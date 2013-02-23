Paolini wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
Katusha rider outsprints Vandenbergh
Luca Paolini (Team Katusha) won the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad by beating his breakaway companion Stijn Vandenbergh (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team) in a two-up sprint. Maarten Wijnants (Team Blanco) won the sprint for third among those in the chase group.
A crowded St-Peter's square in Ghent, Belgium welcomed last year's surprise winner Sep Vanmarcke (Blanco) and 197 other riders who were about to tackle the 198 tough kilometers over the narrow and twisting Flemish roads while enduring freezing temperatures and a blisteringly cold wind.
In a fast first hour at 46km/h, nine riders managed to get into the early breakaway group. They were William Clarke (Argos-Shimano), Florian Vachon (Bretagne), Julien Fouchard (Cofidis), Nico Sijmens (Cofidis), Cyril Lemoine (Sojasun), Jérôme Cousin (Europcar), Zakkari Dempster (Netapp-Endura), and a little later, also Gatis Smukulis (Katusha) and Preben Van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise).
The nine riders reached the first cobblestones with a maximal advantage of five minutes on the peloton. As the hills and cobbles quickly followed each other, the gap steadily decreased. By the time the race reached the crucial Taaienberg climb, the gap was down to 1:15. The peloton split into several parts and only 40 men featured in the first peloton when hitting the following Eikenberg climb.
Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) attacked the peloton after the Eikenberg together with Marco Bandiera (IAM). The duo caught up with the leaders by the next climb.
Their move was copied by Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), Geraint Thomas (Sky), Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto-Belisol), Maarten Wynants (Blanco), Sven Vandousselaere (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Egoitz Garcia Etxegibel (Cofidis) and later also Luca Paolini (Katusha).
Before those men bridged up with the tired leaders, Chavanel left his companions behind at the cobbles of the Haaghoek. With 45km left to race, Chavanel started a seemingly impossible solo ride. The Frenchman gathered no more than half a minute on the chase group where Van Avermaet took most of the initiative on the Leberg and the Molenberg.
After that last climb of the day, Chavanel was caught, creating a lead group of 10 men: Chavanel, Van Avermaet, Thomas, Paolini, Roelandts, Vandenbergh, Vandousselaere, Garcia, Wynants and Bandiera.
At the kilometres long pavé sections of the Paddestraat and Lippenhovestraat, Vandenbergh accelerated with only Paolini being able to hold the wheel of the tall Belgian rider.
On the following windy roads, the duo extended its lead up to nearly half a minute over the eight-man strong chase group by the time they reached the final pavé section (2500m) of the Lange Munte at 20km from the finish line in Ghent. None of the chasers tried to set-up a solo move on these cobbles, but also together they weren't able to get closer to the two leaders despite the cold headwind.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|4:52:15
|2
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:00
|3
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:13
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling
|7
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|8
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|9
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Egoitz Garcia Etxegibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:06:27
|12
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|13
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|14
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha
|15
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|16
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|18
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|19
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|20
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|21
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|22
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|23
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
|24
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|25
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|27
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|28
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|29
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
|30
|Kurt Hovelijnck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|31
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|32
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|33
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|34
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|35
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|36
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|37
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|38
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|39
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
|41
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|42
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|43
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|44
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|45
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|47
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|49
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|50
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|51
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|52
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|53
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|54
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|55
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|56
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|59
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
|60
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|61
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
|62
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|63
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|64
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|65
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|66
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|67
|Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|68
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|69
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|70
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|71
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|72
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|73
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|74
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|76
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|77
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|83
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|84
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|85
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|86
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|87
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|89
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|91
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|92
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|93
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|94
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|95
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|96
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|97
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|98
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|99
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|100
|Debusschere Jens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|101
|Jacob L Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:08:49
|102
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:12:04
|103
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|104
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|105
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|106
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|107
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|108
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|109
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|0:13:39
|110
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|111
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|112
|Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|113
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|114
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|115
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|116
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|117
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|118
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|119
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|120
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|121
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|122
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|123
|Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|124
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|125
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
|126
|Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun
|127
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|128
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|129
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|130
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|131
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|132
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
|133
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|134
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|135
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|136
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|137
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|138
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|139
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|140
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|141
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|142
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|143
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|144
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|145
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|DNF
|Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Jéröme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNF
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNF
|William Routley (Can) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNF
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNF
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|DNF
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|DNF
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|DNF
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|DNF
|Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|DNF
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|DNF
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|DNF
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|DNF
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Wang Yip Tang (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|DNF
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun
|DNF
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun
|DNF
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|DNF
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|DNF
|Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
|DNF
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
|DNF
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|DNF
|Luigi Miletta (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
