'Can I win the Omloop? Why not?' - Paul Magnier could be Soudal-QuickStep's new Tom Boonen

20-year-old French rider expected to fight for victory at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) wins the first stage of Etoile de Besseges
Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) wins the first stage of Etoile de Besseges (Image credit: Getty Images)

Soudal-QuickStep carefully avoided naming Paul Magnier as a team leader for Omloop Het Nieuwsblad but inside the team and inside the peloton, the 20-year-old French rider is considered a possible winner and future Classics champion. 

“Can I win the Omloop this weekend? Why not?” Magnier told Het Nieuwsblad on Wednesday, after doing a first recon ride of the Omloop course with his teammates. 

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

