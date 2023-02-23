The men's and women's pelotons will do battle up the famous Muur van Geraardsbergen this Saturday

Cycling season is well underway and the spring Classics are back with Omloop Het Nieuwsblad marking the start of the 2023 Belgian racing season.

Both the men's race and the Women's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad will be run on Saturday, February 25, and will see the cream of the crop of the peloton's Classics riders come together to do battle in Flanders.

Cyclingnews will bring you full live coverage, reports, results, news, interviews and analysis of the 2023 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. Read on to find out how to watch the race via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Reigning champion Wout van Aert and his longtime rival Mathieu van der Poel might not be lining up at the start on Saturday, but fear not because the peloton will be packed with big names hoping to do battle on the Muur van Geraardsbergen and Bosberg.

In Van Aert's absence, his Jumbo-Visma team bring a packed squad with Tiesj Benoot, Christophe Laporte, and Dylan van Baarle potentially acting as a triple-headed leadership core.

Perennial Classics favourites Soudal-QuickStep also line up with a powerful squad, with Yves Lampaert, Davide Ballerini, Kasper Asgreen, and Florian Sénéchal on hand to lead the way. AG2R Citroën duo Greg Van Avermaet and Oliver Naesen also line up, while Tom Pidcock, Magnus Sheffield, and Ben Turner represent Ineos Grenadiers

Elsewhere, look out for Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), Matej Mohorič, Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious), Søren Kragh Andersen (Team DSM), Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X), Zdenek Stybar (Jayco-AlUla), Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), Victor Campenaerts, Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Dstny), Sep Vanmarcke (Israel-Premier Tech), and Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies).

In the women's race, defending champion Annemiek van Vleuten heads the start list and she'll be backed up by Arlenis Sierra, Emma Norsgaard and Liane Lippert as part of a strong Movistar team. Van Vleuten face off against SD Worx Lotte Kopecky, Demi Vollering and Lorena Wiebes and plenty more besides as she looks to defend her title.

Grace Brown and Marta Cavalli are joined by Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig at a strong FDJ-Suez team. Elisa Balsamo and Elisa Longo Borghini head up Trek-Segafredo, while UAE Team ADQ can rely on Marta Bastianelli and Silvia Persico.

Elsewhere, look out for Zoe Backstedt (EF Education-Tibco-SVB), Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-Sram), Pfeiffer Georgi (Team DSM), Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Uno-X), and Julie De Wilde (Fenix-Deceuninck), among others.

Men's race: starts 10:55 CET, finishes 15:59 CET on Saturday, February 25

Women's race: starts 13:30 CET, finishes 17:25 CET on Saturday, February 25

Image 1 of 2 The profile of the 2023 men's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Flanders Classics) The profile of the 2023 women's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Flanders Classics)

Get the full lowdown on the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad course for men and the Women's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad route.

Live streams

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter (opens in new tab), Facebook (opens in new tab) and Instagram (opens in new tab) for alerts on important stories and action during the race. Meanwhile, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) can help you watch the 2023 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, no matter your location.

Both races will be aired on television during the day across Europe and the rest of the world.

If you're in the UK, or any one of numerous European countries, the race will be aired live and in full on GCN+ (opens in new tab) and Eurosport – via Discovery+ (opens in new tab).

A subscription to Discovery+ costs £6.99/$9.15 per month, or £59.99/$78.51 for a 12-month pass. A year's subscription to GCN+ costs £39.99.

In the USA, Canada, and Australia, Flobikes (opens in new tab) will be providing live coverage of both races. A year-long subscription will set you back $150 in the USA and $209.99 in Canada, with monthly prices running a lot higher.

Home broadcasters Sporza (opens in new tab) and RTBF (opens in new tab) will be airing the races in Flanders and Wallonia if you fancy taking in the action with a Flemish or French soundtrack.

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams are geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

Schedule