important question for any Het Nieuwsblad is: what’s the weather like? What with its February time slot, all manner of weather has affected it in the past, from torrential downpours to freezing cold snow But this year’s edition looks set to be mild, with the riders setting off under blue skies and a reasonable, albeit nippy, temperature.
