Vanmarcke wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Boonen mis-times sprint, takes second, Flecha third

Image 1 of 62

The winning breakaway: Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Barracuda), Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) and Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 62

Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Barracuda) gets one of his prizes of the day

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 62

Chanpagne for Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Barracuda)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 62

Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Barracuda) celebates his victory in Ghent.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 5 of 62

The fans packed into Ghent's St. Peter's square

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 62

Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Barracuda) wins

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 62

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) showed strong form, but couldn't pull off the win in the Omloop

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 62

Tom Boonen puts the pressure on in the cobbled sector

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 62

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) had some misfortune in the Omloop

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 62

Thor Hushovd (BMC) was dropped from the breakaway.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 62

Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Barracuda) celebrates his victory

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 62

Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Barracuda)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 62

Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Barracuda) wins in Ghent

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 62

The Omloop Het Nieuwsblad podium: Tom Boonen, Sep Vanmarcke and Juan Antonio Flecha

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 62

Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Katusha)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 62

Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Barracuda)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 62

Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Barracuda) wins the sprint over Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) to win Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 62

Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Barracuda) puts Boonen on the defensive

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 62

Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Barracuda) makes his move on the Molenberg

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 62

Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Barracuda) shakes out some champagne to celebrate his first big win.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 62

Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Barracuda) chased by Hushovd

(Image credit: Jered Gruber)
Image 22 of 62

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Jered Gruber)
Image 23 of 62

Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky)

(Image credit: Jered Gruber)
Image 24 of 62

Taylor Phinney (BMC) leads over the cobbles

(Image credit: Jered Gruber)
Image 25 of 62

Omega Pharma-Quickstep takes control

(Image credit: Jered Gruber)
Image 26 of 62

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 27 of 62

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 28 of 62

Riders tried to get away in the cross winds

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 29 of 62

An attack spices up the peloton's pace

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 30 of 62

Andy Cappelle and Florian Vachon in the day's breakaway

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 31 of 62

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 32 of 62

Marcus Burghardt and Alessandro Ballan ready for the start

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 62

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 34 of 62

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 35 of 62

A break of seven dominated the early part of the race

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 36 of 62

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 37 of 62

David Boucher (FDJ-Big Mat) on the front, driving the break

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 38 of 62

Davide Ricci Bitti (Farnese Vini) leads the breakaway

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 39 of 62

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 40 of 62

Kurt Hovelijnck (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 41 of 62

Lieuwe Westra and David Boucher in the breakaway

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 42 of 62

The early breakaway begins to splinter

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 43 of 62

Sylvain Chavanel on the front

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 44 of 62

The peloton speeds through Flanders

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 45 of 62

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 46 of 62

Boonen had Dries Devenyns to help with the work

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 47 of 62

Omega Pharma-Quickstep patrols the front the split

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 48 of 62

Florian Vachon (Bretagne Schuller) and David Boucher (FDJ-BigMat)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 49 of 62

Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) doing the work for Boonen

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 50 of 62

Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 51 of 62

Phiippe Gilbert (BMC) had a crash today and was forced to chase

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 52 of 62

Philippe Gilbert comes in far behind the winners.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 62

Peter van Petegem watches

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 62

Vanmarcke takes a pull with Flecha and Boonen

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 62

The start of the race.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 62

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 57 of 62

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 62

Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Barracuda), winner of the 2012 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 62

The Omloop Het Nieuwsblad podium: Boonen, Vanmarcke and Flecha

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 60 of 62

Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Barracuda) topped Boonen in the sprint

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 61 of 62

Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Barracuda) wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 62 of 62

Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Barracuda) with the trophy for Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Barracuda) staged his break-out performance at the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, taking the race by the reins by forcing the final three-man breakaway and then stunning favourite Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in the sprint to take the victory.

Sky's Juan Antonio Flecha was third.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes. I beat Tom Boonen, my big hero,” an emotional Vanmarcke said during the post-race interview with Sporza. He knew that in a sprint against Boonen, his chances were slim and tried to shake him off with a few attacks, but said, "I know if I have a really great day, I can sprint pretty well."

