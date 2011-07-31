Image 1 of 15 Reigning Olympic Champion Julien Absalon (France) wins the Olympic Test Event. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 15 Christoph Sauser greets the fans (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 15 Kulhavy clearly didn't have his heart in it (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 15 Karl Markt (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 15 Sven Nys had difficulties in the technical sections (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 15 Julien Absalon (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 15 Christoph Sauser (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 15 Karl Markt being chased by Jeremiah Bishop (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 15 Christoph Sauser (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 15 Jeremiah Bishop (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 15 Julien Absalon (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 15 Absalon was first out of the start loop, and never looked back (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 15 Ready to start (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 15 Ready to start (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 15 Elite men's podium (l-r): Christoph Sauser, Julien Absalon and Karl Markt (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The test event for the 2012 Olympic Mountain Bike races proved to be a stunning success, with the small but select fields putting on an exciting show for some 4000-plus spectators. Catharine Pendrel (Canada) and Julien Absalon (France) proved to be the strongest riders on the day, taking solo victories in the women's and men's races, respectively.

After cool weather earlier in the week, race day dawned sunny, and the wide-open venue heated up quickly, with the heat becoming a significant factor in the latter laps of the races.

The men's race was expected to be a show down between Absalon and World Cup leader Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech Republic), who has won four of the five World Cups contested so far this season - Absalon won the other one. Absalon skipped the last two World Cups to concentrate on training for his attempt at a fifth world title, so his form was unknown.

It quickly became clear the two-time Olympic champion was in excellent condition, riding nearly 20 seconds clear of a chase group on the first lap of the seven-lap race. Kulhavy, Christoph Sauser (Switzerland) and Karl Markt (Austria) led the chase, but they were losing ground on Absalon at every checkpoint. Kulhavy started to fade, and was passed by American Jeremiah Bishop, who joined Sauser and Markt in the battle for second and third.

Absalon did not back off all race, attacking every climb and taking the fastest, most difficult routes in every rock garden, as he continued to extend his lead. Sauser dropped the other two with two laps to go to take second at 1:20, while Markt dropped Bishop in the final lap to take third.

"I am very pleased," said Absalon. "I wanted to race very hard, because I have not had as much racing lately, so it was important to see how my form was, and it is good. I think maybe because I have not raced as much as some of the others, I am maybe fresher at this point of the season.

"It was important to do good start, and I did it. The legs were good, and I did a perfect race. I'm also happy with the track, finally it's good to ride, it is a fun track and it's interesting. So, I go back to France with a good feeling."