'You can feel a bit of extra tension in everyone' - Wout van Aert cautious but hoping to fly at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

By
published

Visma-Lease a Bike the team to beat at Belgian Opening Weekend

Wout Van Aert will showcase his many talents at the UCI Gravel World Championships
Wout Van Aert will showcase his many talents at the UCI Gravel World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wout Van Aert took flight after attending the Raboank sponsorship presentation in the Netherlands but was cautious about whether he could do the same in Saturday's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

The Belgian attended an event in Utrecht near Amsterdam as Rabobank confirmed it would return to professional cycling as a key jersey sponsor of the Visma-Lease a Bike team in July. 

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More news
A custom painted Canyon Aeroad CFR

Canyon launches its first-ever custom bike programme offering unique hand-painted frames

BMC Teammachine SLR 2025

BMC Teammachine SLR gets an update with new integrated cockpit
Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) competes during the 51st Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta

'Where the serious business starts' - Stefan Küng heads to Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on usual voyage of discovery
See more latest