Boonen came in with generous and genuine congratulations for his young compatriot, and admitted to the press that he misjudged the approach to the line. "I saw the finish this morning and still I get caught. I thought I went at the right moment, but ... the race was 50 meters too long."

Flecha, standing on the podium for the fifth time in six years, was happy to return to the stage, but said that while this is clearly his kind of course, only the win matters.

However, the Spaniard was impressed by Vanmarcke. "You can see that the guy has tremendous talent in these races. He is impressive. That he beat Boonen in the sprint surprised me. It just goes to show, the race goes to the finish line."

Vanmarcke, 23, previously showed his Classics promise by taking second in the 2010 Gent-Wevelgem while riding with Topsport Vlaanderen, and before as a podium finisher in the U23 version of the Tour of Flanders, but today's victory showed a never-before seen brilliance, both in fitness and in tactical prowess.

The decisive breakaway was formed on the Taaienberg, 59km from the finish in sunny Ghent. Behind a break of three, Boonen tested his legs on the climb, and Vanmarcke swiftly followed. Matthew Hayman (Sky), Matti Breschel (Rabobank), Thor Hushovd (BMC), Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) and Dries Devenyns (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) were able to catch on. Behind them double winner Philippe Gilbert flatted and lost a lot of time.

With 39km to go the Boonen group caught the two remaining leaders, Sven Vandousselaere and Lieuwe Westra. It was on the Molenberg with 37km to go that Vanmarcke gave the first indication of his intentions - he attacked at the base of this final climb, and Boonen fought to catch on. Hushovd, Breschel, Hayman, Flecha and Devenyns eventually re-joined, but the early leaders were dropped for good.

On the cobbles of the Paddestraat with 31km to go Vanmarcke unleashed his devils once again, the acceleration ridding him of Breschel and Hushovd. With a seemingly dire tactical disadvantage, in a group with two proven classics men: Boonen and Flecha, each with a teammate, Vanmarcke was not intimidated.

Vanmarcke put in another acceleration to dislodge Devenyns and Hayman, and still had enough energy to contribute to the work in the final 20km to keep the trio clear.

The young star-to-be put in one last dig with 1km to go, trying to get away, but when Boonen shut down the maneuver, the Garmin rider sat on the back while Flecha set the pace, the Spaniard keeping a careful eye on his companions with frequent looks over his shoulder.

Boonen opened up the sprint ahead of the 200m to go mark, but Vanmarcke was able to get in behind and then put in a stinging acceleration to jump past and grab his first Classic victory.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda4:52:34
2Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
3Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
4Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:25
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
6Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
7Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Fdj-Big Mat
9Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
10Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
11John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i
12Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
13Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
14Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
15Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
16Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
17Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
18Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
19Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
20Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
21Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
22Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
23Bernard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
24Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
25Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
26Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
27Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
28Dominique Rollin (Can) Fdj-Big Mat
29Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
30Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:36
31Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:41
32Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i
33Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:51
34Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
35Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:54
36Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:59
37Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:05
38Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:32
39Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:22
40Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
41Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1-Sanofi0:05:30
42Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
43Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
44Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
45Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1-Sanofi
46Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
47Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
48Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
49Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
50Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
51Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
52Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
53Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
54Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
55James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
56Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Greenedge Cycling Team
57Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
58Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
59Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Greenedge Cycling Team
60Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fdj-Big Mat
61Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
62Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63Anthony Geslin (Fra) Fdj-Big Mat
64Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
65Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
66Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
67Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
68Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj-Big Mat
69Ole Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Fdj-Big Mat
70Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
71Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
72Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
73Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
74Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
75Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
76Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
77Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
78Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
79William Bonnet (Fra) Fdj-Big Mat
80Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
81David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:07:45
82Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
83Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Netapp
84Evert Verbist (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
85Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
86Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
87Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
88Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
89Aliaksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team
90Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda
91Baden Cooke (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
92Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
93Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
94Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
95Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Team Netapp
96Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
97Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
98Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
99Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
100Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
101Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
102Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
103Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
104Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
105Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
106Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
107Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
108Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
109Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Barracuda
110Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
111Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
112Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
113Kevyn Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:12:44
114Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
115Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1-Sanofi
116David Boucher (Fra) Fdj-Big Mat
117Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
118Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
119Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
120Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
121Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's

