'Every time I've done this race, I've felt great' - Arnaud De Lie eyes triumph in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Belgian keen to build on runner's-up spot in 2023

Arnaud De Lie of Lotto Cycling Team pictured during a press conference of Lotto Cycling Team Friday 28 February 2025 in SintMartensLatem ahead of this weekends oneday cycling race Omloop Het Nieuwsblad opening race of the Flemish classic one day races season
Arnaud De Lie (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Arnaud De Lie is famous for saying what he thinks and in Friday's pre-Omloop Het Nieuwsblad press conference, he made no secret of his desire to nail down a major triumph as soon as he can in the 2025 Spring Classics season.

A second place finish in the 2023 edition of Omloop - his first-ever participation - was a major statement by the Belgian star, particularly given that he had crashed late on. Then, after a comparatively disappointing 10th place in 2024, the talented Walloon racer is determined to give his rivals a run for their money on Saturday.

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

